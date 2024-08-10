SBR (Southern Brave) vs TRER (Trent Rockets) Match Prediction SBR 57 % Chance of Winning TRER 43 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.77 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.68 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.76 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Southern Brave and Trent Rockets will lock horns with each other in the 24th match of the Men’s Hundred competition at the Rose Bowl, Southampton, on August 10, 2024 (Saturday), 7:00 PM IST. While Southern Brave have four wins and two losses in six encounters so far, Trent Rockets, who have played one less game so far, are sitting at the fourth position with three wins and two losses.

Southern Brave vs Trent Rockets Chance of Winning

Southern Brave have been one of the most impressive teams in the ongoing Men’s Hundred Competition 2024, and even though Oval Invincibles got the better of them in the previous encounter, they have enough strength to do well. The bowling unit, in particular, has been very impressive, with Chris Jordan and Tymal Mills delivering thunderbolts, whereas James Vince has been a very assured presence with the bat.

Meanwhile, Trent Rockets are not in bad form either. Rashid Khan’s fifer and a stunning innings from Alex Hales ensured that Trent Rockets dumped London Spirit pretty comprehensively to stake another win. They will aim to continue the same momentum in the upcoming match as well and help Trent Rockets get ahead.

SOB’s chance of winning is 57%

TRT’s chance of winning is 43%

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Southern Brave vs Trent Rockets Betting Tips

No one will stop you if you bet all your money on Rashid Khan. The Afghanistan spinner has been in some form, and in the last four games, he has already picked eight wickets. You certainly can’t leave out James Vince for the way he is batting lately. It seems almost like a reincarnation. Chris Jordan and Tymal Mills are aggression personified and they have combined that with wicket-taking abilities to keep Southern Brave in good stead.

Match Prediction Best Odds Trent Rockets Opening Partnership Over 21.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Total Wickets Over 12.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Southern Brave vs Trent Rockets Match Toss Prediction

Since January 2021, The Rose Bowl in Southampton has hosted 46 T20 matches, with the batting first team winning 21 games compared to 24 wins by the chasing side. The average first-innings score in this time frame is 158, whereas the average first-innings winning score is 170.

Weather Report

It is going to be a clear day in Southampton for the match between Southern Brave and Trent Rockets. AccuWeather predicts only a 16% chance of precipitation with the cloud cover staying below 24%.

Southern Brave Player List

James Vince (c), Alex Davies (wk), Leus du Plooy, James Coles, Laurie Evans, Kieron Pollard, Chris Jordan, Craig Overton, Akeal Hosein, Danny Briggs, Tymal Mills, Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Daniel Hughes, Joe Weatherley, George Garton, Finn Allen

Predicted Playing XI

James Vince Batter Alex Davies Wicket-keeper James Coles Batter Leus du Plooy Batter Laurie Evans All-rounder Kieron Pollard All-rounder Chris Jordan Bowler Craig Overton Bowler Jofra Archer Bowler Danny Briggs Bowler Tymal Mills Bowler

Southern Brave Team Form

Southern Brave have won four matches in six games in the ongoing edition of the Men’s Hundred competition which has placed them at the second position on the points table. They have a net run rate of +0.679 , which helps them stay clear of the chasing pack.

Trent Rockets Player List

Tom Banton (wk), Alex Hales, Joe Root, Sam Hain, Rovman Powell, Imad Wasim, Lewis Gregory (c), Rashid Khan, Jordan Thompson, Luke Wood, Sam Cook, Ollie Robinson, Tom Alsop, Calvin Harrison, John Turner, Adam Lyth

Predicted Playing XI

Tom Banton Wicket-keeper Alex Hales Batter Adam Lyth Batter Sam Hain Batter Rovman Powell Batter Imad Wasim All-rounder Lewis Gregory All-rounder Rashid Khan Bowler Luke Wood Bowler Jordan Thompson Bowler Sam Cook Bowler

Trent Rockets Team Form

After winning the first two games, Trent Rockets have faltered on the wayside in the Men’s Hundred competition to concede the second spot on the points table. However, thanks a supernatural performance from Rashid Khan and Alex Hales, they are back on the winning ways.

Southern Brave vs Trent Rockets Head-To-Head

Southern Brave and Trent Rockets have played each other four times in the Men’s Hundred competition, in which both sides have won two games each. The last time both sides met each other was in August 2023 in which Rockets won by a margin of six runs in Nottingham.

Southern Brave vs Trent Rockets Betting Odds

Trent Rockets opening partnership to be over 20.5 runs @ 1.85 (Parimatch)

Alex Hales is now back in his usual form and Tom Banton is doing pretty well. Even though Banton opened with Lyth in the last game, it is set to change in this match with Hales going back to his original role. As an opener, Hales has 12134 runs at an average of 29.96 whereas Banton has an average of 27.52 in that position. Both are well-equipped to hold on to the Southern Brave challenges - so you should bet on them to have a very good opening partnership.

Southern Brave vs Trent Rockets Great Britain Rose Bowl, null Southern Brave Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.77 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.68 Bet Now! Trent Rockets Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.036 Bet Now!

Southern Brave vs Trent Rockets Best Batters

James Vince to be Southern Brave’s best batter (Parimatch)

James Vince is in the form of his life and you can figure that out from the fact that he has an average of 77.5 at a strike rate of 150.5 in the Hundred 2024. The Southern Brave skipper has already hit four half-centuries in six games, making himself a sure-shot pick. Having already scored 11044 runs at an average of 32.01 and a strike rate of 135.1 - Vince knows what it takes to be the best. Then what are you leaving the space for?

Alex Hales to be Trent Rockets’ best batter (Parimatch)

Alex Hales is one of T20 cricket’s greatest batters, having scored 12928 runs at an average of 29.72 and a strike rate of 145.5 in the format. Talk about a player who has 82 half-centuries and six centuries, making himself invaluable to the cause. The Nottinghamshire batter has a balls per dismissal ratio of 20.4, which reflects well in the performance.

Southern Brave vs Trent Rockets Best Bowlers

Chris Jordan to be Southern Brave’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Chirs Jordan has taken the 2024 Hundred by storm, with a performance that’s truly inspiring. In six games, he already has 11 wickets at an average of 11.7 and a strike rate of 9.1. With a career T20 haul of 395 wickets, Jordan is arguably a bowler any team would want to have. Hence, it is imperative that we bet big on him to do well in the next clash.

Rashid Khan to be Trent Rockets’ best bowler (Parimatch)

No one needs to explain what Rashid Khan can do in the sport. The Afghanistan skipper has 606 wickets at an average of 18.2 and an economy rate of 6.5. His strike rate of 16.8 is perhaps the greatest number posted by any T20 bowler. In the ongoing Men’s Hundred competition, he has 13 wickets at an economy rate of 7.8 and a strike rate of 10. So what are you waiting for?