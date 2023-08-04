SBR (Southern Brave) vs WELF (Welsh Fire) Match Prediction SBR 45 % Chance of Winning WELF 55 % Bet Now! Southern Brave will take on Welsh Fire in match number five of The Hundred Men's Competition 2023 at The Rose Bowl, Southampton on Friday, August 4. The action will kick off from 11 PM IST. In the 2022 edition of The Hundred Men's competition, Southern Brave finished seventh on the 8-team table with just three wins in eight matches. Welsh Fire lost each of their eight matches and finished at the bottom of the points table.

Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire Chance of Winning

A mouth-watering contest is on the card and we are backing Welsh Fire to edge past Southern Brave who lost their first against Treny Rockets by six runs. The momentum is on Fire’s side after kicking off their campaign with a nine-run win against a very strong Manchester Originals side led by Jos Buttler.

Brave endured a slow start from both their opener Devon Conway and Finn Allen and ultimately paid the price by getting bundled out for 127 in 99 balls. Fire, on the other hand, saw a match-winning fifty from their opener Luke Wells. Glenn Phillips also scored 19 runs off 12 balls to help his side score 94 runs in a match which was reduced to 40-ball per side due to rain.

What gives Fire a complete edge over Brave is their brilliant bowling line-up consisting of Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and David Willey. Shaheen rattled Originals to 0/2 on Wednesday. With Jonny Bairstow also expected to feature in the eleven, Fire are the favourites to beat Brave.

SB chances of winning - 45%

WF chances of winning - 55%

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Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Tim David scored just 5 off balls in his first outing against Trent Rockets. However, Southern Brave would expect big things from hard-hitting Australia batter. He showed fine batting form in the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2023, scoring 209 runs in eight matches at an average of 52.25 and a strike rate of 167.20. David is set to leave by the end of the group stage and he would be hoping to leave impact before that.

Luke Wells smashed a match-winning fifty for Welsh Fire in their opening match of the season. He took just 23 balls to score 57 runs. The innings consisted of seven four and three sixes. The team would wish him to carry forward his form.

Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire Brave Match Toss Prediction

In the last match of the men's hundred held at The Rose Bowl in Southampton, London Spirit won the toss and elected to bat first but lost to Manchester Originals by five wickets. In the second-last match Southern Brave elected to field first and won the match by six wickets. Southern Brave elected to field first in the third last match as well but lost to Manchester Originals by 68 runs.

Weather Report

With the precipitation level hovering around 20 percent, rain is not expected to play spoilsport in Southampton on Friday. The humidity level will be in excess of 60 percent. The high temperature in Southampton would go up to 21 degree celsius. The wind speed could be somewhere around 18 km/h.

Southern Brave Squad

Jofra Archer, Tim David (Mitchell Santner from August 20), Leus du Plooy, James Vince, Chris Jordan, Devon Conway, Tymal Mills, Rehan Ahmed, Craig Overton, Finn Allen, George Garton, James Fuller, Alex Davies, Joe Weatherley, Jafer Chohan, Matt Fisher

SB Predicted XI

Finn Allen Batter Devon Conway (WK) Wicketkeeper-Batter James Vince Batter George Garton Batter Leus du Plooy Batter Tim David Bowler Craig Overton All-rounder Rehan Ahmed Bowler James Fuller Bowler Chris Jordan Bowler Tymal Mills Bowler

Southern Brave Team Form

Southern Brave faced a six-run defeat against defending champions Trent Rockets in their first match of the season on August 1. They lost their last match of the 2022 season against Northern Superchargers by 16 runs. Overall, they have won just two of their last five matches.

Welsh Fire Player List

Welsh Fire Squad

Jonny Bairstow, Tom Abell, David Willey, Shaheen Afridi, Joe Clarke, Glenn Phillips, Ben Green, Haris Rauf, David Payne, Roelof van der Merwe, Jake Ball, Stephen Eskinazi, Dan Douthwaite, George Scrimshaw, Luke Wells, Chris Cooke

WF Predicted XI

Luke Wells Batter Glenn Phillips Batter Jonny Bairstow Batter Tom Abell (CAP) Batter Joe Clarke (WK) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Stephen Eskinazi Batsman and Wicket-keeper David Willey All-rounder Roelof Van Der Merwe All-rounder Ben Green Bowler Haris Rauf Bowler Shaheen Afridi Bowler

Welsh Fire Team Form

Welsh Fire had an atrocious campaign last year. They lost each of their eight matches. However, they have made a winning start to the 2023 season. They have made some very good additions this time and the result was there to be seen when they defeated Manchester Originals by 9 runs on Wednesday.

Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire Head to Head

The two teams have played four matches against each other. Southern Brave lost the first match but went on to win three matches in a row from there.

Matches: 4

Southern Brave Won: 3

Welsh Fire won: 1

Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire Betting Odds

Southern Brave opening partnership to be over 19.5

The Southern Brave opening pair of Finn Allen and Devon Conway partnered for 41 runs off 38 balls in their opening match of the season. Conway has been in sublime form off-late but adjusting to the English conditions would take some time for him. He could score just 16 runs off 15 balls in his first outing of The Hundred 2023. Finn Allen scored 28 runs but took 27 balls in a 100-ball format. The duo might have partnered for 41 runs but the same came in a losing cause and their poor strike rate had a big role to play in the defeat. The Welsh Fire bowling unit have the likes of Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and David Willey and facing the new ball against them would not at all be easy, Shaheen picked two wickets on the first two balls to reduce Manchester to 0/2. It's going to be hard for Southern Brave openers to score over 19.5 runs together.

Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire Brave Top Team Batter

Devon Conway to be Southern Brave top batter

The New Zealand opener has been in sublime form lately. He did not make a major impact in the first match against Trent Rockets and managed to score 16 runs off 15 balls. However, he is very likely to make a stellar comeback against Welsh Fire.

In the IPL 2023 for CSK, the southpaw scored 221 runs in seven matches at an average of 31.57. In the IPL 2023, Conway scored 672 runs - third-highest in the season. The 32-year-old finished as the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the inaugural season of Major League Cricket (MLC). He scored 221 runs at an average of 31.57 and a strike rate of 126.29.

Conway has played a total of 157 T20 matches and scored 5337 runs at an average of 44.10 and a strike rate of 129.47. Conway has two hundreds and 42 fifties to his name in the format.

Jonny Bairstow to be Welsh Fire's top batter

The star England wicketkeeper-batter opted to rest in the first match but he is likely to turn up in the second match against Souther Brave. He is certain of emerging as one of the biggest threats for the James Vince-led team.

He is fresh from his Ashes stint where he played a couple of handy knocks through the Bazball approach. The Hundred Men's Competition comes as an opportunity for Bairstow to switch to the white-ball mode and start his preparations for the World Cup 2023 in India from October 5. Bairstow has played a total of 181 T20 matches and scored 4311 runs at an average of 30.35.

Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire Top bowler

Chris Jordan to be Southern Brave's top bowler

We predicted that Chris Jordan would emerge as the leading wicket-taker for Southern Brave in their first match against Trent Rockets and the same happened as he picked three wickets for 18 runs in just 20 balls.

Chris Jordan can emerge as the leading wicket-taker once again against Welsh Fire. The 2022 edition of the men's Hundred saw him pick three wickets in as many matches. But he has kicked off the new season in a very convincing way and the confidence will be on his side in the next match. In the Vitality Blast 2023, Jordan picked 15 wickets in 13 matches for Surrey. Overall, the pacer has featured in 322 T20 matches and picked 336 wickets at an average of 27.43.

Shaheen Afridi to be Welsh Fire's top bowler

The Pakistan was just excellent in his first outing of the season against Manchester Originals. In the rain-marred 40-ball per side match, he picked two wickets in 10 balls to help his team defend a 95-run total by nine runs. He dismissed Phil Salt and Laurie Evans for the first and second ball of Manchester's batting innings. He was part of the Nottinghamshire squad in the Vitality Blast 2023. He picked 22 wickets in 14 matches for them at an average of 20.81.

Having spent a considerable time in England, Shaheen has become even more lethal in English conditions. He is expected to give it his all for Fire before flying back home for the Asia Cup 2023. Overall, he has played 157 matches and played 223 wickets at an average of 20.76.