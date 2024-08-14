SBR (Southern Brave) vs WELF (Welsh Fire) Match Prediction SBR 64 % Chance of Winning WELF 36 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.62 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.54 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.6 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Southern Brave and Welsh Fire will lock horns with each other in the 30th match of the Men’s Hundred 2024 at The Rose Bowl, Southampton, on August 14, 2024 (Wednesday), at 7:30 PM IST. While Southern Brave are in the pole position to become the first team to qualify for the Eliminator, Welsh Fire have already been eliminated from the tournament.

Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire Chance of Winning

Southern Brave are on impeccable form in the ongoing season of the Hundred, having won five of the seven games so far. The likes of James Vince, Chris Jordan, and Tymal Mills have ensured that despite batting failures, they are not left behind. Particularly, Vince - who is the best batter in the ongoing tournament.

On the other hand, this is a game of preserving pride for Welsh Fire. They have massively underperformed in the ongoing tournament, with almost all the star players, including Jonny Bairstow, have failed to put up their hands and deliver for their side. In such a circumstance, it’s evidently clear why we think Welsh Fire will not have a solid bet going for them.

SOB’s chance of winning is 64%

WEF’s chance of winning is 36%

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Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire Betting Tips

Bet on James Vince. That’s all I can say. There’s no way he’s not going to have an incredible return for you in the upcoming clash, for the kind of form he is in. You can have a decent stake in Tymal Mills too. I’m also hopeful that Stevie Eskinazi will deliver big for Welsh Fire, replacing Jonny Bairstow in the position. Further, if you haven’t had a substantial bet on Tom Kohler-Cadmore, then what is even the point?

Match Prediction Best Odds Welsh Fire Opening Partnership Over 17.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Total Wickets Over 13.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire Match Toss Prediction

The Rose Bowl in Southampton has hosted 47 matches since January 2021, with the batting first team winning 21 games as compared to 25 wins by the chasing side. The average first-innings score is 157/7, whereas the average first-innings winning score is 170/6.

Weather Report

There is no prediction of rain on Wednesday in Southampton, with Accuweather predicting only a 12% chance of precipitation.

Southern Brave Player List

James Vince (c), Alex Davies (wk), Leus du Plooy, James Coles, Laurie Evans, Kieron Pollard, Chris Jordan, Craig Overton, Akeal Hosein, Danny Briggs, Tymal Mills, Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Daniel Hughes, Joe Weatherley, George Garton, Finn Allen

Predicted Playing XI

James Vince Batter Alex Davies Wicket-keeper James Coles Batter Leus du Plooy Batter Laurie Evans All-rounder Kieron Pollard All-rounder Chris Jordan Bowler Craig Overton Bowler Jofra Archer Bowler Danny Briggs Bowler Tymal Mills Bowler

Southern Brave Team Form

Having won five out of seven matches so far in the Men’s Hundred 2024, Southern Brave are sitting at the third position on the points table and if they can win the upcoming clash, they can strengthen their bid to make it to the Eliminator.

Welsh Fire Player List

Jonny Bairstow (wk), Luke Wells, Joe Clarke, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Abell (c), Glenn Phillips, David Willey, David Payne, Matt Henry, Mason Crane, Haris Rauf, Roelof van der Merwe, Chris Cooke, Ben Green, Stephen Eskinazi, Joshua Little, Jake Ball

Predicted Playing XI

Stevie Eskinazi Wicket-keeper Luke Wells Batter Joe Clarke Wicket-keeper Tom Abell Batter Tom Kohler-Cadmore Batter Glenn Phillips All-rounder David Willey All-rounder David Payne Bowler Mason Crane Bowler Matt Henry Bowler Haris Rauf Bowler

Welsh Fire Team Form

Welsh Fire have already been eliminated from the ongoing Hundred, having just secured two wins from seven games. They have a total of five points with a negative run rate of -0.215.

Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire Head-To-Head

Southern Brave have a very dominating record against Welsh Fire in the ongoing Hundred, having won six out of seven head-to-head encounters. That’s an incredible 85.7% winning record.

Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire Betting Odds

Southern Brave opening partnership to be over 20.5 runs @ 1.85 (Parimatch)

Southern Brave are one of the most sorted sides in the ongoing Hundred and their top-order batters have created the base. James Vince and Alex Davies have scored an average of 31.83 for the opening partnership in 2024 alone. Vince, in particular, is in incredible form at the moment. So there’s a high chance of this bet coming to fruition.

Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire Great Britain Rose Bowl, null Southern Brave Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.62 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.54 Bet Now! Welsh Fire Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.35 Bet Now!

Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire Best Batters

James Vince to be Southern Brave’s best batter (Parimatch)

James Vince has done well to hope for an England T20 comeback. In the ongoing edition of the Hundred, Vince has 338 runs at an average of 67.60 and a strike rate of 145.68. He is the highest run-scorer in the ongoing edition of the Hundred and the only player to have scored more than 300 runs. Then what are you waiting for?

Tom Kohler-Cadmore to be Welsh Fire’s best batter (Parimatch)

One of the most promising batters in English cricket, Tom Kohler-Cadmore has 5199 runs at an average of 27.65 at a strike rate of 138.12. He has 36 half-centuries and a century already, but what makes him such an interesting candidate is the fact that he scored a half-century in the last encounter.

Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire Best Bowlers

Chris Jordan to be Southern Brave’s best bowler (Parimatch)



There is no bowler in England who has bossed T20 bowling like Chris Jordan. It is all on show in the ongoing edition of the Hundred, as the pacer has taken 14 wickets at an average of 10.78 and a strike rate of 8.57 this year’s event. With 398 wickets in his T20 career, Jordan has made himself invaluable to the cause. There shouldn’t be any doubt in your mind.

Haris Rauf to be Welsh Fire’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Very few understand bowling with both new and old balls like Harif Rauf does. In just five games, Rauf has picked 11 wickets at an average of 8.18 for Welsh Fire. In the shortest format of the game, the Pakistani pacer has taken 276 wickets at an average of 22.42 at an economy rate of 8.24. So there is a clear winner in our hands.