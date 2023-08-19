TRER (Trent Rockets) vs BIR (Birmingham Phoenix) Match Prediction TRER 55 % Chance of Winning BIR 45 % Bet Now! Trent Rockets will take on Birmingham Phoenix in match number 25 of The Hundred Men's Competition 2023 at the Trent Bridge, Nottingham on Saturday, August 19. The action will kick off from 7:00 PM IST. In the 2022 edition of The Hundred Men's competition, Trent Rockets defeated Manchester Originals by two wickets and two balls remaining to win the title. Birmingham Phoenix finished fourth in the 8-team table after winning four and losing as many matches.

Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix Chance of Winning

Trent Rockets are likely to beat Birmingham Phoenix in their upcoming match. Birmingham Phoenix, the bottom-ranked team in the men's Hundred 2023, have failed to get into rhythm with their big players failing time and again. Liam Livingstone has failed to convert his starts, and same has been the case with Will Smeed and Ben Duckett. Captain Moeen Ali has also scored just 52 runs from four matches. In the bowling department as well, Benny Howell has been their only economical bowler. In the last match Birmingham could score only 119/8 in 100 balls.

Trent Rockets also have been inconsistent but they should topple Birmingham. Dawid Malan did not play in the last match and Joe Root opened to score 35 off 23 balls. Colin Munro is amongst runs from the last two games and Tom Kohler-Cadmore scored a handsome 64 off 42 in his last match. Alex Hales isn't having a season to remember but would look to score big in the upcoming matches. The bowling unit consisting of Ish Sodhi, Luke Wood, Sam Cook and Samit Patel should have the potential to thwart the challenge from Birmingham batters.

TR chances of winning - 55%

BP chances of winning - 45%

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Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Joe Root has been a good addition for Trent Rockets. The former England captain has scored 125 runs in four matches at an average of 41.66 and a strike rate of 164.47.

Birmingham Phoenix captain and veteran all-rounder Moeen Ali hasn't impressed much this season. In the four matches Ali has played so far, he has scored 52 runs and picked only two wickets. He needs to step up to pick his team from the shambles.

Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix Match Toss Prediction

Trent Rockets won the toss and opted to bowl first in their last match against Manchester Originals. But they lost by 10 runs. They opted to bowl first in their second-last match against Northern Superchargers but lost the last match here by three runs. Southern Brave elected to field first in the series-opener in Nottingham but lost the match to Trent Rockets by six runs. The trend of winning the toss and electing to bowl first is expected to continue.

Weather Report

Chances of rain in Nottingham are really low on Saturday. The precipitation level will be as low as 10 percent. With a humidity level of 66 percent, the high temperature would go up to 23 degree celsius. The wind speed will hover around 29 km/h.

Trent Rockets Player List

Trent Rockets Squad

Joe Root, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Rashid Khan, Dawid Malan, Alex Hales, Lewis Gregory, Luke Wood, Colin Munro, Sam Cook, Daniel Sams, Samit Patel, Sam Hain, Brad Wheal, Matt Carter, Tom Moores, John Turner.

TR Predicted XI

Dawid Malan Batter Alex Hales Batter Colin Munro Batter Lewis Gregory (CAP) Batter Sam Hains Batter Tom Kohler-Cadmore (wk) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Imad Wasim All-rounder Daniel Sams All-rounder Matthew Carter Bowler Luke Wood Bowler Sam Cook Bowler

Trent Rockets Team Form

Trent Rockets lost their last match against Manchester Originals by 10 runs. They defeated Welsh Fire by four runs in their second-last match. They lost their third-last match against London Spirit by two runs. Overall, the side has lost three of their last four matches.

Manchester Originals Player List

Manchester Originals Squad

Jos Buttler, Usama Mir, Phil Salt, Laurie Evans, Ashton Turner, Jamie Overton, Tom Hartley, Richard Gleeson, Paul Walter, Josh Tongue, Josh Little (Zaman Khan between August 16 and knockout rounds), Wayne Madsen, Tom Lammonby, Mitchell Stanley, Max Holden, Ben Raine

Birmingham Phoenix Player List

Birmingham Phoenix Squad

Chris Woakes, Ben Duckett, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Shadab Khan (Tanveer Sangha from August 14), Adam Milne, Benny Howell, Will Smeed, Kane Richardson, Jamie Smith, Tom Helm, Miles Hammond, Chris Benjamin, Dan Mousley, Henry Brookes, Jacob Bethell

BP Predicted XI

Ben Duckett Batter Will Smeed Batter Liam Livingstone Batter Moeen Ali (CAP) All-rounder Jamie Smith WK-Batter Chris Benjamin (WK) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Dan Mousley All-rounder Ben Howell All-rounder Kane Richardson Bowler Chris Woakes Bowler Adam Milne Bowler

Birmingham Phoenix Team Form

Birmingham Phoenix lost their last match against Southern Brave by four wickets. They won their second-last match against Oval Invincibles by 41 runs. They lost their third-last match against Welsh Fire by six wickets. Overall, the side has lost three of the last four matches.

Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix Head to Head

The two sides have played four (complete) matches against each other. Trent Rockets have won only one of them.

Matches: 4

Trent Rockets won: 1

Birmingham Phoenix: 3

Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix Betting Odds

Trent Rockets opening pair to score over 18.5 runs together

The form of Trent Rockets openers have been a concern this seaosn. Alex Hales and Dawid Malan could partner for only five runs in their last outing together. However, in their last match, Root came out to bat with Hales and scored 35 off 23 but the latter got out on the first ball of the match.

Hales and Malan in their second-last match together, forged a three-run partnership against London Spirit. In their third-last match, they scored 12 runs together. In the first match of the season Malan and Hales jointly scored 19 runs together. Malan and Hales are going through a lean patch in the tournament so far. Hales has scored 57 from five matches, while Malan has scored just 28 from four matches. But the team could persist with Root at top now. He has scored 125 runs at an average of 41.66. The dynamics might change and Trent Rockets opening pair could just score over 19 runs together. Root at top give the team a lot of stability. Also, the Birmingham bowling unit is not all that threatening.

Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix Top Team Batter

Dawid Malan to be Trent Rocket's top batter

Dawid Malan was the leading run-scorer in the men's Hundred last year. He scored 377 runs in nine matches at an average of 53.85 and a strike rate of 166.81. He hit a total of four fifties. However, Malan has failed to get going this season. The first season has seen him score 28 runs in four matches at an average of 7 and a strike rate of 87.50 But with the tournament its business end, he is expected to come all guns blazing.

The 35-year-old also scored over 500 runs in the Vitality Blast 2023. In the seven matches of County Championship 2023, he has scored 542 runs in seven matches at an average of 41.69 and a strike rate of 72.26. Such a strike-rate in red-ball format is highly impressive. Eyes will be on Malan in the upcoming match as T20 is the format which suits him the most.

Overall, he has played a total of 312 T20 matches and scored 8585 runs at an average of 33.14 and a strike rate of 130.03.

Liam Livingstone to be Birmingham Phoenix's top batter

Liam Livingstone got starts in his first two outings . He scored 27 runs in the first match before scoring 28 against Welsh Fire in his last outing. He emerged as his side's leading run-scorer against a side which consisted of the likes of Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and David Willey. He scored just three of seven balls in the second-last match and the scored 25 off 23 - second-highest for his team in the last match. Overall in the season so far, he scored 83 runs in four matches at an average of 20.75 and a strike rate of 110.66.

Livingstone was the third-highest run-scorer for Birmingham Phoenix in The Hundred 2022. He scored 173 runs in six matches at an average of 34.60 and a strike rate of 145.37. In the Vitality Blast 2023, Livingstone scored 271 runs in 13 matches at an average of 24.63 and a strike rate of 134.15. With the World Cup 2023 fast approaching, Livingstone would aim to get into the groove with his outing in the men's Hundred. Overall, the 30-year-old batter has scored 5655 runs at an average of 28.70 and a strike rate of 145.55 in 232 T20 matches.

Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix Top bowler

Luke Wood to be Trent Rocket's top bowler

Luke Wood was the star with the ball for his side in the third-last outing against Northern Superchargers. He picked three wickets for 23 runs in 20 balls. The 28-year-old left-arm pacer picked the wickets of Tom Banton, Matthew Short and Harry Brook to remove the top three of the opposition. He failed to pick any wicket in the following two matches. In his last outing against Manchester Originals, he picked one wicket for 31 runs.

Overall, Wood has played five matches and picked five wickets at an average of 25.20 and an economy rate of 8.40. Overall, he has featured in 117 T20 matches and picked 120 wickets at an average of 25.61 and an economy rate of 8.38.

Chris Woakes to be Birmingham Phoenix's top bowler

The right-arm pacer bagged the England Player of the Series award in the just-concluded Ashes 2023 and would now be aiming to make an impact for Birmingham Phoenix. In his first of the season against Oval Invincibles, he picked one wicket for 21 runs in 20 balls. In his second match, Woakes gave away just 20 runs off 15 deliveries but did not pick any wicket. He recently played in seven Vitality Blast 2023 matches for Birmingham Bears and picked seven wickets at an average of 28.42 and an economy rate of 8.29. Overall, he has picked 157 wickets in 146 T20 matches at an average of 25 and an economy rate of 8.21.