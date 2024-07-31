TRER (Trent Rockets) vs BIR (Birmingham Phoenix) Match Prediction
TRER
58%
Chance of Winning
BIR
42%
Great Britain
Trent Bridge
Facts:
- Rashid Khan- one of the greatest bowlers to have graced the game - already has 600 T20 wickets at an unbelievable average of 18.25 and an economy rate of 6.47.
- Tom Banton has scored 111 runs in just two matches, which makes him the highest run-scorer in the tournament so far.
- Sean Abbott has 221 wickets in the shortest format of the game at an average of 21.06.
Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix Chance of Winning
Trent Rockets have one of the strongest squads of the year, with Alex Hales, Sam Hain, and Tom Banton providing magnanimous stability at the top of the order. Imad Wasim provide a strong pedigree with the ball, which is invaluable for the side, aiming to resurrect their overall reputation and advance in the pecking order.
On the other hand, Birmingham Phoenix found unlikely support from Jacob Bethell and Benny Howell in the London Spirits clash, which added a different level of confidence to their unit. The presence of Moeen Ali, Dan Mousley, and Liam Livingstone has ensured that Birmingham has enough firepower in the arsenal to challenge Trent Rockets.
TRT’s chance of winning is 58%
BRP’s chance of winning is 42%
Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix Betting Tips
With Alex Hales being there for Trent Rockets, there is a very clear messaging for you - just bet on him. He seems to be gelling well with Tom Banton at the top of the order, as the Somerset batter also happens to be the top run-scorer in the ongoing edition so far. Sean Abott is in good form at the moment with the ball, which is necessary for us to keep in mind. So what are you waiting for? Go ahead and bet big on Birmingham.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Birmingham Phoenix Opening Partnership Over 21.5
Total Wickets Over 12.5
Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix Match Toss Prediction
Since 2021, Trent Bridge in Nottingham has hosted 44 T20 matches, with the batting first team winning 24 and the batting second team winning 17. The average first-innings score at the venue is 165/7 , whereas the average first-innings winning score is 185/6.
Weather Report
According to Accuweather, there is a 19% chance of precipitation in Nottingham on the match day, with cloud cover hovering around 48%.
Trent Rockets Player List
Tom Banton (wk), Adam Lyth, Alex Hales, Sam Hain, Rovman Powell, Imad Wasim, Lewis Gregory (c), Rashid Khan, Luke Wood, Jordan Thompson, Sam Cook, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Tom Alsop, Calvin Harrison, John Turner
Predicted Playing XI
|
Tom Banton
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Adam Lyth
|
Batter
|
Alex Hales
|
Batter
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Sam Hain
|
Batter
|
Rovman Powell
|
Batter
|
Imad Wasim
|
All-rounder
|
Lewis Gregory
|
All-rounder
|
Rashid Khan
|
Bowler
|
Luke Wood
|
Bowler
|
Jordan Thompson
|
Bowler
|
Sam Cook
|
Bowler
Trent Rockets Team Form
Having won both games of the ongoing edition of the Men’s Hundred competition, Trent Rockets are at the top of the points table. That’s an incredible position to be in, and it’s natural if they extend their dominance to yet another game, especially this being a home encounter.
Birmingham Phoenix Player List
Rishi Patel, Aneurin Donald (wk), Liam Livingstone, Dan Mousley, Moeen Ali (c), Jacob Bethell , Benny Howell, James Fuller, Sean Abbott, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Louis Kimber, Tom Helm
Predicted Playing XI
|
Rishi Patel
|
Batter
|
Aneurin Donald
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Liam Livingstone
|
All-rounder
|
Dan Mousley
|
Batter
|
Moeen Ali
|
All-rounder
|
Jacob Bethell
|
Batter
|
Benny Howell
|
All-rounder
|
James Fuller
|
Bowler
|
Sean Abbott
|
Bowler
|
Adam Milne
|
Bowler
|
Tim Southee
|
Bowler
Birmingham Phoneix Team Form
After terribly losing the opening game to defending champions Oval Invincibles, Birmingham Phoneix won the next game against London Spirit. They would want to carry the same momentum in the upcoming clash to win the match against Trent Rockets.
Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix Head-To-Head
Trent Rockets and Birmingham Phoenix have faced each other five times in the Men’s Hundred competition. The latter have a slight upper hand, having won three games, with Trent winning the remaining two.
Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix Betting Odds
Trent Rockets opening partnership to be over 21.5 runs @ 1.85 (Parimatch)
Trent Rockets have made a smart move of pushing Alex Hales down by one slot to maximise the potential of Adam Lyth and boy, is it doing its charm? In the last two matches, they have scored 44 and 55 runs for opening partnerships - which is a result of a strong tactic at play. Then what are you waiting for? Go ahead and bet on Trent Rockets to win the upcoming clash.
Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix
Great Britain
Trent Bridge, null
Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix Best Batters
Tom Banton to be Trent Rockets’ best batter (Parimatch)
Tom Banton has scored 111 runs in just two matches, which shows his current form. The highest run-scorer in the tournament so far, Banton has 3525 runs in the shortest format of the game, having averaged 26.30 at a strike rate of 143.64. He already has 20 half-centuries and a couple of centuries to his name, so you shouldn’t have any doubt before putting in the money.
Jacob Bethell to be Birmingham Phoenix’s best batter (Parimatch)
Jacob Bethell has come as a breath of fresh air in the Birmingham Phoenix batting order. The Warwickshire all-rounder completely dominated London Spirit in the previous game, but those who know his ability shouldn’t be surprised. He may have just 630 runs at an average of 22.50, but you know from his batting that he is destined for big things. Just bet big on him to do well in the market.
Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix Best Bowlers
Rashid Khan to be Trent Rockets’ best bowler (Parimatch)
Does anybody need to say more about Rashid Khan? His name speaks for his achievements. He already has 600 T20 wickets at an unbelievable average of 18.25 and an economy rate of 6.47. In 15 balls, he took a couple of wickets against Manchester Originals, so you know his striking ability with the ball is top-notch.
Sean Abbott to be Birmingham Phoenix’s best bowler (Parimatch)
Sean Abbott picked four wickets in the last game to ensure his side was back to winning ways in the Men’s Hundred competition. With 221 wickets in the shortest format of the game, Abbott knows how to help the team. His average of 21.06 adds a sense of semblance to the overall process, so instead of fretting over multiple players, you can rest assured things will fall in place.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Trent Rockets
TRT to win @ 1.72 (Parimatch)
BRP to win @ 2.10 (Parimatch)
Parimatch