TRER (Trent Rockets) vs BIR (Birmingham Phoenix) Match Prediction TRER 58 % Chance of Winning BIR 42 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.72 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.68 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.653 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Trent Rockets and Birmingham Phoenix will square off against each other in the ninth match of the Men’s Hundred competition at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, on July 31, 2024 (Wednesday), at 11:00 PM IST. While Trent Rockets have won both of their encounters so far in the ongoing edition, Birmingham have one win and one loss to sit at a mid-table position.

Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix Chance of Winning

Trent Rockets have one of the strongest squads of the year, with Alex Hales, Sam Hain, and Tom Banton providing magnanimous stability at the top of the order. Imad Wasim provide a strong pedigree with the ball, which is invaluable for the side, aiming to resurrect their overall reputation and advance in the pecking order.

On the other hand, Birmingham Phoenix found unlikely support from Jacob Bethell and Benny Howell in the London Spirits clash, which added a different level of confidence to their unit. The presence of Moeen Ali, Dan Mousley, and Liam Livingstone has ensured that Birmingham has enough firepower in the arsenal to challenge Trent Rockets.

TRT’s chance of winning is 58%

BRP’s chance of winning is 42%

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Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix Betting Tips

With Alex Hales being there for Trent Rockets, there is a very clear messaging for you - just bet on him. He seems to be gelling well with Tom Banton at the top of the order, as the Somerset batter also happens to be the top run-scorer in the ongoing edition so far. Sean Abott is in good form at the moment with the ball, which is necessary for us to keep in mind. So what are you waiting for? Go ahead and bet big on Birmingham.

Match Prediction Best Odds Birmingham Phoenix Opening Partnership Over 21.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Total Wickets Over 12.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix Match Toss Prediction

Since 2021, Trent Bridge in Nottingham has hosted 44 T20 matches, with the batting first team winning 24 and the batting second team winning 17. The average first-innings score at the venue is 165/7 , whereas the average first-innings winning score is 185/6.

Weather Report

According to Accuweather, there is a 19% chance of precipitation in Nottingham on the match day, with cloud cover hovering around 48%.

Trent Rockets Player List

Tom Banton (wk), Adam Lyth, Alex Hales, Sam Hain, Rovman Powell, Imad Wasim, Lewis Gregory (c), Rashid Khan, Luke Wood, Jordan Thompson, Sam Cook, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Tom Alsop, Calvin Harrison, John Turner

Predicted Playing XI

Tom Banton Wicket-keeper Adam Lyth Batter Alex Hales Batter Sam Hain Batter Rovman Powell Batter Imad Wasim All-rounder Lewis Gregory All-rounder Rashid Khan Bowler Luke Wood Bowler Jordan Thompson Bowler Sam Cook Bowler

Trent Rockets Team Form

Having won both games of the ongoing edition of the Men’s Hundred competition, Trent Rockets are at the top of the points table. That’s an incredible position to be in, and it’s natural if they extend their dominance to yet another game, especially this being a home encounter.

Birmingham Phoenix Player List

Rishi Patel, Aneurin Donald (wk), Liam Livingstone, Dan Mousley, Moeen Ali (c), Jacob Bethell , Benny Howell, James Fuller, Sean Abbott, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Louis Kimber, Tom Helm

Predicted Playing XI

Rishi Patel Batter Aneurin Donald Wicket-keeper Liam Livingstone All-rounder Dan Mousley Batter Moeen Ali All-rounder Jacob Bethell Batter Benny Howell All-rounder James Fuller Bowler Sean Abbott Bowler Adam Milne Bowler Tim Southee Bowler

Birmingham Phoneix Team Form

After terribly losing the opening game to defending champions Oval Invincibles, Birmingham Phoneix won the next game against London Spirit. They would want to carry the same momentum in the upcoming clash to win the match against Trent Rockets.

Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix Head-To-Head

Trent Rockets and Birmingham Phoenix have faced each other five times in the Men’s Hundred competition. The latter have a slight upper hand, having won three games, with Trent winning the remaining two.

Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix Betting Odds

Trent Rockets opening partnership to be over 21.5 runs @ 1.85 (Parimatch)

Trent Rockets have made a smart move of pushing Alex Hales down by one slot to maximise the potential of Adam Lyth and boy, is it doing its charm? In the last two matches, they have scored 44 and 55 runs for opening partnerships - which is a result of a strong tactic at play. Then what are you waiting for? Go ahead and bet on Trent Rockets to win the upcoming clash.

Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix Great Britain Trent Bridge, null Trent Rockets Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.72 Bet now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.68 Bet now! Birmingham Phoenix Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.229 Bet now!

Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix Best Batters

Tom Banton to be Trent Rockets’ best batter (Parimatch)

Tom Banton has scored 111 runs in just two matches, which shows his current form. The highest run-scorer in the tournament so far, Banton has 3525 runs in the shortest format of the game, having averaged 26.30 at a strike rate of 143.64. He already has 20 half-centuries and a couple of centuries to his name, so you shouldn’t have any doubt before putting in the money.

Jacob Bethell to be Birmingham Phoenix’s best batter (Parimatch)

Jacob Bethell has come as a breath of fresh air in the Birmingham Phoenix batting order. The Warwickshire all-rounder completely dominated London Spirit in the previous game, but those who know his ability shouldn’t be surprised. He may have just 630 runs at an average of 22.50, but you know from his batting that he is destined for big things. Just bet big on him to do well in the market.

Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix Best Bowlers

Rashid Khan to be Trent Rockets’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Does anybody need to say more about Rashid Khan? His name speaks for his achievements. He already has 600 T20 wickets at an unbelievable average of 18.25 and an economy rate of 6.47. In 15 balls, he took a couple of wickets against Manchester Originals, so you know his striking ability with the ball is top-notch.

Sean Abbott to be Birmingham Phoenix’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Sean Abbott picked four wickets in the last game to ensure his side was back to winning ways in the Men’s Hundred competition. With 221 wickets in the shortest format of the game, Abbott knows how to help the team. His average of 21.06 adds a sense of semblance to the overall process, so instead of fretting over multiple players, you can rest assured things will fall in place.