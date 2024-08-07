TRER (Trent Rockets) vs LON (London Spirit) Match Prediction TRER 61 % Chance of Winning LON 39 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.62 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Trent Rockets and London Spirit will lock horns with each other in the 20th match of the Men’s Hundred 2024 at the Trent Bridge, Nottingham, on August 7, 2024 (Wednesday), at 11:00 PM IST. While just one win differentiates between Trent Rockets and London Spirit, that has created a massive gulf between them due to the competitive nature of the tournament, where many teams have concentrated in the mid-table.

Trent Rockets vs London Spirit Chance of Winning

After winning the first couple of games pretty comprehensively, Trent Rockets have lost track of the proceedings, losing to Birmingham Phoneix and Welsh Fire by close margins. Their batters have collectively misfired in the ongoing season of Hundred, where things seem a bit tricky.

Meanwhile, London Spirit are not in great spirits either. In four clashes, they have managed to secure just one win - while being outclassed in three other matches. Their last game against Oval Invincibles, in particular, was disheartening for their fans as the side failed to turn up in their best avatar. Can they change things around and forge a strong performance against Trent Rockets in the upcoming clash? Your guess is as good as mine.

TRT’s chance of winning is 61%

LNS’s chance of winning is 39%

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Trent Rockets vs London Spirit Betting Tips

Even though Tom Banton failed to score runs in the last two games, I am betting on him to do well in Trent Bridge—a venue tailor-made for T20 batting. Alex Hales, who showed signs of his old form against Birmingham Phoneix, is due for a big innings. You also can’t leave out the calypso powers of Shimron Hetmyer and Andre Russell.

Match Prediction Best Odds London Spirit Opening Partnership Over 21.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Total Wickets Over 12.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Trent Rockets vs London Spirit Match Toss Prediction

Trent Bridge in Nottingham is one of the better batting wickets in England, with an average first-innings score of 164/7 since the onset of January 2021. The average first innings-winning score is 183/6. As far as the trend in toss goes, the batting first team have won 25 games out of 46 total matches, whereas the chasing side have won 18 games,

Weather Report

AccuWeather predicts a clear day in Trent Bridge on August 7, with no threat of rain. The chance of precipitation stays below 16%, whereas the cloud cover will only be 34%.

Trent Rockets Player List

Tom Banton (wk), Alex Hales, Joe Root, Sam Hain, Rovman Powell, Imad Wasim, Lewis Gregory (c), Rashid Khan, Jordan Thompson, Luke Wood, Sam Cook, Ollie Robinson, Tom Alsop, Calvin Harrison, John Turner, Adam Lyth

Predicted Playing XI

Tom Banton Wicket-keeper Alex Hales Batter Joe Root Batter Sam Hain Batter Rovman Powell Batter Imad Wasim All-rounder Lewis Gregory All-rounder Rashid Khan Bowler Luke Wood Bowler Jordan Thompson Bowler Sam Cook Bowler

Trent Rockets Team Form

After winning the first two games, Trent Rockets have faltered on the wayside in the Men’s Hundred competition to concede the second spot on the points table.

London Spirits Player List

Adam Rossington (wk), Daniel Bell-Drummond, Michael-Kyle Pepper, Daniel Lawrence (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Ravi Bopara, Liam Dawson, Olly Stone, Nathan Ellis, Daniel Worrall, James Neesham, Matthew Critchley, MD Taylor, Ryan Higgins, Richard Gleeson

Predicted Playing XI

Adam Rossington Wicket-keeper Michael-Kyle Pepper Batter Ollie Pope Batter Daniel Lawrence Batter Shimron Hetmyer Batter Andre Russell All-rounder Ravi Bopara All-rounder Liam Dawson All-rounder Olly Stone Bowler Nathan Ellis Bowler Daniel Worrall Bowler

London Spirits Team Form

London Spirits, who won just a couple of games in the 2023 edition of the Men’s Hundred competition, have lost three games and won one match so far.

Trent Rockets vs London Spirit Head-To-Head

Trent Rockets and London Spirits have played each other only three times in the Men’s Hundred, in which the former have won a couple of games as compared to only one win by the latter. The last time both sides met was August 2023, in which Spirit won by a margin of two runs.

Trent Rockets vs London Spirit Betting Odds

Trent Rockets opening partnership to be over 20.5 runs @ 1.85 (Parimatch)

With Tom Banton and Alex Hales batting together as openers, we can be hopeful about this market. Since January 2022, the duo have averaged 35.67 runs for the opening partnership—among the best for any opening pairs in T20s during that time. Add to that Banton's magical form lately, and there is no way we can hope things will go awry.

Trent Rockets vs London Spirit Great Britain Trent Bridge, null Trent Rockets Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.65 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.62 Bet Now! London Spirit Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.2 Bet Now!

Trent Rockets vs London Spirit Best Batters

Tom Banton to be Trent Rockets’ best batter (Parimatch)

Tom Banton is tailor-made for T20 batting. In his T20 career, he amassed 3548 runs at an average of 26.09, which came at a strike rate of 143.1. In the ongoing edition of the Hundred, he has an average of 33.5 and a strike rate of 155.8. A boundary rate of 65.6% tells you why it is impactful he is and to bet big on him becomes a mandatory exercise.

Andre Russell to be London Spirit’s best batter (Parimatch)

One of the most devastating all-rounders on the T20 circuit, Andre Russell, has 8700 runs at an average of 27.19 at a strike rate of 169.7. Despite being a lower-middle-order batter, Russell has 31 fifties and a couple of centuries to his name - making himself such a superstar. Then what are you waiting for?

Trent Rockets vs London Spirit Best Bowlers

Luke Wood to be Trent Rockets’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Luke Wood is one of the most impressive bowlers in England at the moment, having picked 159 wickets at an average of 26.8 and an economy rate of 8.4. In 2024, he already has 32 wickets - his third-highest in a calendar year since making his debut in 2016. Then you should bet on him to do well in the next clash.

Liam Dawson to be London Spirit’s best bowler (Parimatch)



Liam Dawson has become a hot shot in English cricket and a freelancer of sorts, declining a central contract. The spinner has 216 wickets in the shortest format of the game which came at an average of 26.6 and an economy rate of 7.3. It gives us a chance to bet big and take home a pretty sum of cash.