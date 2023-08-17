TRER (Trent Rockets) vs MAN (Manchester Originals) Match Prediction TRER 63 % Chance of Winning MAN 37 % Bet Now! Trent Rockets will take on Manchester Originals in match number 23 of The Hundred Men's Competition 2023 at the Trent Bridge, Nottingham on Thursday, August 17. The action will kick off from 11:00 PM IST. In the 2022 edition of The Hundred Men's competition, Trent Rockets defeated Manchester Originals by two wickets and two balls remaining to win the title. Manchester Originals lost to Trent Rockets in the final. They won five of their eight league stage matches.

Trent Rockets vs Manchester Originals Chance of Winning

Trent Rockets are the favourites to beat Manchester Originals in their upcoming match. They are currently placed third in the 8-team points table. Rockets defeated Welsh Fire by four runs in their last match. Dawid Malan, Alex Hales, Joe Root, Colin Munro, The bowling unit is also well covered in the presence of Daniel Sams, Lewis Gregory, Ish Sodhi and Luke Wood. The team has lost just two matches but the margin of defeats have been 3 and 2 runs respectively.

Manchester Originals are the fifth-ranked team who have looked a bit vulnerable. They did really well against Northern Superchargers in their last match but lack of consistency has haunted them. Also, Joshua Little will be missing in the match as he is part of the T20I series against India starting August 18. Phil Salt's poor form and over reliance of Jos Buttler have also hurt the side. Jamie Overton came to the rescue of the team with unbeaten 80 off 30 while batting at number six but that could not only be the case.

TR chances of winning - 63%

MO chances of winning - 37%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Trent Rockets vs Manchester Originals Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Joe Root has been a good addition for Trent Rockets. The former England captain has scored 90 runs in three matches at an average of 45.00 and a strike rate of 169.81.

Jamie Overton has emerged as a great pace-bowling option for his team this season. He has scored 144 runs in five matches at an average of 72 and a strike rate of 211.76. He has also picked six wickets.

Trent Rockets vs Manchester Originals Match Toss Prediction

Trent Rockets opted to bowl first in their match against Northern Superchargers but lost the last match here by three runs. Southern Brave elected to field first in the series-opener in Nottingham but lost the match to Trent Rockets by six runs. The trend of winning the toss and electing to bowl first is expected to continue.

Weather Report

Very low chances of rain in Nottingham on Thursday. The precipitation level on the day will hover around 20 percent. With a high temperature of 23 degree celsius, the humidity level in Cardiff will be close to around 65 percent. The wind speed will be somewhere close to 23 km/h.

Trent Rockets Player List

Trent Rockets Squad

Joe Root, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Rashid Khan, Dawid Malan, Alex Hales, Lewis Gregory, Luke Wood, Colin Munro, Sam Cook, Daniel Sams, Samit Patel, Sam Hain, Brad Wheal, Matt Carter, Tom Moores, John Turner.

TR Predicted XI

Dawid Malan Batter Alex Hales Batter Colin Munro Batter Lewis Gregory (CAP) Batter Sam Hains Batter Tom Kohler-Cadmore (wk) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Imad Wasim All-rounder Daniel Sams All-rounder Matthew Carter Bowler Luke Wood Bowler Sam Cook Bowler

Trent Rockets Team Form

Trent Rockets defeated Welsh Fire by four runs in their last match. They lost their second-last match against London Spirit by two runs. In the third-last match, Northern Superchargers defeated them by three runs. They have won two and lost two of their last four matches.

Manchester Originals Player List

Manchester Originals Squad

Jos Buttler, Usama Mir, Phil Salt, Laurie Evans, Ashton Turner, Jamie Overton, Tom Hartley, Richard Gleeson, Paul Walter, Josh Tongue, Josh Little (Zaman Khan between August 16 and knockout rounds), Wayne Madsen, Tom Lammonby, Mitchell Stanley, Max Holden, Ben Raine

MO Predicted XI

Jos Buttler (CAP) Batter Phil Salt (WK) Batter Laurie Evans Batter Max Holden Batter Wayne Maden Batter Jamie Overton All-rounder Paul Walter All-rounder Tom Hartley Bowler Joshua Little Bowler Usama Mir Bowler Richard Gleeson Bowler

Manchester Originals Team Form

Manchester Originals (MO) won their last match against Northern superchargers by 40 runs (DLS method). They lost their second-last match against Oval Invincibles by 94 runs. They won their third-last match against Birmingham Phoenix by 49 runs. Overall, the side has lost two of their last three matches.

Trent Rockets vs Manchester Originals Head to Head

The two sides have played three matches against each other. Trent Rockets have won on all three occasions.

Matches: 3

Trent Rockets won: 3

Manchester Originals: 0

Trent Rockets vs Manchester Originals Betting Odds

Trent Rockets opening pair to score over 18.5 runs together

Trent Rockets opening pair of Alex Hales and Dawid Malan could partner for only five runs. In their second-last match, they forged a three-run partnership against London Spirit. In their third-last match, they scored 12 runs together. In the first match of the season Malan and Hales jointly scored 19 runs together. Malan and Hales are going through a lean patch in the tournament so far. Hales has scored 57 from four matches, while Malan has scored just 28 from four matches. However, in the absence of Manchester's strike bowler Joshua Little the side will have a good chance to score over 19 runs together.

Trent Rockets vs Manchester Originals Top Team Batter

Dawid Malan to be Trent Rocket's top batter

Dawid Malan was the leading run-scorer in the men's Hundred last year. He scored 377 runs in nine matches at an average of 53.85 and a strike rate of 166.81. He hit a total of four fifties. However, Malan has failed to get going this season. The first season has seen him score 28 runs in four matches at an average of 7 and a strike rate of 87.50 But with the tournament its business end, he is expected to come all guns blazing.

The 35-year-old also scored over 500 runs in the Vitality Blast 2023. In the seven matches of County Championship 2023, he has scored 542 runs in seven matches at an average of 41.69 and a strike rate of 72.26. Such a strike-rate in red-ball format is highly impressive. Eyes will be on Malan in the upcoming match as T20 is the format which suits him the most.

Overall, he has played a total of 312 T20 matches and scored 8585 runs at an average of 33.14 and a strike rate of 130.03.

Jos Buttler to be Manchester Originals' top batter

Jos Buttler found early rhythm in the men's Hundred 2023. He scored 37 off 18 balls in his first match against Welsh Fire, and scored 62 off 36 in the second match against London. In the third match, Buttler scored 43 off 33 balls. However, he has failed to score big out in his last two outings, getting out for 2 and 23 runs respectively. The 23 runs scored against Oval Invincibles were second-best by any player in his team. Currently, he is the second-highest run-scorer in the men's Hundred 2023 (167 runs at an average of 41.75 147.78), just one behind the leading run-scorer Jordan Cox.

He was his team's second-leading run-scorer in the men's Hundred 2022. He scored 203 runs in five matches at an average of 40.60 and a strike rate of 149.26. Buttler also played 10 matches of Vitality Blast 2023 and scored 334 runs at an average of 33.40 and a strike rate of 146.49. In the IPL 2023, Buttler scored 392 runs in 14 matches at an average of 139. Overall, the 32-year-old has scored 10300 runs in 379 matches at an average of 34.21 and a strike rate of 144.62.

Trent Rockets vs Manchester Originals Top bowler

Luke Wood to be Trent Rocket's top bowler

Luke Wood was the star with the ball for his side in the third-last outing against Northern Superchargers. He picked three wickets for 23 runs in 20 balls. The 28-year-old left-arm pacer picked the wickets of Tom Banton, Matthew Short and Harry Brook to remove the top three of the opposition. However, he has failed to pick any wicket in his last two matches and he would be raring to get back amongst wickets.

Overall, Wood has played four matches and picked four wickets at an average of 23.75 and an economy rate of 8.14. Overall, he has featured in 116 T20 matches and picked 119 wickets at an average of 25.57 and an economy rate of 8.14.

Usama Mir to be Trent Rocket's top bowler

The pacer is the second-highest wicket-taker for his team. He has picked six wickets in five matches at an average of 15.66 and an economy rate of 9.40. Joshua Little (7 wickets), who is the leading wicket-taker for the team will not be available. Mir will be in key role. In the last match against Northern Superchargers, he picked four wickets for 19 runs in a winning cause. Overall, he has picked 96 wickets in 94 matches at an average of 24.71 and an economy rate of 7.77.