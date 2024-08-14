TRER (Trent Rockets) vs OVA (Oval Invincibles) Match Prediction TRER 58 % Chance of Winning OVA 42 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.12 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 2.05 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.2 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Trent Rockets and Oval Invincibles will lock horns with each other in the 31st game of the Men’s Hundred 2024 at the Trent Bridge, Nottingham, on August 14, 2024 (Wednesday), at 11:00 PM IST. While Oval Invincibles are already qualified for the next stage of the tournament, Trent Rockets, despite a promising campaign, have already been eliminated from the league.

Trent Rockets vs Oval Invincibles Chance of Winning

Trent Rockets had all the promise thanks to the presence of the likes of Sam Hain, Alex Hales, Tom Baton, Joe Root, and Sam Cook—but things turned out to be pretty disappointing. They blew hot and cold throughout the campaign and now have been wrestled out of the league.

The situation for Oval Invincibles was exactly the opposite. They were winning for fun, thanks to a collective team effort, with almost everyone rising to the occasion at various points. That makes you believe in the fact that Oval Invincibles will continue to have the same hegemony in the upcoming series without compromising the very essence of their success.

TRT’s chance of winning is 58%

OVI’s chance of winning is 42%

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Trent Rockets vs Oval Invincibles Betting Tips

There is no way Sam Curran is not scoring and taking wickets against Trent Rockets. He is the most accomplished player from Trent Rockets this year. You can also put your trust in Jordan Cox to do well. What about Tom Lammonby? He is in very good shape now and has been one of Oval’s most successful players this season. Knowing all that, it is also prudent that Alex Hales does well for Trent Rockets for our market to move in the right direction.

Match Prediction Best Odds Oval Invincibles Opening Partnership Over 20.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Total Wickets Over 13.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Trent Rockets vs Oval Invincibles Match Toss Prediction

Trent Bridge in Nottingham is one of the better batting wickets in England, with an average first-innings score of 164/7 since the onset of January 2021. The average first innings-winning score is 183/6. As far as the trend in toss goes, the batting first team have won 26 games out of 47 total matches, whereas the chasing side have won 18 games.

Weather Report

AccuWeather predicts a clear day in Trent Bridge on August 14, with no threat of rain. The chance of precipitation stays below 16%, whereas the cloud cover will only be 34%.

Trent Rockets Player List

Tom Banton (wk), Alex Hales, Joe Root, Sam Hain, Rovman Powell, Imad Wasim, Lewis Gregory (c), Rashid Khan, Jordan Thompson, Luke Wood, Sam Cook, Ollie Robinson, Tom Alsop, Calvin Harrison, John Turner, Adam Lyth

Predicted Playing XI

Tom Banton Wicket-keeper Alex Hales Batter Joe Root Batter Sam Hain Batter Rovman Powell Batter Imad Wasim All-rounder Lewis Gregory All-rounder Rashid Khan Bowler Luke Wood Bowler Jordan Thompson Bowler Sam Cook Bowler

Trent Rockets Team Form

Trent Rockets have already been eliminated from the Hundred 2024, with only three wins from seven games. Their net run rate of +0.330 indicates that they were positive in their intent. But now that a qualification is out of the equation, Trent Rockets will want to end the tournament positively.

Oval Invincibles Player List

Dawid Malan, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Will Jacks, Adam Zampa (o), Jordon Cox, Gus Atkinson, Sam Billings, Saqib Mahmood, Spencer Johnson (o), Dawid Malan, Nathan Sowter, Donovan Ferreira (o), Tom Lammonby, Tawanda Muyeye, Marchant de Lange, Mark Watt, Harrison Ward

Predicted Playing XI

Dawid Malan Batter Will Jacks Batter Sam Curran All-rounder Sam Billings Wicket-keeper Jordan Cox Batter Donovan Ferreira All-rounder Tom Curran All-rounder Tom Lammonby Bowler Spencer Johnson Bowler Nathan Sowter Bowler Adam Zampa Bowler

Oval Invincibles Team Form

Six wins from seven games - that’s how Oval Invincibles have rolled this year. They have been consistency personified with a kind of approach that we normally associate with champion teams. They are right on track to win the second consecutive title.

Trent Rockets vs Oval Invincibles Head-To-Head

Oval Invincibles and Trent Rockets have faced off against each other three times in the Men’s Hundred 2024, with the former winning a couple of games.

Trent Rockets vs Oval Invincibles Betting Odds

Trent Rockets opening partnership to be over 18.5 runs @ 1.85 (Parimatch)

When your openers are Tom Banton and Alex Hales, there are always reasons to be optimistic. Since January 2022, the duo have averaged 31.9 runs for the opening partnership, and in the ongoing competition, they have cast their magic with one complete performance after another. While Banton is in excellent form, we all know what Hales is capable of. Then what are you waiting for?

Trent Rockets vs Oval Invincibles Great Britain Trent Bridge, null Trent Rockets Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.12 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 2.05 Bet Now! Oval Invincibles Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.7 Bet Now!

Trent Rockets vs Oval Invincibles Best Batters

Tom Banton to be Trent Rockets’ best batter (Parimatch)

A batter in the perfect T20 mold, Tom Banton has amassed 3619 runs at an average of 26.09, which came at a strike rate of 143.1. In the ongoing edition of the Hundred, he has been a knight in shining armour for Trent Rockets, having an average of 33.5 and a strike rate of 155.8. In his career, he has a boundary rate of 65.6% which tells you banking on him will definitely reap dividends.

Sam Curran to be Oval Invincibles’ best batter (Parimatch)

How can a player be so multidimensional? Sam Curran is the second-highest run-scorer for Oval Invincibles in the ongoing edition of the Hundred. He has already amassed 176 runs at an average of 44.00 and a strike rate of 172.54. He has already 3523 runs in his career at an average of 22.3 and a strike rate of 134.8. If this is not the sign of a special cricketer, I don’t know what is.

Trent Rockets vs Oval Invincibles Best Bowlers

Luke Wood to be Trent Rockets’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Everything about Luke Wood screams talent. One of England’s most impressive white-ball bowlers at the moment, Wood has 163 wickets in the shortest format of the game at an average of 26.68 and an economy rate of 8.45. He has a strike rate of 18.9 in his career. In the last three matches alone, Wood has picked five wickets already, which means form is not a cause of concern. Then what are you waiting for?

Adam Zampa to be Oval Invincibles’ best bowler (Parimatch)

What Adam Zampa can do is not a surprise to many. With 329 wickets to his name, credibility is the last thing one would doubt about him. The Australian legspinner averaged 21.70 in his career, which came at a strike rate of 17.5. With him, success is definitely guaranteed.