TRER (Trent Rockets) vs OVA (Oval Invincibles) Match Prediction
TRER
58%
Chance of Winning
OVA
42%
Great Britain
Trent Bridge
Facts:
- A batter in the perfect T20 mold, Tom Banton has amassed 3619 runs at an average of 26.09, which came at a strike rate of 143.1.
- Wood has 163 wickets in the shortest format of the game at an average of 26.68 and an economy rate of 8.45.
- Sam Curran has already amassed 176 runs at an average of 44.00 and a strike rate of 172.54 in the ongoing Hundred.
Trent Rockets vs Oval Invincibles Chance of Winning
Trent Rockets had all the promise thanks to the presence of the likes of Sam Hain, Alex Hales, Tom Baton, Joe Root, and Sam Cook—but things turned out to be pretty disappointing. They blew hot and cold throughout the campaign and now have been wrestled out of the league.
The situation for Oval Invincibles was exactly the opposite. They were winning for fun, thanks to a collective team effort, with almost everyone rising to the occasion at various points. That makes you believe in the fact that Oval Invincibles will continue to have the same hegemony in the upcoming series without compromising the very essence of their success.
TRT’s chance of winning is 58%
OVI’s chance of winning is 42%
Trent Rockets vs Oval Invincibles Betting Tips
There is no way Sam Curran is not scoring and taking wickets against Trent Rockets. He is the most accomplished player from Trent Rockets this year. You can also put your trust in Jordan Cox to do well. What about Tom Lammonby? He is in very good shape now and has been one of Oval’s most successful players this season. Knowing all that, it is also prudent that Alex Hales does well for Trent Rockets for our market to move in the right direction.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Oval Invincibles Opening Partnership Over 20.5
Total Wickets Over 13.5
Trent Rockets vs Oval Invincibles Match Toss Prediction
Trent Bridge in Nottingham is one of the better batting wickets in England, with an average first-innings score of 164/7 since the onset of January 2021. The average first innings-winning score is 183/6. As far as the trend in toss goes, the batting first team have won 26 games out of 47 total matches, whereas the chasing side have won 18 games.
Weather Report
AccuWeather predicts a clear day in Trent Bridge on August 14, with no threat of rain. The chance of precipitation stays below 16%, whereas the cloud cover will only be 34%.
Trent Rockets Player List
Tom Banton (wk), Alex Hales, Joe Root, Sam Hain, Rovman Powell, Imad Wasim, Lewis Gregory (c), Rashid Khan, Jordan Thompson, Luke Wood, Sam Cook, Ollie Robinson, Tom Alsop, Calvin Harrison, John Turner, Adam Lyth
Predicted Playing XI
|
Tom Banton
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Alex Hales
|
Batter
|
Joe Root
|
Batter
|
Sam Hain
|
Batter
|
Rovman Powell
|
Batter
|
Imad Wasim
|
All-rounder
|
Lewis Gregory
|
All-rounder
|
Rashid Khan
|
Bowler
|
Luke Wood
|
Bowler
|
Jordan Thompson
|
Bowler
|
Sam Cook
|
Bowler
Trent Rockets Team Form
Trent Rockets have already been eliminated from the Hundred 2024, with only three wins from seven games. Their net run rate of +0.330 indicates that they were positive in their intent. But now that a qualification is out of the equation, Trent Rockets will want to end the tournament positively.
Oval Invincibles Player List
Dawid Malan, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Will Jacks, Adam Zampa (o), Jordon Cox, Gus Atkinson, Sam Billings, Saqib Mahmood, Spencer Johnson (o), Dawid Malan, Nathan Sowter, Donovan Ferreira (o), Tom Lammonby, Tawanda Muyeye, Marchant de Lange, Mark Watt, Harrison Ward
Predicted Playing XI
|
Dawid Malan
|
Batter
|
Will Jacks
|
Batter
|
Sam Curran
|
All-rounder
|
Sam Billings
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Jordan Cox
|
Batter
|
Donovan Ferreira
|
All-rounder
|
Tom Curran
|
All-rounder
|
Tom Lammonby
|
Bowler
|
Spencer Johnson
|
Bowler
|
Nathan Sowter
|
Bowler
|
Adam Zampa
|
Bowler
Oval Invincibles Team Form
Six wins from seven games - that’s how Oval Invincibles have rolled this year. They have been consistency personified with a kind of approach that we normally associate with champion teams. They are right on track to win the second consecutive title.
Trent Rockets vs Oval Invincibles Head-To-Head
Oval Invincibles and Trent Rockets have faced off against each other three times in the Men’s Hundred 2024, with the former winning a couple of games.
Trent Rockets vs Oval Invincibles Betting Odds
Trent Rockets opening partnership to be over 18.5 runs @ 1.85 (Parimatch)
When your openers are Tom Banton and Alex Hales, there are always reasons to be optimistic. Since January 2022, the duo have averaged 31.9 runs for the opening partnership, and in the ongoing competition, they have cast their magic with one complete performance after another. While Banton is in excellent form, we all know what Hales is capable of. Then what are you waiting for?
Trent Rockets vs Oval Invincibles
Great Britain
Trent Bridge, null
Trent Rockets vs Oval Invincibles Best Batters
Tom Banton to be Trent Rockets’ best batter (Parimatch)
A batter in the perfect T20 mold, Tom Banton has amassed 3619 runs at an average of 26.09, which came at a strike rate of 143.1. In the ongoing edition of the Hundred, he has been a knight in shining armour for Trent Rockets, having an average of 33.5 and a strike rate of 155.8. In his career, he has a boundary rate of 65.6% which tells you banking on him will definitely reap dividends.
Sam Curran to be Oval Invincibles’ best batter (Parimatch)
How can a player be so multidimensional? Sam Curran is the second-highest run-scorer for Oval Invincibles in the ongoing edition of the Hundred. He has already amassed 176 runs at an average of 44.00 and a strike rate of 172.54. He has already 3523 runs in his career at an average of 22.3 and a strike rate of 134.8. If this is not the sign of a special cricketer, I don’t know what is.
Trent Rockets vs Oval Invincibles Best Bowlers
Luke Wood to be Trent Rockets’ best bowler (Parimatch)
Everything about Luke Wood screams talent. One of England’s most impressive white-ball bowlers at the moment, Wood has 163 wickets in the shortest format of the game at an average of 26.68 and an economy rate of 8.45. He has a strike rate of 18.9 in his career. In the last three matches alone, Wood has picked five wickets already, which means form is not a cause of concern. Then what are you waiting for?
Adam Zampa to be Oval Invincibles’ best bowler (Parimatch)
What Adam Zampa can do is not a surprise to many. With 329 wickets to his name, credibility is the last thing one would doubt about him. The Australian legspinner averaged 21.70 in his career, which came at a strike rate of 17.5. With him, success is definitely guaranteed.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Trent Rockets
TRT to win @ 2.12 (Parimatch)
OVI to win @ 1.72 (Parimatch)
Parimatch