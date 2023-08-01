TRER (Trent Rockets) vs SBR (Southern Brave) Match Prediction TRER 59 % Chance of Winning SBR 41 % Bet Now! Defending champions Trent Rockets will take on Southern Brave in the inaugural match of The Hundred Men's Competition 2023 at the Trent Bridge, Nottingham on Tuesday, August 1. The action will kick off from 11 PM IST. In the 2022 edition of The Hundred Men's competition, Trent Rockets defeated Manchester Originals by two wickets and two balls remaining. Southern Brave finished seventh on the 8-team table with just three wins in eight matches.

Trent Rockets vs Southern Brave Chance of Winning

Trent Rockets, the defending champions of the men's The Hundred 2023 title, are the favourites to win the tournament-opener against Southern Brave who managed to win just three of their eight matches last season.

Rockets are ahead of Brave in the batting department despite the presence of Devon Conway and Tim David in their line-up. Both these batters will be playing in English conditions directly after plying their trades on slow surfaced in the USA during the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2023 outings. David will feature in the finals of MLC 2023 on July 31 and his participation in the match on August 1 is also not certain.

Regardless, Rockets have local T20 batting superstars in the form of Dawid Malan and Alex Hales. Then there are Colin Munro, Samit Patel, Rashid Khan, Daniel Sams and Tom Kohler-Cadmore also in the line-up. In the absence of Jofra Archer, the Southern Brave bowling unit also does not look very dangerous.

Trent Rockets should manage to kick off their campaign on a winning note.

SB chances of winning - 41%

TR chances of winning - 59%

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Trent Rockets vs Southern Brave Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Joe Root would be one of the star attractions in the Trent Rockets' batting line-up. He made his IPL debut earlier this year for Rajasthan Royals. Overall, he has played 91 T20 matches and scored 2093 runs at an average of 32.20 and a strike rate of 126.16.

Southern Brave would expect big things from hard-hitting Australia batter Tim David. He showed fine batting form in the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2023, scoring 199 runs in seven matches at an average of 49.75 and a strike rate of 171.55. A similar form would be expected from David in The Hundred 2023.

Trent Rockets vs Southern Brave Match Toss Prediction

In the last men's The Hundred match here, Welsh Fire elected to field first but lost to Trent Rockets by 29 runs. Trent Rockets took the same decision in the second-last match and won by six wickets. Oval Invincibles opted to bowl in the third last match but Rockets won again by 25 runs. The team winning the toss is expected to bowl once again.

Weather Report

"Mostly cloudy with a touch of rain," AccuWeather has predicted for the first match in Nottingham. The match starts from 6:30 PM Local time (11 PM IST) and chances of rain in the evening are low. However, cloud covers will remain and the humidity level will be in the excess of 80 percent.

Trent Rockets Player List

Trent Rockets Squad

Joe Root, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Rashid Khan, Dawid Malan, Alex Hales, Lewis Gregory, Luke Wood, Colin Munro, Sam Cook, Daniel Sams, Samit Patel, Sam Hain, Brad Wheal, Matt Carter, Tom Moores, John Turner.

TR Predicted XI

Dawid Malan Batter Alex Hales Batter Colin Munro Batter Joe Root Batter Sam Hains Batter Tom Kohler-Cadmore (wk) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Rashid Khan All-rounder Daniel Sams All-rounder Samit Patel Bowler Luke Wood Bowler Sam Cook Bowler

Trent Rockets Team Form

The defending champions have won four of their last five matches including the The Hundred Men's Competition 2022 final.

Southern Brave Player List

Southern Brave Squad

Jofra Archer, Tim David (Mitchell Santner from August 20), Leus du Plooy, James Vince, Chris Jordan, Devon Conway, Tymal Mills, Rehan Ahmed, Craig Overton, Finn Allen, George Garton, James Fuller, Alex Davies, Joe Weatherley, Jafer Chohan, Matt Fisher

SB Predicted XI

Finn Allen Batter Devon Conway Wicketkeeper-Batter James Vince Batter Alex Davies (WK) Batter Leus du Plooy Batter Tim David Bowler Craig Overton All-rounder Rehan Ahmed Bowler James Fuller Bowler Chris Jordan Bowler Tymal Mills Bowler

Southern Brave Team Form

Southern Brave lost their last match of the 2022 season against Northern Superchargers by 16 runs. Overall, they have won two of their last three matches. They defeated Rockets by six wickets in their second-last match.

Trent Rockets vs Southern Brave Head to Head

The two teams have clashed thrice against each other. Southern Brave lead the head-to-head tally 2-1. Both the batting as well as the bowling unit did exceedingly well.

Matches: 3

Souther Brave Won: 2

Trent Rockets won: 1

Trent Rockets vs Southern Brave Betting Odds

Trent Rockets opening partnership to be over 19.5

Trent Rockets scoring over 19.5 runs before the fall of the first wicket is a high probability. The reason is quite simple and obvious. The team boasts of a lethal opening pair in Dawid Malan and Alex Hales. Both were among the top-five run-getters in the men's Hundred 2022. While Malan finished at top with 377 runs, Hales was fifth on the list with 259 runs at an average of 28.77. In the absence of injured Jofra Archer, Southern Brave bowling unit looks average. This comes as an added advantage for the star opening duo. Malan also scored over 500 runs in the Vitality Blast. Hales also smashed 328 runs in 15 matches at a strike rate of 140.77.

Trent Rockets vs Southern Brave Top Team Batter

Dawid Malan to be Trent Rocket's top batter

Dawid Malan scored 59 runs off 41 balls and emerged as the leading run-scorer in the match when Southern Brave and Trent Rockets met each other for the last time. The southpaw was the leading run-scorer in the men's Hundred last year. He scored 377 runs in nine matches at an average of 53.85 and a strike rate of 166.81. He hit a total of four fifties. Eyes will be on Malan in the upcoming match as T20 is the format which suits him the most. Overall, he has played a total of 308 T20 matches and scored 8557 runs at an average of 33.55 and a strike rate of 130.24.

Devon Conway to be Southern Brave top batter

The New Zealand opener has been in sublime form lately. After setting the stage on fire for CSK in the IPL 2023, the southpaw scored 221 runs in seven matches at an average of 31.57. In the IPL 2023, Conway scored 672 runs - third-highest in the season. The 32-year-old would be aiming to carry forward his momentum and give a solid start to Southern Brave who are hoping for a better season. He has played a total of 156 T20 matches and scored 5321 runs at an average of 44.34 and a strike rate of 129.55. Conway has two hundreds and 42 fifties to his name in the format.

Trent Rockets vs Southern Brave Top bowler

Rashid Khan to be Trent Rocket's top bowler

Star leg-spinner would look for a cracking start to his The Hundred Men's Competition 2023 campaign on Tuesday. The last year saw him pick three wickets in just the two matches he played. The 24-year-old globetrotter is the world number one ranked T20I bowler at the moment. He has played a total of 410 T20 matches and picked 556 wickets at an average of 18.30 and an economy rate of 6.45. He recently featured in the Major League Cricket (MLC 2023) where he took five wickets in the last five matches for MI New York (before the final).

Chris Jordan to be Southern Brave's top bowler

Chris Jordan can emerge as the leading wicket-taker for Southern Brave on Tuesday. In the absence of Jofra Archer, Jordan becomes the lead pace bowler for his side. He would be looking to make amends and do well in this season. The 2022 edition of the men's Hundred saw him pick three wickets in as many matches. In the Vitality Blast 2023, Jordan picked 15 wickets in 13 matches for Surrey. Overall, the pacer has featured in 321 T20 matches and picked 333 wickets at an average of 27.62.