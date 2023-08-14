TRER (Trent Rockets) vs WELF (Welsh Fire) Match Prediction WELF 55 % Chance of Winning TRER 45 % Bet Now! Trent Rockets in match number 20 of The Hundred Men's Competition 2023 at the Sophia Gardens, Cardiff on Monday, August 14. The action will kick off from 7:00 PM IST. In the 2022 edition of The Hundred Men's competition, Trent Rockets defeated Manchester Originals by two wickets and two balls remaining to win the title. Welsh Fire lost each of their eight matches and finished at the bottom of the points table.

Trent Rockets vs Welsh Fire Chance of Winning

Welsh Fire are very likely to beat Trent Rockets in their upcoming match. Trent Rockets are under pressure after losing their last two matches. Alex Hales and Dawid Malan have failed to score for Rockets and that has dented their campaign heavily. The going will get tough against a bowling attack consisting of Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and Dawid Willey. Trent Rockets have won just one of their four matches and are reeling at the bottom of the 8-team points table. Fire, despite not having many batting stars, have done well and posted decent totals. They should manage to topple Trent Rockets in their upcoming match.

TR chances of winning - 45%

WF chances of winning - 55%

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Trent Rockets vs Welsh Fire Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

In a team consisting of Munro, Malan and Hales, Sam Hain emerged as the leading run-scorer for Trent Rockets after their three matches. He has scored 83 runs in three matches at an average of 41.50 and a strike rate of 162.74.

Welsh Fire pacer Haris Rauf has supported Sheen Afridi in the ongoing men's Hundred 2023. The express pacer has picked five wickets in five matches at an average of 20.80.

Trent Rockets vs Welsh Fire Match Toss Prediction

In the first match at the venue in the ongoing season, Manchester Originals opted to bowl first first but lost the rain-marred 40-over per side match by nine runs. In the last match here, Southern Brave won the toss and elected to field first. They won the match by nine wickets. In the last match at the venue last season, home team Welsh Fire opted to bat first but lost the match by six wickets. Team winning the toss is likely to bowl again.

Weather Report

"Intermittent clouds," AccuWeather has predicted. The match starts at 6:00 PM (local time), and the precipitation level during the period will be 0-4 percent. The humidity level in Cardiff will hover around 85 percent. The wind speed will be somewhere close to 29 km/h.

Trent Rockets Player List

Trent Rockets Squad

Joe Root, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Rashid Khan, Dawid Malan, Alex Hales, Lewis Gregory, Luke Wood, Colin Munro, Sam Cook, Daniel Sams, Samit Patel, Sam Hain, Brad Wheal, Matt Carter, Tom Moores, John Turner.

TR Predicted XI

Dawid Malan Batter Alex Hales Batter Colin Munro Batter Lewis Gregory (CAP) Batter Sam Hains Batter Tom Kohler-Cadmore (wk) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Imad Wasim All-rounder Daniel Sams All-rounder Matthew Carter Bowler Luke Wood Bowler Sam Cook Bowler

Trent Rockets Team Form

Trent Rockets lost their last match against London Spirit two runs. In the second-last match, Northern Superchargers defeated them by three runs. The side defeated Southern Brave by six runs and Manchester Originals by two wickets in the fourth-last match.

Welsh Fire Player List

Welsh Fire Squad

Jonny Bairstow, Tom Abell, David Willey, Shaheen Afridi, Joe Clarke, Glenn Phillips, Ben Green, Haris Rauf, David Payne, Roelof van der Merwe, Jake Ball, Stephen Eskinazi, Dan Douthwaite, George Scrimshaw, Luke Wells, Chris Cooke

WF Predicted XI

Luke Wells Batter Glenn Phillips Batter Jonny Bairstow Batter Tom Abell (CAP) Batter Joe Clarke (WK) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Stephen Eskinazi Batsman and Wicket-keeper David Willey All-rounder Roelof Van Der Merwe All-rounder Ben Green Bowler Haris Rauf Bowler Shaheen Afridi Bowler

Welsh Fire Team Form

Welsh Fire lost their last match against Southern Brave by nine wickets. They won their second-last match against Birmingham Phoenix by six wickets. They played a thrilling tie against Oval Invincibles in their third-last match. The side has lost two of their last five matches,

Trent Rockets vs Welsh Fire Head to Head

The two sides have played two matches against each other. Trent Rockets have won on both the occasions.

Matches: 2

Trent Rockets won: 2

Welsh Fire: 0

Trent Rockets vs vs Welsh Fire Betting Odds

Trent Rockets opening pair of Alex Hales and Dawid Malan could partner for only three runs in their last outing against London Spirit. In their second-last match, they scored 12 runs together. In the first match of the season Malan and Hales jointly scored 19 runs together. Malan and Hales are going through a lean patch in the tournament so far. Hales has scored 53 from three matches, while Malan has scored just 18 from three matches. They are again very unlikely to score over 20 runs together against the likes of Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and Dawid Malan.

Trent Rockets vs vs Welsh Fire Top Team Batter

Stevie Eskinazi to be Welsh Fire's top batter

The 29-year-old opener scored match-winning 43 off 18 in the second-last match against Birmingham Phoenix. He followed it up with 38 off 34 in the following match.

In the men's Hundred 2023 so far, he has scored 116 runs in five matches at an average of 29 and a strike rate of 150.64. The Vitality Blast 2023 season saw him score 462 runs in 14 matches at an average of 35.53 and a strike rate of 181.39. As many as four fifties came off his bat. Having scored a solid knock in the ongoing competition, Eskinazi should look to score high once again for his team. Overall, he has scored 2747 runs in 92 T20 matches at an average of 34.33 and a strike rate of 141.30. One hundred and 20 fifties have come off his blade in the format.

Dawid Malan to be Trent Rocket's top batter

Dawid Malan was the leading run-scorer in the men's Hundred last year. He scored 377 runs in nine matches at an average of 53.85 and a strike rate of 166.81. He hit a total of four fifties. However, Malan has failed to get going this season. The first season has seen him score 18 runs in three matches at an average of 6 and a strike rate of 72.

The 35-year-old also scored over 500 runs in the Vitality Blast 2023. In the seven matches of County Championship 2023, he has scored 542 runs in seven matches at an average of 41.69 and a strike rate of 72.26. Such a strike-rate in red-ball format is highly impressive. Eyes will be on Malan in the upcoming match as T20 is the format which suits him the most.

Overall, he has played a total of 310 T20 matches and scored 8575 runs at an average of 33.23 and a strike rate of 130.02.

Trent Rockets vs Welsh Fire Top bowler

Luke Wood to be Trent Rocket's top bowler

Luke Wood was the star with the ball for his side in the second-last outing against Northern Superchargers. He picked three wickets for 23 runs in 20 balls. The 28-year-old left-arm pacer picked the wickets of Tom Banton, Matthew Short and Harry Brook to remove the top three of the opposition. In the last match, he failed to pick any wicket against London Spirit. He would be aiming for a comeback.

Overall, Wood has played three matches and picked four wickets at an average of 12.25 and an economy rate of 8.72. Overall, he has featured in 115 T20 matches and picked 119 wickets at an average of 25.44 and an economy rate of 8.39.

Shaheen Afridi to be Welsh Fire's top bowler

Shaheen Afridi has arguably the most lethal bowler in the men's Hundred 2023. He is currently the fifth joint-highest wicket-taker. The left-arm pacer has picked six wickets in five matches at an average of 16.33 and an economy rate of 7.35. In his second-last outing against Birmingham, the 23-year-old picked the wicket of compatriot Shadab Khan. In his last match against Southern Brave he gave away just 10 runs in 10 balls.

He picked two wickets for two runs in his third-last outing against Oval Invincibles. He was part of the Nottinghamshire squad in the Vitality Blast 2023. He picked 22 wickets in 14 matches for them at an average of 20.81.

Shaheen is expected to give it his all for Fire before flying back home for the Afghanistan ODIs and Asia Cup 2023. Overall, he has played 162 T20 matches and picked 229 wickets at an average of 20.65.