TRER (Trent Rockets) vs WELF (Welsh Fire) Match Prediction TRER 60 % Chance of Winning WELF 40 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.68 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.62 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.63 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Trent Rockets and Welsh Fire will take on each other in the 14th match of the Men’s Hundred 2024, at the Trent Bridge, Nottingham, on August 3, 2024 (Saturday), at 10:30 PM IST. While Welsh Fire have won one and lost two games so far in the league, it is exactly the opposite for Trent Rockets, who have won a couple of matches while losing one.

Trent Rockets vs Welsh Fire Chance of Winning

Despite having a very strong squad, Trent Rockets weren’t successful in containing Birmingham Phoneix in the last game. However, it must be noted that with Joe Root making a comeback, they have multiple bases covered. Alex Hales, Tom Banton, and Sam Hain make useful contributions with the bat, and that makes them such a fearsome unit.

On the other hand, Welsh Fire, who are coming into the encounter on the back of two consecutive losses, will be eager to change the script. They are definitely a promising side - but haven’t been able to get their act together. From Tom Kohler-Cadmore to Jonny Bairstow, all have failed to give them a rousing score on board.

TRT’s chance of winning is 60%

WEF’s chance of winning is 40%

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Trent Rockets vs Welsh Fire Betting Tips

Making money in the Hundred is very predictable if you understand the conditions properly. Our research suggests that Joe Root has a good chance of giving you a solid return because of his familiarity with Trent Bridge. Rashid Khan can never be ignored from a betting POV. You surely can’t miss out on David Willey, whose ability to outfox any side with his swing makes him a stand-out performer.

Match Prediction Best Odds Welsh Fire Opening Partnership Over 19.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Total Wickets Over 12.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Trent Rockets vs Welsh Fire Match Toss Prediction

Since 2021, Trent Bridge in Nottingham has hosted 45 T20 matches, with the batting first team winning 24 and the batting second team winning 18. The average first-innings score at the venue is 165/7, whereas the average first-innings winning score is 185/6.

Weather Report

There is no rain predicted for the match between Trent Rockets and Welsh Fire in Trent Bridge, with the precipitation level staying below 8%. The cloud cover during the match, however, will be around 21%.

Trent Rockets Player List

Tom Banton (wk), Alex Hales, Joe Root, Sam Hain, Rovman Powell, Imad Wasim, Lewis Gregory (c), Rashid Khan, Jordan Thompson, Luke Wood, Sam Cook, Ollie Robinson, Tom Alsop, Calvin Harrison, John Turner, Adam Lyth

Predicted Playing XI

Tom Banton Wicket-keeper Alex Hales Batter Joe Root Batter Sam Hain Batter Rovman Powell Batter Imad Wasim All-rounder Lewis Gregory All-rounder Rashid Khan Bowler Luke Wood Bowler Jordan Thompson Bowler Sam Cook Bowler

Trent Rockets Team Form

Trent Rockets have won two and lost one in the ongoing edition of the Men’s Hundred competition, which puts them in second place on the points table.

Welsh Fire Player List

Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Joe Clarke, Tom Abell (c), Glenn Phillips, Luke Wells, David Willey, Matt Henry, David Payne, Mason Crane, Haris Rauf, Roelof van der Merwe, Chris Cooke, Ben Green, Stephen Eskinazi, Joshua Little, Jake Ball

Predicted Playing XI

Jonny Bairstow Wicket-keeper Tom Kohler-Cadmore Batter Joe Clarke Batter Tom Abell Batter Glenn Phillips Batter Luke Wells All-rounder David Willey All-rounder David Payne Bowler Mason Crane Bowler Joshua Little Bowler Jake Ball Bowler

Welsh Fire Team Form

In the first game, Welsh Fire showed why they are one of the most promising sides in the league, but then they fizzled out, losing their next two games.

Trent Rockets vs Welsh Fire Head-To-Head

Trent Rockets and Welsh Fire have faced each other three times in the Men’s Hundred, with the latter winning one and the former securing two wins.

Trent Rockets vs Welsh Fire Betting Odds

Trent Rockets opening partnership to be over 20.5 runs @ 1.85 (Parimatch)

Alex Hales is now back in the opening position, and hence, our trust in this market has increased exponentially. With in-form Tom Banton and Hales batting together, you know things can take a positive turn. In fact, since January 2022, they have averaged 42 runs for the opening partnership - among the best for any opening pairs in T20s during that time.

Trent Rockets vs Welsh Fire Great Britain Trent Bridge, null Trent Rockets Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.68 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.62 Bet Now! Welsh Fire Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.236 Bet Now!

Trent Rockets vs Welsh Fire Best Batters

Joe Root to be Trent Rockets’ best batter (Parimatch)

Joe Root may not have been the most fluent T20 batter of the generation, but he has done well in his short career. In this format, he has 2465 runs at an average of 32.01 and a strike rate of 128.05. Coming from a great performance against the Windies, Root is brimming with confidence, and hence, we can be sure that he will do well in the upcoming clash.

Joe Clarke to be Welsh Fire’s best batter (Parimatch)

Joe Clarke has always been a very important player for Nottinghamshire in the T20 Blast, which is understandable given his 4920 runs at an average of 26.31 and a strike rate of 144.74. In the process, he already has four centuries and 28 half-centuries - a stunning rate of conversion. So what are you afraid of?

Trent Rockets vs Welsh Fire Best Bowlers

Rashid Khan to be Trent Rockets’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Do I even need to justify this? Easily the greatest T20 bowler the world has ever seen, Rashid Khan has 602 T20 wickets at an average of 18.23 and an economy rate of 6.47. A strike rate of 16.8 tells you the gigantic presence he has been able to have in his career. So trust him to deliver well in the Welsh Fire clash.

Jake Ball to be Welsh Fire’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Jake Ball may have fizzled out from the international scene, but he still continues to be a very important member of the Welsh Fire side. With 173 wickets at an average of 22.39, Ball has made himself a very utility performer in the shortest version of the game. With him being one of the most important cogs in the wheel, alongside David Willey and David Payne, there is a high hope that Ball will deliver big time for the Cardif-based side.