WELF (Welsh Fire) vs BIR (Birmingham Phoenix) Match Prediction WELF 44 % Chance of Winning BIR 56 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.80 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.76 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.8 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Welsh Fire and Birmingham Phoneix will take on each other in the 25th match of the Men’s Hundred 2024 at the Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, on August 10, 2024 (Saturday), at 11:00 PM IST. While Birmingham are making slow progress on the points table with three wins from five games, Welsh Fire are severely underperforming with just five points in six games.

Welsh Fire vs Birmingham Phoenix Chance of Winning

Welsh Fire have one of the most talented squad in the Hundred, but things haven’t been as stoic as it would have been otherwise. The lack of cohesion around the batting order has ensured that Welsh Fire are not the most fluent side in the league. The likes of Jonny Bairstow and Tom Abell haven’t been at their usual self.

On the other hand, Birmingham Phoneix have blown hot and cold in the league. In the last game, however, they got the better of Northern Superchargers by 10 wickets, ensuring they are well within the reach to make it to the next stage. The performance of Ben Duckett and Moeen Ali once again become very crucial to the cause.

WEF’s chance of winning is 44%

BMP’s chance of winning is 56%

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Welsh Fire vs Birmingham Phoenix Betting Tips

Tim Southee has been the biggest positive for Birmingham Phoneix in the ongoing Hundred. While betting on him is a given, there is no way you should escape Ben Duckett, who continues to deliver for his side. There is great money to be made from Moeen Ali as well - whose leadership has shone through his batting. From Welsh Fire, I am confident that Jonny Bairstow will be on the money.

Match Prediction Best Odds Welsh Fire Opening Partnership Over 21.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Total Wickets Over 12.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Welsh Fire vs Birmingham Phoenix Match Toss Prediction

Since January 2021, Sophia Gardens in Cardiff has hosted 45 matches, of which the batting first team has won 26 games compared to 18 wins by the chasing side. The average first-innings score at the venue is 159, whereas the average first-innings winning score is 177.

Weather Report

There is no rain predicted on Saturday in Cardiff, which is a good news for Welsh Fire, who are struggling to stay alive in the competition. There is only a 9% chance of precipitation with the cloud cover staying below 38%.

Welsh Fire Player List

Jonny Bairstow (wk), Luke Wells, Joe Clarke, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Abell (c), Glenn Phillips, David Willey, David Payne, Matt Henry, Mason Crane, Haris Rauf, Roelof van der Merwe, Chris Cooke, Ben Green, Stephen Eskinazi, Joshua Little, Jake Ball

Predicted Playing XI

Jonny Bairstow Wicket-keeper Luke Wells Batter Joe Clarke Batter Tom Abell Batter Tom Kohler-Cadmore Batter Glenn Phillips All-rounder David Willey All-rounder David Payne Bowler Mason Crane Bowler Matt Henry Bowler Haris Rauf Bowler

Welsh Fire Team Form

Welsh Fire have fallen to the bottom half of the points table following their two losses and now sit at the sixth position, with only five points to the name. Their negative net run rate of -0.159 further adds an indefinite amount of pressure, which means their chances of qualification for the Eliminator seems bleak.

Birmingham Phoenix Player List

Aneurin Donald (wk), Ben Duckett, Liam Livingstone, Dan Mousley, Moeen Ali (c), Jacob Bethell , Louis Kimber, Benny Howell, Sean Abbott, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Rishi Patel, James Fuller, Tom Helm

Predicted Playing XI

Ben Duckett Batter Moeen Ali All-rounder Liam Livingstone Batter Dan Mousley Batter Aneurin Donald Wicket-keeper Jacob Bethell Batter Benny Howell All-rounder Louis Kimber All-rounder Sean Abbott Bowler Adam Milne Bowler Tim Southee Bowler

Birmingham Phoneix Team Form

Birmingham Phoneix have three wins and a couple of losses in five games so far in the Men’s Hundred competition, with the net run rate hovering around +0.193. They are currently at the fifth position on the points table.

Welsh Fire vs Birmingham Phoenix Head-To-Head

Welsh Fire and Birmingham Phoenix have played each other three times in the Men’s Hundred, with the former winning just one game. Fire’s only came in their last head-to-head encounter, in which they secured a six-wicket win at Edgbaston.

Welsh Fire vs Birmingham Phoenix Betting Odds

Birmingham Phoenix opening partnership to be over 21.5 runs @ 1.85 (Parimatch)

Birmingham have made some changes to their batting order, letting Moeen Ali bat at the top of the order alongside Ben Duckett. That proved to be a masterstroke as the side cantered home by 10 wickets against London Spirit in the previous clash. Moeen also has a very good record while opening the innings, where he averages 32. Hence, it is ideal that he continues to open the innings alongside Ben Duckett.

Welsh Fire vs Birmingham Phoenix Great Britain Sophia Gardens, null Welsh Fire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.00 Bet Now! Birmingham Phoenix Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.76 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.8 Bet Now!

Welsh Fire vs Birmingham Phoenix Best Batters

Tom Abell to be Welsh Fire’s best batter (Parimatch)

In a year things have been pretty dire for Welsh Fire, Tom Abell is one of the few players who has shown some promise. Abell has 2957 runs at an average of 32.86 and a strike rate of 137.5 in his career. In the ongoing calendar year, he has already amassed runs at an average of 36.67. So there’s nothing to be worried about. Just go and bet on him to do well.

Moeen Ali to be Birmingham Phoenix’s best batter (Parimatch)

Moeen Ali was in his elements in the previous clash against London Spirit and in all probability, will continue having the same momentum. The England all-rounder has scored 6711 runs in his T20 career with 33 half-centuries and three centuries to go with it. His balls per dismissal ratio of 17.5 and balls per boundary ratio of 5.2 pictures you an able performer.

Welsh Fire vs Birmingham Phoenix Best Bowlers

Matt Henry to be Welsh Fire’s best bowler (Parimatch)

New Zealand’s Matt Henry is one of the best white-ball bowlers currently and one could gauge that from the fact that he has 160 wickets at an average of 24.9 and an economy rate of 8.4. His strike rate of 17.8 doesn’t leave any room for introspection. So there shouldn’t be any doubt about Henry’s ability to do well.

Tim Southee to be Birmingham Phoenix’s best bowler (Parimatch)

One of the greatest ever players to have graced our sport, Tim Southee is an age-less workhorse. In his T20 career, he has 327 wickets in total which came at an average of 24.1 and an economy rate of 8.1. His strike rate of 17.8 is one of the very best in the sport. So there’s no way you are not betting big on this market.