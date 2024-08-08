WELF (Welsh Fire) vs NOS (Northern Superchargers) Match Prediction WELF 43 % Chance of Winning NOS 57 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.77 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.68 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR In the mid-table clash of the 2024 Men’s Hundred competition, Welsh Fire and Northern Superchargers will lock horns with each other at the Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, on August 8, 2024 (Thursday), at 7:30 PM IST. While Northern Superchargers suffered a rude shock from Birmingham Phoneix after a 10-wicket thrashing, Welsh Fire have just two wins from five games to stay at the mid-table position.

Welsh Fire vs Northern Superchargers Chance of Winning

Everything was going right for Welsh Fire, especially in terms of team combination and attacking approach, when they beat Trent Rockets, but in the very next game, things reversed back to the mean when Southern Brave had a very commanding win over them. Barring Haris Rauf and David Willey, no one else could step up, ensuring a very disappointing loss for the team.

On the other hand, despite losing to Southern Brave by a massive margin of 42 runs, Northern Superchargers can claim to have a decent record so far. They already have three wins - and with the likes of Harry Brook and Graham Clarke have ensured that they can still be one of the contenders to easily make it to the final.

WEF’s chance of winning is 43%

NOS’s chance of winning is 57%

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Welsh Fire vs Northern Superchargers Betting Tips

There is a clear pattern for us to follow. Bet big on Harry Brook, the Northern Superchargers skipper, who has shown great signs of coming back to form. Furthermore, Nicholas Pooran can always be trusted in the shortest format of the game. Are you planning not to bet on Jonny Bairstow? You shouldn’t. The Welsh Fire opener is due for a big score and he can achieve that well against the Superchargers.

Match Prediction Best Odds Welsh Fire Opening Partnership Over 21.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Total Wickets Over 12.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Welsh Fire vs Northern Superchargers Match Toss Prediction

Since January 2021, Sophia Gardens in Cardiff has hosted 44 matches, of which the batting first team has won 25 games compared to 18 wins by the chasing side. The average first-innings score at the venue is 157/7, whereas the average first-innings winning score is 172/6.

Weather Report

Cardiff is one of the most rain-hit places in the UK, especially in early August, and tomorrow is not going to be different. However, the silver lining is that there is only an 18% chance of precipitation during the match time, with the cloud cover being around 37%.

Welsh Fire Player List

Jonny Bairstow (wk), Luke Wells, Joe Clarke, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Abell (c), Glenn Phillips, David Willey, David Payne, Matt Henry, Mason Crane, Haris Rauf, Roelof van der Merwe, Chris Cooke, Ben Green, Stephen Eskinazi, Joshua Little, Jake Ball

Predicted Playing XI

Jonny Bairstow Wicket-keeper Luke Wells Batter Joe Clarke Batter Tom Abell Batter Tom Kohler-Cadmore Batter Glenn Phillips All-rounder David Willey All-rounder David Payne Bowler Mason Crane Bowler Matt Henry Bowler Haris Rauf Bowler

Welsh Fire Team Form

Welsh Fire have fallen to the bottom half of the points table following their two losses and now sit at the sixth position. With two wins and three losses from five games, Welsh are outside of the qualification mark - and now, need to step up their game massively.

Northern Superchargers Player List

Ben Stokes, Nicholas Pooran (o), Adil Rashid, Harry Brook, Reece Topley, Mitchell Santner (o), Matthew Short (o), Jason Roy, Adam Hose, Tom Lawes, Matthew Potts, Graham Clark, Callum Parkinson, Ollie Robinson, Jordan Clark, Dillon Pennington.

Predicted Playing XI

Matthew Short Batter Ben Stokes Batter Harry Brook Batter Nicholas Pooran Wicket-keeper Adam Hose Batter Oliver Robinson Batter Jordan Clark All-rounder Mitchell Santner All-rounder Adil Rashid Bowler Matthew Potts Bowler Reece Topley Bowler

Northern Superchargers Team Form

After three wins on the bounce, Northern Superchargers were handed a shock defeat at the hands of Birmingham Phoneix on Tuesday. They’re still in the top four and will aim to win the next game so as to keep them relevant in the Hundred qualification race.

Welsh Fire vs Northern Superchargers Head-To-Head

Welsh Fire and Northern Superchargers have faced each other three times in the Men’s Hundred competition to date, in which the former have a better record, winning two games. The last time both sides met, Welsh Fire won the game by eight wickets.

Welsh Fire vs Northern Superchargers Betting Odds

Northern Superchargers opening partnership to be over 20.5 runs @ 1.85 (Parimatch)

The duo of Matthew Short and Ben Stokes failed miserably against Birmingham Phoneix, but you can’t let the story of one day dictate the course. Having a returning Ben Stokes to open is a marvellous decision, and Northern Superchargers will aim to utilise the same to maximum. Stokes averages 36.38 as an opener in T20s whereas Matthew Short averages 32.66 as an opener. The duo are at their devastating best when open the innings - hence, it is prudent that we back them to do well in the next match.

Welsh Fire vs Northern Superchargers Great Britain Sophia Gardens, null Welsh Fire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.02 Bet Now! Northern Superchargers Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.68 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.75 Bet Now!

Welsh Fire vs Northern Superchargers Best Batters

Bairstow to be Welsh Fire’s best batter (Parimatch)

Jonny Bairstow is one of England’s most successful batters across formats, having scored 5136 runs in the shortest format of the game at an average of 30.39 and a strike rate of 137.6. He is exceptional as an opener, having scored 34.78 runs per dismissal - hence, there is no doubt about his viability as a player. So what are you waiting for? Go ahead, and bet on the Welsh Fire batter to score the highest for his team.

Harry Brook to be Northern Superchargers’ best batter (Parimatch)

Harry Brook is the blue-eyed boy of English cricket, having taken all three formats by storm. In T20s, he already has 3308 runs at an average of 33.76 with a scarcely-believerable strike rate of 150. A balls per dismissal ratio of 22.5 adds a new dimension to his credibility as we know he will be the most effective player of the side. Now, after having been entrusted with the responsibility of leading Northern Superchargers, he should be in the zone to deliver his best.

Welsh Fire vs Northern Superchargers Best Bowlers

Haris Rauf to be Welsh Fire’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Haris Rauf’s attitude to T20 bowling is what makes him stand out. With 272 wickets in the shortest format of the game, the Pakistani pacer has carved a distinct niche for himself, picking wicket at an average of 22.6. His economy rate of 8.2 indicates that he is not afraid of going for runs while picking wickets. That’s definitely going to help us big-time as we bet on him to do well against Northern Superchargers.

Reece Topley to be Northern Superchargers’ best bowler (Parimatch)



If injury wasn’t a concern, the world would have seen a lot of Reece Topley, who already has 222 wickets at an average of 22.3 and a strike rate of 16.2 in T20 cricket. He is a devastating bowler in England, having already picked 154 wickets at an average of 20.8 at an economy rate of 8.3. Then what are you waiting for? Go ahead and bet big on him.