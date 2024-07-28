WELF (Welsh Fire) vs OVA (Oval Invincibles) Match Prediction WELF 57 % Chance of Winning OVA 43 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.74 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.94 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.05 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Back from winning their respective first-round matches, Welsh Fire and Oval Invincibles will take on each other at the Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, on July 28, 2024 (Sunday), at 11:05 PM IST. While Oval beat Birmingham Phoenix by a margin of eight wickets, Welsh Fire got the better of Manchester Originals by the same margin.

Welsh Fire vs Oval Invincibles Chance of Winning

Welsh Fire didn’t have to break a sweat against an extremely undercooked Manchester Originals, with their batter making short work of the run-chase after the bowlers ruled the roost. David Willey and Joshua Little were right on money from the word go and something similar can be expected from them in the upcoming encounter against Oval.

Could things have been any better for Oval? Surely not. Birmingham Phoneix had no fuel left in their tank to challenge the defending champions in the opening game and bore the brunt of the resultant pressure. The way Adam Zampa and Mohammad Amir bowled, you can be sure they are well-prepared to take on the Welsh challenge in Cardiff on Sunday.

WEF’s chance of winning is 57%

OVI’s chance of winning is 43%

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Welsh Fire vs Oval Invincibles Betting Tips

Adam Zampa takes wickets in T20 cricket for fun, and betting on him is the first thing I will do for the next game. Leaving out Dawid Malan is not on my bucket list, for I’m sure he has the strong potential to disrupt the momentum. David Willey has always been a bowler par excellence in T20s, and he has a knack for taking wickets, especially in English conditions. So how can you not bet big on him?

Match Prediction Best Odds Welsh Fire Opening Partnership Over 21.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Total Wickets Over 12.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Welsh Fire vs Oval Invincibles Match Toss Prediction

Since January 2021, Sophia Gardens in Cardiff has hosted 42 matches in total, out of which the batting first team have won 23 games as compared to 18 wins by the chasing side. The average first-innings score at the venue is 157/7 whereas the average first-innings winning score is 172/6.

Weather Report

AccuWeather predicts a 19% chance of precipitation in Cardiff on Sunday, with cloud cover hovering around 84%. That’s a massive threat to the match, but so far, rains have stayed away in Wales, which is why we’d be confident of a complete match.

Welsh Fire Player List

Jonny Bairstow (wk), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Joe Clarke, Tom Abell (c), Glenn Phillips, Luke Wells, David Willey, David Payne, Mason Crane, Joshua Little, Jake Ball, Stephen Eskinazi, Roelof van der Merwe, Ben Green, Chris Cooke

Predicted Playing XI

Jonny Bairstow Wicket-keeper Tom Kohler-Cadmore Batter Joe Clarke Batter Tom Abell Batter Glenn Phillips Batter Luke Wells All-rounder David Willey All-rounder David Payne Bowler Mason Crane Bowler Joshua Little Bowler Jake Ball Bowler

Welsh Fire Team Form

After finishing mid-table in last year’s Men’s Hundred competition, Welsh Fire have assembled a stronger squad this year, which was reflected in their performance against Manchester Originals in Old Trafford. They secured a win to start their 2024 campaign.

Oval Invincibles Players List

Will Jacks, Dawid Malan, Tawanda Muyeye, Sam Billings (c & wk), Sam Curran, Donovan Ferreira, Tom Lammonby, Nathan Sowter, Adam Zampa, Saqib Mahmood, Spencer Johnson, Jordan Cox, Tom Curran, Marchant de Lange, Mark Watt, Harrison Ward

Predicted Playing XI

Will Jacks Batter Dawid Malan Batter Tawanda Muyeye Batter Sam Billings Wicket-keeper Sam Curran All-rounder Donovan Ferreira Batter Tom Lammonby All-rounder Nathan Sowter Bowler Adam Zampa Bowler Saqib Mahmood Bowler Spencer Johnson Bowler

Oval Invincibles Team Form

Oval Invincibles are the defending champions of the Men’s Hundred. They rightfully stayed true to their reputation and won the opening game of the tournament. They have a very strong squad at their disposal, and that will surely help them race ahead in the ongoing season.

Welsh Fire vs Oval Invincibles Head-To-Head

Welsh Fire and Oval Invincibles have played three times against each other, with the latter winning two games and one game ending without a result.

Welsh Fire vs Oval Invincibles Betting Odds

Oval Invincibles opening partnership to be under 22.5 runs @ 1.85 (Parimatch)

Will Jacks and Dawid Malan are two of the best batters in England at the moment. With contrasting styles, they complement each other in a major way. The duo has an opening average of 39.09 in the last two years, which is a significant boost to what we’re betting on. Further, Sophia Gardens is a batting-friendly venue, where scoring runs is easy. So don’t fret over the results—and be sure to bet on Oval Invincibles to score over 22.5 runs.

Welsh Fire vs Oval Invincibles Great Britain Sophia Gardens, null Welsh Fire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.74 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.94 Bet Now! Oval Invincibles Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.75 Bet Now!

Welsh Fire vs Oval Invincibles Best Batters

Jonny Bairstow to be Welsh Fire’s best batter (Parimatch)

Jonny Bairstow’s credentials have never been in question - he has 5048 runs in his career, at an average of 30.59 with a strike rate of 138.2. With 27 fifties and four centuries in his career, Bairstow has done everything right in his ability and will be a force to be reckoned with in the upcoming clash.

Dawid Malan to be Oval Invincibles’ best batter (Parimatch)

Dawid Malan has been an excellent performer in the shortest version of the game. If you ever have any doubt about it, just remember that he has 9444 runs in his career at an average of 32.91 and a strike rate of 129.6. With 63 fifties and five centuries, Malan is building an incredible legacy for himself. So trusting him should be the order of the day.

Welsh Fire vs Oval Invincibles Best Bowlers

David Willey to be Welsh Fire’s best bowler (Parimatch)

David Willey knows how to take wickets in T20s. He has 313 wickets at an average of 22.91 at an economy rate of 7.90 - which tells everything you need to know about him. His strike rate of 17.3 further adds to his credentials. In the first game also, he was at his devastating self, picking three wickets by himself. So there’s no doubt about his form.

Adam Zampa to be Oval Invicibles’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Adam Zampa showed his incredible adaptability in the first game of the Men’s Hundred 2024, by picking three wickets. Overall, he has 315 wickets at an average of 22.18 with an economy rate of 7.41 and a strike rate of 17.9. So you know if there’s one player we would want to take on our side to reap dividends, then it has to be Zampa.