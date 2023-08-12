WELF (Welsh Fire) vs SBR (Southern Brave) Match Prediction WELF 55 % Chance of Winning SBR 45 % Bet Now! Welsh Fire will take on Southern Brave in match number 17 of The Hundred Men's Competition 2023 at the Sophia Gardens, Cardiff on Saturday, August 12. The action will kick off from 10:30 PM IST. In the 2022 edition of The Hundred Men's competition, Welsh Fire lost each of their eight matches and finished at the bottom of the points table. Southern Brave finished seventh on the 8-team table with just three wins in eight matches.

Welsh Fire vs Southern Brave Chance of Winning

Welsh Fire are likely to beat Southern Brave in their upcoming contest. Welsh Fire bowlers have been on fire and coping up with them will be a big task for Southern Brave batters. Brave openers Devon Conway and Finn Allen have just failed to get in the tournament so far. Apart from Chris Jordan, who scored 70 not out in one of his matches to accumulate 92 runs from two matches, no other batter in the team has over 50 runs with an average more than 25. Their bowling unit also isn't threatening.

On the flip side, the Welsh Fire pace trio of Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and David Willey have made life miserable for their opponents. In their last match, they restricted Birmingham Phoenix to 112/7 before chasing the target in 85 balls. Opener Stevie Eskinazi scored 43 off 18, while captain Tom Abell remained unbeaten on 23 off 18. Having them back amongst runs is good news for Welsh Fire. Also, Jonny Bairstow is all set to feature in Saturday’s match for Fire. With the likes of Joe Clarke, Luke Wells, Glenn Phillips and David Willey also in the line-up, Welsh Fire should fare well against Southern Brave.

WF chances of winning - 55%

SB chances of winning - 45%

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Welsh Fire vs Southern Brave Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Welsh Fire pacer Haris Rauf has picked five wickets in his last three matches. In his last outing against Birmingham Phoenix, he picked the wickets of Jamie Smith and Liam Livingstone. The Welsh would want him to keep going hard against the opposition before leaving home for the Afghanistan T20Is and Asia Cup 2023.

Chris Jordan has come up with some serious performances for his team already. His 32-ball 70 not out made massive headlines. The 34-year-old is currently the leading run-scorer for his team. He has also picked three wickets. He would be aiming to carry forward the momentum.

Welsh Fire vs Southern Brave Match Toss Prediction

In the first match at the venue in the ongoing season, Manchester Originals opted to bowl first first but lost the rain-marred 40-over per side match by nine runs. In the last match at the venue last season, home team Welsh Fire opted to bat first but lost the match by six wickets. In the third-last match here, Southern Brave elected to field and won by nine wickets. With overcast conditions on the cards, the team winning the toss could opt to field first.

Weather Report

Rain is on the cards in Cardiff on Saturday but the match between Welsh Fire and Southern Brave might just be safe from it. AccuWeather has predicted no rain from 6:00 PM IST to 10 PM IST, the duration during which the match will be played. The precipitation level will be close to 50 percent around 8:00 PM and 9:00 PM but it will rain only after 10 as per AccuWeather. The temperature would hover around 17-18 degree celsius.

Welsh Fire Player List

Welsh Fire Squad

Jonny Bairstow, Tom Abell, David Willey, Shaheen Afridi, Joe Clarke, Glenn Phillips, Ben Green, Haris Rauf, David Payne, Roelof van der Merwe, Jake Ball, Stephen Eskinazi, Dan Douthwaite, George Scrimshaw, Luke Wells, Chris Cooke

WF Predicted XI

Luke Wells Batter Glenn Phillips Batter Jonny Bairstow Batter Tom Abell (CAP) Batter Joe Clarke (WK) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Stephen Eskinazi Batsman and Wicket-keeper David Willey All-rounder Roelof Van Der Merwe All-rounder Ben Green Bowler Haris Rauf Bowler Shaheen Afridi Bowler

Welsh Fire Team Form

Welsh Fire won their last match against Birmingham Phoenix by six wickets. They played a thrilling tie against Oval Invincibles in their second-last match. They lost to Southern Brave in their second-last match by 2 runs. The first match of the men's Hundred 2023 season saw them beat Manchester Originals by 9 runs. Overall, Fire have lost just two of their last five matches.

Southern Brave Player List

Southern Brave Squad

Jofra Archer, Tim David (Mitchell Santner from August 20), Leus du Plooy, James Vince, Chris Jordan, Devon Conway, Tymal Mills, Rehan Ahmed, Craig Overton, Finn Allen, George Garton, James Fuller, Alex Davies, Joe Weatherley, Jafer Chohan, Matt Fisher

SB Predicted XI

Finn Allen Batter Devon Conway (WK) Wicketkeeper-Batter James Vince Batter George Garton Batter Leus du Plooy Batter Tim David Bowler Craig Overton All-rounder Rehan Ahmed Bowler James Fuller Bowler Chris Jordan Bowler Tymal Mills Bowler

Southern Brave Team Form

Southern Brave's last match against London Spirit ended without a result due to rain. They lost their second-last match against Northern Superchargers by 60 runs. They won their second match of the ongoing season against Welsh Fire by two runs. Trent Rockets handed them a six-run defeat in their first match of the men's Hundred 2023. Overall, the team has lost three of their last five matches.

Welsh Fire vs Southern Brave Head to Head

The two sides have played five matches against each other. Southern Brave have won each of their last four matches against Welsh Fire.

Matches: 5

Welsh Fire Won: 1

Southern Brave: 4

Welsh Fire vs Southern Brave Betting Odds

Southern Brave opening partnership to be under 19.5

The Southern Brave opening pair of Devon Conway and Finn Allen are unlikely to score over 20 runs together. In their last outing against London Spirit, they managed to score just seven runs together. Conway was dismissed for a 3-ball duck. After forging a slow 41-run partnership off 38 balls in the first match, the two have partnered for 14, 16 and 7 in the next three matches.

Conway has found scoring hard in the English conditions and same has been the case with Allen. Things could become really tough for them against the likes of Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and David Willey.

Welsh Fire vs Southern Brave Top Team Batter

Stevie Eskinazi to be Welsh Fire's top batter

The 29-year-old opener scored match-winning 43 off 18 in the last match against Birmingham Phoenix. In the men's Hundred 2023 so far, he has scored 78 runs in four matches at an average of 26 and a strike rate of 181.39. The Vitality Blast 2023 season saw him score 462 runs in 14 matches at an average of 35.53 and a strike rate of 181.39. As many as four fifties came off his bat. Having scored a solid knock in the ongoing competition, Eskinazi should look to score high once again for his team. Overall, he has scored 2709 runs in 91 T20 matches at an average of 34.29 and a strike rate of 141.83. One hundred and 20 fifties have come off his blade in the format.

James Vince to be Southern Brave top batter

Southern Brave captain James Vince scored 19 off 9 balls in his last outing against London Spirit after openers Conway and Allen departed cheaply. The captain would be looking to bring his A-game against Welsh Fire who have an excellent bowling unit. Vince is the third-highest run-scorer for Brave after four matches. He has scored 73 runs at an average of 18.25 and a strike rate of 132.72. The England international finished the Vitality Blast 2023 season as the leading run-scorer. He scored 670 runs in 16 matches at an average of 60.90 and a strike rate of 154.02. Vince has scored 164 runs in four matches at an average of 82 and a strike rate of 153.27 against Welsh Fire. Overall, the 32-year-old has scored 9519 runs in 346 matches at an average of 31.83 and a strike rate of 135.96. Vince has hit five T20 hundreds.

Welsh Fire vs Southern Brave Top bowler

Shaheen Afridi to be Welsh Fire's top bowler

Shaheen Afridi has arguably the most lethal bowler in the men's Hundred 2023. He is currently the joint-highest wicket-taker (after match 14). The left-arm pacer has picked six wickets in four matches at an average of 14.66 and an economy rate of 7.54. In his last outing against Birmingham, the 23-year-old picked the wicket of compatriot Shadab Khan. He picked two wickets for two runs in his second-last outing against Oval Invincibles. He was part of the Nottinghamshire squad in the Vitality Blast 2023. He picked 22 wickets in 14 matches for them at an average of 20.81.

Having spent a considerable time in England, Shaheen has become even more lethal in English conditions. He is expected to give it his all for Fire before flying back home for the Afghanistan ODIs and Asia Cup 2023. Overall, he has played 161 T20 matches and picked 229 wickets at an average of 20.60.

Tymal Mills to be Southern Brave's top bowler

Tymal Mills is currently the leading wicket-taker for Southern Brave after three matches. He has picked four wickets at an average of 20.75 and an economy rate of 8.30. He recently played for Sussex in the Vitality Blast 2023 and picked 18 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 21.11.

The 30-year-old left-arm pacer has carried his good form in the The Hundred Men's Competition 2023. In the seven matches Mills has played at the Lord's, he has picked 11 wickets at an average of 15.36 and economy rate of 6.58. Overall, the England international has featured in 187 T20 matches and picked 220 wickets at an average of 23.73 and an economy rate of 8.07.