WELF (Welsh Fire) vs SBR (Southern Brave) Match Prediction WELF 32 % Chance of Winning SBR 68 % Bet Now! In the 17th match of the Men’s Hundred competition 2024, Welsh Fire and Southern Brave will lock horns with each other at the Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, on August 5, 2024 (Monday), at 11:00 PM IST. While Southern Brave are the top team in the league this season, winning three out of four games, Welsh Fire occupy the second position with two wins and two losses.

Welsh Fire vs Southern Brave Chance of Winning

After dropping a couple of games, Welsh Fire are back in the winning ways, getting the better of Trent Rockets in Nottingham on Saturday. They certainly are not going to be an easy challenge for Southern Brave. Skipper Tom Abell and Jonny Bairstow were particularly impressive with the bat and if they can continue doing that, it can help them do well in the upcoming clash.

Meanwhile, they wouldn’t have it easy against Southern Brave, who are literally at the top of the pile. Barring the clash against Northern Superchargers, they have been very comprehensive in their approach, which is justified by their three wins. Hence, even though the upcoming match will be played at Cardiff, Southern Brave will not be too worried about it.

WEF’s chance of winning is 32%

SOB’s chance of winning is 68%

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Welsh Fire vs Southern Brave Betting Tips

For the kind of form James Vince is in, there is no way we’re not betting big on him. A class player in his own right, Vince has great player going for him. Kieron Pollard continues to be a solid performer even at this age and hence, it is prudent that we have a stake resolved for him. From the Welsh Fire unit, Jonny Bairstow is back into scoring ways and betting on him will ensure that our base is covered pretty well.

Match Prediction Best Odds Welsh Fire Opening Partnership Over 21.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Total Wickets Over 12.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Welsh Fire vs Southern Brave Match Toss Prediction

Since January 2021, Sophia Gardens in Cardiff has hosted 43 matches in total, out of which the batting first team have won 24 games as compared to 18 wins by the chasing side. The average first-innings score at the venue is 157/7 whereas the average first-innings winning score is 172/6.

Weather Report

AccuWeather predicts a 13% chance of precipitation in Cardiff on Sunday, with cloud cover hovering around 63%.

Welsh Fire Player List

Jonny Bairstow (wk), Luke Wells, Joe Clarke, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Abell (c), Glenn Phillips, David Willey, David Payne, Matt Henry, Mason Crane, Haris Rauf, Roelof van der Merwe, Chris Cooke, Ben Green, Stephen Eskinazi, Joshua Little, Jake Ball

Predicted Playing XI

Jonny Bairstow Wicket-keeper Luke Wells Batter Joe Clarke Batter Tom Abell Batter Tom Kohler-Cadmore Batter Glenn Phillips All-rounder David Willey All-rounder David Payne Bowler Mason Crane Bowler Matt Henry Bowler Haris Rauf Bowler

Welsh Fire Team Form

In four games, Welsh Fire have two wins and two losses, securing four points in total at a net run rate of +0.696. That puts them at the second spot on the points table for the ongoing edition of the Men’s Hundred competition.

Southern Brave Player List

James Vince (c), Alex Davies (wk), Leus du Plooy, James Coles, Laurie Evans, Kieron Pollard, Chris Jordan, Craig Overton, Akeal Hosein, Danny Briggs, Tymal Mills, Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Daniel Hughes, Joe Weatherley, George Garton, Finn Allen

Predicted Playing XI

James Vince Batter Alex Davies Wicket-keeper James Coles Batter Leus du Plooy Batter Laurie Evans All-rounder Kieron Pollard All-rounder Chris Jordan Bowler Craig Overton Bowler Jofra Archer Bowler Danny Briggs Bowler Tymal Mills Bowler

Southern Brave Team Form

Southern Brave have won three matches in four games in the ongoing edition of the Men’s Hundred competition. The only loss in the tournament has come against Northern Superchargers in their second game.

Welsh Fire vs Southern Brave Head-To-Head

Southern Brave have an absolutely dominating record against Welsh Fire in the Men’s Hundred, with five wins in six matches. Welsh Fire’s only win came in their first-ever encounter in July 2021, when the Cardiff-based side won by 18 runs at home.

Welsh Fire vs Southern Brave Betting Odds

Southern Brave opening partnership to be over 21.5 runs @ 1.85 (Parimatch)

Aelx Davies and James Vince have been terrific in their approach in this Hundred, knowing very well opening sets the tone in 100-ball matches. In the last game for example, the duo added 81 runs and that was not one-off. They have averaged 43 runs for the opening wicket since 2023 season and are well poised to do it again in the next match.

Welsh Fire vs Southern Brave Best Batters

Jonny Bairstow to be Welsh Fire’s best batter (Parimatch)

Jonny Bairstow is one of the most celebrated English batters in T20 cricket, having amassed 5120 runs at an average of 30.48 in the shortest format of the sport. He already has 28 half-centuries and four centuries to go with his name that makes him such a player. In the ongoing year, he already has 547 runs at an average of 28.79 which came at a strike rate of 142.1. So there shouldn’t be any doubt about his ability to maneuver good runs for himself.

James Vince to be Southern Brave’s best batter (Parimatch)

James Vince has scored 10919 runs in T20 cricket - a titan of a performer who knows how to ace the role. Those runs have come at a stoic average of 31.74 and a strike rate of 135. In the 2024 Hundred, he already has managed 185 runs at an average of 61.67 and a strike rate of 158.1. So he is right in our alley to bet on.

Welsh Fire vs Southern Brave Best Bowlers

Haris Rauf to be Welsh Fire’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Haris Rauf has 270 T20 wickets at an average of 22.7 and an economy rate of 8.2. Given Rauf someone whose ability with the new ball has never been a questionable proposition, it is not a surprise that he has a strike rate of 16.6 in T20s. Hence, bet a considerable amount of money in this market and be prepared to take home a great base.

Chris Jordan to be Southern Brave’s best bowler (Parimatch)

There’re a few players who have specialised a format like Christopher James Jordan has. In T20s, he has 392 wickets at an average of 27 and an economy rate of 8.6. His strike rate of 18.9 is a never lever to the process. In the ongoing Hundred, he has eight wickets at an average of 12. So what are you really waiting for?