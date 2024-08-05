WELF (Welsh Fire) vs SBR (Southern Brave) Match Prediction
WELF
32%
Chance of Winning
SBR
68%
Great Britain
Sophia Gardens
Facts:
- Southern Brave have an absolutely dominating record against Welsh Fire in the Men’s Hundred, with five wins in six matches.
- James Vince has scored 10919 runs in T20 cricket which came at an average of 31.74 and a strike rate of 135.
- Haris Rauf has 270 T20 wickets at an average of 22.7 and an economy rate of 8.2.
Welsh Fire vs Southern Brave Chance of Winning
After dropping a couple of games, Welsh Fire are back in the winning ways, getting the better of Trent Rockets in Nottingham on Saturday. They certainly are not going to be an easy challenge for Southern Brave. Skipper Tom Abell and Jonny Bairstow were particularly impressive with the bat and if they can continue doing that, it can help them do well in the upcoming clash.
Meanwhile, they wouldn’t have it easy against Southern Brave, who are literally at the top of the pile. Barring the clash against Northern Superchargers, they have been very comprehensive in their approach, which is justified by their three wins. Hence, even though the upcoming match will be played at Cardiff, Southern Brave will not be too worried about it.
WEF’s chance of winning is 32%
SOB’s chance of winning is 68%
Welsh Fire vs Southern Brave Betting Tips
For the kind of form James Vince is in, there is no way we’re not betting big on him. A class player in his own right, Vince has great player going for him. Kieron Pollard continues to be a solid performer even at this age and hence, it is prudent that we have a stake resolved for him. From the Welsh Fire unit, Jonny Bairstow is back into scoring ways and betting on him will ensure that our base is covered pretty well.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Welsh Fire Opening Partnership Over 21.5
Total Wickets Over 12.5
Welsh Fire vs Southern Brave Match Toss Prediction
Since January 2021, Sophia Gardens in Cardiff has hosted 43 matches in total, out of which the batting first team have won 24 games as compared to 18 wins by the chasing side. The average first-innings score at the venue is 157/7 whereas the average first-innings winning score is 172/6.
Weather Report
AccuWeather predicts a 13% chance of precipitation in Cardiff on Sunday, with cloud cover hovering around 63%.
Welsh Fire Player List
Jonny Bairstow (wk), Luke Wells, Joe Clarke, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Abell (c), Glenn Phillips, David Willey, David Payne, Matt Henry, Mason Crane, Haris Rauf, Roelof van der Merwe, Chris Cooke, Ben Green, Stephen Eskinazi, Joshua Little, Jake Ball
Predicted Playing XI
|
Jonny Bairstow
|
Wicket-keeper
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Luke Wells
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Batter
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Joe Clarke
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Batter
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Tom Abell
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Batter
|
Tom Kohler-Cadmore
|
Batter
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Glenn Phillips
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All-rounder
|
David Willey
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All-rounder
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David Payne
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Bowler
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Mason Crane
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Bowler
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Matt Henry
|
Bowler
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Haris Rauf
|
Bowler
Welsh Fire Team Form
In four games, Welsh Fire have two wins and two losses, securing four points in total at a net run rate of +0.696. That puts them at the second spot on the points table for the ongoing edition of the Men’s Hundred competition.
Southern Brave Player List
James Vince (c), Alex Davies (wk), Leus du Plooy, James Coles, Laurie Evans, Kieron Pollard, Chris Jordan, Craig Overton, Akeal Hosein, Danny Briggs, Tymal Mills, Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Daniel Hughes, Joe Weatherley, George Garton, Finn Allen
Predicted Playing XI
|
James Vince
|
Batter
|
Alex Davies
|
Wicket-keeper
|
James Coles
|
Batter
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Leus du Plooy
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Batter
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Laurie Evans
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All-rounder
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Kieron Pollard
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All-rounder
|
Chris Jordan
|
Bowler
|
Craig Overton
|
Bowler
|
Jofra Archer
|
Bowler
|
Danny Briggs
|
Bowler
|
Tymal Mills
|
Bowler
Southern Brave Team Form
Southern Brave have won three matches in four games in the ongoing edition of the Men’s Hundred competition. The only loss in the tournament has come against Northern Superchargers in their second game.
Welsh Fire vs Southern Brave Head-To-Head
Southern Brave have an absolutely dominating record against Welsh Fire in the Men’s Hundred, with five wins in six matches. Welsh Fire’s only win came in their first-ever encounter in July 2021, when the Cardiff-based side won by 18 runs at home.
Welsh Fire vs Southern Brave Betting Odds
Southern Brave opening partnership to be over 21.5 runs @ 1.85 (Parimatch)
Aelx Davies and James Vince have been terrific in their approach in this Hundred, knowing very well opening sets the tone in 100-ball matches. In the last game for example, the duo added 81 runs and that was not one-off. They have averaged 43 runs for the opening wicket since 2023 season and are well poised to do it again in the next match.
Welsh Fire vs Southern Brave Best Batters
Jonny Bairstow to be Welsh Fire’s best batter (Parimatch)
Jonny Bairstow is one of the most celebrated English batters in T20 cricket, having amassed 5120 runs at an average of 30.48 in the shortest format of the sport. He already has 28 half-centuries and four centuries to go with his name that makes him such a player. In the ongoing year, he already has 547 runs at an average of 28.79 which came at a strike rate of 142.1. So there shouldn’t be any doubt about his ability to maneuver good runs for himself.
James Vince to be Southern Brave’s best batter (Parimatch)
James Vince has scored 10919 runs in T20 cricket - a titan of a performer who knows how to ace the role. Those runs have come at a stoic average of 31.74 and a strike rate of 135. In the 2024 Hundred, he already has managed 185 runs at an average of 61.67 and a strike rate of 158.1. So he is right in our alley to bet on.
Welsh Fire vs Southern Brave Best Bowlers
Haris Rauf to be Welsh Fire’s best bowler (Parimatch)
Haris Rauf has 270 T20 wickets at an average of 22.7 and an economy rate of 8.2. Given Rauf someone whose ability with the new ball has never been a questionable proposition, it is not a surprise that he has a strike rate of 16.6 in T20s. Hence, bet a considerable amount of money in this market and be prepared to take home a great base.
Chris Jordan to be Southern Brave’s best bowler (Parimatch)
There’re a few players who have specialised a format like Christopher James Jordan has. In T20s, he has 392 wickets at an average of 27 and an economy rate of 8.6. His strike rate of 18.9 is a never lever to the process. In the ongoing Hundred, he has eight wickets at an average of 12. So what are you really waiting for?
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Southern Brave
WEF to win @ 2.18 (Parimatch)
SOB to win @ 1.68 (Parimatch)
Parimatch