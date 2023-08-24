BIR (Birmingham Phoenix Women) vs LON (London Spirit Women) Match Prediction BIR 45 % Chance of Winning LON 55 % Bet Now! Birmingham Phoenix Women will clash against London Spirit Women in the 32nd game of the Women’s Hundred 2023. The game will be hosted at Edgbaston, Birmingham on August 23 and will commence from 7:30 PM IST.

Birmingham Phoenix Women vs London Spirit Women Chances of Winning

This will be a clash of the bottom two place holders in the standings. London Spirit Women started their campaign after two abandoned games. However, they stopped earning free points once they actually stepped in to play in the competition. They won a single game while conceding four defeats. They are placed at the 7th place with 4 points and a net run rate of -0.353.

On the other hand, Birmingham Phoenix Women are the only team in the competition to not have won any game during their course in the league. A series of defeats speaks volume about the team’s form in the competition. With 6 losses, they are placed at the bottom of the points table with 1 point and a net run rate of -0.457.

Although BP-W are placed at the bottom, they have a decent batting order but were not supported well enough by the bowling order. Playing at home could spark a need to win at least a game before they end their campaign, which could make all the difference in a high adrenaline encounter.

Birmingham Phoenix Women chance of winning - 45%

London Spirit Women chance of winning - 55%

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Birmingham Phoenix Women vs London Spirit Women Betting Tips

Phoenix has been in horrid form in the tournament and is still searching for their first win. They will be looking to close their campaign on a high note. Birmingham Phoenix Women lack a good bowling order, with a half-decent batting order and thus, finding it extremely hard to keep up.



London Spirit Women’s last game did not go in their favour. They met Welsh Fire Women and conceded way too many runs in the game. This was the main reason for their loss in the game. Sophie Munro was the most successful batter of the team and managed to take two picks whereas the middle order somehow handled things for a bit and prevented a more humiliating defeat. The match promises to be a close game with a lot of back and forths, and the result is in flux.

Birmingham Phoenix Women vs London Spirit Women Toss Prediction

Birmingham usually favours the team batting second in this competition. There’s also rain and light showers in Birmingham, and may delay the game. By batting second, they will have the advantage of knowing exactly what DLS target they will need to chase, allowing them to plan their innings accordingly.

Weather Report

We are expecting sunny weather during the game with some occasional cloud cover. As the match progresses you can get overcast conditions. The temperature during the game is expected to be close to 19 degrees.

London Spirit Women Player List

Heather Knight, Amelia Kerr, Charlie Dean, Danielle Gibson, Grace Harris, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Munro, Sophie Luff, Grace Scrivens, Tara Norris, Niamh Holland, Richa Ghosh, Lauren Filer, Chloe Hill, Alice Monaghan,

Predicted Playing XI

Heather Knight (c ) Batter Grace Scrivens Batter Sophie Munro Bowler Grace Harris All-rounder Sarah Glenn Bowler Amelia Kerr All-rounder Tara Norris Bowler Richa Ghosh Wicket-keeper Charlie Dean Bowler Danielle Gibson Bowler Lauren Filer Bowler

London Spirit Women Team Form

London Spirit Women suffered two defeats in the competition in their initial games and are coming after yet another two defeats in a row. They have a weak bowling order that conceded 161 runs in the game.

Birmingham Phoenix Women Player List

Amy Jones, Issy Wong, Emily Arlott, Sophie Devine, Hannah Baker, Katie Levick, Eve Jones, Abtaha Maqsood, Erin Burns, Chloe Brewer, Sterre Kalis, Davina Perrin, Abbey Freeborn, Charis Pavely

Predicted Playing XI

Sophie Devine All-rounder Eve Jones (c ) Batter Amy Jones Wicket-keeper Erin Burns All-rounder Tess Flintoff All-rounder Emily Arlott All-rounder Issy Wong All-rounder Abigail Freeborn Batter Sterre Kalis Batter Hannah Baker Batter Katie Levick Bowler

Birmingham Phoenix Women Team Form

The team seriously needs work in their bowling order and their finishing. The team suffered narrow defeats in most of their games. They lost their last game by 3 runs.

Birmingham Phoenix Women vs London Spirit Women Head-to-Head

BP-W and LS-W have clashed thrice where both teams won a game each.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

London Spirit Women - 1

Birmingham Phoenix Women - 1

No Result/Abandoned - 0

Birmingham Phoenix Women vs London Spirit Women Betting Odds

London Spirit Women to score under 16.5 runs in the opening partnership

Both sides have a disappointing line-up of batters in the team. However, the opening partnership of BP-W yielded better results in the competition. LS-W posted the scores of 2, 27, 0, 8 & 22 runs before their first dismissal. The opening line-up revolved around Grace Harris, Danielle Gibson and Niamh Holland who averaged at 5.40, 25.60 & 4.50 respectively in the competition. They are very likely to face an early dismissal based on their form.

Birmingham Phoenix Women vs London Spirit Women Best Batters

Danielle Gibson to be London Spirit Women’s Best Batter

All-rounder Danielle Gibson has been chipping in her fair share efficiently in her campaign. She mustered 128 runs in 5 innings at an average of 25.60 and a strike rate of over 150. She scored 28, 36, 22, 24 & 18 runs in five games respectively.

Sophie Devine to be Birmingham Phoenix Women’s Best Batter

Sophie Devine is the only batter to put on impressive scores consistently in the competition for the team. She scored 46, 27, 29, 53, 4 & 28 runs in six games. She averages at 31.16 in the competition and will be looked upon to score runs for the team in the upcoming game.

Birmingham Phoenix Women vs London Spirit Women Best Bowlers

Sarah Glenn to be London Spirit Women’s Best Bowler

Sarah Glenn picked 5 wickets for her team in the previous season. However, the bowler has worked on her technique and has entered this competition with quality bowling spells. In her first game against SB-W, she picked 3 wickets. Although she was wicket-less in the last game, she has picked the highest number of wickets, 9, with an economy of 5.82.

Katie Levick to be Birmingham Phoenix Women’s Best Bowler

Katie Levick has bowled well for the team in the six games of the competition. She picked 10 wickets in the competition. She maintains an average of 13.00 and possesses an economy rate of 6.50 after five games. She picked two wickets for 30 runs in her last outing.