BIR (Birmingham Phoenix Women) vs LON (London Spirit Women) Match Prediction
BIR
45%
Chance of Winning
LON
55%
Test
Edgbaston Cricket Ground
Facts
- The sides have collided twice where both teams split the wins.
- Birmingham Phoenix Women have not won a single game in the competition.
Birmingham Phoenix Women vs London Spirit Women Chances of Winning
This will be a clash of the bottom two place holders in the standings. London Spirit Women started their campaign after two abandoned games. However, they stopped earning free points once they actually stepped in to play in the competition. They won a single game while conceding four defeats. They are placed at the 7th place with 4 points and a net run rate of -0.353.
On the other hand, Birmingham Phoenix Women are the only team in the competition to not have won any game during their course in the league. A series of defeats speaks volume about the team’s form in the competition. With 6 losses, they are placed at the bottom of the points table with 1 point and a net run rate of -0.457.
Although BP-W are placed at the bottom, they have a decent batting order but were not supported well enough by the bowling order. Playing at home could spark a need to win at least a game before they end their campaign, which could make all the difference in a high adrenaline encounter.
Birmingham Phoenix Women chance of winning - 45%
London Spirit Women chance of winning - 55%
Birmingham Phoenix Women vs London Spirit Women Betting Tips
Phoenix has been in horrid form in the tournament and is still searching for their first win. They will be looking to close their campaign on a high note. Birmingham Phoenix Women lack a good bowling order, with a half-decent batting order and thus, finding it extremely hard to keep up.
London Spirit Women’s last game did not go in their favour. They met Welsh Fire Women and conceded way too many runs in the game. This was the main reason for their loss in the game. Sophie Munro was the most successful batter of the team and managed to take two picks whereas the middle order somehow handled things for a bit and prevented a more humiliating defeat. The match promises to be a close game with a lot of back and forths, and the result is in flux.
Birmingham Phoenix Women vs London Spirit Women Toss Prediction
Birmingham usually favours the team batting second in this competition. There’s also rain and light showers in Birmingham, and may delay the game. By batting second, they will have the advantage of knowing exactly what DLS target they will need to chase, allowing them to plan their innings accordingly.
Weather Report
We are expecting sunny weather during the game with some occasional cloud cover. As the match progresses you can get overcast conditions. The temperature during the game is expected to be close to 19 degrees.
London Spirit Women Player List
Heather Knight, Amelia Kerr, Charlie Dean, Danielle Gibson, Grace Harris, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Munro, Sophie Luff, Grace Scrivens, Tara Norris, Niamh Holland, Richa Ghosh, Lauren Filer, Chloe Hill, Alice Monaghan,
Predicted Playing XI
|
Heather Knight (c )
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Batter
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Grace Scrivens
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Batter
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Sophie Munro
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Bowler
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Grace Harris
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All-rounder
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Sarah Glenn
|
Bowler
|
Amelia Kerr
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All-rounder
|
Tara Norris
|
Bowler
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Richa Ghosh
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Wicket-keeper
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Charlie Dean
|
Bowler
|
Danielle Gibson
|
Bowler
|
Lauren Filer
|
Bowler
London Spirit Women Team Form
London Spirit Women suffered two defeats in the competition in their initial games and are coming after yet another two defeats in a row. They have a weak bowling order that conceded 161 runs in the game.
Birmingham Phoenix Women Player List
Amy Jones, Issy Wong, Emily Arlott, Sophie Devine, Hannah Baker, Katie Levick, Eve Jones, Abtaha Maqsood, Erin Burns, Chloe Brewer, Sterre Kalis, Davina Perrin, Abbey Freeborn, Charis Pavely
Predicted Playing XI
|
Sophie Devine
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All-rounder
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Eve Jones (c )
|
Batter
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Amy Jones
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Wicket-keeper
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Erin Burns
|
All-rounder
|
Tess Flintoff
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All-rounder
|
Emily Arlott
|
All-rounder
|
Issy Wong
|
All-rounder
|
Abigail Freeborn
|
Batter
|
Sterre Kalis
|
Batter
|
Hannah Baker
|
Batter
|
Katie Levick
|
Bowler
Birmingham Phoenix Women Team Form
The team seriously needs work in their bowling order and their finishing. The team suffered narrow defeats in most of their games. They lost their last game by 3 runs.
Birmingham Phoenix Women vs London Spirit Women Head-to-Head
BP-W and LS-W have clashed thrice where both teams won a game each.
T20 Head-to-Head Records
London Spirit Women - 1
Birmingham Phoenix Women - 1
No Result/Abandoned - 0
Birmingham Phoenix Women vs London Spirit Women Betting Odds
London Spirit Women to score under 16.5 runs in the opening partnership
Both sides have a disappointing line-up of batters in the team. However, the opening partnership of BP-W yielded better results in the competition. LS-W posted the scores of 2, 27, 0, 8 & 22 runs before their first dismissal. The opening line-up revolved around Grace Harris, Danielle Gibson and Niamh Holland who averaged at 5.40, 25.60 & 4.50 respectively in the competition. They are very likely to face an early dismissal based on their form.
Birmingham Phoenix Women vs London Spirit Women Best Batters
Danielle Gibson to be London Spirit Women’s Best Batter
All-rounder Danielle Gibson has been chipping in her fair share efficiently in her campaign. She mustered 128 runs in 5 innings at an average of 25.60 and a strike rate of over 150. She scored 28, 36, 22, 24 & 18 runs in five games respectively.
Sophie Devine to be Birmingham Phoenix Women’s Best Batter
Sophie Devine is the only batter to put on impressive scores consistently in the competition for the team. She scored 46, 27, 29, 53, 4 & 28 runs in six games. She averages at 31.16 in the competition and will be looked upon to score runs for the team in the upcoming game.
Birmingham Phoenix Women vs London Spirit Women Best Bowlers
Sarah Glenn to be London Spirit Women’s Best Bowler
Sarah Glenn picked 5 wickets for her team in the previous season. However, the bowler has worked on her technique and has entered this competition with quality bowling spells. In her first game against SB-W, she picked 3 wickets. Although she was wicket-less in the last game, she has picked the highest number of wickets, 9, with an economy of 5.82.
Katie Levick to be Birmingham Phoenix Women’s Best Bowler
Katie Levick has bowled well for the team in the six games of the competition. She picked 10 wickets in the competition. She maintains an average of 13.00 and possesses an economy rate of 6.50 after five games. She picked two wickets for 30 runs in her last outing.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: London Spirit Women
In the latest match of the competition, London Spirit Women had to taste defeat against Welsh Fire Women by 23 runs. Batting first, WF-W raised 161 runs in their innings. LS-W bowlers were pretty ineffective and conceded a ton of runs. This made tough for the LS-W at chasing and finally laid their hands with 138 runs on the board. Richa Ghosh and Heather Knight scored 34 runs each in the game.
On the other hand, Birmingham Phoenix Women lost their fourth game in a row with the narrowest of the margin. They played against Trent Rockets Women and lost the game by 3 runs. Bowling first, BP-W conceded 134 runs in the game but managed to pick 6 of their wickets. Emily Arlott took 3 scalps. However, the team fell shy by 3 runs in the end. Amy Jones made a valiant effort with her innings of 46 runs off 30 balls.
Both sides have met twice before in the past seasons where both of them won a game each. These sides had a terrible campaign this season and as a consequence find themselves at the rock bottom. Birmingham Phoenix Women have made good efforts in the batting department. However, their bowlers have failed to keep the opponents at check and leaked too many runs. Their batters are reaching near the target but are tanking the game, unable to handle the nerves. Talking about London Spirit Women, their batters failed miserably and posted low totals consistently in the tournament. This made it very easy for others to grab easy points from the game. Comparing the two, BP-W’s batting order looks better and can win the fixture if their bowlers succeed at their job. With a home advantage, Birmingham Phoenix Women had a good chance at winning. Since, the odds favour LS-W, it is your chance at picking the right team to make a huge bonus.
London Spirit Women to win @ 1.67 (Parimatch)
Birmingham Phoenix Women to win @ 2.20 (Parimatch)Bet Now!