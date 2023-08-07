BIR (Birmingham Phoenix Women) vs MAN (Manchester Originals Women) Match Prediction MAN 57 % Chance of Winning BIR 43 % Bet Now! Birmingham Phoenix Women will go head-to-head with Manchester Originals Women in the match number 10 of the brand new season of The Hundred’s Women Competition. The fixture is scheduled to be hosted at the Old Trafford in Manchester on Monday, August 7, 2023, at 7:30 pm IST.

Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Manchester Originals Women Chance of Winning

Birmingham Phoenix Women are languishing at the second place from the bottom of the table standings with one loss from two matches. Their latest fixture against Northern Superchargers Women was abandoned and hence they got a point from that encounter. Sophie Devine remains to be a key piece for the Phoenix’s batting unit. She underperformed last season scoring only 103 runs at 17.16. However, she is usually great when performing for NZ in ODIs. The likes of Perry, Burns, Flintoff, and Amy Jones need to step up. None of these batters did well in their last defeat to the Superchargers. It was surprising to see Arlott bowl only 5 balls in the last game. She was their top wicket-taker last season with figures of 9/100. The Phoenix Women need to up their game if they wish to rise high in the points table.

With two abandoned matches due to rain, we are yet to see the Manchester Originals Women play in the tournament. The Sophie Ecclestone led side collected a point each from both the games and they sit 4th in the table with 2 points. Manchester ended the 2022 season with a 2-4 record. They finished 6th overall in the competition. However, a lot has changed since then. The side has attracted a significant amount of off-season acquisitions and subtractions. Manchester brought in the tournament’s top batter from previous season, Laura Wolvaardt and the tournament’s top bowler from previous season Amanda-Jade Wellington.

Birmingham Phoenix Women's chance of winning: 43%

Manchester Originals Women’s chance of winning: 57%

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Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Manchester Originals Women Betting Tips

Sophie Devine scored 46 runs in BPH-W’s first game of the season against NOS-W. She smashed six fours and a six in her 36 ball stay at the crease. Hence, we predict Sophie Devine to score high against Manchester Originals Women. Laura Wolvaardt, who has been drafted to the Manchester Originals’ Women squad this season hammered 286 runs last season. She is yet to play a game this season but we have backed her to put up a big score against Birmingham Phoenix Women.

Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Manchester Originals Women Toss Prediction

The pitch at the Old Trafford in Manchester is a balanced surface. Both parties can benefit from the conditions but the batters are likely to get more assistance. Since the pitch tilts slightly more in favour of the batters, batting first should be the target for the team winning the toss. Out of the 59 T20s that have been played at this surface, the team batting first has gone on to win 33 times. The average first innings score here in the last five games stands at 144 runs.

Weather Report

As per Weather.com, the temperature at the Old Trafford, Manchester on Monday is expected to be around 18 degree Celsius and 65% humidity, 50% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 19 km/h. During the match, it is expected to rain as per the weather forecast.

Birmingham Phoenix Women Player List

Amy Jones, Issy Wong, Emily Arlott, Sophie Devine, Hannah Baker, Katie Levick, Eve Jones, Abtaha Maqsood, Erin Burns, Chloe Brewer, Sterre Kalis, Davina Perrin, Abbey Freeborn, Charis Pavely.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Sophie Devine All-rounder Eve Jones (c ) Batter Amy Jones Wicket-keeper Erin Burns All-rounder Tess Flintoff All-rounder Emily Arlott All-rounder Issy Wong All-rounder Abigail Freeborn Batter Charis Pavely Bowler Hannah Baker Batter Katie Levick Bowler

Birmingham Phoenix Women Recent Form

The team secured a low total (110) in the previous game against Northern Superchargers. Moreover, they did not try hard with their bowling as they lost the game by 7 wickets after 78 deliveries.

Manchester Originals Women Player List

Sophie Ecclestone, Deandra Dottin, Emma Lamb, Ellie Threlkeld, Laura Wolvaardt, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Kathryn Bryce, Katie George, Liberty Heap, Phoebe Graham, Fi Morris, Ami Campbell, Amara Carr, Mahika Gaur, Laura Jackson

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Sophie Ecclestone (c ) Bowler Deandra Dottin All-rounder Emma Lamb Batter Ellie Threlkeld Wicket-keeper Laura Wolvaardt Batter Amanda Jade-Wellington Bowler Kathryn Bryce All-rounder Phoebe Graham Bowler Katie George Bowler Ami Campbell Batter Mahika Gaur Bowler

Manchester Originals Women Recent Form

Playing at home conditions will certainly give an edge to Manchester Originals Women. This season, they have a fantastic roster of batters who are expected to punish the bowlers from the opponent team.

Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Manchester Originals Women Head-to-Head Record

The sides have met twice in the past and both sides picked up a win each.

Total Matches Played: 2 matches

Birmingham Phoenix Women Won: 1 match

Manchester Originals Women Won: 1 matches

No Result/ Abandoned: 0 match

Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Manchester Originals Women Betting Odds

Birmingham Phoenix to score high before 1st dismissal

The Birmingham outfit managed to accumulate 29 runs before losing their first wicket in their opening game of the season against Northern Superchargers Women. Skipper Jones was the one to fall first while her partner Devine went on to score 46 runs. The last time these two sides collided, BPH-W scored 53 runs at first fall, which falls in favour of this tip. In T20s this year, Devine is averaging close to 34.70. Jones, on the other hand, hammered 633 runs this year in 39 innings. Hence, we predict Birmingham's strong opening duo to score high before their first fall against Manchester.

Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Manchester Originals Women Top Batters

Sophie Devine to be Birmingham Phoenix Women’s Best Batter

Devine did not have a pretty campaign last year but come-back was a pure statement of her batting class. Although her team lost the first game, she was able to deliver a clinical innings of 46 runs off 36 balls. She is a major batting threat to MNR-W.

Laura Wolvaardt to be Manchester Originals Women’s Best Batter

Laura Wolvaardt, Manchester Originals latest addition to the squad was fantastic last season and was the top scorer with 286 runs and an incredible 71.50 batting average. Therefore, we predict Wolvaardt to be the best batter for Manchester Originals Women against Birmingham Phoenix Women.

Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Manchester Originals Women Top Bowlers

Katie Levick to be Birmingham Phoenix Women’s Best Bowler

Katie Levick picked 6 wickets in 6 games last season for the Superchargers. Joining her new team, Levick was the best bowler for Birmingham Phoenix in their opening game and picked up one wicket while bowling at an average of 18 and an economy rate of 4.50.

Sophie Ecclestone to be Manchester Originals Women’s Best Bowler

The skipper of the team, Sophie Ecclestone led the bowling order of the team in the previous edition of the competition. She picked 8 wickets in 6 games at an average of 17.50 and also possessed an economy rate of 7.00. Therefore, we predict Ecclestone to be the best bowler for Manchester Originals Women against Birmingham Phoenix Women.