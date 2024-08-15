BIR (Birmingham Phoenix Women) vs MAN (Manchester Originals Women) Match Prediction BIR 44 % Chance of Winning MAN 56 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.80 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.68 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.788 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Birmingham Phoenix Women and Manchester Originals Women will now collide in the 32nd game of the Women’s Hundred 2024. The game will be hosted at Edgbaston, Birmingham on August 15, 2024. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Manchester Originals Women Chance of Winning

Birmingham Phoenix Women are coming from a loss against Trent Rockets Women in their last game. The team has three wins and four losses in the competition. With that, they are placed at the 7th place of the points table. The team has 6 points and a net run rate of -0.742. Birmingham Phoenix will play their last group game and have been eliminated from the play-offs.

Manchester Originals Women lost three games in a row but pulled a winner in the last game of the competition. They went against Northern Superchargers and managed to win the game. With that, they are placed at the 6th place of the points table. The team has three wins and four losses in the competition. They have 6 points and a net run rate of -0.398. They will be looking to end their campaign on a high note.

Manchester Originals Women’s chance of winning: 56%

Birmingham Phoenix Women’ chance of winning: 44%

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Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Manchester Originals Women Betting Tips

Birmingham Phoenix Women to over 18.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)

Birmingham Phoenix Women will play their last group games. They did not have much success in the competition but their opening partnerships have been decent. The opening order revolved around many players but currently Ellyse Perry and Sterre Kalis open for the team. Perry and Kalis average at 22.57 & 30.50 in the competition respectively. The team has posted the scores of 32, 3, 32, 20, 5, 53 & 6 runs before their 1st dismissal in the competition. The Phoenix will be looking to score high before their first dismissal in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Birmingham Phoenix Women’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 18.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Manchester Originals Women’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 22.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership: Manchester Originals Women 1.71 Bet on Parimatch

Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Manchester Originals Women Toss Prediction

Fast bowlers enjoy bowling at Edgbaston, Birmingham, as the wicket allows them to swing the ball. Batters who get their eyes set on have done well at this venue. The larger ground dimensions allow the spinners to do well and bowl aggressively. The side winning the toss would look to bowl first in this game.

Weather Report

There are predictions of overcast skies over Birmingham. The rain might interrupt the game while the temperature will remain under 21 degrees Celsius.

Manchester Originals Women Players List

Beth Mooney (o), Sophie Ecclestone, Kim Garth (o), Laura Wolvaardt (o), Lauren Filer, Eve Jones, Emma Lamb, Fi Morris, Kathryn Bryce, Phoebe Graham, Ellie Threlkeld, Liberty Heap, Danielle Gregory, Alice Monaghan, Bethan Ellis

Predicted Playing XI

Beth Mooney Wicket-keeper Emma Lamb All-rounder Laura Wolvaardt Batter Eleanor Threlkeld Batter Kathryn Bryce All-rounder Kim Garth Bowler Eve Jones All-rounder Sophie Ecclestone Bowler Lauren Filer Bowler Alice Monaghan Bowler Fi Morris All-rounder

Manchester Originals Women Recent Form

Manchester Originals Women are coming from a win here. The bowlers were fantastic in the last game and restricted Northern Superchargers Women to a score of 134/8. The batters were also fantastic in the game.

Birmingham Phoenix Women Players List

Issy Wong, Amy Jones, Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh, Emily Arlott, Katie Levick, Hannah Baker, Sterre Kalis, Charis Pavely, Seren Smale, Emma Jones, Chloe Brewer, Fran Wilson, Lissy Macleod

Predicted Playing XI

Amy Jones Wicket-keeper Ellyse Perry (c) All-rounder Sterre Kalis Batter Sophie Devine All-rounder Charis Pavely Bowler Emily Arlott All-rounder Seren Smale Batter Suzie Bates All-rounder Issy Wong Bowler Hannah Baker Bowler Katie Levick Bowler

Birmingham Phoenix Women Recent Form

Birmingham Phoenix Women are coming from a loss here. The batters scored only 112 runs in the last game. The bowlers tried their best but could not win the last game.

Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Manchester Originals Women Head-to-Head Record

The tally is led by Manchester Originals Women by 2-1 in the three clashes against Birmingham Phoenix Women.

Birmingham Phoenix Women won- 1

Manchester Originals Women won- 2

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Manchester Originals Women Betting Odds

Birmingham Phoenix Women clashed against Trent Rockets Women in the last game. Batting first in the game, Birmingham scored 112/6 in the game. Sterre Kalis scored 47 runs while Richa Ghosh knocked 41 runs in the game. Chasing the target, Trent Rockets scored 114/7, winning the game by 3 wickets. Emily Arlott and Charis Pavely took 2 wickets each in the game. The team will be looking to win their last game of the competition.

Manchester Originals Women went against Northern Superchargers Women in the last game. Manchester scored 151/3 in the game. It was a good score for the side. Beth Mooney struck an impressive unbeaten 99 in the game while Laura Wolvaardt scored 26 runs in the game. Chasing the target, Northern Superchargers scored 134/8, losing the game by 17 runs. Kathryn Bryce stole the show with her bowling figures of 5/13 in the game Kim Garth also picked 2 wickets in the game. Manchester Originals will be clashing against Birmingham Phoenix Women for the first time in the competition and will be hoping to win this affair.

Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Manchester Originals Women Great Britain Edgbaston, null Birmingham Phoenix (w) Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.00 Bet Now! Manchester Originals (w) Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.68 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.788 Bet Now!

Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Manchester Originals Women Top Batters

Sterre Kalis to be the top batter for Birmingham Phoenix Women

Sterre Kalis has picked up her form in the competition. She has scored 183 runs in 7 games at an average of 30.50. She has scored 47 runs in the last game and will be hoping to score high in the next game of the competition.

Laura Wolvaardt to be the top batter for Manchester Originals Women

Laura Wolvaardt was the team’s top scorer last season. She has scored 215 runs in 7 games at an average of 35.83 this season. She knocked 26 runs in the last game of the competition. Wolvaardt will come confident with the bat in the next game.

Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Manchester Originals Women Top Bowlers

Emily Arlott to be the top bowler for Birmingham Phoenix Women

Emily Arlott is the best bowler from Birmingham Phoenix. She has taken 11 wickets in 7 games at an average of 16.81. She took 2 wickets in the last game and will be confident stepping into the next game.

Kathryn Bryce to be the top bowler for Manchester Originals Women

Kathryn Bryce was fantastic in the last game. She took 5 wickets for 13 runs in the last game. Looking at her form, she should be confident to pick wickets in the next game.