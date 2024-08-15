BIR (Birmingham Phoenix Women) vs MAN (Manchester Originals Women) Match Prediction
BIR
44%
Chance of Winning
MAN
56%
Great Britain
Edgbaston
Facts:
- The tally is led by Manchester Originals women by 2-1 in the three clashes against Birmingham Phoenix Women.
- Birmingham Phoenix Women are placed 7th in the standings whereas Manchester Originals Women are placed at the 6th position of the standings.
Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Manchester Originals Women Chance of Winning
Birmingham Phoenix Women are coming from a loss against Trent Rockets Women in their last game. The team has three wins and four losses in the competition. With that, they are placed at the 7th place of the points table. The team has 6 points and a net run rate of -0.742. Birmingham Phoenix will play their last group game and have been eliminated from the play-offs.
Manchester Originals Women lost three games in a row but pulled a winner in the last game of the competition. They went against Northern Superchargers and managed to win the game. With that, they are placed at the 6th place of the points table. The team has three wins and four losses in the competition. They have 6 points and a net run rate of -0.398. They will be looking to end their campaign on a high note.
- Manchester Originals Women’s chance of winning: 56%
- Birmingham Phoenix Women’ chance of winning: 44%
Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Manchester Originals Women Betting Tips
Birmingham Phoenix Women to over 18.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)
Birmingham Phoenix Women will play their last group games. They did not have much success in the competition but their opening partnerships have been decent. The opening order revolved around many players but currently Ellyse Perry and Sterre Kalis open for the team. Perry and Kalis average at 22.57 & 30.50 in the competition respectively. The team has posted the scores of 32, 3, 32, 20, 5, 53 & 6 runs before their 1st dismissal in the competition. The Phoenix will be looking to score high before their first dismissal in the next game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Birmingham Phoenix Women’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 18.5 runs
Manchester Originals Women’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 22.5 runs
Best Opening Partnership: Manchester Originals Women
Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Manchester Originals Women Toss Prediction
Fast bowlers enjoy bowling at Edgbaston, Birmingham, as the wicket allows them to swing the ball. Batters who get their eyes set on have done well at this venue. The larger ground dimensions allow the spinners to do well and bowl aggressively. The side winning the toss would look to bowl first in this game.
Weather Report
There are predictions of overcast skies over Birmingham. The rain might interrupt the game while the temperature will remain under 21 degrees Celsius.
Manchester Originals Women Players List
Beth Mooney (o), Sophie Ecclestone, Kim Garth (o), Laura Wolvaardt (o), Lauren Filer, Eve Jones, Emma Lamb, Fi Morris, Kathryn Bryce, Phoebe Graham, Ellie Threlkeld, Liberty Heap, Danielle Gregory, Alice Monaghan, Bethan Ellis
Predicted Playing XI
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Beth Mooney
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Wicket-keeper
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Emma Lamb
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All-rounder
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Laura Wolvaardt
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Batter
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Eleanor Threlkeld
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Batter
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Kathryn Bryce
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All-rounder
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Kim Garth
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Bowler
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Eve Jones
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All-rounder
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Sophie Ecclestone
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Bowler
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Lauren Filer
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Bowler
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Alice Monaghan
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Bowler
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Fi Morris
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All-rounder
Manchester Originals Women Recent Form
Manchester Originals Women are coming from a win here. The bowlers were fantastic in the last game and restricted Northern Superchargers Women to a score of 134/8. The batters were also fantastic in the game.
Birmingham Phoenix Women Players List
Issy Wong, Amy Jones, Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh, Emily Arlott, Katie Levick, Hannah Baker, Sterre Kalis, Charis Pavely, Seren Smale, Emma Jones, Chloe Brewer, Fran Wilson, Lissy Macleod
Predicted Playing XI
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Amy Jones
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Wicket-keeper
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Ellyse Perry (c)
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All-rounder
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Sterre Kalis
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Batter
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Sophie Devine
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All-rounder
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Charis Pavely
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Bowler
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Emily Arlott
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All-rounder
|
Seren Smale
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Batter
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Suzie Bates
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All-rounder
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Issy Wong
|
Bowler
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Hannah Baker
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Bowler
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Katie Levick
|
Bowler
Birmingham Phoenix Women Recent Form
Birmingham Phoenix Women are coming from a loss here. The batters scored only 112 runs in the last game. The bowlers tried their best but could not win the last game.
Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Manchester Originals Women Head-to-Head Record
The tally is led by Manchester Originals Women by 2-1 in the three clashes against Birmingham Phoenix Women.
Birmingham Phoenix Women won- 1
Manchester Originals Women won- 2
No result/ Abandoned- 0
Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Manchester Originals Women Betting Odds
Birmingham Phoenix Women clashed against Trent Rockets Women in the last game. Batting first in the game, Birmingham scored 112/6 in the game. Sterre Kalis scored 47 runs while Richa Ghosh knocked 41 runs in the game. Chasing the target, Trent Rockets scored 114/7, winning the game by 3 wickets. Emily Arlott and Charis Pavely took 2 wickets each in the game. The team will be looking to win their last game of the competition.
Manchester Originals Women went against Northern Superchargers Women in the last game. Manchester scored 151/3 in the game. It was a good score for the side. Beth Mooney struck an impressive unbeaten 99 in the game while Laura Wolvaardt scored 26 runs in the game. Chasing the target, Northern Superchargers scored 134/8, losing the game by 17 runs. Kathryn Bryce stole the show with her bowling figures of 5/13 in the game Kim Garth also picked 2 wickets in the game. Manchester Originals will be clashing against Birmingham Phoenix Women for the first time in the competition and will be hoping to win this affair.
Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Manchester Originals Women
Great Britain
Edgbaston, null
Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Manchester Originals Women Top Batters
Sterre Kalis to be the top batter for Birmingham Phoenix Women
Sterre Kalis has picked up her form in the competition. She has scored 183 runs in 7 games at an average of 30.50. She has scored 47 runs in the last game and will be hoping to score high in the next game of the competition.
Laura Wolvaardt to be the top batter for Manchester Originals Women
Laura Wolvaardt was the team’s top scorer last season. She has scored 215 runs in 7 games at an average of 35.83 this season. She knocked 26 runs in the last game of the competition. Wolvaardt will come confident with the bat in the next game.
Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Manchester Originals Women Top Bowlers
Emily Arlott to be the top bowler for Birmingham Phoenix Women
Emily Arlott is the best bowler from Birmingham Phoenix. She has taken 11 wickets in 7 games at an average of 16.81. She took 2 wickets in the last game and will be confident stepping into the next game.
Kathryn Bryce to be the top bowler for Manchester Originals Women
Kathryn Bryce was fantastic in the last game. She took 5 wickets for 13 runs in the last game. Looking at her form, she should be confident to pick wickets in the next game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Manchester Originals Women
Manchester Originals Women to win @ 1.80 (Parimatch)
Birmingham Phoenix Women to win @ 2.00 (Parimatch)
Parimatch