BIR (Birmingham Phoenix Women) vs NOS (Northern Superchargers Women) Match Prediction
BIR
45%
Chance of Winning
NOS
55%
Great Britain
Edgbaston
Facts:
- The tally is led by Birmingham Phoenix women by 2-1 in the three clashes against Northern Superchargers Women.
- Northern Superchargers Women are placed 2nd in the standings whereas Birmingham Phoenix are placed at the 5th position of the standings.
Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Northern Superchargers Women Chance of Winning
Birmingham Phoenix Women ended their campaign without any win in the competition last year. The win-drought continued this season with losses in the first two games. However, the team bounced back with wins in their last two games. The team is placed at the 5th place of the points table with two wins and as many losses. The team has 4 points and a net run rate of -0.575.
Northern Superchargers Women finally made a breakthrough with a win in their previous game against Manchester Originals. The team did not have the best starts in the competition. With two wins, a loss and a draw, the team is placed at the 2nd place of the points table. Northern Superchargers possess 5 points and a net run rate of 1.350. The team will be looking for another win here.
- Birmingham Phoenix Women’s chance of winning: 45%
- Northern Superchargers Women’ chance of winning: 55%
Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Northern Superchargers Women Betting Tips
Northern Superchargers Women to under 14.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)
Northern Superchargers Women are coming from a win in the competition. However, their opening partnership has remained underwhelming. Hollie Armitage and Marie Kelly opened for the side in the competition before but Davina Perrin has entered the opening order. Perrin, Armitage and Kelly average at 12.00, 11.75 & 7.00 respectively in the competition. The team has posted the scores of 18, 17, 8 & 24 runs before their first dismissal in the last three games. The team has surpassed the target on three out of four occasions. Although the batters look out of form, scoring 15 runs before their 1st dismissal should not be a problem for the team.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Northern Superchargers Women’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 14.5 runs
Birmingham Phoenix Women’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 16.5 runs
Best Opening Partnership: Birmingham Phoenix Women
Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Northern Superchargers Women Toss Prediction
There is good pace and bounce on the surface, and fast bowlers have always enjoyed bowling at Edgbaston, Birmingham. It is a high-scoring venue, and we have seen sides put up big scores here. The big ground allows the spinners to toss the ball up, and they have done well at this venue. The side that wins the toss in this game would like to bat first and take advantage of the flat surface.
Weather Report
There are no predictions for rain in Birmingham on August 6. The temperature will remain below 21 degrees Celsius and the skies will remain partly cloudy.
Northern Superchargers Women Players List
Kate Cross, Bess Heath, Annabel Sutherland, Phoebe Litchfield, Georgia Wareham, Linsey Smith, Alice Davidson-Richards, Hollie Armitage, Marie Kelly, Grace Ballinger, Lucy Higham, Ella Claridge, Davina Perrin, Jodi Grewcock, Sophia Turner
Predicted Playing XI
|
Bess Heath
|
Wicket-keeper
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Hollie Armitage
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All-rounder
|
Phoebe Litchfield
|
Batter
|
Marie Kelly
|
Batter
|
Lucy Higham
|
All-rounder
|
Linsey Smith
|
Bowler
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Annabel Sutherland
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All-rounder
|
Grace Ballinger
|
Bowler
|
Kate Cross
|
Bowler
|
Georgia Wareham
|
Bowler
|
Alice Davidson-Richards
|
Bowler
Northern Superchargers Women Recent Form
Northern Superchargers Women are doing very well in the competition currently. They have won two games in a row. They batted well in both those games and struck out both the teams under 100 runs in those matches.
Birmingham Phoenix Women Players List
Issy Wong, Amy Jones, Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh, Emily Arlott, Katie Levick, Hannah Baker, Sterre Kalis, Charis Pavely, Seren Smale, Emma Jones, Chloe Brewer, Fran Wilson, Lissy Macleod
Predicted Playing XI
|
Amy Jones
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Ellyse Perry (c)
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All-rounder
|
Sterre Kalis
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Batter
|
Sophie Devine
|
All-rounder
|
Charis Pavely
|
Bowler
|
Emily Arlott
|
All-rounder
|
Seren Smale
|
Batter
|
Suzie Bates
|
All-rounder
|
Issy Wong
|
Bowler
|
Hannah Baker
|
Bowler
|
Katie Levick
|
Bowler
Birmingham Phoenix Women Recent Form
Birmingham Phoenix Women are coming from a win here. The batters batted well in the last game and scored 137 runs in 100 balls. The bowlers also kept the opposition at bay.
Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Northern Superchargers Women Head-to-Head Record
In the last three clashes between the sides, the tally is led by Birmingham Phoenix women by 2-1.
Northern Superchargers Women won- 1
Birmingham Phoenix Women won- 2
No result/ Abandoned- 0
Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Northern Superchargers Women Betting Odds
Birmingham Phoenix Women clashed against Southern Brave Women in their last game of the competition. Batting first in the game, Birmingham scored 137/7 in the game. Amy Jones was the top scorer with 51 runs in the game. Emily Arlott chipped in 22 runs. Chasing the target, Southern Brave could only score 121/10, losing the game by 16 runs. Ellyse Perry and Charis Pavely were fantastic with the ball and picked 3 wickets each in the game.
Northern Superchargers Women went against Manchester Originals Women in the last game. Northern Superchargers scored 138/4 in the game batting first. Phoebe Litchfield smashed 43 runs whereas Annabel Sutherland posted 44 runs in the game. However, the team’s bowling was far more impressive. They bundled out Manchester Originals at a score of 92 runs in the game. Kate Cross picked 4 wickets for 20 runs in the game. Linsey Smith took 2 wickets in the game.
Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Northern Superchargers Women
Great Britain
Edgbaston, null
Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Northern Superchargers Women Top Batters
Annabel Sutherland to be the top batter for Northern Superchargers Women
Annabel Sutherland has batted very well in the competition. She has a total of 132 runs in 4 games at an average of 44.00. She is coming from a fantastic knock of 44 runs in the last game. Sutherland will be expected to bat well in the next game.
Ellyse Perry to be the top batter for Birmingham Phoenix Women
Ellyse Perry would be a hot pick for Birmingham Phoenix. She has scored 145 runs in 4 games at an average of 36.25. She knocked 14 runs in the last game but will be expected to return with a huge knock in the next game.
Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Northern Superchargers Women Top Bowlers
Annabel Sutherland to be the top bowler for Northern Superchargers Women
Annabel Sutherland is the best bowler from Northern Superchargers Women. She has 9 wickets in 4 games of the competition. She took a wicket in the last game. Sutherland will come in as the best bowling pick in the next game.
Katie Levick to be the top bowler for Birmingham Phoenix Women
Katie Levick is the team’s best bowler. She has picked a total of 7 wickets in 4 games and maintains an economy rate of 6.83. She took a wicket in her last game against Southern Brave. She will be expected to bowl well in the next game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Northern Superchargers Women
Birmingham Phoenix Women to win @ 2.00 (Parimatch)
Northern Superchargers Women to win @ 1.80 (Parimatch)
Parimatch