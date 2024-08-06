BIR (Birmingham Phoenix Women) vs NOS (Northern Superchargers Women) Match Prediction BIR 45 % Chance of Winning NOS 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.80 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.76 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Northern Superchargers Women and Birmingham Phoenix Women will meet in the 19th game of the Women’s Hundred 2024. The game will be hosted at Edgbaston, Birmingham on August 6, 2024. The match will begin from 7:30 PM IST.

Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Northern Superchargers Women Chance of Winning

Birmingham Phoenix Women ended their campaign without any win in the competition last year. The win-drought continued this season with losses in the first two games. However, the team bounced back with wins in their last two games. The team is placed at the 5th place of the points table with two wins and as many losses. The team has 4 points and a net run rate of -0.575.

Northern Superchargers Women finally made a breakthrough with a win in their previous game against Manchester Originals. The team did not have the best starts in the competition. With two wins, a loss and a draw, the team is placed at the 2nd place of the points table. Northern Superchargers possess 5 points and a net run rate of 1.350. The team will be looking for another win here.

Birmingham Phoenix Women’s chance of winning: 45%

Northern Superchargers Women’ chance of winning: 55%

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Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Northern Superchargers Women Betting Tips

Northern Superchargers Women to under 14.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)

Northern Superchargers Women are coming from a win in the competition. However, their opening partnership has remained underwhelming. Hollie Armitage and Marie Kelly opened for the side in the competition before but Davina Perrin has entered the opening order. Perrin, Armitage and Kelly average at 12.00, 11.75 & 7.00 respectively in the competition. The team has posted the scores of 18, 17, 8 & 24 runs before their first dismissal in the last three games. The team has surpassed the target on three out of four occasions. Although the batters look out of form, scoring 15 runs before their 1st dismissal should not be a problem for the team.

Match Prediction Best Odds Northern Superchargers Women’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 14.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Birmingham Phoenix Women’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 16.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership: Birmingham Phoenix Women 1.78 Bet on Parimatch

Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Northern Superchargers Women Toss Prediction

There is good pace and bounce on the surface, and fast bowlers have always enjoyed bowling at Edgbaston, Birmingham. It is a high-scoring venue, and we have seen sides put up big scores here. The big ground allows the spinners to toss the ball up, and they have done well at this venue. The side that wins the toss in this game would like to bat first and take advantage of the flat surface.

Weather Report

There are no predictions for rain in Birmingham on August 6. The temperature will remain below 21 degrees Celsius and the skies will remain partly cloudy.

Northern Superchargers Women Players List

Kate Cross, Bess Heath, Annabel Sutherland, Phoebe Litchfield, Georgia Wareham, Linsey Smith, Alice Davidson-Richards, Hollie Armitage, Marie Kelly, Grace Ballinger, Lucy Higham, Ella Claridge, Davina Perrin, Jodi Grewcock, Sophia Turner

Predicted Playing XI

Bess Heath Wicket-keeper Hollie Armitage All-rounder Phoebe Litchfield Batter Marie Kelly Batter Lucy Higham All-rounder Linsey Smith Bowler Annabel Sutherland All-rounder Grace Ballinger Bowler Kate Cross Bowler Georgia Wareham Bowler Alice Davidson-Richards Bowler

Northern Superchargers Women Recent Form

Northern Superchargers Women are doing very well in the competition currently. They have won two games in a row. They batted well in both those games and struck out both the teams under 100 runs in those matches.

Birmingham Phoenix Women Players List

Issy Wong, Amy Jones, Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh, Emily Arlott, Katie Levick, Hannah Baker, Sterre Kalis, Charis Pavely, Seren Smale, Emma Jones, Chloe Brewer, Fran Wilson, Lissy Macleod

Predicted Playing XI

Amy Jones Wicket-keeper Ellyse Perry (c) All-rounder Sterre Kalis Batter Sophie Devine All-rounder Charis Pavely Bowler Emily Arlott All-rounder Seren Smale Batter Suzie Bates All-rounder Issy Wong Bowler Hannah Baker Bowler Katie Levick Bowler

Birmingham Phoenix Women Recent Form

Birmingham Phoenix Women are coming from a win here. The batters batted well in the last game and scored 137 runs in 100 balls. The bowlers also kept the opposition at bay.

Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Northern Superchargers Women Head-to-Head Record

In the last three clashes between the sides, the tally is led by Birmingham Phoenix women by 2-1.

Northern Superchargers Women won- 1

Birmingham Phoenix Women won- 2

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Northern Superchargers Women Betting Odds

Birmingham Phoenix Women clashed against Southern Brave Women in their last game of the competition. Batting first in the game, Birmingham scored 137/7 in the game. Amy Jones was the top scorer with 51 runs in the game. Emily Arlott chipped in 22 runs. Chasing the target, Southern Brave could only score 121/10, losing the game by 16 runs. Ellyse Perry and Charis Pavely were fantastic with the ball and picked 3 wickets each in the game.

Northern Superchargers Women went against Manchester Originals Women in the last game. Northern Superchargers scored 138/4 in the game batting first. Phoebe Litchfield smashed 43 runs whereas Annabel Sutherland posted 44 runs in the game. However, the team’s bowling was far more impressive. They bundled out Manchester Originals at a score of 92 runs in the game. Kate Cross picked 4 wickets for 20 runs in the game. Linsey Smith took 2 wickets in the game.

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Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Northern Superchargers Women Top Batters

Annabel Sutherland to be the top batter for Northern Superchargers Women

Annabel Sutherland has batted very well in the competition. She has a total of 132 runs in 4 games at an average of 44.00. She is coming from a fantastic knock of 44 runs in the last game. Sutherland will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Ellyse Perry to be the top batter for Birmingham Phoenix Women

Ellyse Perry would be a hot pick for Birmingham Phoenix. She has scored 145 runs in 4 games at an average of 36.25. She knocked 14 runs in the last game but will be expected to return with a huge knock in the next game.

Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Northern Superchargers Women Top Bowlers

Annabel Sutherland to be the top bowler for Northern Superchargers Women

Annabel Sutherland is the best bowler from Northern Superchargers Women. She has 9 wickets in 4 games of the competition. She took a wicket in the last game. Sutherland will come in as the best bowling pick in the next game.

Katie Levick to be the top bowler for Birmingham Phoenix Women

Katie Levick is the team’s best bowler. She has picked a total of 7 wickets in 4 games and maintains an economy rate of 6.83. She took a wicket in her last game against Southern Brave. She will be expected to bowl well in the next game.