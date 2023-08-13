BIR (Birmingham Phoenix Women) vs OVA (Oval Invincibles Women) Match Prediction BIR 39 % Chance of Winning OVA 61 % Bet Now! Hosts Birmingham Phoenix Women will lock horns against Oval Invincibles Women in the 19th match of Women’s Hundred 2023. The game is scheduled to be played at the Edgbaston, Birmingham on Sunday, August 13, 2023, at 7:00 pm IST.

Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Oval Invincibles Women Chances of Winning

Birmingham Phoenix Women will hope to break their losing streak on Monday. With three defeats in four games, Birmingham Phoenix Women are lying at the bottom half of the table standings with only a single point and a negative net run rate of about 0.621. Skipper Jones will rue the fact that they should have picked a win over Welsh Fire Women in their previous game. Tess Flintoff displayed a decent show with the bat in the last game, scoring 55 runs off 45 deliveries with the help of 6 boundaries. Besides her, Amy Jones played a crucial 48 run knock off 34 balls while Sophie Devine chipped in with 29 runs off 19 balls. Katie Levick, Hannah Baker, Emily Arlott picked up two wickets each while Flintoff bagged only a single one.

Oval Invincibles Women, on the other hand, are positioned at the 5th place in the table standings with only a single win and two defeats in four matches. They have got 3 points and a net run rate of -0.580 besides their name. Skipper Dane Van Niekerk will return to the playing XI and will replace Kira Chathli. Cordelia Griffith played a 30 run cameo in the last game off 15 balls. Besides her, Mady Villiers and Suzie Bates chipped in with 22 runs each. Marizanne Kapp was the standout bowler for the Oval Incivincibles Women. She picked up two wickets in the last game.

Birmingham Phoenix Women's chance of winning: 39%

Oval Invincibles Women’s chance of winning: 61%

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Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Oval Invincibles Women Betting Tips

Amy Jones was the top-scorer for her side in the last game, scoring 48 runs off 34 balls with the help of 6 fours. The 30-year-old English wicket-keeper batsman scored 68 runs so far in three games at an average of 34.00. She was her side’s 2nd highest run-scorer last season with 123 runs in six matches. Hence, we predict Amy Jones to score over 17.5 runs against Oval Invincibles Women in the game. Pari Match has offered the odds of 1.85 in Jones’ favour and you should definitely pick it for a profitable outcome.

The 32-year-old English batter, Lauren Winfield-Hill accumulated 64 runs in three fixtures this season at an average of 21.33. With 219 runs in 7 games, she was their 2nd highest run-scorer last season. Based on her recent form and past performances we expect Winfield-Hill to score over 19.5 runs against Birmingham Phoenix Women at odds of 1.85 offered by Pari Match.

Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Oval Invincibles Women Toss Prediction

The pitch at the Edgbaston, Birmingham is expected to be a belter to bat on and the skipper winning the toss is likely to bat first and put up a competitive total on the board. This season only a single game has been played here and the team batting first won it. The average first innings score here in the last five games is 131 runs and the team batting first emerged victorious on three out of five occasions.

Based on the recent matches and outcomes at this venue the team batting first has had more advantage and we predict the team winning the toss to bat first at this venue.

Weather Report

As per Weather.com, the temperature at the Edgbaston, Birmingham on Sunday is expected to be around 20 degree Celsius and 61% humidity, 20% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 19 km/h. During the match, it is going to be partly cloudy with no chance of rain as per the weather forecast.

Birmingham Phoenix Women Player List

Amy Jones, Issy Wong, Emily Arlott, Sophie Devine, Hannah Baker, Katie Levick, Eve Jones, Abtaha Maqsood, Erin Burns, Chloe Brewer, Sterre Kalis, Davina Perrin, Abbey Freeborn, Charis Pavely.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Sophie Devine All-rounder Eve Jones (c ) Batter Amy Jones Wicket-keeper Erin Burns All-rounder Tess Flintoff All-rounder Emily Arlott All-rounder Issy Wong All-rounder Abigail Freeborn Batter Sterre Kalis Batter Hannah Baker Batter Katie Levick Bowler

Birmingham Phoenix Women Recent Form

The Birmingham outfit is yet to register their maiden win of the season. Their batting unit disappointed them in all the three games they played this term. They consecutively fell prey to low totals (110 & 87) in the first two games they played and fell 3 runs short of the target in their last game.

Oval Invincibles Women Players List

Alice Capsey, Cordelia Groffith, Hannah Rainey, Suzie Bates, Dane van Niekerk, Marizanne Kapp, Mady Villiers, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Paige Scholfield, Eva Gray, Ryana Macdonald Gay, Sophia Smale, Kira Chathli, Lizzie Scott, Claudie Cooper.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Lauren Winfield-Hill Batter Suzie Bates Batter Alice Capsey All-rounder Dane van Niekerk All-rounder Marizanne Kapp All-rounder Paige Scholfield Bowler Cordelia Griffith Batsman Mady Villiers Bowler Ryan McDonald Gay Bowler Eva Gray Bowler Sophia Smale Bowler

Oval Invincibles Women Recent Form

The Suzie Bates led side played four matches and won one, lost two and one match was abandoned due to rain. They sit 5th in the table and are arriving here on the back of a 14 run defeat at the hands of Northern Superchargers Women.

Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Oval Invincibles Women Head-to-Head Record

Both Birmingham Phoenix Women and Oval Invincibles Women clashed in 3 matches. Oval Invincibles Women holds a record of 3-0 against Birmingham Phoenix Women. Out of the 3 wins against BPH-W, OVI-W won only a single game batting first and the remaining two matches batting 2nd.

Total Matches Played: 3 matches

Birmingham Phoenix Women Won: 0 matches

Oval Invincibles Women Won: 3 matches

No Result/ Abandoned: 0 match

Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Oval Invincibles Women Betting Odds

Birmingham Phoenix Women to score over 19.5 runs before their 1st dismissal @ 1.85 (Pari Match)

Birmingham Phoenix Women posted the scores of 29, 39 & 41 runs before suffering their first loss in the three games they played. Skipper Eve Jones and Sophie Devine opened for them in the first two games but Tess Flintoff replaced Jones in the last game. Devine, Jones and Flintoff are averaging close to 34.00, 14.00 and 20.00 respectively in the competition. All three of them are in fantastic form which makes us believe that Birmingham will score over 19.5 runs before losing their first wicket in the game.

Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Oval Invincibles Women Top Batters

Sophie Devine to be Birmingham Phoenix Women’s Best Batter

Skipper Sophie Devine did not have a fantastic season last year but the 33-year-old has been in phenomenal form this season. She has posted scores of 29, 27 & 46 runs respectively in the three games she played this season. She is her side’s top run-scorer this season with 102 runs at an average of 34.00. Devine is the only batter from her side who is consistently scoring runs and therefore we have backed her to be Birmingham Phoenix Women’s top batter in the game.

Alice Capsey to be Oval Invincibles Women’s Best Batter

With 66 runs in three outings at an average of 22.00, Alice Capsey is Oval Invincibles Women’s top run-scorer this season. She was the reason OVI-W picked up their only win of the season so far against MNR-W. Capsey scored a half century in that game off 41 deliveries. Although Capsey has lacked consistency this season, we have backed her to be the best batter for Oval Invincibles Women against Birmingham Phoenix Women.

Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Oval Invincibles Women Top Bowlers

Katie Levick to be Birmingham Phoenix Women’s Best Bowler

Playing for her new team, Katie Levick has been lethal with the leather in hand picking up five wickets in three matches. Levick picked up one in the first game and followed it up by picking two each in the next two matches. She has an average of 11.60 this season and conceded runs at an economy of 5.80. Considering her recent form, she remains to be the top bowling prospect for Birmingham Phoenix Women in the game.

Marizanne Kapp to be Oval Invincibles Women’s Best Bowler

Marizanne Kapp has been a menace to the opposition batters this season in the Hundreds Women competition. She has picked up 7 wickets in three matches thus far at an average of 9.14 and conceded runs at an economy of 6.40. Last season, she picked up four wickets in as many games. We predict Kapp to continue her magic with the ball and be the top bowler for Oval Invincibles Women against Birmingham Phoenix Women.