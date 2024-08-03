BIR (Birmingham Phoenix Women) vs SBR (Southern Brave Women) Match Prediction
BIR
40%
Chance of Winning
SBR
60%
Great Britain
Edgbaston
Facts:
- The tally is led by Southern Brave women by 2-0 in the two clashes against Birmingham Phoenix.
- Southern Brave Women are placed 7th in the standings whereas Birmingham Phoenix are placed at the 6th position of the standings.
Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Southern Brave Women Chance of Winning
Birmingham Phoenix Women ended their campaign without any win in the competition last year. The win-drought continued this season with losses in the first two games. However, the team bounced back with a win in their last game against Trent Rockets. With a win and two losses, the team is placed at the 6th place of the points table. The team has 2 points and a net run rate of -1.033.
Southern Brave Women may have won the previous season but they could not make a dent so far with their campaign in the competition. The team is coming from a loss against Manchester Originals Women. With two losses and a tie, the team is placed at the 7th place of the points table. The team has a point and a net run rate of -0.211.
- Birmingham Phoenix Women’s chance of winning: 40%
- Southern Brave Women’ chance of winning: 60%
Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Southern Brave Women Betting Tips
Southern Brave Women to score over 22.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)
Southern Brave Women won the last edition of the competition. Regardless of their position in the points table, the batting order looks intact as witnessed so far this season. Danni Wyatt and Maia Bouchier opened for the side and scored 57, 26 and 51 runs for their opening partnership in the three games. Wyatt averages at 40.66 while Bouchier holds an average of 27.00 in the competition so far. That said, Southern Brave Women will score high before their first dismissal in the next game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Southern Brave Women’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 22.5 runs
Birmingham Phoenix Women’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 16.5 runs
Best Opening Partnership: Birmingham Phoenix Women
Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Southern Brave Women Toss Prediction
There is good pace and bounce on the surface, and fast bowlers have always enjoyed bowling at Edgbaston, Birmingham. It is a high-scoring venue, and we have seen sides put up big scores here. The big ground allows the spinners to toss the ball up, and they have done well at this venue. The side that wins the toss in this game would like to bat first and take advantage of the flat surface.
Weather Report
There are predictions for rain in Birmingham on August 03, which will be an advantage for the fast bowlers. The temperature will remain below 22 degrees Celsius.
Southern Brave Women Players List
Danni Wyatt, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Freya Kemp, Smriti Mandhana*, Chloe Tryon, Lauren Cheatle, Georgia Adams, Rhianna Southby, Mary Taylor, Naomi Dattani, Kalea Moore, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Sophie Luff, Katie Jones
Predicted Playing XI
|
Rhianna Southby
|
Wicket-keeper
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Georgia Adams (c)
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All-rounder
|
Maia Bouchier
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Batter
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Danni Wyatt
|
Batter
|
Noami Dattani
|
All-rounder
|
Charli Knott
|
All-rounder
|
Chloe Tryon
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All-rounder
|
Lauren Cheatle
|
Bowler
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Freya Kemp
|
Bowler
|
Tilly-Corteen Coleman
|
Bowler
|
Lauren Bell
|
Bowler
Southern Brave Women Recent Form
Southern Brave Women are coming from an unfortunate loss in the last game. They are doing very well with the bat but lack in their bowling order.
Birmingham Phoenix Women Players List
Issy Wong, Amy Jones, Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh, Emily Arlott, Katie Levick, Hannah Baker, Sterre Kalis, Charis Pavely, Seren Smale, Emma Jones, Chloe Brewer, Fran Wilson, Lissy Macleod
Predicted Playing XI
|
Amy Jones
|
Wicket-keeper
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Ellyse Perry (c)
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All-rounder
|
Sterre Kalis
|
Batter
|
Sophie Devine
|
All-rounder
|
Charis Pavely
|
Bowler
|
Emily Arlott
|
All-rounder
|
Seren Smale
|
Batter
|
Suzie Bates
|
All-rounder
|
Issy Wong
|
Bowler
|
Hannah Baker
|
Bowler
|
Katie Levick
|
Bowler
Birmingham Phoenix Women Recent Form
Birmingham Phoenix Women are coming from a win here. The batters batted well in the last game and scored 139 runs in 100 balls. The bowlers also kept the opposition at bay.
Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Southern Brave Women Head-to-Head Record
In the last two clashes between the sides, the tally is led by Southern Brave women by 2-0.
Southern Brave Women won- 2
Birmingham Phoenix Women won- 0
No result/ Abandoned- 0
Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Southern Brave Women Betting Odds
Southern Brave Women went against Manchester Originals Women in the last game. It was a well fought game. Southern Brave scored 136/5 in the game batting first. Danni Wyatt smashed 61 runs and was the best batter from the side. Charli Knott scored 27 runs while Maia Bouchier scored 24 runs in the game. Manchester Originals Women managed to chase the target successfully and posted 140/4, winning the game by 6 wickets. Georgia Adams picked 2 wickets in the game while Lauren Cheatle took a single wicket.
Birmingham Phoenix Women clashed against Trent Rockets Women in their last game of the competition. Batting first in the game, Birmingham scored 139/3 in the game. Sterre Kalis scored an unbeaten 48 runs in the game while Ellyse Perry knocked a fantastic 66 in the game. Birmingham bowled well too and restricted Trent Rockets to 136 runs to win the game by 3 runs. Charis Pavely and Katie Levick picked 2 wickets each in the game.
Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Southern Brave Women
Great Britain
Edgbaston, null
Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Southern Brave Women Top Batters
Danni Wyatt to be the top batter for Southern Brave Women
Danni Wyatt was the best batter from the side in the last season of the competition. She has scored 59, 2 and 61 runs in the three games she has batted in so far. With 122 runs in 3 games, she averages at 40.66. She will be the best batter from the side in the next game.
Ellyse Perry to be the top batter for Birmingham Phoenix Women
Ellyse Perry would be a hot pick for Birmingham Phoenix. She has scored 131 runs in 3 games at an average of 43.66. She knocked 66 runs in the last game and was the best batter from the side.
Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Southern Brave Women Top Bowlers
Lauren Bell to be the top bowler for Southern Brave Women
Lauren Bell is the best bowler from the team. She has 4 wickets in 3 games. She did not get any wicket in the last game but has been very economic with her deliveries. Lauren Bell will be the best bowling pick for the next game.
Katie Levick to be the top bowler for Birmingham Phoenix Women
Katie Levick is the team’s best bowler. She has picked a total of 6 wickets in 3 games and maintains an economy rate of 7.20. She took 2 wickets in her last game against Trent Rockets.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Southern Brave Women
Birmingham Phoenix Women to win @ 2.34 (Parimatch)
Southern Brave Women to win @ 1.60 (Parimatch)
Parimatch