BIR (Birmingham Phoenix Women) vs SBR (Southern Brave Women) Match Prediction BIR 40 % Chance of Winning SBR 60 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.60 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.69 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.91 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Southern Brave Women and Birmingham Phoenix Women will meet in the 13th game of the Women’s Hundred 2024. The game will be hosted at Edgbaston, Birmingham on August 3, 2024. The match will begin from 3:30 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Southern Brave Women Chance of Winning

Birmingham Phoenix Women ended their campaign without any win in the competition last year. The win-drought continued this season with losses in the first two games. However, the team bounced back with a win in their last game against Trent Rockets. With a win and two losses, the team is placed at the 6th place of the points table. The team has 2 points and a net run rate of -1.033.

Southern Brave Women may have won the previous season but they could not make a dent so far with their campaign in the competition. The team is coming from a loss against Manchester Originals Women. With two losses and a tie, the team is placed at the 7th place of the points table. The team has a point and a net run rate of -0.211.

Birmingham Phoenix Women’s chance of winning: 40%

Southern Brave Women’ chance of winning: 60%

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Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Southern Brave Women Betting Tips

Southern Brave Women to score over 22.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)

Southern Brave Women won the last edition of the competition. Regardless of their position in the points table, the batting order looks intact as witnessed so far this season. Danni Wyatt and Maia Bouchier opened for the side and scored 57, 26 and 51 runs for their opening partnership in the three games. Wyatt averages at 40.66 while Bouchier holds an average of 27.00 in the competition so far. That said, Southern Brave Women will score high before their first dismissal in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Southern Brave Women’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 22.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Birmingham Phoenix Women’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 16.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership: Birmingham Phoenix Women 1.64 Bet on Parimatch

Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Southern Brave Women Toss Prediction

There is good pace and bounce on the surface, and fast bowlers have always enjoyed bowling at Edgbaston, Birmingham. It is a high-scoring venue, and we have seen sides put up big scores here. The big ground allows the spinners to toss the ball up, and they have done well at this venue. The side that wins the toss in this game would like to bat first and take advantage of the flat surface.

Weather Report

There are predictions for rain in Birmingham on August 03, which will be an advantage for the fast bowlers. The temperature will remain below 22 degrees Celsius.

Southern Brave Women Players List

Danni Wyatt, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Freya Kemp, Smriti Mandhana*, Chloe Tryon, Lauren Cheatle, Georgia Adams, Rhianna Southby, Mary Taylor, Naomi Dattani, Kalea Moore, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Sophie Luff, Katie Jones

Predicted Playing XI

Rhianna Southby Wicket-keeper Georgia Adams (c) All-rounder Maia Bouchier Batter Danni Wyatt Batter Noami Dattani All-rounder Charli Knott All-rounder Chloe Tryon All-rounder Lauren Cheatle Bowler Freya Kemp Bowler Tilly-Corteen Coleman Bowler Lauren Bell Bowler

Southern Brave Women Recent Form

Southern Brave Women are coming from an unfortunate loss in the last game. They are doing very well with the bat but lack in their bowling order.

Birmingham Phoenix Women Players List

Issy Wong, Amy Jones, Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh, Emily Arlott, Katie Levick, Hannah Baker, Sterre Kalis, Charis Pavely, Seren Smale, Emma Jones, Chloe Brewer, Fran Wilson, Lissy Macleod

Predicted Playing XI

Amy Jones Wicket-keeper Ellyse Perry (c) All-rounder Sterre Kalis Batter Sophie Devine All-rounder Charis Pavely Bowler Emily Arlott All-rounder Seren Smale Batter Suzie Bates All-rounder Issy Wong Bowler Hannah Baker Bowler Katie Levick Bowler

Birmingham Phoenix Women Recent Form

Birmingham Phoenix Women are coming from a win here. The batters batted well in the last game and scored 139 runs in 100 balls. The bowlers also kept the opposition at bay.

Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Southern Brave Women Head-to-Head Record

In the last two clashes between the sides, the tally is led by Southern Brave women by 2-0.

Southern Brave Women won- 2

Birmingham Phoenix Women won- 0

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Southern Brave Women Betting Odds

Southern Brave Women went against Manchester Originals Women in the last game. It was a well fought game. Southern Brave scored 136/5 in the game batting first. Danni Wyatt smashed 61 runs and was the best batter from the side. Charli Knott scored 27 runs while Maia Bouchier scored 24 runs in the game. Manchester Originals Women managed to chase the target successfully and posted 140/4, winning the game by 6 wickets. Georgia Adams picked 2 wickets in the game while Lauren Cheatle took a single wicket.

Birmingham Phoenix Women clashed against Trent Rockets Women in their last game of the competition. Batting first in the game, Birmingham scored 139/3 in the game. Sterre Kalis scored an unbeaten 48 runs in the game while Ellyse Perry knocked a fantastic 66 in the game. Birmingham bowled well too and restricted Trent Rockets to 136 runs to win the game by 3 runs. Charis Pavely and Katie Levick picked 2 wickets each in the game.

Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Southern Brave Women Great Britain Edgbaston, null Birmingham Phoenix (w) Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.34 Bet Now! Southern Brave (w) Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.69 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.91 Bet Now!

Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Southern Brave Women Top Batters

Danni Wyatt to be the top batter for Southern Brave Women

Danni Wyatt was the best batter from the side in the last season of the competition. She has scored 59, 2 and 61 runs in the three games she has batted in so far. With 122 runs in 3 games, she averages at 40.66. She will be the best batter from the side in the next game.

Ellyse Perry to be the top batter for Birmingham Phoenix Women

Ellyse Perry would be a hot pick for Birmingham Phoenix. She has scored 131 runs in 3 games at an average of 43.66. She knocked 66 runs in the last game and was the best batter from the side.

Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Southern Brave Women Top Bowlers

Lauren Bell to be the top bowler for Southern Brave Women

Lauren Bell is the best bowler from the team. She has 4 wickets in 3 games. She did not get any wicket in the last game but has been very economic with her deliveries. Lauren Bell will be the best bowling pick for the next game.

Katie Levick to be the top bowler for Birmingham Phoenix Women

Katie Levick is the team’s best bowler. She has picked a total of 6 wickets in 3 games and maintains an economy rate of 7.20. She took 2 wickets in her last game against Trent Rockets.