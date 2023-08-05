BIR (Birmingham Phoenix Women) vs TRER (Trent Rockets Women) Match Prediction BIR 42 % Chance of Winning TRER 58 % Bet Now! In the 7th game of the 2023 Women’s Hundred competition will be played between Trent Rockets Women and Birmingham Phoenix Women. The game is scheduled to be played on August 5 2023 at Edgbaston, Birmingham and will commence from 7:00 PM IST.

Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Trent Rockets Women Chances of Winning

Birmingham Phoenix Women finished fourth in the previous season of the competition with 3 wins and as many losses. They started their campaign well that season but faced three crushing defeats in the remaining fixtures. In their opening game of this season, they faced Northern Superchargers and lost the game by 7 wickets. Their batting line-up did not impress with the only exception of Sophie Devine who carried their innings.

Trent Rockets Women finished third in the competition last season only after they lost to Southern Brave Women in the Eliminator game in a close encounter. Trent Rockets Women faced a similar fate in their initial game of the ongoing tournament. Playing against Southern Brave Women, they lost the game by 27 runs. Both the teams will fight hard to win this match as they began their campaign with a crushing defeat. However, based on squad strength and current form we predict that Trent Rockets will defeat Birmingham Phoenix in this match.

Trent Rockets Women chance of winning - 58%

Birmingham Phoenix Women chance of winning - 42%

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Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Trent Rockets Women Betting Tips

The opposing sides have their own strengths and limitations, and it will be captivating to discover how they adapt to each other's playstyles and strategies. Both the teams have their strengths and limitations. In the previous game, Sophie Devine was the top run-scorer for Birmingham Phoenix with 46 runs at a strike rate of 127. She has struck one six and 6 fours.

On the other hand, Nat Sciver-Brunt was the top run-scorer for Trent Rockets with 49 runs at a strike rate of 158. She has struck one six and 7 fours. Harmanpreet Kaur also chipped in 22 runs at a strike rate of 129. It will be interesting to witness the forthcoming thrilling encounter.

Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Trent Rockets Women Toss Prediction

The venue hosted three games last season where the team batting first won on two occasions. Batting first here has yielded a better win percentage which is why the team winning the toss should elect to bat first here.

Weather Report

The temperature will be around 14 degrees Celsius with less wind. There is a high chance of rainfall during the match with a high humidity index as well.

Trent Rockets Women Player List

Nat Sciver-Brunt, Kat Sciver-Brunt, Alana King, Bryony Smith, Harmanpreet Kaur, Lizelle Lee, Grace Potts, Kirstie Gordon, Josie Groves, Emma Jones (replaced by Cassidy McCarthy), Naomi Dattani, Alexa Stonehouse, Jo Gardner, Fran Wilson, Nat Wraith

Predicted Playing XI

Fran Wilson Batter Joanne Gardner Batter Lizelle Lee Wicket-keeper Bryony Smith All-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt All-rounder Katherine Sciver-Brunt All-rounder Alana King All-rounder Harmanpreet Kaur All-rounder Kirstie Gordon Bowler Alexa Stonehouse Bowler Naomi Dattani All-rounder

Trent Rockets Women Team Form

This team has a potentially good batting line-up but failed to perform well in their previous fixture. The run-chase in their previous fixture was not the perfect one as they fell short by 27 runs. Captain Nat-Sciver Brunt was the top scorer as she scored 49 runs but did not get any support from the other batters as they fell short by 27 runs.

Birmingham Phoenix Women Player List

Amy Jones, Issy Wong, Emily Arlott, Sophie Devine, Hannah Baker, Katie Levick, Eve Jones, Abtaha Maqsood, Erin Burns, Chloe Brewer, Sterre Kalis, Davina Perrin, Abbey Freeborn, Charis Pavely

Predicted Playing XI

Sophie Devine All-rounder Eve Jones (c ) Batter Amy Jones Wicket-keeper Erin Burns All-rounder Tess Flintoff All-rounder Emily Arlott All-rounder Issy Wong All-rounder Abigail Freeborn Batter Charis Pavely Bowler Hannah Baker Batter Katie Levick Bowler

Birmingham Phoenix Women Team Form

The team secured a low total (110) in the previous game against Northern Superchargers. Moreover, they did not try hard with their bowling as they lost the game by 7 wickets after 78 deliveries.

Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Trent Rockets Women Head-to-Head

The sides have played each other 2 times, where Birmingham Phoenix Women have emerged victorious in all those instances. However, things might change this time with a difference in their squad’s strength

T20 Head-to-Head Records

Birmingham Phoenix Women - 2

Trent Rockets Women - 0

No Result/Abandoned - 0

Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Trent Rockets Women Betting Odds

Birmingham Phoenix Women to have a higher opening partnership

BP-W started well in their previous fixture with Eve Jones and Sophie Devine taking the charge of opening their innings. The duo posted 29 runs before Jones gave away her wicket. On the other hand, Trent Rockets Women faced their first dismissal at 1 with Bryony Smith returning to the stands with no runs in her pocket. Soon after, Lizelle Lee lost her wicket as well. The opening pair of TRT-W does not look as good as BP-W, although they have good options in the deep line-up. In their last meeting previous season, TRT-W scored 18 runs for the first wicket whereas BP-W were able to outscore them with 22 runs on the board before their first wicket. This aligns well with this betting tip.

Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Trent Rockets Women Best Batters

Nat Sciver-Brunt to be Trent Rockets Women’s Best Batter

Nat Sciver-Brunt is leading her team this season. The batter is coming from two back-to-back centuries against Australia in the ODI series. She was the third highest run scorer of the previous season with 228 runs in 6 games at an average of 76.00. Sciver-Brunt was the only impactful batter in the previous game with the score of 49 off 31 balls.

Sophie Devine to be Birmingham Phoenix Women’s Best Batter

Devine did not have a pretty campaign last year but come-back was a pure statement of her batting class. Although her team lost the first game, she was able to deliver a clinical innings of 46 runs off 36 balls. She is a major batting threat to TRT-W.

Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Trent Rockets Women Best Bowlers

Katie Levick to be Birmingham Phoenix Women’s Best Bowler

Katie Levick picked 6 wickets in 6 games last season for the Superchargers. Joining her new team, Levick was the best bowler for Birmingham Phoenix in their opening game and picked up one wicket while bowling at an average of 18 and an economy rate of 4.50.

Bryony Smith to be Trent Rockets Women’s Best Bowler

Bryony Smith, an all-rounder, from the team picked most wickets for her side last season. She took 9 scalps in 7 games she played, averaging at 13.88 and with an economy of 13.88. In her previous game, Smith picked up 2 wickets while bowling at an average of 17 and an economy rate of 8.50. Her bowling can be instrumental for the team in the upcoming fixture.