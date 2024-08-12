BIR (Birmingham Phoenix Women) vs TRER (Trent Rockets Women) Match Prediction BIR 42 % Chance of Winning TRER 58 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.71 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.68 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.7 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Birmingham Phoenix Women take on Trent Rockets Women in the 28th game of the 2024 The Hundred Womens Competition at Edgbaston, Birmingham. The game is scheduled to be played on Aug 12 at 07:30 PM IST.

Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Trent Rockets Women Chance of Winning

Birmingham Phoenix Women did not have a great start to the tournament as they lost the first two matches in this campaign but managed to turn things around as they won three of the last four matches and have a chance to make the playoffs this season. In the last game they beat Welsh Fire Women and are sixth on the table.

Trent Rockets Women got off to a great start as they beat Northern Superchargers by 20 runs but then they lost three games on the bounce and looked down and out. Trent Rockets head into this fixture after back to back wins and are fifth on the table. As per our calculations, Trent Rockets Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

Birmingham Phoenix Women’ chances of winning - 42%

Trent Rockets Women’ chances of winning - 58%

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Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Trent Rockets Women Prediction & Betting Tips

Richa Ghosh did not start the tournament for Birmingham Phoenix Women but had played the last three matches and have struggled to make an impact thus far. In three games, Ghosh has scored 21 runs with an average of seven runs which makes us believe she would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.

Ashleigh Gardner has struggled to make an impact this season. So far this season, Gardner has scored 113 runs with an average of 18.83 which showcases her struggle. In the last game, Gardner scored 18 runs which makes us believe she would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Birmingham Phoenix Women Opening Partnership Over 14.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Trent Rockets Women Opening Partnership Over 16.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Trent Rockets Women 1.78 Bet on Parimatch

Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Trent Rockets Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, both games this season have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 28C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 10C.

Birmingham Phoenix Women News & Player List

Birmingham Phoenix Women Player List

Sophie Devine, Sterre Kalis, Ellyse Perry (c), Amy Jones (wk), Richa Ghosh, Seren Smale, Fran Wilson, Emily Arlott, Charis Pavely, Hannah Baker, Katie Levick, Suzie Bates, Alice Macleod, Issy Wong, Emma Jones, Chloe Brewer

Predicted Playing XI

Sophie Devine Batter Sterre Kalis Batter Richa Ghosh Batter Ellyse Perry All-rounder Amy Jones Wicket-keeper Emily Arlott All-rounder Seren Smale Batter Fran Wilson All-rounder Charis Pavely Bowler Hannah Baker Bowler Katie Levick All-rounder

Birmingham Phoenix Women Team Form

Birmingham Phoenix Women did not have a great start to the tournament but have won three of the last four games and are currently sixth on the table.

Trent Rockets Women News & Player List

Trent Rockets Women Player List

Bryony Smith, Grace Scrivens, Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Natasha Wraith (wk), Ashleigh Gardner, Heather Graham, Alana King, Katie George, Josie Groves, Alexa Stonehouse, Kirstie Gordon, Aylish Cranstone, Grace Potts, Kira Chathli, Cassidy McCarthy

Predicted Playing XI

Bryony Smith Batter Grace Scrivens Batter Nat Sciver-Brunt Batter Ashleigh Gardner All-rounder Natasha Wraith Wicket-keeper Heather Graham All-rounder Alana King Batter Katie George All-rounder Josie Groves Bowler Alexa Stonehouse Bowler Kirstie Gordon All-rounder

Trent Rockets Women Team Form

Trent Rockets Women head into this game after back to back wins and with six points are currently fifth on the table.

Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Trent Rockets Women Head to Head

Birmingham Phoenix Women hold a slight edge over Trent Rockets Women in this fixture. Both sides went head to head this season and Birmingham Phoenix Women won the game by three runs.

Head to Head

Birmingham Phoenix Women: 3

Trent Rockets Women: 2

Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Trent Rockets Women Betting Odds

Birmingham Phoenix Women to have a better opening partnership than Trent Rockets Women

Trent Rockets Women and Birmingham Phoenix Women go head to head in what seems like a penultimate game for both sides as a win for either side would put them in touching distance of a playoff spot. Both sides have been brilliant in the second half of the campaign and are level on points on the points table. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and it was Birmingham Phoenix Women who won the game by three runs. They also ended up having a better opening partnership on the day. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact in three of the last four matches Trent Rockets have conceded a bigger opening partnership which makes us believe Birmingham Phoenix Women would have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Trent Rockets Women Great Britain Edgbaston, null Birmingham Phoenix (w) Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.12 Bet Now! Trent Rockets (w) Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.68 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.7 Bet Now!

Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Trent Rockets Women Top Batters

Ellyse Perry to be Birmingham Phoenix Women’ top batter

Ellyse Perry has had a brilliant campaign thus far as she has been the most consistent batsmen for her side and with 153 runs, she is the leading run scorer which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Nat Sciver-Brunt to be Trent Rockets Women’ top batter

Nat Sciver-Brunt has had a phenomenal campaign thus far as she has been the main reason for their success this season. With 269 runs, she is the leading run scorer in this tournament which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Trent Rockets Women Top Bowlers

Emily Arlott to be Birmingham Phoenix Women’ top bowler

Emily Arlott had a brilliant game in the last outing as she bagged two wickets and continued her brilliant form in this tournament. With nine wickets, Arlott is the leading wicket taker which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Heather Graham to be Trent Rockets Women’ top bowler

Heather Graham has had a solid campaign thus far as she has been the most consistent bowler for her side. With eight wickets, she is the leading wicket taker for Trent Rockets which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.