BIR (Birmingham Phoenix Women) vs TRER (Trent Rockets Women) Match Prediction TRER 55 % Chance of Winning BIR 45 % Bet Now! In the 25th game of the Women’s Hundred 2023, Birmingham Phoenix Women will clash against Trent Rockets Women. The game will be hosted at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on August 19 and will begin from 3:30 PM IST.

Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Trent Rockets Women Chances of Winning

Trent Rockets Women started their campaign with two consecutive losses. It looked like the end of their campaign but the team picked up their form and registered a few wins to sit at the fourth place of the points table. They have two wins and three losses in five matches and possess 5 points with a net run rate of -0.008. They are coming off a win against Manchester Originals Women by 9 wickets in their last outing.

On the other hand, Birmingham Phoenix Women are hammered at the bottom of the table with consecutive losses in the competition. They have failed to register a single victory and looks like their worst performance in the history of the tournament. They met Southern Brave Women in their last game and faced their fifth loss by 3 runs.

Considering the form of the teams, it will result in the favour of Trent Rockets without any doubt. The bookmakers have also sided with TR-W to win this affair.

Trent Rockets Women chance of winning - 55%

Birmingham Phoenix Women chance of winning - 45%

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Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Trent Rockets Women Betting Tips

Phoenix has been in horrid form in the tournament and is still searching for their first win. It could be interesting to see if they can turn it around in match 25. Birmingham Phoenix Women has only given free points to their opponents in the tournament. They lack majorly in their batting line-up while their bowling order is finding it extremely hard to keep up.

It was an easy victory for Trent Rockets Women in their last fixture. They were pretty economical and conceded a low total. It was an easy chase where the top order took care of their innings with 9 wickets remaining. Lizelle Lee, Bryony Smith and Nat Sciver-Brunt have been pretty influential in their batting order.

Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Trent Rockets Women Toss Prediction

The surface at Trent Bridge in Nottingham is a batter-friendly surface. The match could witness a high scoring encounter. Winning the toss and opting to bat first could prove to be the optimal decision.

Weather Report

We are expecting sunny weather during the game with some occasional cloud cover. As the match progresses you can get overcast conditions. The temperature during the game is expected to be close to 20 degrees. There is moderate south wind expected during the game.

Trent Rockets Women Player List

Nat Sciver-Brunt, Kat Sciver-Brunt, Alana King, Bryony Smith, Harmanpreet Kaur, Lizelle Lee, Grace Potts, Kirstie Gordon, Josie Groves, Emma Jones (replaced by Cassidy McCarthy), Naomi Dattani, Alexa Stonehouse, Jo Gardner, Fran Wilson, Nat Wraith

Predicted Playing XI

Fran Wilson Batter Joanne Gardner Batter Lizelle Lee Wicket-keeper Bryony Smith All-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt All-rounder Katherine Sciver-Brunt All-rounder Alana King All-rounder Harmanpreet Kaur All-rounder Kirstie Gordon Bowler Alexa Stonehouse Bowler Naomi Dattani All-rounder

Trent Rockets Women Team Form

Despite having a strong batting lineup and winning the game with their top three batters in the team in their last game. The bowlers are also in form and are efficient in picking wickets.

Birmingham Phoenix Women Player List

Amy Jones, Issy Wong, Emily Arlott, Sophie Devine, Hannah Baker, Katie Levick, Eve Jones, Abtaha Maqsood, Erin Burns, Chloe Brewer, Sterre Kalis, Davina Perrin, Abbey Freeborn, Charis Pavely

Predicted Playing XI

Sophie Devine All-rounder Eve Jones (c ) Batter Amy Jones Wicket-keeper Erin Burns All-rounder Tess Flintoff All-rounder Emily Arlott All-rounder Issy Wong All-rounder Abigail Freeborn Batter Sterre Kalis Batter Hannah Baker Batter Katie Levick Bowler

Birmingham Phoenix Women Team Form

The team seriously needs work in their batting order. They went in to bat second in their last game and were not able to chase the target within 100 balls.

Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Trent Rockets Women Head-to-Head

BP-W and TR-W have clashed thrice where BP-W won twice where the latter won on a single occasion.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

Trent Rockets Women - 1

Birmingham Phoenix Women - 2

No Result/Abandoned - 0

Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Trent Rockets Women Betting Odds

Trent Rockets Women to score higher in the opening partnership

Both sides have a disappointing line-up of batters in the team. However, the opening partnership of TR-W yielded better results in the competition. They posted the scores of 1, 61, 4, 78 & 60 runs before their first dismissal. The opening pair, Lizelle Lee & Bryony Smith have started well in the tournament and average at 25.25 & 30.60 respectively.

Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Trent Rockets Women Best Batters

Nat Sciver-Brunt to be Trent Rockets Women’s Best Batter

Nat Sciver-Brunt is having a consistent run in the competition and posted 177 runs in 5 games at an average of 59.00. She posted the scores of 49, 4, 81*, 10 & 33* runs in her campaign. Her unwavering focus has yielded well for the team and will make her the best batting prospect in the team.

Sophie Devine to be Birmingham Phoenix Women’s Best Batter

Sophie Devine is the only batter to put on impressive scores consistently in the competition for the team. She scored 46, 27, 29, 53 & 4 runs in five games. She averages at 31.80 in the competition and will be looked upon to score runs for the team in the upcoming game.

Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Trent Rockets Women Best Bowlers

Kirstie Gordon to be Trent Rockets Women’s Best Bowler

When it comes to bowling, Trent Rockets will rely on Kirstie Gordon. She has picked 7 wickets in the competition and maintains an economy rate of 6.36. She picked a wicket in her last movie and only gave away 18 runs in her 20 deliveries.

Katie Levick to be Birmingham Phoenix Women’s Best Bowler

Katie Levick has bowled well for the team in the five games of the competition. She picked 8 wickets in the competition. She maintains an average of 12.50 and possesses an economy rate of 6.00 after five games. She picked a wicket for 23 runs in her last outing.