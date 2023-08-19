BIR (Birmingham Phoenix Women) vs TRER (Trent Rockets Women) Match Prediction
TRER
55%
Chance of Winning
BIR
45%
Test
Trent Bridge
Facts
- The sides have collided thrice where BP-W leads the tally by 2-1.
- TR-W are placed 4th in the standings whereas BP-W are stationed at the rock bottom of the same.
Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Trent Rockets Women Chances of Winning
Trent Rockets Women started their campaign with two consecutive losses. It looked like the end of their campaign but the team picked up their form and registered a few wins to sit at the fourth place of the points table. They have two wins and three losses in five matches and possess 5 points with a net run rate of -0.008. They are coming off a win against Manchester Originals Women by 9 wickets in their last outing.
On the other hand, Birmingham Phoenix Women are hammered at the bottom of the table with consecutive losses in the competition. They have failed to register a single victory and looks like their worst performance in the history of the tournament. They met Southern Brave Women in their last game and faced their fifth loss by 3 runs.
Considering the form of the teams, it will result in the favour of Trent Rockets without any doubt. The bookmakers have also sided with TR-W to win this affair.
Trent Rockets Women chance of winning - 55%
Birmingham Phoenix Women chance of winning - 45%
Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Trent Rockets Women Betting Tips
Phoenix has been in horrid form in the tournament and is still searching for their first win. It could be interesting to see if they can turn it around in match 25. Birmingham Phoenix Women has only given free points to their opponents in the tournament. They lack majorly in their batting line-up while their bowling order is finding it extremely hard to keep up.
It was an easy victory for Trent Rockets Women in their last fixture. They were pretty economical and conceded a low total. It was an easy chase where the top order took care of their innings with 9 wickets remaining. Lizelle Lee, Bryony Smith and Nat Sciver-Brunt have been pretty influential in their batting order.
Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Trent Rockets Women Toss Prediction
The surface at Trent Bridge in Nottingham is a batter-friendly surface. The match could witness a high scoring encounter. Winning the toss and opting to bat first could prove to be the optimal decision.
Weather Report
We are expecting sunny weather during the game with some occasional cloud cover. As the match progresses you can get overcast conditions. The temperature during the game is expected to be close to 20 degrees. There is moderate south wind expected during the game.
Trent Rockets Women Player List
Nat Sciver-Brunt, Kat Sciver-Brunt, Alana King, Bryony Smith, Harmanpreet Kaur, Lizelle Lee, Grace Potts, Kirstie Gordon, Josie Groves, Emma Jones (replaced by Cassidy McCarthy), Naomi Dattani, Alexa Stonehouse, Jo Gardner, Fran Wilson, Nat Wraith
Predicted Playing XI
|
Fran Wilson
|
Batter
|
Joanne Gardner
|
Batter
|
Lizelle Lee
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Bryony Smith
|
All-rounder
|
Nat Sciver-Brunt
|
All-rounder
|
Katherine Sciver-Brunt
|
All-rounder
|
Alana King
|
All-rounder
|
Harmanpreet Kaur
|
All-rounder
|
Kirstie Gordon
|
Bowler
|
Alexa Stonehouse
|
Bowler
|
Naomi Dattani
|
All-rounder
Trent Rockets Women Team Form
Despite having a strong batting lineup and winning the game with their top three batters in the team in their last game. The bowlers are also in form and are efficient in picking wickets.
Birmingham Phoenix Women Player List
Amy Jones, Issy Wong, Emily Arlott, Sophie Devine, Hannah Baker, Katie Levick, Eve Jones, Abtaha Maqsood, Erin Burns, Chloe Brewer, Sterre Kalis, Davina Perrin, Abbey Freeborn, Charis Pavely
Predicted Playing XI
|
Sophie Devine
|
All-rounder
|
Eve Jones (c )
|
Batter
|
Amy Jones
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Erin Burns
|
All-rounder
|
Tess Flintoff
|
All-rounder
|
Emily Arlott
|
All-rounder
|
Issy Wong
|
All-rounder
|
Abigail Freeborn
|
Batter
|
Sterre Kalis
|
Batter
|
Hannah Baker
|
Batter
|
Katie Levick
|
Bowler
Birmingham Phoenix Women Team Form
The team seriously needs work in their batting order. They went in to bat second in their last game and were not able to chase the target within 100 balls.
Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Trent Rockets Women Head-to-Head
BP-W and TR-W have clashed thrice where BP-W won twice where the latter won on a single occasion.
T20 Head-to-Head Records
Trent Rockets Women - 1
Birmingham Phoenix Women - 2
No Result/Abandoned - 0
Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Trent Rockets Women Betting Odds
Trent Rockets Women to score higher in the opening partnership
Both sides have a disappointing line-up of batters in the team. However, the opening partnership of TR-W yielded better results in the competition. They posted the scores of 1, 61, 4, 78 & 60 runs before their first dismissal. The opening pair, Lizelle Lee & Bryony Smith have started well in the tournament and average at 25.25 & 30.60 respectively.
Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Trent Rockets Women Best Batters
Nat Sciver-Brunt to be Trent Rockets Women’s Best Batter
Nat Sciver-Brunt is having a consistent run in the competition and posted 177 runs in 5 games at an average of 59.00. She posted the scores of 49, 4, 81*, 10 & 33* runs in her campaign. Her unwavering focus has yielded well for the team and will make her the best batting prospect in the team.
Sophie Devine to be Birmingham Phoenix Women’s Best Batter
Sophie Devine is the only batter to put on impressive scores consistently in the competition for the team. She scored 46, 27, 29, 53 & 4 runs in five games. She averages at 31.80 in the competition and will be looked upon to score runs for the team in the upcoming game.
Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Trent Rockets Women Best Bowlers
Kirstie Gordon to be Trent Rockets Women’s Best Bowler
When it comes to bowling, Trent Rockets will rely on Kirstie Gordon. She has picked 7 wickets in the competition and maintains an economy rate of 6.36. She picked a wicket in her last movie and only gave away 18 runs in her 20 deliveries.
Katie Levick to be Birmingham Phoenix Women’s Best Bowler
Katie Levick has bowled well for the team in the five games of the competition. She picked 8 wickets in the competition. She maintains an average of 12.50 and possesses an economy rate of 6.00 after five games. She picked a wicket for 23 runs in her last outing.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Trent Rockets Women
In the latest match of the competition, the Trent Rockets Women faced off against the Manchester Originals. The Originals batted first and set a target of 107 runs for the loss of 5 wickets in their allotted 100 balls. The Trent Rockets Women easily achieved this target with 9 wickets in hand and 36 balls remaining. A standout performance came from Lizelle Lee, who scored an unbeaten 44 off 27 balls.
Meanwhile, the Birmingham Phoenix Women had a close encounter with the Southern Brave Women but suffered another defeat by a mere 3-run margin. The Southern Brave Women managed to score 132 runs, and the Birmingham Phoenix Women put up a valiant effort in chasing the target but fell short by just 3 runs.
Unfortunately, the Birmingham Phoenix Women's luck hasn't been on their side as they have faced consecutive losses throughout the competition. They've encountered the Trent Rockets Women three times already, winning twice, while the Trent Rockets Women have secured one victory. Notably, the Trent Rockets' batting order seems to outperform the Birmingham Phoenix Women's in the competition. The latter team struggles with a fragile batting lineup, leading to inconsistent performances in their matches.
Trent Rockets Women to win @ 1.87 (Parimatch)
Birmingham Phoenix Women to win @ 1.87 (Parimatch)Bet Now!