BIR (Birmingham Phoenix Women) vs WELF (Welsh Fire Women) Match Prediction BIR 45 % Chance of Winning WELF 55 % Bet Now! The 14th game of the 2023 Women’s Hundred competition will be played between Welsh Fire Women and Birmingham Phoenix Women. Edgbaston, Birmingham will host the game on August 10 and will commence from 7:30 PM IST.

Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Welsh Fire Women Chances of Winning

Birmingham Phoenix Women finished fourth last season but this season is not looking the same for them. In their three scheduled games, they lost two games they played with one of those games being abandoned due to rain. With two losses, BP-W are placed 6th in the current table standings with a net run rate of -0.809.

On the contrary, Welsh Fire Women have come a long way after finishing at the bottom position in the table standings last season. They are currently at the top of the table with two wins and no losses. They have 5 points and a net run rate of 0.808. That mentioned, Welsh Fire will be the obvious favourites from the upcoming fixture.

Welsh Fire Women chance of winning - 55%

Birmingham Phoenix Women chance of winning - 45%

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Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Welsh Fire Women Betting Tips

In terms of batting, BP-W will depend on Sophie Devine, Amy Jones, Evelyn Jones, Abigail Freeborn, Tess Flintoff, and Erin Burns. For bowling, reliance will be on Sophie Devine, Tess Flintoff, Erin Burns, Kate Levick, Emily Arlott, and Issy Wong.

In contrast, Welsh Fire Women will rely on Sophia Dunkley, Hayley Matthews, Georgia Elwiss, Tammy Beaumont, and Laura Harris for runs, with Claire Nicholas, Hayley Matthews, Georgia Elwiss, Alex Griffith, and Shabnim Ismail delivering breakthroughs in bowling.

Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Welsh Fire Women Toss Prediction

The toss will play an important role in the upcoming match. The teams batting second have recorded more victories at the venue. Hence, bowling first should be the preference at Edgbaston.

Weather Report

The wicket prepared at Edgbaston Cricket Ground is going to provide a tight contest between bat and ball. The weather forecast for the game is to be sunny intervals with humidity around 64%.

Welsh Fire Women Player List

Tammy Beaumont, Hayley Matthews, Sophia Dunkley, Shabnim Ismail, Georgia Elwiss, Freya Davies, Laura Harris, Alex Hartley, Alex Griffiths, Claire Nicholas, Sarah Bryce, Emily Windsor, Ella McCaughan, Georgia Davis, Kate Coppack

Predicted Playing XI

Tammy Beaumont (c ) Batter Hayley Matthews Batter Claire Nicholas Bowler Shabnim Ismail Bowler Georgia Elwiss All-rounder Freya Davies Bowler Laura Harris Batter Sarah Bryce Wicket-keeper Emily Windsor Batter Alex Giffiths All-rounder Alex Hartley Bowler

Welsh Fire Women Team Form

The team possesses a balanced line-up of batters this season. However, their main strength lies with their bowling order. They bundled out their opponents at 80 in their last game.

Birmingham Phoenix Women Player List

Amy Jones, Issy Wong, Emily Arlott, Sophie Devine, Hannah Baker, Katie Levick, Eve Jones, Abtaha Maqsood, Erin Burns, Chloe Brewer, Sterre Kalis, Davina Perrin, Abbey Freeborn, Charis Pavely

Predicted Playing XI

Sophie Devine All-rounder Eve Jones (c ) Batter Amy Jones Wicket-keeper Erin Burns All-rounder Tess Flintoff All-rounder Emily Arlott All-rounder Issy Wong All-rounder Abigail Freeborn Batter Charis Pavely Bowler Hannah Baker Batter Katie Levick Bowler

Birmingham Phoenix Women Team Form

The team seriously needs work in their batting order. They consecutively fell prey to low totals (110 & 87) in the two games they have played.

Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Welsh Fire Women Head-to-Head

The sides have played each other 2 times, where Birmingham Phoenix Women have emerged victorious both times.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

Birmingham Phoenix Women - 2

Welsh Fire Women - 0

No Result/Abandoned - 0

Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Welsh Fire Women Betting Odds

Birmingham Phoenix Women to have a higher opening partnership

BP-W started well in their previous fixture with Eve Jones and Sophie Devine taking the charge of opening their innings. The duo posted 29 runs before Jones gave away her wicket. In the previous match, the duo got the side off to a decent start with a 38-run partnership for the opening wicket. On the other hand, Welsh Fire Women posted 80 runs for their opening partnership in the first game. However, Tammy Beaumont faced an early dismissal in their previous game when the team’s scoreboard read 0.

Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Welsh Fire Women Best Batters

Sophie Devine to be Birmingham Phoenix Women’s Best Batter

Devine did not have a pretty campaign last year but come-back was a pure statement of her batting class. She scored 46 runs in the first game, followed by an innings of 27 runs in the next match. She is the only batter scoring runs in her team and will continue to do so in the upcoming match.

Hayley Matthews to be Welsh Fire Women’s Best Batter

Hayley Matthews is an aggressive opening batter from the West Indies. She played three games for WF-W last season and accumulated 109 runs at an average of 36.33, striking at about 145. She scored 65 runs in her first game but ducked out in her previous game. Nevertheless, her batting prowess cannot be ignored which is why she is going in as the best batting prospect from WF-W.

Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Welsh Fire Women Best Bowlers

Katie Levick to be Birmingham Phoenix Women’s Best Bowler

Katie Levick picked 6 wickets in 6 games last season for the Superchargers. Joining her new team, Levick was the best bowler for Birmingham Phoenix in their opening game and picked up one wicket while bowling at an average of 18 and an economy rate of 4.50. She picked 2 wickets in her previous game, making her the most profitable bowler in the squad.

Alex Griffiths to be Welsh Fire Women’s Best Bowler

Alex Griffiths has been the best bowler for Welsh Fire and has picked up 4 wickets while bowling at an average of 10 and an economy rate of 5.13. Although Shabnim Ismail picked more wickets in the previous game, Griffiths delivers a more consistent performance.