LON (London Spirit Women) vs BIR (Birmingham Phoenix Women) Match Prediction
LON
62%
Chance of Winning
BIR
38%
Great Britain
Lord's
Facts:
- The tally is led by London Spirit by 5-0 in their last five clashes against Birmingham Phoenix.
- London Spirit finished 5th in the standings last year whereas Birmingham Phoenix finished at the bottom of the table.
London Spirit Women vs Birmingham Phoenix Women Chance of Winning
London Spirit Women did not have a pleasant campaign last season. The team finished near the bottom of the table with more losses than wins. They stood 6th in the table standings with two wins and four losses. London Spirit Women had a fantastic start in the competition. They won their first game against Southern Brave Women. They are currently placed 3rd in the points table with 2 points and a net run rate of 0.337.
Birmingham Phoenix Women did not have any luck last season. They ended their campaign without any win in the competition. The team finished at the bottom of the table. Birmingham Phoenix surrendered a loss in their first game of the season against Oval Invincibles Women. The team is placed at the 6th place of the points table. They have a net run rate of -2.250 in the competition.
- Birmingham Phoenix Women’s chance of winning: 38%
- London Spirit Women’ chance of winning: 62%
London Spirit Women vs Birmingham Phoenix Women Betting Tips
London Spirit Women to score over 22.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)
London Spirit Women have a number of options to open for the team. Last season, London Spirit Women posted 46 runs before their 1st dismissal against Birmingham Phoenix. The team has Meg Lanning and Georgia Redmayne open for the team. The pair scored 16 runs before their first dismissal in the last game. Lanning lost her wicket the earliest. However, everyone is aware of her batting abilities. Having said that, the opening pair looks in good hands and will score over 22 runs before first dismissal in the next game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
London Spirit Women’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 22.5 runs
Birmingham Phoenix Women’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 17.5 runs
Best Opening Partnership: Oval Invincible Women
London Spirit Women vs Birmingham Phoenix Women Toss Prediction
The pitch at the Kennington Oval, London is balanced, with decent assistance for both batters and bowlers. The team winning the toss may decide to bat or bowl depending on the ground conditions today.
Weather Report
The day will be a cloudy day on July 27. The temperature will hover around 23 degree Celsius. There is no rain predicted on the day of the game.
London Spirit Women Players List
Heather Knight, Meg Lanning, Deepti Sharma*, Georgia Redmayne, Danielle Gibson, Charlie Dean, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Munro, Tara Norris, Hannah Jones, Cordelia Griffith, Eva Gray, Niamh Holland, Abbey Freeborn, Ellie Anderson
Predicted Playing XI
|
Georgia Redmayne
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Erin Burns
|
All-rounder
|
Cordelia Griffith
|
Batter
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Meg Lanning
|
Batter
|
Sarah Glenn
|
Bowler
|
Heather Knight
|
Batter
|
Eva Gray
|
Bowler
|
Charlie Dean
|
All-rounder
|
Danielle Gibson
|
All-rounder
|
Tara Norris
|
Bowler
|
Sophie Munro
|
Bowler
London Spirit Women Recent Form
London Spirit Women had a nightmare season last year. However, the team started their campaign with a win in their first game. They defeated Southern Brave Women by 6 wickets. The batters look in fantastic form.
Birmingham Phoenix Women Players List
Issy Wong, Amy Jones, Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh, Emily Arlott, Katie Levick, Hannah Baker, Sterre Kalis, Charis Pavely, Seren Smale, Emma Jones, Chloe Brewer, Fran Wilson, Lissy Macleod
Predicted Playing XI
|
Amy Jones
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Ellyse Perry (c)
|
All-rounder
|
Sterre Kalis
|
Batter
|
Sophie Devine
|
All-rounder
|
Charis Pavely
|
Bowler
|
Emily Arlott
|
All-rounder
|
Seren Smale
|
Batter
|
Suzie Bates
|
All-rounder
|
Issy Wong
|
Bowler
|
Hannah Baker
|
Bowler
|
Katie Levick
|
Bowler
Birmingham Phoenix Women Recent Form
Birmingham Phoenix Women will be looking for a breakthrough with a win against the London Spirit Women in their first game of this season. The team had a winless campaign last year and will be looking for a win here.
London Spirit Women vs Birmingham Phoenix Women Head-to-Head Record
In the last three clashes between the sides, London Spirit Women won all the contests against Birmingham Phoenix Women.
London Spirit Women won- 3
Birmingham Phoenix Women won- 0
No result/ Abandoned- 0
London Spirit Women vs Birmingham Phoenix Women Betting Odds
London Spirit Women went against Southern Brave Women in the last game. Southern Brave Women managed to put across 151 runs for the loss of 6 wickets in the game. Erin Burns was the top bowler from LS-W with 2 wickets in the game. The London Spirit were very enthusiastic during the chase. They surpassed the target and posted 153/4 in the game, winning it by 6 wickets. Georgia Redmayne posted 45 runs in the top order while Heather Knight smashed an unbeaten 65 to drag her team through the victory line. The team will be motivated for their next win in the competition.
Birmingham Phoenix Women clashed against Oval Invincibles Women in their first game of the competition. Batting first in the game, Oval Invincibles scored 150/5 in the game. Emily Arlott picked 2 wickets. Chasing the target, Birmingham Phoenix Women could only score 105 before losing out on all the wickets. Amy Jones was the top scorer with 21 runs while Sterre Kalis scored 17 runs. The team needs to do better with their batting unit as it failed miserably in the first game.
London Spirit Women vs Birmingham Phoenix Women
Great Britain
Lord's, null
London Spirit Women vs Birmingham Phoenix Women Top Batters
Heather Knight to be the top batter for London Spirit Women
Heather Knight was fantastic in the recently concluded RHFT. She is in top form as hinted by her innings in the last game. She scored an unbeaten 65 off 31 balls in the last game. She will enter as the best batting option from London Spirit Women.
Sophie Devine to be the top batter for Birmingham Phoenix Women
Sophie Devine is a hard-hitter in the team. She scored 191 runs in 7 games last season at an average of 27.28. She struck 13 runs in the first game of the competition but will return in the next game to strike hard.
London Spirit Women vs Birmingham Phoenix Women Top Bowlers
Erin Burns to be the top bowler for London Spirit Women
Erin Burns was fantastic in the RHFT 2024. She entered the competition with 2 wickets in her first game of the campaign against Southern Brave. The bowler will be expected to perform well in the next game.
Emily Arlott to be the top bowler for Birmingham Phoenix Women
Emily Arlott is a terrific bowler in the team. She has picked 2 wickets in the last game for 19 runs. With her current form, she will lead the bowling attack in the next game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
London Spirit Women
Birmingham Phoenix Women to win @ 2.34 (Parimatch)
London Spirit Women to win @ 1.60 (Parimatch)
Parimatch