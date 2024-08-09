LON (London Spirit Women) vs MAN (Manchester Originals Women) Match Prediction LON 57 % Chance of Winning MAN 43 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.68 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Manchester Originals Women and London Spirit Women will meet in the 23rd game of the Women’s Hundred 2024. The game will be hosted at Lord's, London on August 9, 2024. The match will begin from 7:30 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

London Spirit Women vs Manchester Originals Women Chance of Winning

London Spirit Women have lost their form after the two wins in the beginning of the competition. They are coming from a loss against Trent Rockets in the competition. With two wins, two losses and a tie, the team is placed at the 4th place of the points table. London Spirit has 5 points and a net run rate of -0.129. They shall bounce back with a win in this fixture.

Manchester Originals Women are having a mixed campaign. They won two games in a row but went on to lose the next two outings. The team is placed at the 6th place of the points table with two wins and three losses. Manchester Originals have 4 points and a net run rate of -0.593. The team will be looking to do better in the next game.

London Spirit Women’s chance of winning: 57%

Manchester Originals Women’ chance of winning: 43%

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London Spirit Women vs Manchester Originals Women Betting Tips

London Spirit Women to score under 20.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)

London Spirit has not won a game in their last three outings. The team is low on confidence and lacking in their batting order. The team opens with Georgia Redmayne and Meg Lanning who average at 14.00 & 24.00 respectively in the current competition. The team has posted the scores of 16, 25, 6, 2 and 21 runs before their 1st dismissal in their campaign. Having said that, the team will lose an early wicket in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Manchester Originals Women’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 22.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch London Spirit Women’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 20.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership: Manchester Originals Women 1.80 Bet on Parimatch

London Spirit Women vs Manchester Originals Women Toss Prediction

The average first innings score at Lords in the ongoing Hundred Womens Competition 2024 is 135. The highest total posted here is London Spirit women’s 150 for 5 against Welsh Fire women. The surface prepared at Lords is expected to provide an exciting battle between bat and ball. London has proven to be a decent venue for chasing in the Women’s Hundred, with the last match ending in a tie. Given the recent results, both the teams will be keen to win the toss and bowl first on this surface.

Weather Report

The weather forecast for the game is going to be sunny intervals with humidity around 45 percent. The temperatures will be under 25 degree Celsius.

Manchester Originals Women Players List

Beth Mooney (o), Sophie Ecclestone, Kim Garth (o), Laura Wolvaardt (o), Lauren Filer, Eve Jones, Emma Lamb, Fi Morris, Kathryn Bryce, Phoebe Graham, Ellie Threlkeld, Liberty Heap, Danielle Gregory, Alice Monaghan, Bethan Ellis

Predicted Playing XI

Beth Mooney Wicket-keeper Emma Lamb All-rounder Laura Wolvaardt Batter Eleanor Threlkeld Batter Kathryn Bryce All-rounder Kim Garth Bowler Eve Jones All-rounder Sophie Ecclestone Bowler Lauren Filer Bowler Alice Monaghan Bowler Fi Morris All-rounder

Manchester Originals Women Recent Form

Manchester Originals Women are coming from a loss here. The team scored 125 runs in the last game and could not defend the target. They lost against Oval Invincibles.

London Spirit Women Players List

Heather Knight, Meg Lanning, Deepti Sharma*, Georgia Redmayne, Danielle Gibson, Charlie Dean, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Munro, Tara Norris, Hannah Jones, Cordelia Griffith, Eva Gray, Niamh Holland, Abbey Freeborn, Ellie Anderson

Predicted Playing XI

Georgia Redmayne Wicket-keeper Deepti Sharma All-rounder Cordelia Griffith Batter Meg Lanning Batter Sarah Glenn Bowler Heather Knight (c) Batter Eva Gray Bowler Charlie Dean All-rounder Danielle Gibson All-rounder Tara Norris Bowler Sophie Munro Bowler

London Spirit Women Recent Form

London Spirit Women are coming from a loss in the last game. The bowlers leaked a lot of runs and conceded 158 runs in the game. The team could not chase the target and lost the game by 31 runs.

London Spirit Women vs Manchester Originals Women Head-to-Head Record

In the last two clashes between the sides, London Spirit Women lead the tally by 1-0 against Manchester Originals Women.

Manchester Originals Women won- 0

London Spirit Women won- 1

No result/ Abandoned- 1

London Spirit Women vs Manchester Originals Women Betting Odds

London Spirit Women clashed against Trent Rockets Women in the last game. Trent Rockets Women scored 158/5 in the game. Deepti Sharma picked 2 wickets for London. It was a high score for the team. LS-W scored 127/7, losing the game by 31 runs. Deepti Sharma was the top scorer as well with an unbeaten 30 in the game. Heather Knight scored 29 runs in the game. The team will now be desperate for a win here. Any more loss will bury them deep in the standings.

Manchester Originals Women went against Oval Invincibles Women in their last outing. They were decent with the bat and scored 125/4 in the game. Laura Wolvvaardt was the top scorer of the team with 38 runs in the game. Beth Mooney also posted 22 runs in the game. Chasing the target, Oval Invincibles Women scored 127/3, winning the game by 7 wickets. Alice Monaghan picked 2 wickets in the game but could not win the game for Manchester Originals.

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London Spirit Women vs Manchester Originals Women Top Batters

Laura Wolvaardt to be the top batter for Manchester Originals Women

Laura Wolvaardt was the team’s top scorer last season. She has scored 184 runs in 5 games at an average of 46.00 this season. She knocked 38 runs in the last game of the competition. Wolvaardt will come confident with the bat in the next game.

Heather Knight to be the top batter for London Spirit Women

Heather Knight is the best batter from London Spirit Women. She has scored 131 runs in 5 games at an average of 32.75. She scored 29 runs in the last game and will be expected to strike hard in the next game.

London Spirit Women vs Manchester Originals Women Top Bowlers

Sophie Ecclestone to be the top bowler for Manchester Originals Women

Sophie Ecclestone is the best bowling pick from Manchester Originals Women for the next game. She took a total of 4 wickets in 5 games of the competition.

Deepti Sharma to be the top bowler for London Spirit Women

Deepti Sharma recently featured in the Women’s Asia Cup 2024 and was one of the best bowlers from the squad. She has taken 5 wickets in 3 games so far in this competition. She took 2 wickets for 25 runs in the last game.