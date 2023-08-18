LON (London Spirit Women) vs NOS (Northern Superchargers Women) Match Prediction
LON
44%
Chance of Winning
NOS
56%
Test
Lord's
Facts
- London Spirit and Northern Superchargers split the victory in their two clashes so far.
- NS-W are placed 3rd in the standings whereas LS-W are stationed at the 6th place.
London Spirit Women vs Northern Superchargers Women Chances of Winning
Northern Superchargers Women are having a much better time this season. They are cruising through their fixtures and registered another victory in their last game against Manchester Originals. With three wins and a loss, NS-W are placed at the 3rd place of the points table. They are delivering stellar performances and are most likely to make the play-offs. The team has 8 points and a net run rate of 0.416.
On the contrary, London Spirit Women played three games and lost the majority of their fixtures. Their first victory came against Oval Invincibles in their last outing by 21 runs. With a win and two losses, LS-W are stationed at the 6th position of the points table and will have to do better to climb further in standings. They have 4 points and a net run rate of -0.124.
Northern Superchargers are in great form and are expected to win this affair comfortably. They have the best bowlers in the competition who have been economic and efficient at picking wickets.
London Spirit Women chance of winning - 44%
Northern Superchargers Women chance of winning - 56%
London Spirit Women vs Northern Superchargers Women Betting Tips
London's batting performance this season has been consistently poor. None of their batters have managed to score a fifty or reach over 100 runs in the matches played so far. The player who has scored the most runs for them this year is all-rounder Danielle Gibson. Amelia Kerr, who had a good performance recently against Oval Invincibles, took 3 wickets for just 16 runs in 20 balls. This success will likely boost her confidence and could lead to better performances in the upcoming games.
Litchfield has been the standout batter for the Superchargers this year, being the highest scorer in the team. Luckily, Northern Superchargers have a strong group of bowlers who are performing really well. Georgia Wareham has been the top wicket-taker for them this year, getting 7 wickets while maintaining an economy rate of 6.30. Linsey Smith and Alice Davidson-Richards have also taken 7 wickets each. Davidson-Richards picked 3 wickets in her last outing against Manchester Originals.
London Spirit Women vs Northern Superchargers Women Toss Prediction
In the two played games of the Hundred Women's at Lord's this season, the team that chased emerged victorious. Considering the anticipated cloudy weather, the toss-winning team might opt to field first.
Weather Report
The weather in London will be cloudy. Some rain is expected with an average temperature of 23 degree Celsius on the game day.
London Spirit Women Player List
Nat Sciver-Brunt, Kat Sciver-Brunt, Alana King, Bryony Smith, Harmanpreet Kaur, Lizelle Lee, Grace Potts, Kirstie Gordon, Josie Groves, Emma Jones (replaced by Cassidy McCarthy), Naomi Dattani, Alexa Stonehouse, Jo Gardner, Fran Wilson, Nat Wraith
Predicted Playing XI
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Fran Wilson
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Batter
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Joanne Gardner
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Batter
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Lizelle Lee
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Wicket-keeper
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Bryony Smith
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All-rounder
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Nat Sciver-Brunt
|
All-rounder
|
Katherine Sciver-Brunt
|
All-rounder
|
Alana King
|
All-rounder
|
Harmanpreet Kaur
|
All-rounder
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Kirstie Gordon
|
Bowler
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Alexa Stonehouse
|
Bowler
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Naomi Dattani
|
All-rounder
London Spirit Women Team Form
London Spirit Women suffered two defeats in the competition in their initial games. However, the team delivered a clinical performance in their last game to win it. Although their batting order scored a low total again, their bowlers did a better job at restricting the opponent to win the game.
Northern Superchargers Women Players List
Aylish Cranstone, Leah Dobson, Phoebe Litchfield, Hollie Armitage(c), Grace Hall, Lucy Higham, Georgie Boyce, Marie Kelly, Alice Davidson-Richards, Bess Heath(wk), Kate Cross, Jemimah Rodrigues, Phoebe Franklin, Georgia Wareham, Grace Ballinger, Linsey Smith.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Marie Kelly
|
Batter
|
Jemimah Rodrigues
|
Batter
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Phoebe Litchfield
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Batter
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Hollie Armitage
|
All-rounder
|
Alice Davidson-Richards
|
All-rounder
|
Bess Heath
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Georgia Wareham
|
Bowler
|
Leah Dobson
|
Batter
|
Kate Cross
|
Bowler
|
Linsey Smith
|
Bowler
|
Grace Ballinger
|
Bowler
Northern Superchargers Women Team Form
The Northern Superchargers Women have a fantastic batting line-up but props to their bowlers who were the main reason for their victories in their campaign.
London Spirit Women vs Northern Superchargers Women Head-to-Head
The sides have played each other twice, where both sides have won a game each.
T20 Head-to-Head Records
Northern Superchargers Women - 1
London Spirit Women - 1
No Result/Abandoned - 0
London Spirit Women vs Northern Superchargers Women Betting Odds
London Spirit Women to score under 15.5 runs before their first dismissal
Batting is not the strongest suit of London Spirit Women. They have consistently settled for low scores in the three games they have played. They posted the scores of 2, 27 & 0 before their first dismissal in three games. Moreover, the strong bowling order of NS-W will not make it any easy for the team to score runs. Niamh Holland and Danielle Gibson open for the team and average at 7.00 & 28.66 respectively. Gibson has been batting decently whereas the same cannot be said for her partner on the opposite end.
London Spirit Women vs Northern Superchargers Women Best Batters
Danielle Gibson to be London Spirit Women’s Best Batter
All-rounder Danielle Gibson has been chipping in her fair share efficiently in her campaign. She mustered 86 runs in 3 innings at an average of 28.66 and a strike rate of 141. She scored 28, 36 & 22 runs in three games respectively.
Phoebe Litchfield to be Northern Superchargers Women’s Best Batter
Australian Phoebe Litchfield was the batting star for Northern Superchargers Women against Manchester Originals Women and hit 39 runs in the game. She mustered 187 runs in 5 innings at an average of 46.75 and a strike rate of 140.60. This makes her a batting threat for the LS-W
London Spirit Women vs Northern Superchargers Women Best Bowlers
Sarah Glenn to be London Spirit Women’s Best Bowler
Sarah Glenn is the top wicket taker of her team and picked 6 wickets in three games so far. She has been instrumental in LS-W’s bowling order at an economy of 5.40. She picked a single wicket in her last game but is expected to score more wickets in the upcoming game.
Alice Davidson-Richards to be Northern Superchargers Women’s Best Bowler
Alice Davidson-Richards picked 7 wickets in 6 games last season for the Superchargers. She began her campaign with an impressive figure of 3-20 in her first game against Birmingham. She is coming from yet another stellar performance with picking 3 wickets against MO-W in her last game. With 7 wickets and an economy rate of 8.41, she will be picking more wickets this season.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Northern Superchargers Women
After encountering two abandoned matches and enduring consecutive losses, London Spirit Women managed to clinch their inaugural victory in the tournament during their recent clash against Oval Invincibles Women. Opting to bat first as per Oval Invincibles' decision at Kennington Oval, London Spirit scraped together a score of 118-9 in their hundred-ball allotment. Nevertheless, their bowlers exhibited an impressive performance, restricting the opposition to a mere 97 runs. Although the batting display lacked notable contributions except for Danielle Gibson's 22 off 14 balls, Amelia Kerr shone on the bowling front by conceding just 16 runs in 20 balls and claiming 3 wickets.
Meanwhile, Northern Superchargers Women continued their winning streak, triumphing for the third consecutive time and brimming with confidence as they headed into their subsequent fixture. In their previous match, they encountered Manchester Originals Women, who managed to post 133-5 after batting first. This noteworthy total was propelled by impactful performances from Phoebe Litchfield (39 off 29 balls), Marie Kelly (22 off 11 balls), and Bess Heath (20 off 11 balls). The second innings was shortened to 80 balls, setting a target of 113 for Manchester. However, Manchester fell short, tallying only 108-7 and losing the contest by a mere 4 runs. Despite some expense, Alice Davidson-Richards was instrumental in dismissing three Manchester batters.
The encounters between London Spirit Women and Northern Superchargers Women in The Hundred have resulted in each team securing a victory, marking a balanced rivalry. Although London Spirit celebrates their first seasonal win, their upcoming challenge looms large. Northern Superchargers boast a potent batting lineup coupled with an in-form bowling attack. The prevailing conditions suggest that Northern Superchargers' bowlers could pose significant difficulties for London Spirit's batters. Given their well-rounded team composition, it's anticipated that Northern Superchargers will emerge victorious in this contest.
London Spirit Women to win @ 2.02 (Parimatch)
Northern Superchargers Women to win @ 1.79 (Parimatch)Bet Now!