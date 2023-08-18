LON (London Spirit Women) vs NOS (Northern Superchargers Women) Match Prediction LON 44 % Chance of Winning NOS 56 % Bet Now! London Spirit Women and Northern Superchargers Women will clash in the 24th game of the Hundred Women’s Competition 2023. The game is scheduled to be played on August 18 at Lord's, London, United Kingdom and will commence from 7:30 PM IST.

London Spirit Women vs Northern Superchargers Women Chances of Winning

Northern Superchargers Women are having a much better time this season. They are cruising through their fixtures and registered another victory in their last game against Manchester Originals. With three wins and a loss, NS-W are placed at the 3rd place of the points table. They are delivering stellar performances and are most likely to make the play-offs. The team has 8 points and a net run rate of 0.416.

On the contrary, London Spirit Women played three games and lost the majority of their fixtures. Their first victory came against Oval Invincibles in their last outing by 21 runs. With a win and two losses, LS-W are stationed at the 6th position of the points table and will have to do better to climb further in standings. They have 4 points and a net run rate of -0.124.

Northern Superchargers are in great form and are expected to win this affair comfortably. They have the best bowlers in the competition who have been economic and efficient at picking wickets.

London Spirit Women chance of winning - 44%

Northern Superchargers Women chance of winning - 56%

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London Spirit Women vs Northern Superchargers Women Betting Tips

London's batting performance this season has been consistently poor. None of their batters have managed to score a fifty or reach over 100 runs in the matches played so far. The player who has scored the most runs for them this year is all-rounder Danielle Gibson. Amelia Kerr, who had a good performance recently against Oval Invincibles, took 3 wickets for just 16 runs in 20 balls. This success will likely boost her confidence and could lead to better performances in the upcoming games.

Litchfield has been the standout batter for the Superchargers this year, being the highest scorer in the team. Luckily, Northern Superchargers have a strong group of bowlers who are performing really well. Georgia Wareham has been the top wicket-taker for them this year, getting 7 wickets while maintaining an economy rate of 6.30. Linsey Smith and Alice Davidson-Richards have also taken 7 wickets each. Davidson-Richards picked 3 wickets in her last outing against Manchester Originals.

London Spirit Women vs Northern Superchargers Women Toss Prediction

In the two played games of the Hundred Women's at Lord's this season, the team that chased emerged victorious. Considering the anticipated cloudy weather, the toss-winning team might opt to field first.

Weather Report

The weather in London will be cloudy. Some rain is expected with an average temperature of 23 degree Celsius on the game day.

London Spirit Women Player List

Nat Sciver-Brunt, Kat Sciver-Brunt, Alana King, Bryony Smith, Harmanpreet Kaur, Lizelle Lee, Grace Potts, Kirstie Gordon, Josie Groves, Emma Jones (replaced by Cassidy McCarthy), Naomi Dattani, Alexa Stonehouse, Jo Gardner, Fran Wilson, Nat Wraith

Predicted Playing XI

Fran Wilson Batter Joanne Gardner Batter Lizelle Lee Wicket-keeper Bryony Smith All-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt All-rounder Katherine Sciver-Brunt All-rounder Alana King All-rounder Harmanpreet Kaur All-rounder Kirstie Gordon Bowler Alexa Stonehouse Bowler Naomi Dattani All-rounder

London Spirit Women Team Form

London Spirit Women suffered two defeats in the competition in their initial games. However, the team delivered a clinical performance in their last game to win it. Although their batting order scored a low total again, their bowlers did a better job at restricting the opponent to win the game.

Northern Superchargers Women Players List

Aylish Cranstone, Leah Dobson, Phoebe Litchfield, Hollie Armitage(c), Grace Hall, Lucy Higham, Georgie Boyce, Marie Kelly, Alice Davidson-Richards, Bess Heath(wk), Kate Cross, Jemimah Rodrigues, Phoebe Franklin, Georgia Wareham, Grace Ballinger, Linsey Smith.

Predicted Playing XI

Marie Kelly Batter Jemimah Rodrigues Batter Phoebe Litchfield Batter Hollie Armitage All-rounder Alice Davidson-Richards All-rounder Bess Heath Wicket-keeper Georgia Wareham Bowler Leah Dobson Batter Kate Cross Bowler Linsey Smith Bowler Grace Ballinger Bowler

Northern Superchargers Women Team Form

The Northern Superchargers Women have a fantastic batting line-up but props to their bowlers who were the main reason for their victories in their campaign.

London Spirit Women vs Northern Superchargers Women Head-to-Head

The sides have played each other twice, where both sides have won a game each.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

Northern Superchargers Women - 1

London Spirit Women - 1

No Result/Abandoned - 0

London Spirit Women vs Northern Superchargers Women Betting Odds

London Spirit Women to score under 15.5 runs before their first dismissal

Batting is not the strongest suit of London Spirit Women. They have consistently settled for low scores in the three games they have played. They posted the scores of 2, 27 & 0 before their first dismissal in three games. Moreover, the strong bowling order of NS-W will not make it any easy for the team to score runs. Niamh Holland and Danielle Gibson open for the team and average at 7.00 & 28.66 respectively. Gibson has been batting decently whereas the same cannot be said for her partner on the opposite end.

London Spirit Women vs Northern Superchargers Women Best Batters

Danielle Gibson to be London Spirit Women’s Best Batter

All-rounder Danielle Gibson has been chipping in her fair share efficiently in her campaign. She mustered 86 runs in 3 innings at an average of 28.66 and a strike rate of 141. She scored 28, 36 & 22 runs in three games respectively.

Phoebe Litchfield to be Northern Superchargers Women’s Best Batter

Australian Phoebe Litchfield was the batting star for Northern Superchargers Women against Manchester Originals Women and hit 39 runs in the game. She mustered 187 runs in 5 innings at an average of 46.75 and a strike rate of 140.60. This makes her a batting threat for the LS-W

London Spirit Women vs Northern Superchargers Women Best Bowlers

Sarah Glenn to be London Spirit Women’s Best Bowler

Sarah Glenn is the top wicket taker of her team and picked 6 wickets in three games so far. She has been instrumental in LS-W’s bowling order at an economy of 5.40. She picked a single wicket in her last game but is expected to score more wickets in the upcoming game.

Alice Davidson-Richards to be Northern Superchargers Women’s Best Bowler

Alice Davidson-Richards picked 7 wickets in 6 games last season for the Superchargers. She began her campaign with an impressive figure of 3-20 in her first game against Birmingham. She is coming from yet another stellar performance with picking 3 wickets against MO-W in her last game. With 7 wickets and an economy rate of 8.41, she will be picking more wickets this season.