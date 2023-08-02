LON (London Spirit Women) vs OVA (Oval Invincibles Women) Match Prediction LON 44 % Chance of Winning OVA 56 % Bet Now! In the 3rd game of the Women’s Hundred competition 2023, London Spirit Women and Oval Invincibles Women will clash against each other. The game will be hosted at Lord's, London on August 2, starting from 7:30 PM IST.

London Spirit Women vs Oval Invincibles Women Chances of Winning

The brand new season of the Women's Hundred will run from August 1 to 27 August. The Hundred 2023 is a professional franchise 100-ball cricket tournament organised by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). London Spirit Women had a terrible campaign last season. They finished at the bottom half of the points table with more losses than wins. They did not make the play-offs. However, they will be motivated to change things around this season. The team has popular names like Amelia Kerr, Heather Knight and many more.

Oval Invincibles Women had a dream campaign last year. They lost a single game last season and went on to eventually win the competition by defeating Southern Brave Women in the finals by 5 wickets. They will be accompanied by finest cricketers like Alice Capsey, Lauren Winfield-Hill & Suzie Bates.

London Spirit Women chance of winning - 44%

Oval Invincibles Women chance of winning - 56%

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London Spirit Women vs Oval Invincibles Women Betting Tips

The upcoming clash between London Spirit and Oval Invincibles promises to be riveting as both teams possess distinct strengths and weaknesses. London Spirit impressed with their powerful batting in the previous season, but their weak bowling hindered their ability to defend targets. Conversely, Oval Invincibles boast a formidable batting and bowling lineup, making them a tough opponent for the former team. It will be enthralling to witness how these sides adapt their strategies and playstyles to outmanoeuvre each other on the field.

London Spirit Women vs Oval Invincibles Women Toss Prediction

The pitch at the Lord’s is bowling-friendly. The batters will have to work hard for their runs. They will have to bide some time in the middle before they can start playing their strokes freely. The bowlers certainly have an upper hand at this venue. Teams like to bat first and put runs on the board after winning the toss. Chasing has been difficult at this venue. The pacers get the movement, thanks to the slope at the Lord’s.

Weather Report

The temperature is expected to be around 16 degree celsius during the fixture. There is a possibility of light precipitation.

London Spirit Women Player List

Heather Knight, Amelia Kerr, Charlie Dean, Danielle Gibson, Grace Harris, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Munro, Sophie Luff, Grace Scrivens, Tara Norris, Niamh Holland, Richa Ghosh, Lauren Filer, Chloe Hill, Alice Monaghan,

Predicted Playing XI

Heather Knight (c ) Batter Grace Scrivens Batter Sophie Luff Batter Grace Harris All-rounder Alice Monaghan All-rounder Amelia Kerr All-rounder Sophie Munro Bowler Richa Ghosh Wicket-keeper Charlie Dean Bowler Danielle Gibson Bowler Lauren Filer Bowler

London Spirit Women Team Form

The team lacked majorly in their bowling line-up. However, the team has done well in the batting department. The brand new season might do some good with few new names in the team.

Oval Invincibles Women Player List

Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Lizzie Scott, Suzie Bates, Dane van Niekerk, Mady Villiers, Paige Scholfield, Eva Gray, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Kira Chathli, Sophia Smale, Beth Langston, Cordelia Griffith, Claudie Cooper

Predicted Playing XI

Dane van Niekerk (c ) All-rounder Alice Capsey Batter Suzie Bates All-rounder Sophia Smale All-rounder Lauren Winfield-Hill Batter Mady Villiers Bowler Kira Chathli Batter Ryana MacDonald-Gay All-rounder Eva Gray Bowler Paige Scholfield All-rounder Marizanne Kapp All-rounder

Oval Invincibles Women Team Form

The team were fantastic last season in terms of batting and bowling. They dominated the batting and the bowling line-up in the previous season of the competition.

London Spirit Women vs Oval Invincibles Women Head-to-Head

The sides have played each other 3 times, where Oval Invincibles Women have emerged victorious in all those instances.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

Oval Invincibles Women - 3

London Spirit Women - 0

No Result/Abandoned - 0

London Spirit Women vs Oval Invincibles Women Betting Odds

Oval Invincibles Women to score high before 1st dismissal

Oval Invincibles Women led one of the most successful batting campaigns in the previous season that led them to win the title. Their opening pair, Lauren Winfield-Hill & Suzie Bates, are talented batters. The pair posted the scores of 26, 25, 55 (vs London Spirit Women), 62 & 6 runs before facing their first dismissal.

London Spirit Women vs Oval Invincibles Women Best Batters

Amelia Kerr to be London Spirit Women’s Best Batter

Allrounder Amelia Kerr is a precious asset in the domestic cricket world. She scored the most runs for her team in the previous edition of the competition. She smashed 119 runs in 6 games at an average of 23.80. Kerr scored 31 runs (highest in her team) against Oval Invincibles Women in their previous clash in the 2022 season. She averages at 24.60 in the T20 format and is expected to score high in the upcoming clash.

Suzie Bates to be Oval Invincibles Women’s Best Batter

Suzie Bates was the highest run-scorer in the previous season of the Women’s Hundred. She scored 232 runs in 7 games at an average of 38.66, striking at 146.83. Her recent exploits came against Sri Lanka Women in a WT20I series where she posted the scores of 44, 52 & 37. .

London Spirit Women vs Oval Invincibles Women Best Bowlers

Amelia Kerr to be London Spirit Women’s Best Bowler

The team relies too much on Amelia Kerr to carry out their batting and bowling operations. Kerr picked 9 wickets in 6 games last season for London Spirit. She averaged at 14.88 and possessed an economy rate of 7.73. .

Eva Gray to be Oval Invincibles Women’s Best Bowler

Eva Gray is one of the key bowlers of Oval Invincibles. She picked 8 wickets in 7 games last season for the team at an average of 12.62. She was very economical with an economy rate of 5.94 in the previous edition of the competition. In her last game against the London Spirit, she picked 2 precious scalps.