LON (London Spirit Women) vs OVA (Oval Invincibles Women) Match Prediction
LON
19%
Chance of Winning
OVA
81%
Great Britain
Lord's
Facts:
- The tally is led by Oval Invincibles by 3-1 in their last three clashes against London Spirit Women.
- London Spirit are placed first in the standings whereas Oval Invincibles Women are positioned at the 4th place.
London Spirit Women vs Oval Invincibles Women Chance of Winning
London Spirit Women started their campaign on an impeccable note. They won the first two games. But the team are coming from a loss in their third game in the competition against Welsh Fire. The team is placed at the top place of the points table with 4 points and a net run rate of 0.305. The team has a very strong batting unit and will be looking for a win here.
Oval Invincibles Women were having a terrific campaign in the competition. They won the first two games but met with a huge loss in their last game against Northern Superchargers Women. With two wins and a loss, the team is placed at the 4th place of the points table. Oval Invincibles have 4 points and a net run rate of 1.603. The team has a very strong bowling unit and will test it out against London Spirit Women in the next game.
- Oval Invincibles Women’s chance of winning: 81%
- London Spirit Women’ chance of winning: 19%
London Spirit Women vs Oval Invincibles Women Betting Tips
Oval Invincibles Women to score low before 1st dismissal ( @Parimatch)
Oval Invincibles Women opened their innings with Lauren Winfield-Hill and Paige Scholfield in the competition. The pair secured 28 runs before their first dismissal in the first game. The pair did not score any runs before their first dismissal in the next game. In their 3rd game, Chamari Athapaththu replaced Scholfield but could not make any difference. The pair scored 1 run before their 1st dismissal. Their batting order looks vulnerable and London Spirit will exploit it to pick an early wicket in the next game. That said, the team is expected to score low before their first dismissal in the next game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
London Spirit Women’s score before their 1st dismissal Over runs
Oval Invincibles Women’s score before their 1st dismissal Over runs
London Spirit Women vs Oval Invincibles Women Toss Prediction
The match will be held at the iconic Lord’s Ground in London. London Spirit Women won their previous game at this venue quite comprehensively. The Lord’s in London has hosted 14 matches in the Women’s Hundred. The average first and second innings scores at the venue are 118 and 110 respectively. The team winning the toss should bat first here.
Weather Report
There is rain predicted on August 1. The temperature will remain under 24 degrees Celsius.
London Spirit Women Players List
Heather Knight, Meg Lanning, Deepti Sharma*, Georgia Redmayne, Danielle Gibson, Charlie Dean, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Munro, Tara Norris, Hannah Jones, Cordelia Griffith, Eva Gray, Niamh Holland, Abbey Freeborn, Ellie Anderson
Predicted Playing XI
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Georgia Redmayne
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Wicket-keeper
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Deepti Sharma
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All-rounder
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Cordelia Griffith
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Batter
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Meg Lanning
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Batter
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Sarah Glenn
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Bowler
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Heather Knight (c)
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Batter
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Eva Gray
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Bowler
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Charlie Dean
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All-rounder
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Danielle Gibson
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All-rounder
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Tara Norris
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Bowler
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Sophie Munro
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Bowler
London Spirit Women Recent Form
London Spirit Women are coming from a loss here. The team has an impeccable batting unit and scored 150 runs in the last game. The team will be confident in the next game.
Oval Invincibles Women Players List
Alice Capsey, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Chamari Athapaththu, Marizanne Kapp, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Mady Villiers, Paige Scholfield, Sophia Smale, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Jo Gardner, Lizzie Scott, Georgie Boyce, Rachel Slater, Amara Carr
Predicted Playing XI
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Chamari Athapaththu
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All-rounder
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Paige Scholfield
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Batter
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Lauren Winfield-Hill (c)
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All-rounder
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Joanne Gardner
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All-rounder
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Rachel Slater
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Bowler
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Maddy Villiers
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All-rounder
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Alice Capsey
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All-rounder
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Ryana-MacDonald Gay
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Bowler
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Amanda-Jade Wellington
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Bowler
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Sophia Smale
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All-rounder
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Marizanne Kapp
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All-rounder
Oval Invincibles Women Recent Form
Oval Invincibles Women won their first two games but are coming from a crushing defeat against Northern Superchargers. They leaked too many runs and the batters bundled out at a cheap score in the game.
London Spirit Women vs Oval Invincibles Women Head-to-Head Record
In the last five clashes between the sides, Oval Invincibles Women lead the tally by 3-1 against Oval Invincibles Women.
London Spirit Women won- 1
Oval Invincibles Women won- 3
No result/ Abandoned- 1
London Spirit Women vs Oval Invincibles Women Betting Odds
London Spirit Women met with a defeat in the last game against Welsh Fire Women. London Spirit Women batted first in the game and scored 150/5. It was a huge score for the team. Meg Lanning posted 31 runs opening for the game. Danielle Gibson scored 41 runs while Deepti Sharma finished the innings of the team with an unbeaten 39. However, the bowlers could not defend the target. Welsh Fire batted well and scored 151/4, winning the game by 6 wickets. Danielle Gibson was the best batter from LS-W with 2 wickets in the game.
Oval Invincibles Women met with Northern Superchargers Women in the last game. NS-W batted first in the game and secured 146/4 in the game. Rachel Slater was the best bowler from the Invincibles with 2 picks in the game. Chasing the target, Oval Invincibles kept losing early wickets and bundled out for 64 runs in the game. Paige Scholfield scored 24 runs while Amanda-Jade Wellington chipped in 26 runs in the game. The team dropped a few places and need a win to get back up.
London Spirit Women vs Oval Invincibles Women Top Batters
Meg Lanning to be the top batter for London Spirit Women
Meg Lanning has been fantastic with the bat in this season of the Women’s Hundred. She has scored 12, 53 & 31 runs in the three games of the competition. She has 96 runs in 3 games at an average of 32.00. She will be expected to bat well in the next game.
Alice Capsey to be the top batter for Oval Invincibles Women
Alice Capsey is the team’s best batter. She has scored 121 runs in 3 games at an average of 40.33. She dismissed out for 10 runs in the last game but will return with a terrific knock in the next game.
London Spirit Women vs Oval Invincibles Women Top Bowlers
Sarah Glenn to be the top bowler for London Spirit Women
Sarah Glenn is the best bowler from the team. She has taken 5 wickets in 3 games of the competition. She picked a single wicket in the last game. Glenn will be expected to bowl well in the next game.
Amanda-Jade Wellington to be the top bowler for Oval Invincibles Women
Amanda-Jade Wellington is the top bowling figure from Oval Invincibles. With 5 wickets in 3 games, she is the top wicket-taker of the team. She will be a strong bowler to beat in the next game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Oval Invincibles Women
Oval Invincibles Women to win @ 1.3 (Parimatch)
London Spirit Women to win @ 3.1 (Parimatch)
Parimatch