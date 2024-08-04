LON (London Spirit Women) vs OVA (Oval Invincibles Women) Match Prediction LON 19 % Chance of Winning OVA 81 % Bet Now! London Spirit Women and Oval Invincibles Women will meet in the 15th game of the Women’s Hundred 2024. The game will be hosted at Lord's, London on August 4, 2024. The match will begin from 3:30 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

London Spirit Women vs Oval Invincibles Women Chance of Winning

London Spirit Women started their campaign on an impeccable note. They won the first two games. But the team are coming from a loss in their third game in the competition against Welsh Fire. The team is placed at the top place of the points table with 4 points and a net run rate of 0.305. The team has a very strong batting unit and will be looking for a win here.

Oval Invincibles Women were having a terrific campaign in the competition. They won the first two games but met with a huge loss in their last game against Northern Superchargers Women. With two wins and a loss, the team is placed at the 4th place of the points table. Oval Invincibles have 4 points and a net run rate of 1.603. The team has a very strong bowling unit and will test it out against London Spirit Women in the next game.

Oval Invincibles Women’s chance of winning: 81%

London Spirit Women’ chance of winning: 19%

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London Spirit Women vs Oval Invincibles Women Betting Tips

Oval Invincibles Women to score low before 1st dismissal ( @Parimatch)

Oval Invincibles Women opened their innings with Lauren Winfield-Hill and Paige Scholfield in the competition. The pair secured 28 runs before their first dismissal in the first game. The pair did not score any runs before their first dismissal in the next game. In their 3rd game, Chamari Athapaththu replaced Scholfield but could not make any difference. The pair scored 1 run before their 1st dismissal. Their batting order looks vulnerable and London Spirit will exploit it to pick an early wicket in the next game. That said, the team is expected to score low before their first dismissal in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds London Spirit Women’s score before their 1st dismissal Over runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Oval Invincibles Women’s score before their 1st dismissal Over runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

London Spirit Women vs Oval Invincibles Women Toss Prediction

The match will be held at the iconic Lord’s Ground in London. London Spirit Women won their previous game at this venue quite comprehensively. The Lord’s in London has hosted 14 matches in the Women’s Hundred. The average first and second innings scores at the venue are 118 and 110 respectively. The team winning the toss should bat first here.

Weather Report

There is rain predicted on August 1. The temperature will remain under 24 degrees Celsius.

London Spirit Women Players List

Heather Knight, Meg Lanning, Deepti Sharma*, Georgia Redmayne, Danielle Gibson, Charlie Dean, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Munro, Tara Norris, Hannah Jones, Cordelia Griffith, Eva Gray, Niamh Holland, Abbey Freeborn, Ellie Anderson

Predicted Playing XI

Georgia Redmayne Wicket-keeper Deepti Sharma All-rounder Cordelia Griffith Batter Meg Lanning Batter Sarah Glenn Bowler Heather Knight (c) Batter Eva Gray Bowler Charlie Dean All-rounder Danielle Gibson All-rounder Tara Norris Bowler Sophie Munro Bowler

London Spirit Women Recent Form

London Spirit Women are coming from a loss here. The team has an impeccable batting unit and scored 150 runs in the last game. The team will be confident in the next game.

Oval Invincibles Women Players List

Alice Capsey, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Chamari Athapaththu, Marizanne Kapp, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Mady Villiers, Paige Scholfield, Sophia Smale, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Jo Gardner, Lizzie Scott, Georgie Boyce, Rachel Slater, Amara Carr

Predicted Playing XI

Chamari Athapaththu All-rounder Paige Scholfield Batter Lauren Winfield-Hill (c) All-rounder Joanne Gardner All-rounder Rachel Slater Bowler Maddy Villiers All-rounder Alice Capsey All-rounder Ryana-MacDonald Gay Bowler Amanda-Jade Wellington Bowler Sophia Smale All-rounder Marizanne Kapp All-rounder

Oval Invincibles Women Recent Form

Oval Invincibles Women won their first two games but are coming from a crushing defeat against Northern Superchargers. They leaked too many runs and the batters bundled out at a cheap score in the game.

London Spirit Women vs Oval Invincibles Women Head-to-Head Record

In the last five clashes between the sides, Oval Invincibles Women lead the tally by 3-1 against Oval Invincibles Women.

London Spirit Women won- 1

Oval Invincibles Women won- 3

No result/ Abandoned- 1

London Spirit Women vs Oval Invincibles Women Betting Odds

London Spirit Women met with a defeat in the last game against Welsh Fire Women. London Spirit Women batted first in the game and scored 150/5. It was a huge score for the team. Meg Lanning posted 31 runs opening for the game. Danielle Gibson scored 41 runs while Deepti Sharma finished the innings of the team with an unbeaten 39. However, the bowlers could not defend the target. Welsh Fire batted well and scored 151/4, winning the game by 6 wickets. Danielle Gibson was the best batter from LS-W with 2 wickets in the game.

Oval Invincibles Women met with Northern Superchargers Women in the last game. NS-W batted first in the game and secured 146/4 in the game. Rachel Slater was the best bowler from the Invincibles with 2 picks in the game. Chasing the target, Oval Invincibles kept losing early wickets and bundled out for 64 runs in the game. Paige Scholfield scored 24 runs while Amanda-Jade Wellington chipped in 26 runs in the game. The team dropped a few places and need a win to get back up.

London Spirit Women vs Oval Invincibles Women Top Batters

Meg Lanning to be the top batter for London Spirit Women

Meg Lanning has been fantastic with the bat in this season of the Women’s Hundred. She has scored 12, 53 & 31 runs in the three games of the competition. She has 96 runs in 3 games at an average of 32.00. She will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Alice Capsey to be the top batter for Oval Invincibles Women

Alice Capsey is the team’s best batter. She has scored 121 runs in 3 games at an average of 40.33. She dismissed out for 10 runs in the last game but will return with a terrific knock in the next game.

London Spirit Women vs Oval Invincibles Women Top Bowlers

Sarah Glenn to be the top bowler for London Spirit Women

Sarah Glenn is the best bowler from the team. She has taken 5 wickets in 3 games of the competition. She picked a single wicket in the last game. Glenn will be expected to bowl well in the next game.

Amanda-Jade Wellington to be the top bowler for Oval Invincibles Women

Amanda-Jade Wellington is the top bowling figure from Oval Invincibles. With 5 wickets in 3 games, she is the top wicket-taker of the team. She will be a strong bowler to beat in the next game.