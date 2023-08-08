LON (London Spirit Women) vs SBR (Southern Brave Women) Match Prediction LON 44 % Chance of Winning SBR 56 % Bet Now! Southern Brave Women will clash against London Spirit Women in the 11th match of the Women’s Hundred 2023. The game is set to take place at Lord’s, London on August 8 and will commence from 7;30 PM IST.

London Spirit Women vs Southern Brave Women Chances of Winning

After finishing 9 games in the competition, every team has had their share of experience in the tournament that changed standings in the points table. Southern Brave Women has completed three games in the competition and managed to win two of them, losing a single game of those outings. They are placed third in the points table with 4 points and a net run rate of 0.734. They have a solid top batting order and are complemented with equally talented bowlers within their ranks. They will be keen on winning the season this year after finishing second in the previous season.

On the other hand, the London Spirit Women had a challenging campaign last year, finishing in the bottom half of the points table with more losses than wins, missing the play-offs. However, they are yet to place their first game of the season after both their games were washed out due to rain before a bowl being bowled. This will affect their place in the points table. With 2 points, they find themselves placed 5th in the table standings.

Southern Brave Women chance of winning - 56%

London Spirit Women chance of winning - 44%

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London Spirit Women vs Southern Brave Women Betting Tips

The Southern Brave have been lucky so far, as they have managed to play all of their games without any rain-affected outcomes. They’re on top of the league with a 2-1 record. The Spirit, meanwhile, have had two draws because of games cancelled due to the rain and find themselves placed 5th in the points table. Southern Brave Women has been very efficient in the batting and the bowling order and will look to replicate the same in the upcoming fixture whereas London Spirit Women will look to play their first game of the season.

London Spirit Women vs Southern Brave Women Toss Prediction

The records are very even for short-over matches, with the team batting first winning 23 out of 40 times. Based on the pitch's history, it would be wiser to bat first at the venue upon winning the toss.

Weather Report

At Lord's, the pitch generally benefits both batters and bowlers, but rain before the match might create some moisture, favouring the seam bowlers initially. Once the batters adapt, scoring runs should become easier.

London Spirit Women Player List

Heather Knight, Amelia Kerr, Charlie Dean, Danielle Gibson, Grace Harris, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Munro, Sophie Luff, Grace Scrivens, Tara Norris, Niamh Holland, Richa Ghosh, Lauren Filer, Chloe Hill, Alice Monaghan,

Predicted Playing XI

Heather Knight (c ) Batter Grace Scrivens Batter Sophie Luff Batter Grace Harris All-rounder Alice Monaghan All-rounder Amelia Kerr All-rounder Sophie Munro Bowler Richa Ghosh Wicket-keeper Charlie Dean Bowler Danielle Gibson Bowler Lauren Filer Bowler

London Spirit Women Team Form

The team lacked majorly in their bowling line-up. However, the team did better in the batting department. The loss of Mooney will certainly affect their batting firepower this season.

Southern Brave Women Player List

Smriti Mandhana, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Freya Kemp, Danni Wyatt, Anya Shrubsole, Chloe Tryon, Maitlan Brown, Georgia Adams, Rhianna Southby, Danielle Gregory, Kalea Moore, Seren Smale, Ellie Anderson, Mary Taylor

Predicted Playing XI

Georgia Adams All-rounder Smriti Mandhana Batter Chloe Tryon All-rounder Danni Wyatt Batter Freya Kemp Bowler Rhianna Southby Wicket-keeper Lauren Bell Bowler Anya Shrubsole ( c) Bowler Maitlan Brown Bowler Maia Bouchier Batter Kalea Moore Batter

Southern Brave Women Team Form

Southern Brave Women are having a fantastic season this year. Their top batting order looked aggressive, accompanied by their equally talented bowling order.

London Spirit Women vs Southern Brave Women Head-to-Head

The sides have collided two times till date with SB-W winning all the encounters.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

London Spirit Women - 0

Southern Brave Women - 2

No Result/Abandoned - 0

London Spirit Women vs Southern Brave Women Betting Odds

Southern Brave Women to score over 22.5 runs before 1st dismissal

The opening pair of Smriti Mandhana and Danni Wyatt are leading their team in the batting department, just like last season. In the three games they played this season, they scored 65, 96 & 31 runs for the first wicket. Mandhana averages at 72.00 whereas Wyatt averages at 38.00. The duo have produced one of the best opening partnerships consistently in the tournament. Last season, SB-W scored 62 runs against LS-W in their only clash of the competition before losing their first wicket.

London Spirit Women vs Southern Brave Women Best Batters

Smriti Mandhana to be Southern Brave Women’s Best Batter

Mandhana was the 5th-best scorer in the League last season and averaged 30.14 with a total score of 211. She has posted the scores of 55, 70* & 19 runs in the three games. With that, she has amassed 144 runs in 3 games at an average of 72.00, making her the top scorer of the competition so far.

Amelia Kerr to be London Spirit Women’s Best Batter

Amelia Kerr is a highly valuable allrounder in domestic cricket, known for her impressive contributions. In the previous edition of the competition, she emerged as her team's leading run-scorer, smashing 119 runs in six games at an impressive average of 23.80. With a T20 format average of 24.60, she is anticipated to be a key player in the upcoming clash and is likely to make a significant impact with her batting prowess.

London Spirit Women vs Southern Brave Women Best Bowlers

Georgia Adams to be Southern Brave Women’s Best Bowler

Georgia Adams has been fantastic with the ball this season. She picked wickets in every game of the season so far. With 6 wickets in three games, she is the highest wicket-taker in the competition. She averages at 14.00 and possesses an economy rate of 8.40. In her last game against the Superchargers, she picked three important wickets to drag her team through the finish line.

Amelia Kerr to be London Spirit Women’s Best Bowler

The team relies too much on Amelia Kerr to carry out their batting and bowling operations. Kerr picked 9 wickets in 6 games last season for London Spirit. She averaged at 14.88 and possessed an economy rate of 7.73.