LON (London Spirit Women) vs SBR (Southern Brave Women) Match Prediction
LON
44%
Chance of Winning
SBR
56%
Test
Lord's
Facts
- London Spirit Women have never won a game against Southern Brave Women.
- London Spirit Women are yet to play their first game of the tournament.
London Spirit Women vs Southern Brave Women Chances of Winning
After finishing 9 games in the competition, every team has had their share of experience in the tournament that changed standings in the points table. Southern Brave Women has completed three games in the competition and managed to win two of them, losing a single game of those outings. They are placed third in the points table with 4 points and a net run rate of 0.734. They have a solid top batting order and are complemented with equally talented bowlers within their ranks. They will be keen on winning the season this year after finishing second in the previous season.
On the other hand, the London Spirit Women had a challenging campaign last year, finishing in the bottom half of the points table with more losses than wins, missing the play-offs. However, they are yet to place their first game of the season after both their games were washed out due to rain before a bowl being bowled. This will affect their place in the points table. With 2 points, they find themselves placed 5th in the table standings.
Southern Brave Women chance of winning - 56%
London Spirit Women chance of winning - 44%
London Spirit Women vs Southern Brave Women Betting Tips
The Southern Brave have been lucky so far, as they have managed to play all of their games without any rain-affected outcomes. They’re on top of the league with a 2-1 record. The Spirit, meanwhile, have had two draws because of games cancelled due to the rain and find themselves placed 5th in the points table. Southern Brave Women has been very efficient in the batting and the bowling order and will look to replicate the same in the upcoming fixture whereas London Spirit Women will look to play their first game of the season.
London Spirit Women vs Southern Brave Women Toss Prediction
The records are very even for short-over matches, with the team batting first winning 23 out of 40 times. Based on the pitch's history, it would be wiser to bat first at the venue upon winning the toss.
Weather Report
At Lord's, the pitch generally benefits both batters and bowlers, but rain before the match might create some moisture, favouring the seam bowlers initially. Once the batters adapt, scoring runs should become easier.
London Spirit Women Player List
Heather Knight, Amelia Kerr, Charlie Dean, Danielle Gibson, Grace Harris, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Munro, Sophie Luff, Grace Scrivens, Tara Norris, Niamh Holland, Richa Ghosh, Lauren Filer, Chloe Hill, Alice Monaghan,
Predicted Playing XI
|
Heather Knight (c )
|
Batter
|
Grace Scrivens
|
Batter
|
Sophie Luff
|
Batter
|
Grace Harris
|
All-rounder
|
Alice Monaghan
|
All-rounder
|
Amelia Kerr
|
All-rounder
|
Sophie Munro
|
Bowler
|
Richa Ghosh
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Charlie Dean
|
Bowler
|
Danielle Gibson
|
Bowler
|
Lauren Filer
|
Bowler
London Spirit Women Team Form
The team lacked majorly in their bowling line-up. However, the team did better in the batting department. The loss of Mooney will certainly affect their batting firepower this season.
Southern Brave Women Player List
Smriti Mandhana, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Freya Kemp, Danni Wyatt, Anya Shrubsole, Chloe Tryon, Maitlan Brown, Georgia Adams, Rhianna Southby, Danielle Gregory, Kalea Moore, Seren Smale, Ellie Anderson, Mary Taylor
Predicted Playing XI
|
Georgia Adams
|
All-rounder
|
Smriti Mandhana
|
Batter
|
Chloe Tryon
|
All-rounder
|
Danni Wyatt
|
Batter
|
Freya Kemp
|
Bowler
|
Rhianna Southby
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Lauren Bell
|
Bowler
|
Anya Shrubsole ( c)
|
Bowler
|
Maitlan Brown
|
Bowler
|
Maia Bouchier
|
Batter
|
Kalea Moore
|
Batter
Southern Brave Women Team Form
Southern Brave Women are having a fantastic season this year. Their top batting order looked aggressive, accompanied by their equally talented bowling order.
London Spirit Women vs Southern Brave Women Head-to-Head
The sides have collided two times till date with SB-W winning all the encounters.
T20 Head-to-Head Records
London Spirit Women - 0
Southern Brave Women - 2
No Result/Abandoned - 0
London Spirit Women vs Southern Brave Women Betting Odds
Southern Brave Women to score over 22.5 runs before 1st dismissal
The opening pair of Smriti Mandhana and Danni Wyatt are leading their team in the batting department, just like last season. In the three games they played this season, they scored 65, 96 & 31 runs for the first wicket. Mandhana averages at 72.00 whereas Wyatt averages at 38.00. The duo have produced one of the best opening partnerships consistently in the tournament. Last season, SB-W scored 62 runs against LS-W in their only clash of the competition before losing their first wicket.
London Spirit Women vs Southern Brave Women Best Batters
Smriti Mandhana to be Southern Brave Women’s Best Batter
Mandhana was the 5th-best scorer in the League last season and averaged 30.14 with a total score of 211. She has posted the scores of 55, 70* & 19 runs in the three games. With that, she has amassed 144 runs in 3 games at an average of 72.00, making her the top scorer of the competition so far.
Amelia Kerr to be London Spirit Women’s Best Batter
Amelia Kerr is a highly valuable allrounder in domestic cricket, known for her impressive contributions. In the previous edition of the competition, she emerged as her team's leading run-scorer, smashing 119 runs in six games at an impressive average of 23.80. With a T20 format average of 24.60, she is anticipated to be a key player in the upcoming clash and is likely to make a significant impact with her batting prowess.
London Spirit Women vs Southern Brave Women Best Bowlers
Georgia Adams to be Southern Brave Women’s Best Bowler
Georgia Adams has been fantastic with the ball this season. She picked wickets in every game of the season so far. With 6 wickets in three games, she is the highest wicket-taker in the competition. She averages at 14.00 and possesses an economy rate of 8.40. In her last game against the Superchargers, she picked three important wickets to drag her team through the finish line.
Amelia Kerr to be London Spirit Women’s Best Bowler
The team relies too much on Amelia Kerr to carry out their batting and bowling operations. Kerr picked 9 wickets in 6 games last season for London Spirit. She averaged at 14.88 and possessed an economy rate of 7.73.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Southern Brave Women
Southern Brave are having a similar season like their last one in the current tournament. They dived into the competition with a win but lost their next game against Welsh Fire Women. However, they retaliated in their previous outing against Northern Superchargers Women and won the game by 5 wickets. Going in to bowl first, Southern Brave conceded only 100 runs in the game with the help of super economical deliveries of the team’s bowling order. Linsey Smith and Georgia Wareham picked 2 wickets in the game. Despite the low target, the Brave had a few hiccups in the chase but registered a win with 5 wickets and 13 balls to spare. Maia Bouchier scored 31 runs in the game, highest in the team.
London Spirit have players like Heather Knight, Amelia Kerr, Grace Harris, Richa Ghosh, etc who did not have a chance to showcase their abilities in the competition so far, since both their games were abandoned due to bad weather. But they will have a tough time to replace Beth Mooney (205 runs), as she has decided not to return to the Hundred.
Moreover, the odds will favour Southern Brave Women to win this affair. SB-W and LS-W have clashed twice in the history of the competition where SB-W grabbed both the victories. Last season, they collided in their first game of the season where LS-W scored 155 runs in the game with the help of Mooney’s unbeaten innings of 97. SB-W outscored them and won the game by 6 wickets. Southern Brave Women have looked very strong before and will continue to dominate in the competition whereas London Spirit Women will have to try harder with the absence of Mooney in the team. We predict SB-W to win the match.
Southern Brave Women to win @ 1.79 (Parimatch)
London Spirit Women to win @ 2.02 (Parimatch)Bet Now!