LON (London Spirit Women) vs WELF (Welsh Fire Women) Match Prediction
LON
61%
Chance of Winning
WELF
39%
Great Britain
Lord's
Facts:
- The tally is led by London Spirit by 2-1 in their last three clashes against Welsh Fire.
- London Spirit are placed 2nd in the standings whereas Welsh Fire are positioned at the 4th place.
London Spirit Women vs Welsh Fire Women Chance of Winning
London Spirit Women did not have a pleasant campaign last season. The team finished near the bottom of the table with more losses than wins. However, they turned their campaign around this season with two consecutive wins in the competition so far. They are coming from a win against Birmingham Phoenix Women. With that, they are placed at the 2nd place of the points table with 4 points and a net run rate of 0.664.
Welsh Fire Women ended at the 3rd place of the points table last year. Welsh Fire Women had a terrific start in the competition with a win. The team, however, lost the last fixture against Oval Invincibles Women. With a win and a loss, the team is placed at the 4th place of the points table. They have 2 points and a net run rate of -0.200.
- Welsh Fire Women’s chance of winning: 39%
- London Spirit Women’ chance of winning: 61%
London Spirit Women vs Welsh Fire Women Betting Tips
London Spirit Women to score over 21.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)
London Spirit Women have a number of options to open for the team. Last season, London Spirit Women posted 22 runs before their 1st dismissal against Welsh Fire. The team has Meg Lanning and Georgia Redmayne open for the team. The pair scored 16 & 25 runs before their first dismissal in the two games so far. Lanning averages at 32.50 whereas Redmayne averages at 27.00 in the competition. Having said that, the opening pair looks in good hands and will score over 21 runs before first dismissal in the next game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
London Spirit Women’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 21.5 runs
Welsh Fire Women’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 20.5 runs
Best Opening Partnership: London Spirit Women
London Spirit Women vs Welsh Fire Women Toss Prediction
The match will be held at the iconic Lord’s Ground in London. London Spirit Women won their previous game at this venue quite comprehensively. The Lord’s in London has hosted 14 matches in the Women’s Hundred. The average first and second innings scores at the venue are 118 and 110 respectively. The team winning the toss should bat first here.
Weather Report
There is heavy rain predicted on August 1. The temperature will remain under 28 degrees Celsius.
London Spirit Women Players List
Heather Knight, Meg Lanning, Deepti Sharma*, Georgia Redmayne, Danielle Gibson, Charlie Dean, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Munro, Tara Norris, Hannah Jones, Cordelia Griffith, Eva Gray, Niamh Holland, Abbey Freeborn, Ellie Anderson
Predicted Playing XI
|
Georgia Redmayne
|
Wicket-keeper
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Erin Burns
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All-rounder
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Cordelia Griffith
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Batter
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Meg Lanning
|
Batter
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Sarah Glenn
|
Bowler
|
Heather Knight
|
Batter
|
Eva Gray
|
Bowler
|
Charlie Dean
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All-rounder
|
Danielle Gibson
|
All-rounder
|
Tara Norris
|
Bowler
|
Sophie Munro
|
Bowler
London Spirit Women Recent Form
London Spirit Women are in spectacular form. They won two games in a row and have a fantastic batting line-up. The team scored 147 runs in the last game against Birmingham.
Welsh Fire Women Players List
Hayley Matthews, Sophia Dunkley, Shabnim Ismail, Tammy Beaumont, Jess Jonassen, Georgia Elwiss, Sarah Bryce, Freya Davies, Phoebe Franklin, Emily Windsor, Ella McCaughan, Beth Langston, Alex Griffiths, Georgia Davis, Kate Coppack
Predicted Playing XI
|
Sarah Bryce
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Hayley Matthews
|
All-rounder
|
Ella McCaughan
|
Batter
|
Sophia Dunkley
|
All-rounder
|
Georgia Elwiss
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All-rounder
|
Tammy Beaumont
|
Batter
|
Emily Windsor
|
Batter
|
Jess Jonassen
|
Bowler
|
Shabnim Ismail
|
Bowler
|
Freya Davies
|
Bowler
|
Kate Coppack
|
Bowler
Welsh Fire Women Recent Form
Welsh Fire Women will be looking for a breakthrough with a win against the London Spirit Women in their next game of this season. The team is coming from a loss where the team batted very poorly.
London Spirit Women vs Welsh Fire Women Head-to-Head Record
In the last three clashes between the sides, London Spirit Women lead the tally by 2-1 against Welsh Fire Women.
London Spirit Women won- 2
Welsh Fire Women won- 2
No result/ Abandoned- 0
London Spirit Women vs Welsh Fire Women Betting Odds
London Spirit Women clashed against Birmingham Phoenix Women in the last game. The team batted first in the game and punished the Birmingham bowlers in the game. They scored 147/9 in the game. Meg Lanning smashed 53 runs in the game while Heather Knight posted 26 runs in the game. It was a huge score and the bowlers did their part to restrict Birmingham under the target. BP-W scored 127/5 in 100 balls and lost the game by 20 runs. Sarah Glenn picked 3 wickets while Tara Norris took a single wicket in the game.
Welsh Fire Women clashed against Oval Invincibles Women in their last game of the competition. Batting first in the game, Welsh Fire scored 116/5 in the game. Sophia Dunkley was the best batter with 35 runs while Jess Jonassen struck an unbeaten 32 in the game. It was a low score and Oval Invincibles Women scored 118/4, winning the game by 6 wickets. Georgia Davis picked 3 wickets for the team.
London Spirit Women vs Welsh Fire Women
Great Britain
Lord's, null
London Spirit Women vs Welsh Fire Women Top Batters
Heather Knight to be the top batter for London Spirit Women
Heather Knight was fantastic in the recently concluded RHFT. She scored an unbeaten 65 off 31 balls in the first game of the competition. She struck a quick 26 off 18 balls in the last game. She will enter as the best batting option from London Spirit Women.
Sophia Dunkley to be the top batter for Welsh Fire Women
Sophia Dunkley batted well in the last season too. This season, she came into the competition with a fantastic knock of an unbeaten 69 runs followed by 35 runs in the last game. She struck runs at a strike rate of over 140. Dunkley will be expected to bat well in the next game too.
London Spirit Women vs Welsh Fire Women Top Bowlers
Sarah Glenn to be the top bowler for London Spirit Women
Sarah Glenn is the best bowler from the team. She has taken 3 wickets in 2 games of the competition. She picked 3/22 in the last game. Glenn will be expected to bowl well in the next game.
Georgia Davis to be the top bowler for Welsh Fire Women
Georgia Davis is the top bowler from Welsh Fire. She has taken 5 wickets in 2 games. She is coming from taking 3 wickets in the last game. With that, she will walk in as the best bowler from Welsh Fire.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
London Spirit Women
Welsh Fire Women to win @ 2.22 (Parimatch)
London Spirit Women to win @ 1.65 (Parimatch)
Parimatch