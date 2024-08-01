LON (London Spirit Women) vs WELF (Welsh Fire Women) Match Prediction LON 61 % Chance of Winning WELF 39 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.62 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.7 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR London Spirit Women and Welsh Fire Women will meet in the 10th game of the Women’s Hundred 2024. The game will be hosted at Lord's, London on August 1, 2024. The match will begin from 4:00 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

London Spirit Women vs Welsh Fire Women Chance of Winning

London Spirit Women did not have a pleasant campaign last season. The team finished near the bottom of the table with more losses than wins. However, they turned their campaign around this season with two consecutive wins in the competition so far. They are coming from a win against Birmingham Phoenix Women. With that, they are placed at the 2nd place of the points table with 4 points and a net run rate of 0.664.

Welsh Fire Women ended at the 3rd place of the points table last year. Welsh Fire Women had a terrific start in the competition with a win. The team, however, lost the last fixture against Oval Invincibles Women. With a win and a loss, the team is placed at the 4th place of the points table. They have 2 points and a net run rate of -0.200.

Welsh Fire Women’s chance of winning: 39%

London Spirit Women’ chance of winning: 61%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

London Spirit Women vs Welsh Fire Women Betting Tips

London Spirit Women to score over 21.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)

London Spirit Women have a number of options to open for the team. Last season, London Spirit Women posted 22 runs before their 1st dismissal against Welsh Fire. The team has Meg Lanning and Georgia Redmayne open for the team. The pair scored 16 & 25 runs before their first dismissal in the two games so far. Lanning averages at 32.50 whereas Redmayne averages at 27.00 in the competition. Having said that, the opening pair looks in good hands and will score over 21 runs before first dismissal in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds London Spirit Women’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 21.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Welsh Fire Women’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 20.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership: London Spirit Women 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

London Spirit Women vs Welsh Fire Women Toss Prediction

The match will be held at the iconic Lord’s Ground in London. London Spirit Women won their previous game at this venue quite comprehensively. The Lord’s in London has hosted 14 matches in the Women’s Hundred. The average first and second innings scores at the venue are 118 and 110 respectively. The team winning the toss should bat first here.

Weather Report

There is heavy rain predicted on August 1. The temperature will remain under 28 degrees Celsius.

London Spirit Women Players List

Heather Knight, Meg Lanning, Deepti Sharma*, Georgia Redmayne, Danielle Gibson, Charlie Dean, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Munro, Tara Norris, Hannah Jones, Cordelia Griffith, Eva Gray, Niamh Holland, Abbey Freeborn, Ellie Anderson

Predicted Playing XI

Georgia Redmayne Wicket-keeper Erin Burns All-rounder Cordelia Griffith Batter Meg Lanning Batter Sarah Glenn Bowler Heather Knight Batter Eva Gray Bowler Charlie Dean All-rounder Danielle Gibson All-rounder Tara Norris Bowler Sophie Munro Bowler

London Spirit Women Recent Form

London Spirit Women are in spectacular form. They won two games in a row and have a fantastic batting line-up. The team scored 147 runs in the last game against Birmingham.

Welsh Fire Women Players List

Hayley Matthews, Sophia Dunkley, Shabnim Ismail, Tammy Beaumont, Jess Jonassen, Georgia Elwiss, Sarah Bryce, Freya Davies, Phoebe Franklin, Emily Windsor, Ella McCaughan, Beth Langston, Alex Griffiths, Georgia Davis, Kate Coppack

Predicted Playing XI

Sarah Bryce Wicket-keeper Hayley Matthews All-rounder Ella McCaughan Batter Sophia Dunkley All-rounder Georgia Elwiss All-rounder Tammy Beaumont Batter Emily Windsor Batter Jess Jonassen Bowler Shabnim Ismail Bowler Freya Davies Bowler Kate Coppack Bowler

Welsh Fire Women Recent Form

Welsh Fire Women will be looking for a breakthrough with a win against the London Spirit Women in their next game of this season. The team is coming from a loss where the team batted very poorly.

London Spirit Women vs Welsh Fire Women Head-to-Head Record

In the last three clashes between the sides, London Spirit Women lead the tally by 2-1 against Welsh Fire Women.

London Spirit Women won- 2

Welsh Fire Women won- 2

No result/ Abandoned- 0

London Spirit Women vs Welsh Fire Women Betting Odds

London Spirit Women clashed against Birmingham Phoenix Women in the last game. The team batted first in the game and punished the Birmingham bowlers in the game. They scored 147/9 in the game. Meg Lanning smashed 53 runs in the game while Heather Knight posted 26 runs in the game. It was a huge score and the bowlers did their part to restrict Birmingham under the target. BP-W scored 127/5 in 100 balls and lost the game by 20 runs. Sarah Glenn picked 3 wickets while Tara Norris took a single wicket in the game.

Welsh Fire Women clashed against Oval Invincibles Women in their last game of the competition. Batting first in the game, Welsh Fire scored 116/5 in the game. Sophia Dunkley was the best batter with 35 runs while Jess Jonassen struck an unbeaten 32 in the game. It was a low score and Oval Invincibles Women scored 118/4, winning the game by 6 wickets. Georgia Davis picked 3 wickets for the team.

London Spirit Women vs Welsh Fire Women Great Britain Lord's, null London Spirit (w) Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.65 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.62 Bet Now! Welsh Fire (w) Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.7 Bet Now!

London Spirit Women vs Welsh Fire Women Top Batters

Heather Knight to be the top batter for London Spirit Women

Heather Knight was fantastic in the recently concluded RHFT. She scored an unbeaten 65 off 31 balls in the first game of the competition. She struck a quick 26 off 18 balls in the last game. She will enter as the best batting option from London Spirit Women.

Sophia Dunkley to be the top batter for Welsh Fire Women

Sophia Dunkley batted well in the last season too. This season, she came into the competition with a fantastic knock of an unbeaten 69 runs followed by 35 runs in the last game. She struck runs at a strike rate of over 140. Dunkley will be expected to bat well in the next game too.

London Spirit Women vs Welsh Fire Women Top Bowlers

Sarah Glenn to be the top bowler for London Spirit Women

Sarah Glenn is the best bowler from the team. She has taken 3 wickets in 2 games of the competition. She picked 3/22 in the last game. Glenn will be expected to bowl well in the next game.

Georgia Davis to be the top bowler for Welsh Fire Women

Georgia Davis is the top bowler from Welsh Fire. She has taken 5 wickets in 2 games. She is coming from taking 3 wickets in the last game. With that, she will walk in as the best bowler from Welsh Fire.