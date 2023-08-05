MAN (Manchester Originals Women) vs LON (London Spirit Women) Match Prediction MAN 59 % Chance of Winning LON 41 % Bet Now! In the 6th game of the Women’s Hundred 2023, Manchester Originals Women will clash against London Spirit Women. The game will be hosted at Old Trafford, Manchester on August 5 and will begin from 3:30 PM IST.

Manchester Originals Women vs London Spirit Women Chances of Winning

The 2023 Women's Hundred League has seen both Manchester Originals Women and London Spirit Women's first matches abandoned due to rain, depriving us of the chance to witness their early performances. Last season, Manchester Originals had a disappointing run and is determined to secure more wins this time. Their initial clash against Welsh Fire Women was washed out, but they earned a point from the game. Powered by aggressive batters like Deandra Dottin, Emma Lamb, and Laura Wolvaardt, the team aims to make a significant impact.

Similarly, London Spirit Women had a challenging campaign last year, finishing in the bottom half of the points table with more losses than wins, missing the play-offs. However, they are motivated to turn things around this season. Their first game against Oval Invincibles Women was also abandoned due to the weather, granting them a point. Now, they eagerly await their first match against Manchester, boasting players like Amelia Kerr, Heather Knight, and others of high calibre, who are determined to showcase their true potential and steer the team towards success in the league.

Manchester Originals Women chance of winning - 59%

London Spirit Women chance of winning - 41%

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Manchester Originals Women vs London Spirit Women Betting Tips

The highly anticipated clash between Manchester Originals and London Spirit promises to be a thrilling encounter after their first match was disrupted by bad weather. Captain Sophie Ecclestone will be eager to lead her team to a strong performance in their home fixture. Laura Wolvaardt, showcasing consistency with the bat for South Africa women, aims to make a significant impact for her new franchise. Deandra Dottin, the former West Indies all-rounder, will be a key asset for Manchester, providing support both in batting and bowling.

London Spirit Women, playing away at Old Trafford, will need to adapt to the conditions and are determined to deliver a decent performance against Manchester Originals Women. Heather Knight, facing some challenges with her batting form this year, will be determined to bounce back and contribute significantly to London Spirit's score. In the bowling department, the team will rely on the talents of Sarah Glenn, Charlotte Dean, Tara Norris, Danielle Gibson, and Amelia Kerr to secure crucial wickets. As the two teams face off in this eagerly awaited encounter, fans can expect a fiercely competitive match with players from both sides looking to make their mark in the 2023 Women's Hundred.

Manchester Originals Women vs London Spirit Women Toss Prediction

Any side that wins the toss must choose to bat first so they may take advantage of the pitch's favourable batting conditions. Last season, all three matches played at Old Trafford were won by side batting first. Since the pitch isn't very bouncy generally, the side batting first will have an advantage.

Weather Report

The wicket prepared for the game at Old Trafford will be excellent for batting. The weather forecast for the game is going to be light rain showers with gentle breeze.

Manchester Originals Women Player List

Sophie Ecclestone, Deandra Dottin, Emma Lamb, Ellie Threlkeld, Laura Wolvaardt, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Kathryn Bryce, Katie George, Liberty Heap, Phoebe Graham, Fi Morris, Ami Campbell, Amara Carr, Mahika Gaur, Laura Jackson

Predicted Playing XI

Sophie Ecclestone (c ) Bowler Deandra Dottin All-rounder Emma Lamb Batter Ellie Threlkeld Wicket-keeper Laura Wolvaardt Batter Amanda Jade-Wellington Bowler Kathryn Bryce All-rounder Phoebe Graham Bowler Katie George Bowler Ami Campbell Batter Mahika Gaur Bowler

Manchester Originals Women Team Form

Playing at home conditions will certainly give an edge to Manchester Originals Women. This season, they have a fantastic roster of batters who are expected to punish the bowlers from the opponent team.

London Spirit Women Player List

Heather Knight, Amelia Kerr, Charlie Dean, Danielle Gibson, Grace Harris, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Munro, Sophie Luff, Grace Scrivens, Tara Norris, Niamh Holland, Richa Ghosh, Lauren Filer, Chloe Hill, Alice Monaghan,

Predicted Playing XI

Heather Knight (c ) Batter Grace Scrivens Batter Sophie Luff Batter Grace Harris All-rounder Alice Monaghan All-rounder Amelia Kerr All-rounder Sophie Munro Bowler Richa Ghosh Wicket-keeper Charlie Dean Bowler Danielle Gibson Bowler Lauren Filer Bowler

London Spirit Women Team Form

The team lacked majorly in their bowling line-up. However, the team did better in the batting department. The loss of Mooney for the Spirit is major news, and even though there are good replacements in the team, we feel like they’ve taken a step back.

Manchester Originals Women vs London Spirit Women Head-to-Head

The sides have played each other one time where London Spirit Women won that game by 5 wickets (2021).

T20 Head-to-Head Records

London Spirit Women - 1

Manchester Originals Women - 0

No Result/Abandoned - 0

Manchester Originals Women vs London Spirit Women Betting Odds

London Spirit Women to score less fours

They struck 6 boundaries in their last game of the 2022 season, and that was with Mooney playing. Beth Mooney’s absence will surely upset London Spirit’s batting strength, even after the introduction of new faces in the team. The team scored 78 fours last season at an average of 13 fours per game. However, 32 of those boundaries came from the bat of Mooney.

Manchester Originals Women vs London Spirit Women Best Batters

Laura Wolvaardt to be Manchester Originals Women’s Best Batter

Although the odds for Dottin look more favourable, Laura Wolvaardt turns out to be a more reliable pick for the game. She was fantastic last season and was the top scorer with 286 runs and an incredible 71.50 batting average. Pairing up with Dottin should suit well for the incredible attacking batter.

Amelia Kerr to be London Spirit Women’s Best Batter

Amelia Kerr is a highly valuable allrounder in domestic cricket, known for her impressive contributions. In the previous edition of the competition, she emerged as her team's leading run-scorer, smashing 119 runs in six games at an impressive average of 23.80. With a T20 format average of 24.60, she is anticipated to be a key player in the upcoming clash and is likely to make a significant impact with her batting prowess.

Manchester Originals Women vs London Spirit Women Best Bowlers

Sophie Ecclestone to be Manchester Originals Women’s Best Bowler

The skipper of the team, Sophie Ecclestone led the bowling order of the team in the previous edition of the competition. She picked 8 wickets in 6 games at an average of 17.50 and also possessed an economy rate of 7.00.

Amelia Kerr to be London Spirit Women’s Best Bowler

The team relies too much on Amelia Kerr to carry out their batting and bowling operations. Kerr picked 9 wickets in 6 games last season for London Spirit. She averaged at 14.88 and possessed an economy rate of 7.73.