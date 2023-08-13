MAN (Manchester Originals Women) vs NOS (Northern Superchargers Women) Match Prediction NOS 55 % Chance of Winning MAN 45 % Bet Now! Manchester Originals Women and Northern Superchargers Women will lock horns in a highly anticipated clash in match 18 of the Women's Hundred 2023. The match is slated to be played at Headingley, Leeds on Sunday, August 13, 2023, at 3:30 pm IST.

Manchester Originals Women vs Northern Superchargers Women Chances of Winning

Manchester Originals Women squared off against Oval Invincibles Women in their previous game where they elected to bowl first. After being put to bat first, Oval Invincibles Women scored only 43 runs by the midway. However, their middle order picked up the pace at the right time and they ended up scoring 128 runs on the board. The Originals did not start well and were quite slow in accumulating runs. They kept losing wickets at regular intervals and eventually fell 5 runs short of the target. They have been quite unlucky in the competition. They played four games out of which they won one, lost one and deemed no result in the remaining two due to rain disrupting play. They sit 4th in the table currently with 4 points and a net run rate of +0.002.

The Hollie Armitage led Northern Superchargers Women have been on a rampage this season, winning all but one of their matches. With three wins and a defeat in four fixtures, they sit just above Manchester Originals Women in the 3rd spot. They have been in excellent form in the competition and are arriving here after beating Oval Invincibles Women in their previous encounter.

Manchester Originals Women's chance of winning: 45%

Northern Superchargers Women’s chance of winning: 55%

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Manchester Originals Women vs Northern Superchargers Women Betting Tips

Phoebe Litchfield, 20, is Northern Superchargers’ top run-scorer this season. She has hammered 148 runs in only 4 matches at an average of 49.33 this term. Her scores read 42*, 0, 38 & 68 runs respectively. In three out of these four games, Litchfield managed to surpass the target of 19.5 runs and hence we predict him to do the same in the upcoming game as well. Pari Match has offered the odds of 1.85 for the same and you should definitely pick it for a profitable outcome.

Laura Wolvaardt, the tournament’s top run-scorer last season has been drafted to Manchester Originals’ squad this season. She is leading a strong campaign this season as well with scores of 38 & 27 runs in the two games she played so far. With 65 runs in two matches, Wolvaardt is her side’s top run-getter this season. Last season, she accumulated 286 runs in only 6 matches at an average of 71.50. All that said, we have backed Wolvaardt to score over 22.5 runs against Northern Superchargers at odds of 1.85 offered by Pari Match.

Manchester Originals Women vs Northern Superchargers Women Toss Prediction

The Surface at Headingley, Leeds is a balanced track with assistance to both batsman and bowlers. With swing on offer early in the innings expect few wickets from the new ball bowlers from both sides. In 65 T20 matches played at this venue, the team batting first won 41 matches, while the team batting second won 23 matches. The average 1st innings score in a T20 match is 181 runs. When it comes to the Hundred tournament the average 1st innings score over the last three seasons ranges between 150-155 runs.

So far, two games have been played at this venue in this year’s competition and the first innings score happened to be 110 & 143 runs respectively. In one of them, the team batting first won the game while the team batting second won in the other. Over the year’s Headingley has been a high scoring ground with teams chasing winning more matches than teams batting first. Considering the results at this venue, we predict the team winning the toss to bowl first.

Weather Report

The temperature at the Headingley, Leeds on Sunday is expected to be around 19 degree Celsius and 63% humidity, 20% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 23 km/h. During the match, it is going to be partly cloudy with no chance of rain as per the weather forecast.

Manchester Originals Women Player List

Sophie Ecclestone, Deandra Dottin, Emma Lamb, Ellie Threlkeld, Laura Wolvaardt, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Kathryn Bryce, Katie George, Liberty Heap, Phoebe Graham, Fi Morris, Ami Campbell, Amara Carr, Mahika Gaur, Laura Jackson

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Sophie Ecclestone (c) Bowler Deandra Dottin All-rounder Emma Lamb Batter Ellie Threlkeld Wicket-keeper Laura Wolvaardt Batter Amanda Jade-Wellington Bowler Kathryn Bryce All-rounder Fi Morris Bowler Katie George Bowler Ami Campbell Batter Mahika Gaur Bowler

Manchester Originals Women Recent Form

The Manchester outfit could only bag two points in their first two games as both of their matches were washed out due to rain. They then beat Birmingham Phoenix Women in the third game but tasted defeat in their latest encounter against Oval Invincibles Women.

Northern Superchargers Women Players List

Marie Kelly, Aylish Cranstone, Jemimah Rodrigues, Phoebe Litchfield, Alice Davidson Richards, Hollie Armitage, Georgia Boyce, Lucy Higham, Bess Heath, Kate Cross, Georgia Wareham, Linsey Smith, Grace Ballinger, Leah Dobson, Grace Hall

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Marie Kelly Batter Jemimah Rodrigues Batter Phoebe Litchfield Batter Alice Davidson Richards All-rounder Hollie Armitage(c) All-rounder Bess Heath Wicket-Keeper Lucy Higham Bowler Georgia Wareham All-rounder Kate Cross Bowler Linsey Smith Bowler Grace Ballinger Bowler

Northern Superchargers Women Recent Form

With three wins in four outings, the Hollie Armitage certainly punched above their weight in the competition. They sit 3rd in the table and are joining this fixture on the back of a 14 run win over Oval Invincibles Women.

Manchester Originals Women vs Northern Superchargers Women Head-to-Head Record

Across the previous three seasons of the Women’s Hundred competition, the sides collided thrice. Both sides picked up a win each thus far.

Total Matches Played: 3 matches

Manchester Originals Women Won: 1 match

Northern Superchargers Women Won: 1 match

No Result/ Abandoned: 1 match

Manchester Originals Women vs Northern Superchargers Women Betting Odds

Manchester Originals Women to score under 20.5 runs before their first dismissal @ 1.85 (Pari Match)

The Manchester outfit went with the opening duo of Emma Lamb and Laura Wolvaardt in two games they played this term. The side posted scores of 0 & 1 runs before losing their first wicket in the two matches they played. Emma Lamb has been the weak link out of the two players. She has failed to open the scoring on both the occasions and has been the first one to lose her wicket. Wolvaardt has been fantastic with the bat scoring 38 & 27 runs in the two games but she hasn't received the same support from her opening partner. Based on Emma Lamb’s poor run of form, we expect Manchester Originals to lose their first wicket before scoring 21 runs against Northern Superchargers. Our affiliate partner, Pari Match has offered the odds of 1.85 in Manchester Originals’ favour and we suggest you to go all in for this.

Manchester Originals Women vs Northern Superchargers Women Top Batters

Deandra Dottin to be Manchester Originals Women’s Best Batter

The Windies all-rounder Deandra Dottin could turn out to be her side’s best batter in their next clash against Northern Superchargers Women. The 32-year-old scored 42 runs off 36 deliveries in her last game. She was her side’s top batter in the last game and put in a valiant effort during the run chase and brought her side within touching distance of a win.

Phoebe Litchfield to be Northern Superchargers Women’s Best Bowler

With 148 runs in four games, the 20-year-old Australian batter Phoebe Litchfield is his side’s leading run-getter. Her scores in the competition read 42*, 0, 38 & 68 runs respectively. In T20s this year, the southpaw has managed to score 317 runs in only 11 innings at an average of 31.70. We back Litchfield to be the top batter for Northern Superchargers Women against Manchester Originals Women.

Manchester Originals Women vs Northern Superchargers Women Top Bowlers

Sophie Ecclestone to be Manchester Originals Women’s Best Bowler

The skipper of the team, Sophie Ecclestone led the bowling order of the team in the previous edition of the competition. She picked 8 wickets in 6 games at an average of 17.50 and also possessed an economy rate of 7.00. She played two games thus far this season and her figures read 1/22 & 4/11 respectively. With five wickets to her name, Ecclestone is her side’s 2nd highest wicket-taker at the moment.

Georgia Wareham to be Northern Superchargers Women’s Best Bowler

Australia’s Georgia Wareham has been the most consistent bowler for Northern Superchargers this season. She has picked up 7 wickets in only four games at an average of 11.85. Her figures in the current season read 1/24, 2/15, 2/24 & 2/20 respectively. Her recent run of form suggests that she could be the top bowling prospect for her side against Manchester Originals Women in the next game.