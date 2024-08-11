MAN (Manchester Originals Women) vs NOS (Northern Superchargers Women) Match Prediction MAN 42 % Chance of Winning NOS 58 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.72 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.68 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Manchester Originals Women and Northern Superchargers Women will collide in the 27th game of the Women’s Hundred 2024. The game will be hosted at Old Trafford, Manchester on August 11, 2024. The match will begin from 7:30 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Manchester Originals Women vs Northern Superchargers Women Chance of Winning

Manchester Originals Women have fallen into a pit as they are coming from three consecutive losses. The team lost their last game against London Spirit Women. With two wins and four losses in the competition, the team is placed at the 6th place of the points table. The team has 4 points and a net run rate of -0.606. Manchester Originals will be looking for a win here desperately.

Northern Superchargers Women’s last game against Welsh Fire was abandoned due to rain. They are coming from a win against Birmingham Phoenix Women before this. The team has won three games in a row and will have emerged from the bottom to be placed at the second place in the points table. The team has three wins and a loss in six matches. They have 8 points and a net run rate of 1.690. Northern Superchargers will be eager to win their next game as well.

Northern Superchargers Women’s chance of winning: 58%

Manchester Originals Women’ chance of winning: 42%

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Manchester Originals Women vs Northern Superchargers Women Betting Tips

Northern Superchargers Women to under 13.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)

Northern Superchargers Women are coming from a win in the competition. However, their opening partnership has remained underwhelming. Hollie Armitage and Marie Kelly opened for the side in the competition before but Davina Perrin has entered the opening order. Perrin, Armitage and Kelly average at 8.66, 9.40 & 7.00 respectively in the competition. The team has posted the scores of 18, 17, 8, 24 & 1 runs before their first dismissal in the last five games. The batters look out of form and will be losing an early wicket in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Northern Superchargers Women’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 13.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Manchester Originals Women’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 22.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership: Manchester Originals Women 1.51 Bet on Parimatch

Manchester Originals Women vs Northern Superchargers Women Toss Prediction

The average 1st innings score in the last 6 matches of The Hundred at this venue is 128 runs. This includes 3 games from the Men’s Hundred too. Emirates Old Trafford doesn’t seem to be a great venue for batting this year with only two scores of 140+. The team batting first can get themselves in a winning position if they cross the 135-run mark in this match. Teams bowling first have won 2 of the last 3 matches played in The Hundred Women’s Competition 2024. Bowling first is a better option here.

Weather Report

It will be sunny in Manchester on the match day with a high of 26 degrees Celsius. No clouds or rain are predicted on the day of the game.

Manchester Originals Women Players List

Beth Mooney (o), Sophie Ecclestone, Kim Garth (o), Laura Wolvaardt (o), Lauren Filer, Eve Jones, Emma Lamb, Fi Morris, Kathryn Bryce, Phoebe Graham, Ellie Threlkeld, Liberty Heap, Danielle Gregory, Alice Monaghan, Bethan Ellis

Predicted Playing XI

Beth Mooney Wicket-keeper Emma Lamb All-rounder Laura Wolvaardt Batter Eleanor Threlkeld Batter Kathryn Bryce All-rounder Kim Garth Bowler Eve Jones All-rounder Sophie Ecclestone Bowler Lauren Filer Bowler Alice Monaghan Bowler Fi Morris All-rounder

Manchester Originals Women Recent Form

Manchester Originals Women lost their last game by a huge margin. The batters batted very poorly in the match and amassed 112 runs only in the game. The bowlers also could not do much as the team faced a huge loss.

Northern Superchargers Women Players List

Kate Cross, Bess Heath, Annabel Sutherland, Phoebe Litchfield, Georgia Wareham, Linsey Smith, Alice Davidson-Richards, Hollie Armitage, Marie Kelly, Grace Ballinger, Lucy Higham, Ella Claridge, Davina Perrin, Jodi Grewcock, Sophia Turner

Predicted Playing XI

Bess Heath Wicket-keeper Hollie Armitage All-rounder Phoebe Litchfield Batter Marie Kelly Batter Lucy Higham All-rounder Linsey Smith Bowler Annabel Sutherland All-rounder Grace Ballinger Bowler Kate Cross Bowler Georgia Wareham Bowler Alice Davidson-Richards Bowler

Northern Superchargers Women Recent Form

Northern Superchargers Women are doing very well in the competition currently. They have won three games in a row. They batted well in those games and struck out all the teams under 100 runs in those matches.

Manchester Originals Women vs Northern Superchargers Women Head-to-Head Record

In the last five clashes between the sides, the tally is led by Northern Superchargers by 3-2.

Manchester Originals Women won- 2

Northern Superchargers Women won- 3

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Manchester Originals Women vs Northern Superchargers Women Betting Odds

Manchester Originals Women clashed against London Spirit Women in their last game of the Women’s Hundred 2024. Manchester Originals Women scored 112/7 in the game batting first. Kathryn Bryce was the best batter with 32 runs in the game. Emma Lamb scored 28 runs while Beth Mooney chipped in 20 runs in the game. Chasing the target, London Spirit Women scored 115/2, winning the game by 8 wickets. Lauren Filer and Alice Monaghan picked a wicket each.

Northern Superchargers Women went against Birmingham Phoenix Women in the last game. Northern Superchargers raised an underwhelming score of 115/5 in the game. Alice Davidson-Richards scored an unbeaten 49 while Annabel Sutherland scored 30 runs in the game. However, the bowling line-up did a fantastic job in limiting Birmingham to a score of 54/10, winning the game by 61 runs. Their next game was abandoned due to bad weather against Welsh Fire Women. The team will be extremely confident coming into this game.

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Manchester Originals Women vs Northern Superchargers Women Top Batters

Laura Wolvaardt to be the top batter for Manchester Originals Women

Laura Wolvaardt was the team’s top scorer last season. She has scored 184 runs in 5 games at an average of 46.00 this season. She knocked 38 runs in the last game of the competition. Wolvaardt will come confident with the bat in the next game.

Annabel Sutherland to be the top batter for Northern Superchargers Women

Annabel Sutherland has batted very well in the competition. She has a total of 162 runs in 5 games at an average of 40.50. She is coming from a fantastic knock of 30 runs in the last game. Sutherland will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Manchester Originals Women vs Northern Superchargers Women Top Bowlers

Sophie Ecclestone to be the top bowler for Manchester Originals Women

Sophie Ecclestone is the best bowling pick from Manchester Originals Women for the next game. She took a total of 4 wickets in 5 games of the competition.

Linsey Smith to be the top bowler for Northern Superchargers Women

Linsey Smithis the best bowler from the team. She has 11 wickets in 5 games. She picked 3 wickets in the last game and has been very consistent in her campaign. She will go in as the best bowling pick from the side.