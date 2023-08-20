MAN (Manchester Originals Women) vs NOS (Northern Superchargers Women) Match Prediction MAN 39 % Chance of Winning NOS 61 % Bet Now! Match 27 of the 2023 Women’s Hundred Competition will witness the tussle between Manchester Originals Women and Northern Superchargers Women. This highly anticipated contest is scheduled to take place at the Old Trafford, Manchester on Sunday, August 20, 2023, at 3:30 pm IST.

Manchester Originals Women vs Northern Superchargers Women Chances of Winning

The Manchester Originals have experienced limited success, securing only one victory thus far and consequently being ousted from the tournament. Inclement weather prevented play in their first two matches, while they suffered defeats in three subsequent fixtures. In their most recent encounter, they faced a significant defeat at the hands of the Trent Rockets Women, further emphasizing the necessity for a collective effort to contend against the Superchargers Women. Deandra Dottin stood out by registering the highest individual score of 30 runs for the Originals Women. However, due to a dearth of substantial partnerships, their innings concluded with a total of 107/5. The bowlers struggled, managing to secure just a solitary wicket as the Rockets Women successfully chased down the target in a mere 64 deliveries.

The Northern Superchargers secured a place in the finals of the Women's Hundred 2023 Competition by triumphing over the London Spirit Women in their recent match. Their impressive track record includes five victories out of six matches, accumulating a total of 10 points. With their sights set on a top-two placement, they are poised for further success. Opting to bowl first, the Superchargers' bowlers executed well, confining the Spirit Women to a score of 135/7. The successful pursuit of this target was achieved with one ball to spare and four wickets remaining, thanks to notable contributions from Jemimah Rodrigues (30) and Phoebe Litchfield (38).

Manchester Originals Women chance of winning: 39%

Northern Superchargers Women chance of winning: 61%

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Manchester Originals Women vs Northern Superchargers Women Betting Tips

Emma Lamb's performance this season hasn’t been that impactful. She scored only 51 runs in four matches this term at an average of just 12.25. She has failed to open her scoring in two out of four games this season and has posted single digit scores on three occasions. We predict Emma Lamb to score under 16.5 runs at odds of 1.85 offered by Pari Match against Northern Superchargers Women.

Phoebe Litchfield has been in ecstatic form in the competition, scoring 225 runs in six matches at an average of 45.00. She is the tournament’s 2nd highest run-scorer at the moment and is only a run behind Smriti Mandhana. Her scores this season read 42*, 0, 38, 68, 39 & 38 runs respectively. She has scored over 22 runs in each of these six games, barring one. Hence, we have backed Phoebe Litchfield to score above the mark of 22.5 runs against Manchester Originals Women at odds of 1.85 offered by Pari Match.

Manchester Originals Women vs Northern Superchargers Women Toss Prediction

The playing surface at Emirates Old Trafford exhibits a dry characteristic. Spin bowlers are poised to be pivotal on this pitch, given the tendency of the ball to grip the surface. Batsmen will need to be alert and responsive while batting on this particular pitch. The historical average for the first innings score in T20 matches at this venue stands at 164. For this Hundred match, we anticipate that a total of 135-140 runs will be sufficient to secure victory. The home team seems to lack the capability to successfully pursue a challenging score, especially against an in-form Superchargers side. Although the visitors managed a successful chase in their recent outing, they would have a more advantageous position by batting first and putting runs on the scoreboard.

Weather Report

As per Weather.com, the temperature at the Old Trafford, Manchester on Sunday is expected to be around 23 degree Celsius and 64% humidity, 50% precipitation and a wind blowing at 16 km/h. Scattered showers are expected in Manchester tomorrow.

Manchester Originals Women Player List

Sophie Ecclestone, Deandra Dottin, Emma Lamb, Ellie Threlkeld, Laura Wolvaardt, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Kathryn Bryce, Katie George, Liberty Heap, Phoebe Graham, Fi Morris, Ami Campbell, Amara Carr, Mahika Gaur, Laura Jackson

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Sophie Ecclestone (c) Bowler Deandra Dottin All-rounder Emma Lamb Batter Ellie Threlkeld Wicket-keeper Laura Wolvaardt Batter Amanda Jade-Wellington Bowler Kathryn Bryce All-rounder Fi Morris Bowler Katie George Bowler Ami Campbell Batter Mahika Gaur Bowler

Manchester Originals Women Team Form

Despite having prominent hitters within their lineup, MO-W has encountered substantial struggles in consistently producing competitive scores during their innings. They posted modest totals of 91, 123, 108 & 107 runs across four matches, showcasing a notable lack of form within their batting order.

Northern Superchargers Women Players List

Marie Kelly, Aylish Cranstone, Jemimah Rodrigues, Phoebe Litchfield, Alice Davidson Richards, Hollie Armitage, Georgia Boyce, Lucy Higham, Bess Heath, Kate Cross, Georgia Wareham, Linsey Smith, Grace Ballinger, Leah Dobson, Grace Hall

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Marie Kelly Batter Jemimah Rodrigues Batter Phoebe Litchfield Batter Alice Davidson Richards All-rounder Hollie Armitage(c) All-rounder Bess Heath Wicket-Keeper Lucy Higham Bowler Georgia Wareham All-rounder Kate Cross Bowler Linsey Smith Bowler Grace Ballinger Bowler

Northern Superchargers Women Recent Form

Hollie Armitage has guided the Superchargers Women to a sequence of four consecutive victories following their single loss against the Southern Brave in their second fixture of the season. They have certainly punched above their weight and sit 2nd in the table currently. They are riding on confidence at the moment.

Manchester Originals Women vs Northern Superchargers Women Head-to-Head Record

Across the previous three seasons of the Women’s Hundred competition, the sides collided four times. The Manchester outfit picked up two wins, lost one and the other game ended as no result.

Total Matches Played: 4 matches

Manchester Originals Women Won: 1 match

Northern Superchargers Women Won: 2 matches

No Result/ Abandoned: 1 match

Manchester Originals Women vs Northern Superchargers Women Betting Odds

Manchester Originals Women to score under 19.5 runs before their first dismissal @ 1.85 (Pari Match)

The Manchester outfit went with the opening duo of Emma Lamb and Laura Wolvaardt in the four matches they played this term. The side posted scores of 0, 1, 11 & 14 runs before losing their first wicket in the four matches they played. Emma Lamb has been in poor form this season. She is averaging a mere 12.75 this term. But Laura Wolvaardt hasn't been that great either. Her performance dropped steeply from the last game. This season, she has only scored 93 runs at 23.25. NOS-W only scored 11 runs before losing their first wicket against MNR-W this season. We expect Manchester Originals to lose their first wicket before scoring 20 runs against Northern Superchargers. Our affiliate partner, Pari Match has offered the odds of 1.85 in Manchester Originals’ favour and we suggest you to go all in for this.

Manchester Originals Women vs Northern Superchargers Women Top Batters

Deandra Dottin to be Manchester Originals Women’s Best Batter

With the absence of a substantial batting anchor within the team, the squad is managing to stay afloat primarily due to a handful of noteworthy individual displays. Dottin's contributions stand out, having participated in four matches and amassing a total of 105 runs at a commendable average of 26.25. Her performances include scores of 6, 42, 27, and 30 runs across these four games, emerging as the top scorer in two of those instances.

Phoebe Litchfield to be Northern Superchargers Women’s Best Batter

The left-handed batter holds the distinction of being the top run-getter of the ongoing season, accumulating an impressive total of 225 runs across six innings. Her batting average stands at a commendable 45, accompanied by a strike rate of 134.73, and she has notched up one half-century. Litchfield is undoubtedly eager to maintain her exceptional form, playing a pivotal role in propelling her team to the summit of the points table through another triumphant performance. This makes her a batting threat for the MO-W.

Manchester Originals Women vs Northern Superchargers Women Top Bowlers

Sophie Ecclestone to be Manchester Originals Women’s Best Bowler

The 24-year-old left arm pacer Sophie Ecclestone shares the distinction of being the leading wicket-taker of the season within her team, boasting an impressive tally of seven dismissals from four innings. Her bowling prowess is evident in her average of 12 and an economical bowling rate of 6.37. The left-arm spinner aims to sustain her remarkable form, playing a pivotal role in maintaining her team's presence and competitiveness throughout the tournament.

Alice Davidson-Richards to be Northern Superchargers Women’s Best Bowler

Alice Davidson-Richards picked 7 wickets in 6 games last season for the Superchargers. She began her campaign in some fashion with an impressive figure of 3-20 in her first game against Birmingham. So far she has 8 scalps to her name in only 6 matches. She has picked up these many at an average of 16.25. Against MO-W this season, she picked up three for only 23 runs and was the best bowler for her side in that game. This makes her one of the top picks for this match.