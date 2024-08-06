MAN (Manchester Originals Women) vs OVA (Oval Invincibles Women) Match Prediction MAN 42 % Chance of Winning OVA 58 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.72 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.68 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.563 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Manchester Originals Women and Oval Invincibles Women will meet in the 18th game of the Women’s Hundred 2024. The game will be hosted at Old Trafford, Manchester on August 6, 2024. The match will begin from 4:00 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Manchester Originals Women vs Oval Invincibles Women Chance of Winning

Manchester Originals Women are having a mixed campaign. They won two games in a row but went on to lose their last outing against Northern Superchargers. The team is placed at the 6th place of the points table with two wins and as many losses. Manchester Originals have 4 points and a net run rate of -0.599. The team will be looking to do better in the next game.

Oval Invincibles Women were having a terrific campaign in the competition. They won the first two games but met with a huge loss followed by a tie in their latest outing. With two wins, a loss and a draw, the team is placed at the 4th place of the points table. Oval Invincibles Women have 5 points and a net run rate of -0.265.

Oval Invincibles Women’s chance of winning: 58%

Manchester Originals Women’ chance of winning: 42%

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Manchester Originals Women vs Oval Invincibles Women Betting Tips

Oval Invincibles Women to score under 17.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)

Oval Invincibles Women opened their innings with Lauren Winfield-Hill and Paige Scholfield in the competition. In their 3rd game, Chamari Athapaththu replaced Scholfield but could not make any difference. The pair secured 28, 0, 1 & 11 runs before their first dismissal in four games. Their batting order looks vulnerable and Manchester Originals will exploit it to pick an early wicket in the next game. That said, the team is expected to score low before their first dismissal in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Manchester Originals Women’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 22.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Oval Invincibles Women’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 17.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership: Manchester Originals Women 1.67 Bet on Parimatch

Manchester Originals Women vs Oval Invincibles Women Toss Prediction

The surface at Old Trafford in Manchester generally offers favourable batting conditions. The pitch is expected to be flat with an even pace and bounce. So, after playing out the first couple of sets carefully, the batters can go berserk to score at a rapid pace. On the other hand, the pacers will rely on their accuracy and variations to succeed. If it's a dry wicket, the spinners might get a hint of turn, especially in the latter half. Considering it's the first game at this venue, the toss-winner might opt to field first.

Weather Report

There is no rain predicted on August 6. The temperature will remain under 21 degrees Celsius.

Manchester Originals Women Players List

Beth Mooney (o), Sophie Ecclestone, Kim Garth (o), Laura Wolvaardt (o), Lauren Filer, Eve Jones, Emma Lamb, Fi Morris, Kathryn Bryce, Phoebe Graham, Ellie Threlkeld, Liberty Heap, Danielle Gregory, Alice Monaghan, Bethan Ellis

Predicted Playing XI

Beth Mooney Wicket-keeper Emma Lamb All-rounder Laura Wolvaardt Batter Eleanor Threlkeld Batter Kathryn Bryce All-rounder Kim Garth Bowler Eve Jones All-rounder Sophie Ecclestone Bowler Lauren Filer Bowler Alice Monaghan Bowler Fi Morris All-rounder

Manchester Originals Women Recent Form

Manchester Originals Women are coming from a loss here. The team failed miserably in their batting order and were all out at 92 runs in the last game. They need to get back on the winning train and climb up in the standings. The bowling order looks decent.

Oval Invincibles Women Players List

Alice Capsey, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Chamari Athapaththu, Marizanne Kapp, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Mady Villiers, Paige Scholfield, Sophia Smale, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Jo Gardner, Lizzie Scott, Georgie Boyce, Rachel Slater, Amara Carr

Predicted Playing XI

Chamari Athapaththu All-rounder Paige Scholfield Batter Lauren Winfield-Hill (c) All-rounder Joanne Gardner All-rounder Rachel Slater Bowler Maddy Villiers All-rounder Alice Capsey All-rounder Ryana-MacDonald Gay Bowler Amanda-Jade Wellington Bowler Sophia Smale All-rounder Marizanne Kapp All-rounder

Oval Invincibles Women Recent Form

Oval Invincibles Women are coming from a tie in their last game against London Spirit Women. They bowled well in the last game and need to improve upon their batting.

Manchester Originals Women vs Oval Invincibles Women Head-to-Head Record

The tally is led by Oval Invincibles by 3-0 in their last three clashes against Manchester Originals Women.

Manchester Originals Women won- 0

Oval Invincibles Women won- 3

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Manchester Originals Women vs Oval Invincibles Women Betting Odds

Manchester Originals Women met with a crushing defeat against Northern Supercharges in the last game. Northern Superchargers batted first in the game and scored 138/4 in the game. Lauren Filer was the best bowler from the side with 2 wickets in the game. Chasing the target was horrible for the team. They could only score 92 runs while losing out on all their wickets. Laura Wolvaardt scored 19 runs in the game while Lauren Filer chipped in an unbeaten 20 runs from the lower order.

Oval Invincibles Women met with London Spirit Women in the last game. London Spirit batted first in the game and accumulated 113/9 in the game. Marizanne Kapp was fantastic with the ball in the game and picked 4 wickets for 11 runs in the game. Sophia Smale and Ryana MacDonald-Gay took 2 wickets each in the game. Chasing the target, Mazizanne Kapp scored 47 runs while Alice Capsey scored 27 runs in the game. Oval Invincibles’ train also stopped at 113/8, ending the match in a tie.

Manchester Originals Women vs Oval Invincibles Women Great Britain Old Trafford, null Manchester Originals (w) Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.10 Bet Now! Oval Invincibles (w) Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.68 Bet Now!

Manchester Originals Women vs Oval Invincibles Women Top Batters

Laura Wolvaardt to be the top batter for Manchester Originals Women

Laura Wolvaardt was the team’s top scorer last season. She has scored 146 runs in 4 games at an average of 48.66. She knocked 19 runs in the last game of the competition. Wolvaardt will come confident with the bat in the next game.

Alice Capsey to be the top batter for Oval Invincibles Women

Alice Capsey is the team’s best batter. She has scored 148 runs in 4 games at an average of 37.00. She was dismissed out for 27 runs in the last game but will return with a terrific knock in the next game.

Manchester Originals Women vs Oval Invincibles Women Top Bowlers

Sophie Ecclestone to be the top bowler for Manchester Originals Women

Sophie Ecclestone is the best bowling pick from Manchester Originals Women in the next game. She took a total of 4 wickets in 4 games of the competition.

Amanda-Jade Wellington to be the top bowler for Oval Invincibles Women

Amanda-Jade Wellington is the top bowling figure from Oval Invincibles. With 6 wickets in 4 games, she is the top wicket-taker of the team. She will be a strong bowler to beat in the next game.