MAN (Manchester Originals Women) vs SBR (Southern Brave Women) Match Prediction
MAN
48%
Chance of Winning
SBR
52%
Test
Old Trafford
Facts
- Manchester Originals Women and Southern Brave Women have met each other twice where both sides won a game each.
- Southern Brave Women have won five games in a row and are placed at the top of the table.
Manchester Originals Women vs Southern Brave Women Chances of Winning
Southern Brave Women clinched their fifth consecutive victory in their last game. With six wins and one loss, they currently hold the top spot on the points table with 12 points and a net run rate of 0.461. Riding high on their present form, the team seems poised for a potential spot in the finals. Boasting a formidable roster of both batters and bowlers, they eagerly anticipate securing another triumph in their upcoming fixture.
Conversely, Manchester Originals Women's season will draw to a close after their recent encounter against the Brave. Despite securing their second win of the season in their latest outing, they find themselves positioned at the 5th spot due to enduring three consecutive defeats. Their most recent victory against Northern Superchargers Women, achieved by a narrow margin of 3 wickets, has added 6 points to their tally, accompanied by a net run rate of -0.509.
Having advanced beyond their previous finalist status, Southern Brave Women appear to be in exceptional form this season. Their batting lineup consistently amasses significant runs, and their bowling unit has outperformed that of Manchester Originals. Consequently, Southern Brave Women seem to hold the edge as the superior team in this comparison.
Manchester Originals Women chance of winning - 48 %
Southern Brave Women chance of winning - 62 %
Manchester Originals Women vs Southern Brave Women Betting Tips
With a commanding batting lineup starring Smriti Mandhana, Danielle Wyatt, and Maia Boucher, the Braves have secured a five-game victory streak. This trio is anticipated to substantially bolster the team's run tally. Lauren Bell, Georgia Adams, Anya Shrubsole, and Chloe Tryon, all entrusted with pivotal breakthroughs in the bowling department.
On the opposing end, Manchester Originals Women have faced batting disappointments this season. Deandra Dottin leads with 108 runs in 5 innings at a 21.60 average. Bowling responsibilities rest with Fi Morris and Ecclestone.
Manchester Originals Women vs Southern Brave Women Toss Prediction
The Old Trafford pitch in Manchester is a haven for batsmen, allowing a smooth contact with the new ball. Although spinners can exploit the pitch's later stages, influencing matches, it remains a batting-friendly surface. Given these circumstances, the team winning the toss would be wise to opt for batting first on this ground.
Weather Report
The weather forecast for Saturday's match is going to be cloudy with a 40% chance of rain. The temperature will be 20 degrees Celsius on an average.
Southern Brave Women Player List
Smriti Mandhana, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Freya Kemp, Danni Wyatt, Anya Shrubsole, Chloe Tryon, Maitlan Brown, Georgia Adams, Rhianna Southby, Danielle Gregory, Kalea Moore, Seren Smale, Ellie Anderson, Mary Taylor
Predicted Playing XI
|
Georgia Adams
|
All-rounder
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Smriti Mandhana
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Batter
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Chloe Tryon
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All-rounder
|
Danni Wyatt
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Batter
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Freya Kemp
|
Bowler
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Rhianna Southby
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Wicket-keeper
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Lauren Bell
|
Bowler
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Anya Shrubsole ( c)
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Bowler
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Maitlan Brown
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Bowler
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Maia Bouchier
|
Batter
|
Kalea Moore
|
Batter
Southern Brave Women Team Form
Southern Brave Women are looking fierce as ever. It was a close contest in their last game but their lower order conquered the target after the top order went out cheaply.
Manchester Originals Women Player List
Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Lizzie Scott, Suzie Bates, Dane van Niekerk, Mady Villiers, Paige Scholfield, Eva Gray, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Kira Chathli, Sophia Smale, Beth Langston, Cordelia Griffith, Claudie Cooper
Predicted Playing XI
|
Dane van Niekerk (c )
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All-rounder
|
Alice Capsey
|
Batter
|
Suzie Bates
|
All-rounder
|
Sophia Smale
|
All-rounder
|
Lauren Winfield-Hill
|
Batter
|
Mady Villiers
|
Bowler
|
Kira Chathli
|
Batter
|
Ryana MacDonald-Gay
|
All-rounder
|
Eva Gray
|
Bowler
|
Paige Scholfield
|
All-rounder
|
Marizanne Kapp
|
All-rounder
Manchester Originals Women Team Form
The team has been inconsistent throughout their campaign this season. Their batters were reliable in the first few games. However, their roles have reversed as the bowlers are doing much better, restricting the opponents at 107 in their last outing.
Manchester Originals Women vs Southern Brave Women Head-to-Head
The sides have collided two times till date with both sides splitting the victories.
T20 Head-to-Head Records
Manchester Originals Women - 1
Southern Brave Women - 1
No Result/Abandoned - 0
Manchester Originals Women vs Southern Brave Women Betting Odds
Manchester Originals Women to score over 19.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85 @ Parimatch)
The opening pair of Emma Lamb and Laura Wolvaardt did not work in their campaign of the current season of the Women’s Hundred. They posted 0,1, 11, 14 & 4 runs before their first dismissal in the five games they have played. MO-W’s batting is not their strongest suit and most of their batters look out of form, including the openers. Lamb and Wolvaardt average at 11.00 & 20.20 respectively in the competition. They are expected to continue the same form and face an early dismissal against the strong SB-W bowlers.
Manchester Originals Women vs Southern Brave Women Best Batters
Smriti Mandhana to be Southern Brave Women’s Best Batter
Smriti Mandhana has been very consistent with her bat in the competition. She has been a reckoning force in the competition and raised 226 runs in 7 innings at an average of 37.66. She went out cheaply in the previous game at 2 runs but will make a comeback, considering her ecstatic form.
Deandra Dottin to be Manchester Originals Women’s Best Batter
In absence of a solid batting figure in the team, the team is just keeping afloat with only a few notable performances in the team. Dottin has batted in 5 games for the team so far and secured 108 runs at an average of 21.60. She scored 42, 27, 30 & 3 runs in the last four outings.
Manchester Originals Women vs Southern Brave Women Best Bowlers
Georgia Adams to be Southern Brave Women’s Best Bowler
The bowling is also a massive strength for the Brave, as they have the league’s best bowler, as well as batter. Georgia Adams has picked 15 wickets in the current season at an economy of 7.07. Her figures in the last game read as 1/23.
Fi Morris to be Manchester Originals Women’s Best Bowler
The standout bowlers for Manchester this year have been Fi Morris. Morris picked 5 wickets in the opening game of the team. With a total of 8 wickets, she is the top wicket taker of the team. She possesses an economy rate of 9.00 and picked a wicket in her last outing.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Southern Brave Women
Southern Brave Women recently faced Oval Invincibles Women, securing a comfortable 7-wicket win. Oval Invincibles Women set a target of 130 runs. Although Southern Brave Women didn't start strongly, their middle order steadied the innings, particularly thanks to Georgia Adams' impressive 50-run contribution. Notably, Adams showcased her all-round abilities by also picking up a wicket while delivering the most economical overs among her team.
On the flip side, Manchester Originals Women's campaign in the ongoing competition has been less than stellar. Following three unsuccessful matches, they finally found success in their latest outing. Facing Northern Superchargers Women, they restricted them to 107 runs and managed a 3-wicket victory. Despite a lacklustre performance from the top order, the lower order managed to steer the team to victory on the 99th ball of the game.
In past clashes, both teams have won a fixture each out of two encounters. Last season, Southern Brave Women triumphed over Manchester Originals Women by 17 runs. Southern Brave Women currently possess an in-form batting lineup that has dominated the competition. Their bowling unit has been equally instrumental in solidifying their position in the tournament. As per bookmakers, Southern Brave Women are favoured to win the upcoming match, given their overall strong form and performance.
Southern Brave Women to win @ 1.61 (Parimatch)
Manchester Originals Women to win @ 2.30 (Parimatch)Bet Now!