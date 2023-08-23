MAN (Manchester Originals Women) vs SBR (Southern Brave Women) Match Prediction MAN 48 % Chance of Winning SBR 52 % Bet Now! As the competition is nearing its end, Southern Brave Women and Manchester Originals Women will clash in the 31st game of the Hundred Women’s Competition 2023. The match will be held at Old Trafford, Manchester on August 23 and will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Manchester Originals Women vs Southern Brave Women Chances of Winning

Southern Brave Women clinched their fifth consecutive victory in their last game. With six wins and one loss, they currently hold the top spot on the points table with 12 points and a net run rate of 0.461. Riding high on their present form, the team seems poised for a potential spot in the finals. Boasting a formidable roster of both batters and bowlers, they eagerly anticipate securing another triumph in their upcoming fixture.

Conversely, Manchester Originals Women's season will draw to a close after their recent encounter against the Brave. Despite securing their second win of the season in their latest outing, they find themselves positioned at the 5th spot due to enduring three consecutive defeats. Their most recent victory against Northern Superchargers Women, achieved by a narrow margin of 3 wickets, has added 6 points to their tally, accompanied by a net run rate of -0.509.

Having advanced beyond their previous finalist status, Southern Brave Women appear to be in exceptional form this season. Their batting lineup consistently amasses significant runs, and their bowling unit has outperformed that of Manchester Originals. Consequently, Southern Brave Women seem to hold the edge as the superior team in this comparison.

Manchester Originals Women chance of winning - 48 %

Southern Brave Women chance of winning - 62 %

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Manchester Originals Women vs Southern Brave Women Betting Tips

With a commanding batting lineup starring Smriti Mandhana, Danielle Wyatt, and Maia Boucher, the Braves have secured a five-game victory streak. This trio is anticipated to substantially bolster the team's run tally. Lauren Bell, Georgia Adams, Anya Shrubsole, and Chloe Tryon, all entrusted with pivotal breakthroughs in the bowling department.

On the opposing end, Manchester Originals Women have faced batting disappointments this season. Deandra Dottin leads with 108 runs in 5 innings at a 21.60 average. Bowling responsibilities rest with Fi Morris and Ecclestone.

Manchester Originals Women vs Southern Brave Women Toss Prediction

The Old Trafford pitch in Manchester is a haven for batsmen, allowing a smooth contact with the new ball. Although spinners can exploit the pitch's later stages, influencing matches, it remains a batting-friendly surface. Given these circumstances, the team winning the toss would be wise to opt for batting first on this ground.

Weather Report

The weather forecast for Saturday's match is going to be cloudy with a 40% chance of rain. The temperature will be 20 degrees Celsius on an average.

Southern Brave Women Player List

Smriti Mandhana, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Freya Kemp, Danni Wyatt, Anya Shrubsole, Chloe Tryon, Maitlan Brown, Georgia Adams, Rhianna Southby, Danielle Gregory, Kalea Moore, Seren Smale, Ellie Anderson, Mary Taylor

Predicted Playing XI

Georgia Adams All-rounder Smriti Mandhana Batter Chloe Tryon All-rounder Danni Wyatt Batter Freya Kemp Bowler Rhianna Southby Wicket-keeper Lauren Bell Bowler Anya Shrubsole ( c) Bowler Maitlan Brown Bowler Maia Bouchier Batter Kalea Moore Batter

Southern Brave Women Team Form

Southern Brave Women are looking fierce as ever. It was a close contest in their last game but their lower order conquered the target after the top order went out cheaply.

Manchester Originals Women Player List

Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Lizzie Scott, Suzie Bates, Dane van Niekerk, Mady Villiers, Paige Scholfield, Eva Gray, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Kira Chathli, Sophia Smale, Beth Langston, Cordelia Griffith, Claudie Cooper

Predicted Playing XI

Dane van Niekerk (c ) All-rounder Alice Capsey Batter Suzie Bates All-rounder Sophia Smale All-rounder Lauren Winfield-Hill Batter Mady Villiers Bowler Kira Chathli Batter Ryana MacDonald-Gay All-rounder Eva Gray Bowler Paige Scholfield All-rounder Marizanne Kapp All-rounder

Manchester Originals Women Team Form

The team has been inconsistent throughout their campaign this season. Their batters were reliable in the first few games. However, their roles have reversed as the bowlers are doing much better, restricting the opponents at 107 in their last outing.

Manchester Originals Women vs Southern Brave Women Head-to-Head

The sides have collided two times till date with both sides splitting the victories.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

Manchester Originals Women - 1

Southern Brave Women - 1

No Result/Abandoned - 0

Manchester Originals Women vs Southern Brave Women Betting Odds

Manchester Originals Women to score over 19.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85 @ Parimatch)

The opening pair of Emma Lamb and Laura Wolvaardt did not work in their campaign of the current season of the Women’s Hundred. They posted 0,1, 11, 14 & 4 runs before their first dismissal in the five games they have played. MO-W’s batting is not their strongest suit and most of their batters look out of form, including the openers. Lamb and Wolvaardt average at 11.00 & 20.20 respectively in the competition. They are expected to continue the same form and face an early dismissal against the strong SB-W bowlers.

Manchester Originals Women vs Southern Brave Women Best Batters

Smriti Mandhana to be Southern Brave Women’s Best Batter

Smriti Mandhana has been very consistent with her bat in the competition. She has been a reckoning force in the competition and raised 226 runs in 7 innings at an average of 37.66. She went out cheaply in the previous game at 2 runs but will make a comeback, considering her ecstatic form.

Deandra Dottin to be Manchester Originals Women’s Best Batter

In absence of a solid batting figure in the team, the team is just keeping afloat with only a few notable performances in the team. Dottin has batted in 5 games for the team so far and secured 108 runs at an average of 21.60. She scored 42, 27, 30 & 3 runs in the last four outings.

Manchester Originals Women vs Southern Brave Women Best Bowlers

Georgia Adams to be Southern Brave Women’s Best Bowler

The bowling is also a massive strength for the Brave, as they have the league’s best bowler, as well as batter. Georgia Adams has picked 15 wickets in the current season at an economy of 7.07. Her figures in the last game read as 1/23.

Fi Morris to be Manchester Originals Women’s Best Bowler

The standout bowlers for Manchester this year have been Fi Morris. Morris picked 5 wickets in the opening game of the team. With a total of 8 wickets, she is the top wicket taker of the team. She possesses an economy rate of 9.00 and picked a wicket in her last outing.