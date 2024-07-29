MAN (Manchester Originals Women) vs TRER (Trent Rockets Women) Match Prediction MAN 47 % Chance of Winning TRER 53 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.96 Bet now! Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.94 Bet now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.815 Bet now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Manchester Originals Women and Trent Rockets Women will meet in the 7th game of the Women’s Hundred 2024. The game will be hosted at Old Trafford, Manchester on July 29, 2024. The match will begin from 7:30 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Manchester Originals Women vs Trent Rockets Women Chance of Winning

Manchester Originals finished at the 7th place of the table with two wins and four losses last season. The team only earned 4 points and a net run rate of -0.778. Manchester Originals Women had a terrible start to their campaign and lost their first game of the season against Welsh Fire Women. With a loss, they are placed at the 6th place of the points table. They have no points and a net run rate of -0.444.

Trent Rockets Women had a decent season last year. The team finished at the 4th place of the table with three wins and four losses. They had a superb start to their campaign this year. They won the first game against Northern Supercharges. With that, they are currently placed 3rd in the points table with 2 points and a net run rate of 1.000.

Trent Rockets Women’s chance of winning: 53%

Manchester Originals Women’ chance of winning: 47%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Manchester Originals Women vs Trent Rockets Women Betting Tips

Manchester Originals Women to score over 23.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)

Manchester Originals Women opened their innings with Laura Wolvaardt and Beth Mooney in the competition. Both the batters are very talented opening batters. The pair secured 58 runs before their first dismissal in their game. In their last clash against Trent Rockets, the team secured 14 runs before their 1st dismissal. However, the line-up has changed this season. That said, the team is expected to score high before their first dismissal in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Manchester Originals Women’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 23.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Trent Rockets Women’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 17.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership: Manchester Originals Women 1.64 Bet on Parimatch

Manchester Originals Women vs Trent Rockets Women Toss Prediction

Old Trafford in Manchester prepares to host its first game of the season. Out of the three games which took place at the Old Trafford as part of the women’s hundred competition in the 2023 season, the average first innings score stood at 104. The average second innings score was at 106.6. The teams which won the toss and elected to field first were on the successful side in two of the three completed Women’s Hundred matches on this ground in 2023. The winning team shall choose to field here first.

Weather Report

The weather conditions in Manchester are likely to be mostly cloudy on Monday. The maximum temperature might hover around 26°C.

Manchester Originals Women Players List

Beth Mooney (o), Sophie Ecclestone, Kim Garth (o), Laura Wolvaardt (o), Lauren Filer, Eve Jones, Emma Lamb, Fi Morris, Kathryn Bryce, Phoebe Graham, Ellie Threlkeld, Liberty Heap, Danielle Gregory, Alice Monaghan, Bethan Ellis

Predicted Playing XI

Beth Mooney Wicket-keeper Emma Lamb All-rounder Laura Wolvaardt Batter Eleanor Threlkeld Batter Kathryn Bryce All-rounder Kim Garth Bowler Eve Jones All-rounder Sophie Ecclestone Bowler Lauren Filer Bowler Alice Monaghan Bowler Fi Morris All-rounder

Manchester Originals Women Recent Form

Manchester Originals Women are coming from a loss against Welsh Fire Women. They were lacking in both the departments.

Trent Rockets Women Players List

Nat Sciver-Brunt, Grace Scrivens, Katie George, Ash Gardner, Alana King, Heather Graham, Bryony Smith, Kirstie Gordon, Alexa Stonehouse, Grace Potts, Josie Groves, Kira Chathli, Cassidy McCarthy, Aylish Cranstone, Natasha Wraith

Predicted Playing XI

Natasha Wraith Wicket-keeper Nat Sciver-Brunt All-rounder Josie Groves Bowler Ashleigh Gardner All-rounder Heather Graham All-rounder Grace Scrivens Batter Bryony Smith All-rounder Grace Potts Bowler Kirstie Gordon Bowler Alana King All-rounder Katie George Bowler

Trent Rockets Women Recent Form

Trent Rockets Women are coming from a win here. They batted decently but their real strength is their bowling order. They dismissed NS-W all out at 103 runs in the last game.

Manchester Originals Women vs Trent Rockets Women Head-to-Head Record

In the last three clashes between the sides, Trent Rockets Women lead the tally by 2-1.

Manchester Originals Women won- 1

Trent Rockets Women won- 2

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Manchester Originals Women vs Trent Rockets Women Betting Odds

Manchester Originals Women clashed against Welsh Fire Women in their first game of the Women’s Hundred 2024. They batted first in the game and settled for 113/7 in the game. Their batting fell short in the game. Laura Wolvaardt scored 37 runs while Sophie Ecclestone chipped in an unbeaten 27 runs in the game for the Originals. Chasing the target, Welsh Fire posted 117/3, winning the game by 7 wickets. Fi Morris picked 2 wickets in the game and was the best bowler from Manchester.

Trent Rockets Women went against Northern Superchargers Women in their first game of the Women’s Hundred 2024. Trent Rockets batted first in the game and collected 123/5 in the game. The total was not that impressive but the team were confident with their bowling order. Nat Sciver-Brunt was the top scorer with an unbeaten 36 in the game while Grace Scrivens scored 32 runs in the game. Northern Superchargers were bundled out at 103 runs, giving away the win to Trent Rockets by 20 runs. Heather Graham was fantastic with the ball and picked 3 wickets in the game. Alana King and Nat Sciver-Brunt picked 2 wickets each.

Manchester Originals Women vs Trent Rockets Women Great Britain Old Trafford, null Manchester Originals (w) Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.84 Bet now! Trent Rockets (w) Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.94 Bet now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.815 Bet now!

Manchester Originals Women vs Trent Rockets Women Top Batters

Laura Wolvaardt to be the top batter for Manchester Originals Women

Laura Wolvaardt was the team’s top scorer last season. She scored 147 runs in 6 games at an average of 24.50. She was the top scorer in the first game of this season as well. She scored 37 runs in the game. She will come in as the best batter from MO-W.

Bryony Smith to be the top batter for Trent Rockets Women

Bryony Smith is one of the top batters of the team. She collected 226 runs in 7 games at an average of 32.28 last season. The batter had a strike rate of over 160 last season. She scored 23 runs in the first game of the season. She will be expected to strike hard in the next game.

Manchester Originals Women vs Trent Rockets Women Top Bowlers

Fi Morris to be the top bowler for Manchester Originals Women

Fi Morris began this season with 2 wickets in the first game of the competition. With that, she will enter as the best bowler from Manchester Originals.

Heather Graham to be the top bowler for Trent Rockets Women

Heather Graham was fantastic in the last game where she took 3 wickets for 13 runs in the game. With that form, she will come in as the best bowler from Trent Rockets.