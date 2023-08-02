MAN (Manchester Originals Women) vs WELF (Welsh Fire Women) Match Prediction
WELF
41%
Chance of Winning
MAN
59%
Test
Sophia Gardens
Facts
- The sides have collided twice where both the sides have won a game each.
- Welsh Fire finished at the bottom last season with a single victory in 6 games.
Manchester Originals Women vs Welsh Fire Women Chances of Winning
The highly anticipated Women's Hundred returns with matches scheduled from August 1 to August 27. Organised by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), the 2023 edition promises to be an exciting franchise tournament.
Manchester Originals Women seek redemption after a dismal previous season, where they struggled to secure wins and failed to reach the playoffs. Nevertheless, bolstered by aggressive batters like Deandra Dottin, Emma Lamb, and Laura Wolvaardt, the team aims to make a significant impact this time around. Similarly, Welsh Fire Women also endured a forgettable campaign last season, finishing at the bottom of the table with a string of disappointing performances. However, with players of the calibre of Tammy Beaumont, Hayley Matthews, and Sophia Dunkley in their ranks, they are determined to turn things around and show their true potential in the upcoming season.
Manchester Originals Women chance of winning - 59%
Welsh Fire Women chance of winning - 41%
Manchester Originals Women vs Welsh Fire Women Betting Tips
The much-anticipated showdown between Manchester Originals and Welsh Fire is set to be a thrilling encounter. Both teams had their fair share of struggles in the previous season, with Manchester Originals failing to perform at their best, and Welsh Fire Women facing a disappointing outcome. However, with the addition of fresh talents to both squads, the dynamics of the match could be altered, making it difficult to predict the final outcome. Fans can look forward to an exhilarating clash as these teams battle it out on the field with renewed vigour and determination.
Manchester Originals Women vs Welsh Fire Women Toss Prediction
The pitch offers no such help for the bowlers as it is a surface known as batters paradise. However, seamers do get some amount of assistance with the new ball but once the ball gets old it’s only the batter’s game. Hence, the teams will look to bowl first.
Weather Report
The temperature is expected to be around 18 degree celsius during the fixture. There is a 60% chance of precipitation on the game day.
Manchester Originals Women Player List
Sophie Ecclestone, Deandra Dottin, Emma Lamb, Ellie Threlkeld, Laura Wolvaardt, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Kathryn Bryce, Katie George, Liberty Heap, Phoebe Graham, Fi Morris, Ami Campbell, Amara Carr, Mahika Gaur, Laura Jackson
Predicted Playing XI
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Sophie Ecclestone (c )
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Bowler
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Deandra Dottin
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All-rounder
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Emma Lamb
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Batter
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Ellie Threlkeld
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Wicket-keeper
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Laura Wolvaardt
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Batter
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Amanda Jade-Wellington
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Bowler
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Kathryn Bryce
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All-rounder
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Phoebe Graham
|
Bowler
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Katie George
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Bowler
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Ami Campbell
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Batter
|
Mahika Gaur
|
Bowler
Manchester Originals Women Team Form
The competition is yet to start this season. However, from the looks of the squad, they look ferocious as ever and have an aggressive bowling order.
Welsh Fire Women Player List
Tammy Beaumont, Hayley Matthews, Sophia Dunkley, Shabnim Ismail, Georgia Elwiss, Freya Davies, Laura Harris, Alex Hartley, Alex Griffiths, Claire Nicholas, Sarah Bryce, Emily Windsor, Ella McCaughan, Georgia Davis, Kate Coppack
Predicted Playing XI
|
Tammy Beaumont (c )
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Batter
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Hayley Matthews
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Batter
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Sophia Dunkley
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All-rounder
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Shabnim Ismail
|
Bowler
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Georgia Elwiss
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All-rounder
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Freya Davies
|
Bowler
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Laura Harris
|
Batter
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Sarah Bryce
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Wicket-keeper
|
Emily Windsor
|
Batter
|
Claire Nicholas
|
Bowler
|
Alex Hartley
|
Bowler
Welsh Fire Women Team Form
The team possesses a balanced line-up of batters and bowlers this season. They are expected to deliver an impressive performance.
Manchester Originals Women vs Welsh Fire Women Head-to-Head
The sides have played each other 2 times, where both the teams have won a game each.
T20 Head-to-Head Records
Welsh Fire Women - 1
Manchester Originals Women - 1
No Result/Abandoned - 0
Manchester Originals Women vs Welsh Fire Women Betting Odds
Welsh Fire Women to score high before 1st dismissal
Welsh Fire Women led one of the most successful batting campaigns in the previous season but that could not win them games in the competition. Their opening pair, Hayley Matthews and Tammy Beaumont, posted the scores of 110, 13, 46, 41 & 16 runs before their first dismissal in their last five fixtures from last season. They scored 110 runs against Manchester Originals Women before Hayley Matthews lost her wicket.
Manchester Originals Women vs Welsh Fire Women Best Batters
Deandra Dottin to be Manchester Originals Women’s Best Batter
Deandra Dottin is a talented all-rounder from the West Indies and is an opening batter from her side. She only featured in 4 games for the team last season but left an impression, scoring 147 runs at an average of 73.50.
Hayley Matthews to be Welsh Fire Women’s Best Batter
Hayley Matthews is an aggressive opening batter from the West Indies. She played three games for WF-W last season and accumulated 109 runs at an average of 36.33, striking at about 145. She is coming from playing a WT20I series against Ireland and posted the scores of 37, 50 & 48 runs in those outings.
Manchester Originals Women vs Welsh Fire Women Best Bowlers
Sophie Ecclestone to be Manchester Originals Women’s Best Bowler
The skipper of the team, Sophie Ecclestone led the bowling order of the team in the previous edition of the competition. She picked 8 wickets in 6 games at an average of 17.50 and also possessed an economy rate of 7.00.
Claire Nicholas to be Welsh Fire Women’s Best Bowler
Welsh Fire did not have an impressive bowling line-up in the previous season. However, Claire Nicholas did her part in the bowling department. She picked 6 wickets in 6 games, averaging at 16.50 and possessing an economy rate of 7.42.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Manchester Originals Women
Manchester Originals Women will be led by Sophie Ecclestone this season. They are laced with players like Sophie Ecclestone, Deandra Dottin, Emma Lamb & Laura Wolvaardt who will change things around for the team this season. Last season, MNR-W finished at the 6th spot with 2 wins and 4 losses in the competition. On the other hand, Welsh Fire disappointed with their batting as well as bowling in the previous season. They could only win a single match and lost on five occasions in the competition. Finishing at the bottom of the table, Welsh Fire have nowhere but to climb up this season. And with the likes of talented new faces in the squad, it might just be possible.
The sides have collided twice in the history of the tournament where the sides split the wins. However, Welsh Fire displayed a pretty fragile side of their batting and bowling in their previous campaign. They lost against Manchester Originals in their only meeting in the previous season. MNR-W scored 156 runs with the loss of 2 wickets in 100 balls. The target was overwhelming for WF-W, who could only score 145 in the game, falling short by 11 runs to the victory. Having said that, it will be a close competition, however, MNR-W will have an upper hand with a stronger squad.
Manchester Originals Women to win @ 1.70 (Parimatch)
Welsh Fire Women to win @ 2.08 (Parimatch)Bet Now!