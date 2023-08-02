MAN (Manchester Originals Women) vs WELF (Welsh Fire Women) Match Prediction WELF 41 % Chance of Winning MAN 59 % Bet Now! Manchester Originals Women will clash against Welsh Fire Women in the 2nd match of the Women’s Hundred 2023. The game will be hosted at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on August 2. The game will commence from 4:00 PM IST.

Manchester Originals Women vs Welsh Fire Women Chances of Winning

The highly anticipated Women's Hundred returns with matches scheduled from August 1 to August 27. Organised by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), the 2023 edition promises to be an exciting franchise tournament.

Manchester Originals Women seek redemption after a dismal previous season, where they struggled to secure wins and failed to reach the playoffs. Nevertheless, bolstered by aggressive batters like Deandra Dottin, Emma Lamb, and Laura Wolvaardt, the team aims to make a significant impact this time around. Similarly, Welsh Fire Women also endured a forgettable campaign last season, finishing at the bottom of the table with a string of disappointing performances. However, with players of the calibre of Tammy Beaumont, Hayley Matthews, and Sophia Dunkley in their ranks, they are determined to turn things around and show their true potential in the upcoming season.

Manchester Originals Women chance of winning - 59%

Welsh Fire Women chance of winning - 41%

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Manchester Originals Women vs Welsh Fire Women Betting Tips

The much-anticipated showdown between Manchester Originals and Welsh Fire is set to be a thrilling encounter. Both teams had their fair share of struggles in the previous season, with Manchester Originals failing to perform at their best, and Welsh Fire Women facing a disappointing outcome. However, with the addition of fresh talents to both squads, the dynamics of the match could be altered, making it difficult to predict the final outcome. Fans can look forward to an exhilarating clash as these teams battle it out on the field with renewed vigour and determination.

Manchester Originals Women vs Welsh Fire Women Toss Prediction

The pitch offers no such help for the bowlers as it is a surface known as batters paradise. However, seamers do get some amount of assistance with the new ball but once the ball gets old it’s only the batter’s game. Hence, the teams will look to bowl first.

Weather Report

The temperature is expected to be around 18 degree celsius during the fixture. There is a 60% chance of precipitation on the game day.

Manchester Originals Women Player List

Sophie Ecclestone, Deandra Dottin, Emma Lamb, Ellie Threlkeld, Laura Wolvaardt, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Kathryn Bryce, Katie George, Liberty Heap, Phoebe Graham, Fi Morris, Ami Campbell, Amara Carr, Mahika Gaur, Laura Jackson

Predicted Playing XI

Sophie Ecclestone (c ) Bowler Deandra Dottin All-rounder Emma Lamb Batter Ellie Threlkeld Wicket-keeper Laura Wolvaardt Batter Amanda Jade-Wellington Bowler Kathryn Bryce All-rounder Phoebe Graham Bowler Katie George Bowler Ami Campbell Batter Mahika Gaur Bowler

Manchester Originals Women Team Form

The competition is yet to start this season. However, from the looks of the squad, they look ferocious as ever and have an aggressive bowling order.

Welsh Fire Women Player List

Tammy Beaumont, Hayley Matthews, Sophia Dunkley, Shabnim Ismail, Georgia Elwiss, Freya Davies, Laura Harris, Alex Hartley, Alex Griffiths, Claire Nicholas, Sarah Bryce, Emily Windsor, Ella McCaughan, Georgia Davis, Kate Coppack

Predicted Playing XI

Tammy Beaumont (c ) Batter Hayley Matthews Batter Sophia Dunkley All-rounder Shabnim Ismail Bowler Georgia Elwiss All-rounder Freya Davies Bowler Laura Harris Batter Sarah Bryce Wicket-keeper Emily Windsor Batter Claire Nicholas Bowler Alex Hartley Bowler

Welsh Fire Women Team Form

The team possesses a balanced line-up of batters and bowlers this season. They are expected to deliver an impressive performance.

Manchester Originals Women vs Welsh Fire Women Head-to-Head

The sides have played each other 2 times, where both the teams have won a game each.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

Welsh Fire Women - 1

Manchester Originals Women - 1

No Result/Abandoned - 0

Manchester Originals Women vs Welsh Fire Women Betting Odds

Welsh Fire Women to score high before 1st dismissal

Welsh Fire Women led one of the most successful batting campaigns in the previous season but that could not win them games in the competition. Their opening pair, Hayley Matthews and Tammy Beaumont, posted the scores of 110, 13, 46, 41 & 16 runs before their first dismissal in their last five fixtures from last season. They scored 110 runs against Manchester Originals Women before Hayley Matthews lost her wicket.

Manchester Originals Women vs Welsh Fire Women Best Batters

Deandra Dottin to be Manchester Originals Women’s Best Batter

Deandra Dottin is a talented all-rounder from the West Indies and is an opening batter from her side. She only featured in 4 games for the team last season but left an impression, scoring 147 runs at an average of 73.50.

Hayley Matthews to be Welsh Fire Women’s Best Batter

Hayley Matthews is an aggressive opening batter from the West Indies. She played three games for WF-W last season and accumulated 109 runs at an average of 36.33, striking at about 145. She is coming from playing a WT20I series against Ireland and posted the scores of 37, 50 & 48 runs in those outings.

Manchester Originals Women vs Welsh Fire Women Best Bowlers

Sophie Ecclestone to be Manchester Originals Women’s Best Bowler

The skipper of the team, Sophie Ecclestone led the bowling order of the team in the previous edition of the competition. She picked 8 wickets in 6 games at an average of 17.50 and also possessed an economy rate of 7.00.

Claire Nicholas to be Welsh Fire Women’s Best Bowler

Welsh Fire did not have an impressive bowling line-up in the previous season. However, Claire Nicholas did her part in the bowling department. She picked 6 wickets in 6 games, averaging at 16.50 and possessing an economy rate of 7.42.