MAN (Manchester Originals Women) vs WELF (Welsh Fire Women) Match Prediction MAN 45 % Chance of Winning WELF 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.17 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 2.15 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.2 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Manchester Originals Women and Welsh Fire Women will meet in the 3rd game of the Women’s Hundred 2024. The game will be hosted at the Rose Bowl, Southampton on July 24, 2024. The match will begin from 7:30 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Manchester Originals Women vs Welsh Fire Women Chance of Winning

Manchester Originals Women and Welsh Fire Women will face each other in their first game of the season. It will be very important to set the tone for the rest of the campaign the teams are going to have.

Manchester Originals finished at the 7th place of the table with two wins and four losses last season. The team only earned 4 points and a net run rate of -0.778. Manchester Originals Women have a few changes in the squad and will be looking to do better this season.

Welsh Fire Women ended at the 3rd place of the points table last year. The team won five games and lost two matches in the competition. The team reached the Eliminator game but the match was abandoned mid-game due to showers. By default, Northern Supercharges moved ahead in the game while Welsh Fire Women were eliminated. The team will not keep themselves at that position and will look to win every game.

Welsh Fire Women’s chance of winning: 55%

Manchester Originals Women’ chance of winning: 45%

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Manchester Originals Women vs Welsh Fire Women Betting Tips

Manchester Originals Women to score high before 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)

Manchester Originals Women opened their innings with Lauren Winfield-Hill and Suzie Bates in the competition. The pair secured 31 runs before their first dismissal in their last clash against London Spirit. Bates is not in the squad anymore. However, the team has various options. Moreover, the London Spirit did not do well with the ball last season. That said, the team is expected to score high before their first dismissal in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Highest Individual Score Over 55.5 runs 1.88 Bet on Parimatch Total Fours Under 26.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership: Manchester Originals Women 1.80 Bet on Parimatch

Manchester Originals Women vs Welsh Fire Women Toss Prediction

The surface at the Rose Bowl in Southampton is known for assisting the batters, mostly in the first innings of the game. The average first-inning score here in the T20 internationals was 173, while the successfully chased highest total in the T20Is was only 158 runs. So, the toss-winning captain will look ahead to bat first to trouble the opponent with a tough run-chase.

Weather Report

The day will be a cloudy day on July 24. The temperature will hover around 23 degree Celsius. There is no rain predicted on the day of the game.

Manchester Originals Women Players List

Beth Mooney (o), Sophie Ecclestone, Kim Garth (o), Laura Wolvaardt (o), Lauren Filer, Eve Jones, Emma Lamb, Fi Morris, Kathryn Bryce, Phoebe Graham, Ellie Threlkeld, Liberty Heap, Danielle Gregory, Alice Monaghan, Bethan Ellis

Predicted Playing XI

Beth Mooney Wicket-keeper Emma Lamb All-rounder Laura Wolvaardt Batter Eleanor Threlkeld Batter Kathryn Bryce All-rounder Bethan Ellis All-rounder Eve Jones All-rounder Sophie Ecclestone Bowler Lauren Filer Bowler Danielle Gregory Bowler Fi Morris Bowler

Manchester Originals Women Recent Form

Manchester Originals Women finished their campaign at the 7th place last season. They lost a lot of games and lacked in their batting power. They have few new additions this season and will be looking to do better.

Welsh Fire Women Players List

Hayley Matthews, Sophia Dunkley, Shabnim Ismail, Tammy Beaumont, Jess Jonassen, Georgia Elwiss, Sarah Bryce, Freya Davies, Phoebe Franklin, Emily Windsor, Ella McCaughan, Beth Langston, Alex Griffiths, Georgia Davis, Kate Coppack

Predicted Playing XI

Sarah Bryce Wicket-keeper Hayley Matthews All-rounder Ella McCaughan Batter Sophia Dunkley All-rounder Georgia Elwiss All-rounder Tammy Beaumont Batter Emily Windsor Batter Jess Jonassen Bowler Shabnim Ismail Bowler Freya Davies Bowler Kate Coppack Bowler

Welsh Fire Women Recent Form

Welsh Fire Women had a decent season last year. They finished 3rd in the standings but were robbed of an opportunity to contest in the finals as their Eliminator game was abandoned due to rain.

Manchester Originals Women vs Welsh Fire Women Head-to-Head Record

In the last three clashes between the sides, Manchester Originals Women and Welsh Fire Women are tied at 1-1.

Manchester Originals Women won- 1

Welsh Fire Women won- 1

No result/ Abandoned- 1

Manchester Originals Women vs Welsh Fire Women Betting Odds

Manchester Originals Women clashed against Southern Brave Women in their last game of the Women’s Hundred 2023. They batted first in the game and settled for 118/4 in the game. Their batting fell short in the game. Laura Wolvaardt scored 46 runs while Fi Morris chipped in 50 runs in the game for the Originals. Chasing the target, Southern Brave posted 121/2, winning the game by 8 wickets. Kathryn Bryce was the only impactful bowler from Manchester Originals and picked a single wicket.

Welsh Fire Women went against Northern Superchargers Women in their last game of the Women’s Hundred 2023. NS-W batted first in the game and scored 144/4 in the game. Welsh Fire Women were pretty loose with their deliveries and leaked a lot of runs in the game. Sophia Dunkley picked a wicket for 14 runs in the game. Chasing the target, Welsh Fire could only post 128/8 in the game and lost the match by 16 runs. Sophia Dunkley scored 29 runs while Laura Harris smashed 37 runs in the game. The team will be looking to do better in their brand-new season of the competition.

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Manchester Originals Women vs Welsh Fire Women Top Batters

Laura Wolvaardt to be the top batter for Manchester Originals Women

Laura Wolvaardt was the team’s top scorer last season. She scored 147 runs in 6 games at an average of 24.50. She will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Tammy Beaumont to be the top batter for Welsh Fire Women

Tammy Beaumont is a prolific opening batter. She scored 290 runs in 8 games for the team at an average of 41.42. She also smashed a century in her campaign. She will come in as the best batter from Welsh Fire.

Manchester Originals Women vs Welsh Fire Women Top Bowlers

Fi Morris to be the top bowler for Manchester Originals Women

Fi Morris is the top bowling figure from Manchester Originals. She took 8 wickets in 6 games last year. She also maintained an economy rate of 6.00 in the competition. She will be a strong bowler to beat in the next game.

Shabnim Ismail to be the top bowler for Welsh Fire Women

Shabnim Ismail was the best bowler from Welsh Fire last season. She took a total of 11 wickets in 7 games of the competition. She had an economy rate of 7.07 in the competition. Ismail will be looking to bowl well in the next game.