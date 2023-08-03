NOS (Northern Superchargers Women) vs BIR (Birmingham Phoenix Women) Match Prediction NOS 43 % Chance of Winning BIR 57 % Bet Now! Northern Superchargers Women and Birmingham Phoenix Women will be locking horns in the match number 4 of the brand new season of the Hundreds Women’s Competition. The scheduled fixture will be hosted at the Headingley, Leeds on Thursday, 3rd August, 2023, at 7:30 PM IST.

Northern Superchargers Women vs Birmingham Phoenix Women Chance of Winning

Northern Superchargers Women came 5th last season in the Hundreds Women competition. The side picked up three wins and suffered as many losses in six outings last season. They finished the season at the 5th spot with six points but failed to make it to the playoffs. The H Armitage led side picked up a 20 run win over Birmingham Phoenix Women in their last league stage game, courtesy of Laura Wolvaardt’s 50 run knock.

Birmingham Phoenix Women secured the 4th spot last season in the Hundreds Women competition. Their season kicked-off on a brilliant note with three back-to-back wins after which they lost their remaining three games and just failed to qualify for the playoffs. Their last league stage game against London Spirit ended in defeat.

Northern Superchargers Women chance of winning: 43%

Birmingham Phoenix Women chance of winning: 57%

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Northern Superchargers Women vs Birmingham Phoenix Women Betting Tips

Laura Wolvaardt, NS-W’s top run-scorer last season in the Hundreds Women competition has scored over 30 runs in each of her last four games in the tournament. Hence, we predict Laura Wolvaardt to score over 30 again in the game against Birmingham Phoenix Women. Ellyse Perry, BP-W’s top run-scorer last season has been in phenomenal form. Earlier this month in the ICC Women’s Championship, Perry scored 293 runs at 58.60 in 7 games. We predict Ellyse Perry to continue her form in the match against Northern Superchargers Women.

Northern Superchargers Women vs Birmingham Phoenix Women Toss Prediction

The pitch at the Headingley, Leeds is ideal for batting. Especially in One Day cricket, it is a batting track. Hence, teams prefer bowling first at this venue. Out of the 45 ODI games played here, the team batting first won on 17 occasions while the team batting second won 26 times and 2 matches had no result. However, the last five ODIs say otherwise. The last five ODIs have seen the teams batting first coming out victorious on three occasions. The average first innings score here in the last five matches is 277 runs and the average second innings score here is 258.4 runs.

Based on the recent matches and outcomes at this venue the team batting first has had more advantage and we predict the team winning the toss to bowl first at this venue.

Weather Report

As per Accuweather, the temperature at the Headingley, Leeds on Wednesday is expected to be around 19 degree Celsius and 81% precipitation and a moderate wind blowing at 11 km/h. It is likely to rain on Wednesday at Leeds.

NS-W Players List

Aylish Cranstone, Leah Dobson, Phoebe Litchfield, Hollie Armitage(c), Grace Hall, Lucy Higham, Georgie Boyce, Marie Kelly, Alice Davidson-Richards, Bess Heath(wk), Kate Cross, Jemimah Rodrigues, Phoebe Franklin, Georgia Wareham, Grace Ballinger, Linsey Smith.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Phoebe Litchfield Batsman Jemimah Rodrigues Batsman Bess Heath Wicket-keeper Hollie Armitage All-rounder Heather Graham All-rounder Alice Davidson-Richards All-rounder Lucy Higham All-rounder Grace Ballinger Bowler Georgi Wareham Bowler Linsey Smith Bowler Kate Cross Bowler

NS-W Recent Form

Northern Superchargers Women had an ordinary season last time around. They managed to pick up three wins and as many defeats in six outings. Laura Wolvaardt was in sensational form for the Superchargers Women last season. The form of Alyssa Healy and Hollie Armitage with the bat and collective bowling efforts from their bowlers has reaped rewards for NS-W.

BP-W Players List

Chloe Brewer, Sterre Kalis, Issy Wong, Amy Jones(wk), Hannah Baker, Davina Perrin, Charis Pavely, Sophie Devine, Abtaha Maqsood, Katie Levick, Eve Jones, Erin Burns, Abbey Freeborn(wk), Emily Arlott.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Sophie Devine All-rounder Eve Jones All-rounder Amy Jones Wicket-keeper Sterre Kalis Batsman Abigail Freeborn All-rounder Chloe Brewer All-rounder Issy Wong Bowler Emily Arlott Bowler Kristie Gordon Bowler Abtaha Maqsood Bowler Katie Levick Bowler

BP-W Recent Form

Birmingham Phoenix Women just missed on making it to the playoffs last season, picking up only three wins and losing as many games. Trent Rockets Women qualified on the basis of a slightly superior net run rate. They have lost their last three games and won only two games in their last five. Birmingham Phoenix Women will aim to kick off their season on a high note.

NS-W vs BP-W Head-to-Head Record

The sides have met each other twice in the past and Birmingham Phoenix Women managed to win on both the occasions. Last time when the sides collided, Birmingham Phoenix Women picked up a 5 run win over Northern Superchargers Women.

Total Matches Played: 2 matches

NS-W Won: 0 matches

BP-W Won: 2 matches

No Result/ Abandoned: 0 matches

NS-W vs BP-W Betting Odds

Birmingham Phoenix Women to win @ 1.77

The Sophie Devine led side secured the 4th spot in the table standings last season, picking up only three wins and as many defeats in six outings. Northern Superchargers Women, on the other hand, finished just below Birmingham Phoenix Women in the table. Birmingham Phoenix finished above Northern Superchargers in each of the previous two seasons. Infact, they defeated Northern Superchargers in each of their previous two meetings. Hence, we predict Birmingham Phoenix Women to win this contest.

NS-W vs BP-W Top Batters

Jemimah Rodrigues to be the top batter for NS-W

Jemimah Rodrigues, 22, played only two games last season for the Superchargers Women. She scored 53 runs last season but hammered 249 runs the season before. The middle-order batsman averages almost 37.80 in the competition. Hence, we predict Jemimah Rodrigues to be the top batter for NS-W.

Sophie Devine to be the top batter for BP-W

Birmingham Phoenix Women’s skipper Sophie Devine had an ordinary season last time around. She only 103 runs at 17.20 in only six outings. She is arriving here after playing three WT20Is for NZ-W against SL-W. She scored 133 runs at an average of 44.33. Looking at her current form, Sophie Devine is expected to be Birmingham Phoenix’s top batter in this contest.

NS-W vs BP-W Top Bowlers

Alice Davidson-Richards to be the top bowler for NS-W

Alice Davidson-Richards, 29, hailing from Kent picked up 7 wickets last season in the Hundreds Women competition. She leaked runs at an economy of only 9.42. In the ongoing season of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, Alice Davidson-Richards has 11 wickets to her name in only 9 games. We predict Alice Davidson-Richards to be NS-W’s top bowler in this game against BP-W.

Katie Levick to be the top bowler for BP-W

Katie Levick has been a star performer for the Superchargers Women. In the 2022 season, she picked up 6 wickets in as many games at an economy of 5.82. Across two seasons of the Hundreds Women competition, she has picked up 13 wickets. She is entering the competition after having a phenomenal season with Northern Diamonds in the 2023 season of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, picking up 18 wickets in 10 games. We predict Katie Levick to be the top bowler for NS-W in this game.