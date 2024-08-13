NOS (Northern Superchargers Women) vs LON (London Spirit Women) Match Prediction
NOS
55%
Chance of Winning
LON
45%
Great Britain
Headingley
Facts:
- The tally is led by Northern Superchargers women by 2-1 in the five clashes against London Spirit women.
- London Spirit Women are placed 4th in the standings whereas Northern Superchargers are placed at the 3rd position of the standings.
Northern Superchargers Women vs London Spirit Women Chance of Winning
Northern Superchargers Women are very close to the play-offs. However, their last loss against Manchester Originals Women put them at a tough spot. The team is placed at the 3rd place of the points table with three wins and two losses. This game will decide whether they stay in the competition or they are knocked out of the contest. The team has 8 points and a net run rate of 1.267.
London Spirit Women also lost their last game against Oval Invincibles Women. Their loss brought them to the 4th place of the points table. The team has three wins and as many losses. A win in the next game will place them at the 3rd position and provide them with another fighting chance for the title. The team has 7 points and a net run rate of -0.088.
- Northern Superchargers Women’s chance of winning: 55%
- London Spirit Women’ chance of winning: 45%
Northern Superchargers Women vs London Spirit Women Betting Tips
London Spirit Women to score under 18.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)
London Spirit has won a single match in their last five outings. The team is low on confidence and lacking in their batting order. The team opens with Georgia Redmayne and Meg Lanning who average at 23.33 & 17.71 respectively in the current competition. The team has posted the scores of 16, 25, 6, 2, 21, 12 and 2 runs before their 1st dismissal in their campaign. The top order of the team looks worrisome whereas Northern Superchargers will look to exploit their poor batting form. Having said that, the team will lose an early wicket in the next game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
London Spirit Women’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 18.5 runs
Northern Superchargers Women’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 12.5 runs
Best Opening Partnership: London Spirit Women
Northern Superchargers Women vs London Spirit Women Toss Prediction
Certainly not one of those batting paradises in this part of the world, but Headingley pitch does have a lot to offer for batsmen and bowler alike. Teams tend to go a little too hard at the top when the ball is hard and comes on nicely to bat. Our guess is that the captain winning the toss would more likely opt to bat first.
Weather Report
Rain might play spoilsport on the day of the game. The temperature will remain under 27 degrees Celsius.
London Spirit Women Players List
Heather Knight, Meg Lanning, Deepti Sharma*, Georgia Redmayne, Danielle Gibson, Charlie Dean, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Munro, Tara Norris, Hannah Jones, Cordelia Griffith, Eva Gray, Niamh Holland, Abbey Freeborn, Ellie Anderson
Predicted Playing XI
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Georgia Redmayne
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Wicket-keeper
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Deepti Sharma
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All-rounder
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Cordelia Griffith
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Batter
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Meg Lanning
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Batter
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Sarah Glenn
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Bowler
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Heather Knight (c)
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Batter
|
Eva Gray
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Bowler
|
Charlie Dean
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All-rounder
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Danielle Gibson
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All-rounder
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Tara Norris
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Bowler
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Sophie Munro
|
Bowler
London Spirit Women Recent Form
London Spirit Women are coming from a loss in the last game. Their batters are looking out of form and only posted 120 runs in the last game.
Northern Superchargers Women Players List
Kate Cross, Bess Heath, Annabel Sutherland, Phoebe Litchfield, Georgia Wareham, Linsey Smith, Alice Davidson-Richards, Hollie Armitage, Marie Kelly, Grace Ballinger, Lucy Higham, Ella Claridge, Davina Perrin, Jodi Grewcock, Sophia Turner
Predicted Playing XI
|
Bess Heath
|
Wicket-keeper
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Hollie Armitage
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All-rounder
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Phoebe Litchfield
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Batter
|
Marie Kelly
|
Batter
|
Lucy Higham
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All-rounder
|
Linsey Smith
|
Bowler
|
Annabel Sutherland
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All-rounder
|
Grace Ballinger
|
Bowler
|
Kate Cross
|
Bowler
|
Georgia Wareham
|
Bowler
|
Alice Davidson-Richards
|
Bowler
Northern Superchargers Women Recent Form
Northern Superchargers Women are coming from a loss here. They batted poorly in the last game and could not chase the target. The team needs to win the next game to stay in the tournament.
Northern Superchargers Women vs London Spirit Women Head-to-Head Record
In the last five clashes between the sides, the tally is led by Northern Superchargers women by 2-1.
London Spirit Women won- 1
Northern Superchargers Women won- 2
No result/ Abandoned- 0
Northern Superchargers Women vs London Spirit Women Betting Odds
Northern Superchargers Women clashed against Manchester Originals Women in their last game of the competition. The Originals smashed 151/3 in the game. NS-W were expensive with the ball. Linsey Smith got a single wicket in the game. Chasing the target, Northern Superchargers posted 134/8, losing the game by 17 runs. Phoebe Litchfield was the top scorer in the team with 45 runs in the game. Annabel Sutherland scored 26 runs while Georgia Wareham knocked 25 runs in the match. The team needs this win more than ever.
London Spirit Women went against Oval Invincibles Women in the last game. London Spirit only scored 120/8 in the game. Deepti Sharma knocked an unbeaten 46 runs from the middle order while Eva Gay scored 28 runs. The team could not defend the target as Oval Invincibles Women scored 121/2, winning the game by 8 wickets. Sarah Glenn and Danielle Gibson picked a wicket each. The team will be aiming at a win here.
Northern Superchargers Women vs London Spirit Women
Great Britain
Headingley, null
Northern Superchargers Women vs London Spirit Women Top Batters
Deepti Sharma to be the top batter for London Spirit Women
Deepti Sharma has been consistently pouring in runs with her bat since her entry into the competition. With 159 runs in 4 games, she has the best batting momentum in the team right now. She knocked an unbeaten 46 runs in the last game.
Annabel Sutherland to be the top batter for Northern Superchargers Women
Annabel Sutherland has batted very well in the competition. She has a total of 188 runs in 6 games at an average of 37.60. She is coming from a fantastic knock of 26 runs in the last game. Sutherland will be expected to bat well in the next game.
Northern Superchargers Women vs London Spirit Women Top Bowlers
Sarah Glenn to be the top bowler for London Spirit Women
Sarah Glenn is the best bowler from the team. She has 9 wickets in 7 games. She managed to pick a wicket in the last game. Glenn will come in as the best bowler in the next game.
Linsey Smith to be the top bowler for Northern Superchargers Women
Linsey Smithis the best bowler from the team. She has 12 wickets in 6 games. She has been consistently picking wickets in the competition. She got a single wicket in the last game. With her form, she will be looking to bowl well in the next game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Northern Superchargers Women
Northern Superchargers Women to win @ 1.83 (Parimatch)
London Spirit Women to win @ 1.97 (Parimatch)
Parimatch