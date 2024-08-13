NOS (Northern Superchargers Women) vs LON (London Spirit Women) Match Prediction NOS 55 % Chance of Winning LON 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.83 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.76 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.869 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR London Spirit Women and Northern Superchargers Women will meet in the 29th game of the Women’s Hundred 2024. The game will be hosted at Headingley, Leeds on August 13, 2024. The match will begin from 7:30 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Northern Superchargers Women vs London Spirit Women Chance of Winning

Northern Superchargers Women are very close to the play-offs. However, their last loss against Manchester Originals Women put them at a tough spot. The team is placed at the 3rd place of the points table with three wins and two losses. This game will decide whether they stay in the competition or they are knocked out of the contest. The team has 8 points and a net run rate of 1.267.

London Spirit Women also lost their last game against Oval Invincibles Women. Their loss brought them to the 4th place of the points table. The team has three wins and as many losses. A win in the next game will place them at the 3rd position and provide them with another fighting chance for the title. The team has 7 points and a net run rate of -0.088.

Northern Superchargers Women’s chance of winning: 55%

London Spirit Women’ chance of winning: 45%

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Northern Superchargers Women vs London Spirit Women Betting Tips

London Spirit Women to score under 18.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)

London Spirit has won a single match in their last five outings. The team is low on confidence and lacking in their batting order. The team opens with Georgia Redmayne and Meg Lanning who average at 23.33 & 17.71 respectively in the current competition. The team has posted the scores of 16, 25, 6, 2, 21, 12 and 2 runs before their 1st dismissal in their campaign. The top order of the team looks worrisome whereas Northern Superchargers will look to exploit their poor batting form. Having said that, the team will lose an early wicket in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds London Spirit Women’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 18.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Northern Superchargers Women’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 12.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership: London Spirit Women 1.57 Bet on Parimatch

Northern Superchargers Women vs London Spirit Women Toss Prediction

Certainly not one of those batting paradises in this part of the world, but Headingley pitch does have a lot to offer for batsmen and bowler alike. Teams tend to go a little too hard at the top when the ball is hard and comes on nicely to bat. Our guess is that the captain winning the toss would more likely opt to bat first.

Weather Report

Rain might play spoilsport on the day of the game. The temperature will remain under 27 degrees Celsius.

London Spirit Women Players List

Heather Knight, Meg Lanning, Deepti Sharma*, Georgia Redmayne, Danielle Gibson, Charlie Dean, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Munro, Tara Norris, Hannah Jones, Cordelia Griffith, Eva Gray, Niamh Holland, Abbey Freeborn, Ellie Anderson

Predicted Playing XI

Georgia Redmayne Wicket-keeper Deepti Sharma All-rounder Cordelia Griffith Batter Meg Lanning Batter Sarah Glenn Bowler Heather Knight (c) Batter Eva Gray Bowler Charlie Dean All-rounder Danielle Gibson All-rounder Tara Norris Bowler Sophie Munro Bowler

London Spirit Women Recent Form

London Spirit Women are coming from a loss in the last game. Their batters are looking out of form and only posted 120 runs in the last game.

Northern Superchargers Women Players List

Kate Cross, Bess Heath, Annabel Sutherland, Phoebe Litchfield, Georgia Wareham, Linsey Smith, Alice Davidson-Richards, Hollie Armitage, Marie Kelly, Grace Ballinger, Lucy Higham, Ella Claridge, Davina Perrin, Jodi Grewcock, Sophia Turner

Predicted Playing XI

Bess Heath Wicket-keeper Hollie Armitage All-rounder Phoebe Litchfield Batter Marie Kelly Batter Lucy Higham All-rounder Linsey Smith Bowler Annabel Sutherland All-rounder Grace Ballinger Bowler Kate Cross Bowler Georgia Wareham Bowler Alice Davidson-Richards Bowler

Northern Superchargers Women Recent Form

Northern Superchargers Women are coming from a loss here. They batted poorly in the last game and could not chase the target. The team needs to win the next game to stay in the tournament.

Northern Superchargers Women vs London Spirit Women Head-to-Head Record

In the last five clashes between the sides, the tally is led by Northern Superchargers women by 2-1.

London Spirit Women won- 1

Northern Superchargers Women won- 2

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Northern Superchargers Women vs London Spirit Women Betting Odds

Northern Superchargers Women clashed against Manchester Originals Women in their last game of the competition. The Originals smashed 151/3 in the game. NS-W were expensive with the ball. Linsey Smith got a single wicket in the game. Chasing the target, Northern Superchargers posted 134/8, losing the game by 17 runs. Phoebe Litchfield was the top scorer in the team with 45 runs in the game. Annabel Sutherland scored 26 runs while Georgia Wareham knocked 25 runs in the match. The team needs this win more than ever.

London Spirit Women went against Oval Invincibles Women in the last game. London Spirit only scored 120/8 in the game. Deepti Sharma knocked an unbeaten 46 runs from the middle order while Eva Gay scored 28 runs. The team could not defend the target as Oval Invincibles Women scored 121/2, winning the game by 8 wickets. Sarah Glenn and Danielle Gibson picked a wicket each. The team will be aiming at a win here.

Northern Superchargers Women vs London Spirit Women Great Britain Headingley, null Northern Superchargers (w) Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.83 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.76 Bet Now! London Spirit (w) Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.967 Bet Now!

Northern Superchargers Women vs London Spirit Women Top Batters

Deepti Sharma to be the top batter for London Spirit Women

Deepti Sharma has been consistently pouring in runs with her bat since her entry into the competition. With 159 runs in 4 games, she has the best batting momentum in the team right now. She knocked an unbeaten 46 runs in the last game.

Annabel Sutherland to be the top batter for Northern Superchargers Women

Annabel Sutherland has batted very well in the competition. She has a total of 188 runs in 6 games at an average of 37.60. She is coming from a fantastic knock of 26 runs in the last game. Sutherland will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Northern Superchargers Women vs London Spirit Women Top Bowlers

Sarah Glenn to be the top bowler for London Spirit Women

Sarah Glenn is the best bowler from the team. She has 9 wickets in 7 games. She managed to pick a wicket in the last game. Glenn will come in as the best bowler in the next game.

Linsey Smith to be the top bowler for Northern Superchargers Women

Linsey Smithis the best bowler from the team. She has 12 wickets in 6 games. She has been consistently picking wickets in the competition. She got a single wicket in the last game. With her form, she will be looking to bowl well in the next game.