NOS (Northern Superchargers Women) vs MAN (Manchester Originals Women) Match Prediction NOS 45 % Chance of Winning MAN 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.97 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.94 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.00 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Manchester Originals Women and Northern Superchargers Women will collide in the 16th game of the Women’s Hundred 2024. The game will be hosted at Headingley, Leeds on August 4, 2024. The match will begin from 7:30 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Northern Superchargers Women vs Manchester Originals Women Chance of Winning

Northern Superchargers Women had a breakthrough with a win in their last game against Oval Invincibles Women. The team has a win, a loss and a draw in three games. With that, they are placed at the 5th place of the points table. Northern Superchargers have 3 points and a net run rate of 1.033. The team will now meet Manchester Originals Women in the next game.

Manchester Originals lost their first game against Welsh Fire. However, the team turned around their campaign to win the next two games in the competition. With that, they are placed at the 3rd place of the points table. The team has 4 points and a net run rate of -0.027. The team has a strong batting order and will be ready for their next challenge in the tournament.

Northern Superchargers Women’s chance of winning: 45%

Manchester Originals Women’ chance of winning: 55%

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Northern Superchargers Women vs Manchester Originals Women Betting Tips

Northern Superchargers Women to score low before 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)

Northern Superchargers Women are coming from a win after two disappointing outings in the competition. However, their opening partnership has remained underwhelming. Hollie Armitage and Marie Kelly opened for the side in the competition before but Davina Perrin replaced Armitage in the opening order. The team posted the scores of 18, 17 & 8 runs before their first dismissal in the last three games. The team will face Manchester Originals who are pretty efficient with the ball. Looking at their form, Northern Superchargers will be looking to face an early dismissal in the next game.

Northern Superchargers Women vs Manchester Originals Women Toss Prediction

Teams tend to go a little too hard at the top when the ball is hard and comes on nicely to bat. It makes a lot more sense to bat first here, as captains have found out. Having a solid total on board puts enough scoreboard pressure on the chasing sides at this venue. Our guess is that the captain winning the toss would more likely opt to bat first.

Weather Report

The weather might intervene at some point during the match. The temperature shall remain under 21 degrees Celsius.

Manchester Originals Women Players List

Beth Mooney (o), Sophie Ecclestone, Kim Garth (o), Laura Wolvaardt (o), Lauren Filer, Eve Jones, Emma Lamb, Fi Morris, Kathryn Bryce, Phoebe Graham, Ellie Threlkeld, Liberty Heap, Danielle Gregory, Alice Monaghan, Bethan Ellis

Predicted Playing XI

Beth Mooney Wicket-keeper Emma Lamb All-rounder Laura Wolvaardt Batter Eleanor Threlkeld Batter Kathryn Bryce All-rounder Kim Garth Bowler Eve Jones All-rounder Sophie Ecclestone Bowler Lauren Filer Bowler Alice Monaghan Bowler Fi Morris All-rounder

Manchester Originals Women Recent Form

Manchester Originals Women won their last game against Southern Brave Women. The team batted very well in the game. The team has a lot of good batters in the team. They will look to maintain their winning momentum in the next game.

Northern Superchargers Women Players List

Kate Cross, Bess Heath, Annabel Sutherland, Phoebe Litchfield, Georgia Wareham, Linsey Smith, Alice Davidson-Richards, Hollie Armitage, Marie Kelly, Grace Ballinger, Lucy Higham, Ella Claridge, Davina Perrin, Jodi Grewcock, Sophia Turner

Predicted Playing XI

Bess Heath Wicket-keeper Hollie Armitage All-rounder Phoebe Litchfield Batter Marie Kelly Batter Lucy Higham All-rounder Linsey Smith Bowler Annabel Sutherland All-rounder Grace Ballinger Bowler Kate Cross Bowler Georgia Wareham Bowler Alice Davidson-Richards Bowler

Northern Superchargers Women Recent Form

Northern Superchargers Women are coming from a win here. They batted very well but their bowling unit was exceptional in the last game. The team will look to jump a few places up with their current form.

Northern Superchargers Women vs Manchester Originals Women Head-to-Head Record

In the last five clashes between the sides, the tally is tied at 2-2.

Manchester Originals Women won- 2

Northern Superchargers Women won- 2

No result/ Abandoned- 1

Northern Superchargers Women vs Manchester Originals Women Betting Odds

Manchester Originals Women clashed against Southern Brave Women in their last game of the Women’s Hundred 2024. Southern Brave scored 136/5 in the game. Sophie Ecclestone picked 2 wickets in the game. Chasing the target, Manchester Originals Women were impressive with the bat and posted 140/4 in the game, winning it by 6 wickets. Laura Wolvaardt smashed an unbeaten 78 while Eve Jones scored 39 runs in the game.

Northern Superchargers Women went against Oval Invincibles Women in their last game of the tournament. Northern Superchargers batted first in the game and collected 146 runs in the game. Phoebe Litchfield scored 44 runs while Annabel Sutherland posted an unbeaten 63 runs in the game. In addition to scoring the most runs, Sutherland took 4 wickets in the game and pushed Oval Invincibles to a corner. Linsey Smith and Kate Cross picked 2 wickets each in the game. Oval Invincibles were all out at 64 runs in the game and lost the game by 82 runs.

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Northern Superchargers Women vs Manchester Originals Women Top Batters

Laura Wolvaardt to be the top batter for Manchester Originals Women

Laura Wolvaardt was the team’s top scorer last season. She has scored 127 runs in 3 games at an average of 63.50. She knocked an unbeaten 78 runs in the last game of the competition. Wolvaardt will come confident with the bat in the next game.

Annabel Sutherland to be the top batter for Northern Superchargers Women

Annabel Sutherland has batted very well in the competition. She has a total of 88 runs in 3 games at an average of 44.00. She is coming from a fantastic knock of an unbeaten 63 runs in the last game. Sutherland will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Northern Superchargers Women vs Manchester Originals Women Top Bowlers

Sophie Ecclestone to be the top bowler for Manchester Originals Women

Sophie Ecclestone is the best bowling pick from Manchester Originals Women in the next game. She took a total of 4 wickets in 3 games of the competition. She took 2 wickets in the last game.

Annabel Sutherland to be the top bowler for Northern Superchargers Women

Annabel Sutherland is the best bowler from Northern Superchargers Women. She has 8 wickets in 3 games of the competition. She took 4 wickets for 11 runs in the last game. Sutherland will come in as the best bowling pick in the next game.