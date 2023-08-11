NOS (Northern Superchargers Women) vs OVA (Oval Invincibles Women) Match Prediction NOS 45 % Chance of Winning OVA 55 % Bet Now! Northern Superchargers Women and Oval Invincibels lock horns in a highly anticipated clash in match 15 of the Women's Hundred 2023. The match is slated to be played at Headingley, Leeds on Friday, August 11, 2023, at 7:30 pm IST.

Northern Superchargers W vs Oval Invincibles W Chance of Winning

Northern Superchargers Women are coming off a victory against Trent Rockets Women at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on Wednesday. Batting first Northern Superchargers Women scored 134/4 in 100 balls on the back of valuable knocks from Jemimah Rodrigues (33 runs off 32 balls), Phoebe Litchfield (38 runs off 27 balls) and Bess Heath (23 runs off 10 balls). Chasing a below par score Trent Rockets Women were cruising at 102/2 in 78 balls requiring 33 runs in 22 balls but Northern Superchargers Women bowling attack led by Luchy Higham’s 3/29 restricted Trent Rockets to 125/7 and won the match by nine runs.

After a loss in their second match of the season, Oval Invincibles Women bounced back with a win over Manchester Originals Women in their previous match. Batting first the Invincibles scored 128/7 on the back of a scintillating half century from Alice Capsey (50 runs off 41 balls) and a quickfire knock from Dane van Niekerk (42 runs in 23 balls). Oval Invincibles Women then restricted Manchester Originals Women to 123/9 with the help of Ryan Macdonald Gay’s four wicket haul and Eva Gray's two wicket haul won the match by five runs.

Northern Superchargers W Chance of Winning: 45%

Oval Invincibles W Chance of Winning: 55%

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Northern Superchargers - W vs Oval Invincibles - W Betting Tips

Phoebe Litchfield has been the most reliable batter for Northern Superchargers Women smashing 80 runs in three matches. Litchfield has scored over 30 runs in two out of the last three innings played. We believe Phoebe Litchfield to be one of the safest picks to bet on to score over 26.5 runs at 1.833 (Melbet).

Northern Superchargers - W vs Oval Invincibles - W Toss Prediction

The Surface at Headingley, Leeds is a balanced track with assistance to both batsman and bowlers. With swing on offer early in the innings expect few wickets from the new ball bowlers from both sides. In 64 T20 matches played at this venue, the team batting first won 40 matches, while the team batting second won 23 matches. The average 1st innings score in a T20 match is 181 runs. When it comes to the Hundred tournament the average 1st innings score over the last three seasons ranges between 150-155 runs.

The only match played at this venue in this year's competition the first innings score was 110 runs and the team batting second won the match by seven wickets. Over the year’s Headingley has been a high scoring ground with teams chasing winning more matches than teams batting first. Considering the results at this venue, we predict the team winning the tos s to bowl first.

Weather Conditions

The weather conditions at Headingley, Leeds on Friday, August 11, 2023, is expected to be around 23 degrees Celsius with a 10% chance of precipitation, 57% humidity, and a strong wind blowing at 23 kilometres per hour. It is going to be partly cloudy on the match day with no chance of rain as per the reports.

Northern Superchargers - W Players List

Marie Kelly, Aylish Cranstone, Jemimah Rodrigues, Phoebe Litchfield, Alice Davidson Richards, Hollie Armitage, Georgia Boyce, Lucy Higham, Bess Heath, Kate Cross, Georgia Wareham, Linsey Smith, Grace Ballinger, Leah Dobson, Grace Hall

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Marie Kelly Batter Jemimah Rodrigues Batter Phoebe Litchfield Batter Alice Davidson Richards All-rounder Hollie Armitage All-rounder Bess Heath Wicket-Keeper Lucy Higham Bowler Georgia Wareham All-rounder Kate Cross Bowler Linsey Smith Bowler Leah Dobson Bowler

Northern Superchargers - W Recent Form

Northern Superchargers Women played three matches, won two and lost one match. They are positioned third in the points table with four points in three matches.

Oval Invincibles - W Players List

Alice Capsey, Cordelia Groffith, Hannah Rainey, Suzie Bates, Dane van Niekerk, Marizanne Kapp, Mady Villiers, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Paige Scholfield, Eva Gray, Ryana Macdonald Gay, Sophia Smale, Kira Chathli, Lizzie Scott, Claudie Cooper.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Lauren Winfield-Hill Batter Suzie Bates Batter Alice Capsey All-rounder Dane van Niekerk All-rounder Marizanne Kapp All-rounder Paige Scholfield Bowler Cordelia Griffith Batsman Mady Villiers Bowler Ryan McDonald Gay Bowler Eva Gray Bowler Sophia Smale Bowler

Oval Invincibles - W Recent Form

Oval Invincibles Women played three matches and won one, lost one and one match was abandoned due to rain. The Invincibles won their last match against Manchester Originals Women. They are positioned fifth in the points table with three points in three matches.

Northern Superchargers - W vs Oval Invincibles - W H2H Record

Both Northern Superchargers - W and Oval Invincibles - W clashed in two matches. Both teams won one match. In their first encounter Northern Superchargers women won by four runs and in their second clash Oval Invincibles won the match nine wickets.

Matches Played: 2 matches

Northern Superchargers Women Won: 1 match

Oval Invincibles Women Won: 1 match

No Result:0 matches

Northern Superchargers - W vs Oval Invincibles - W Betting Odds

Suzie Bates to score over 23.5 runs @ 1.833 (Melbet)

Suzie Bates is a phenomenal striker of the ball and is one of the most consitent run-scorers in the shorter format. Bates struggled to score runs in the tournament so far amassing 18 runs in two matches. The pitch at Headingley, Leeds is a batters track and we believe Suzie Bates to return to her usual best and score over 23 runs.

Northern Superchargers - W vs Oval Invincibles - W Top Batters

Phoebe Litchfield to be the top batter for Northern Superchargers Women

Phoebe Licthfield is the leading run-scorer for Northern Superchargers Women in the competition smashing 80 runs in three matches. She has been in good form in recent times and we back Licthfield to be the top batter for Northern Superchargers Women against Oval Invinciles Women.

Alice Capsey to be the top batter for Oval Invincibles Women

Alice Capsey scored a match winning half century in the previous match against Manchester Originals Women. Capsey has amassed 53 runs in two matches in the season. We back Capsey to be the top batter for Oval Invincibels Women against Northern Superchargers Women.

Northern Superchargers - W vs Oval Invincibles - W Top Bowlers

Linsey Smith to be the top bowler for Northern Superchargers Women

Smith has been the most reliable bowler for Northern Superchargers Women in the competition. She has picked up five wickets in three matches at an economy of 0.9 runs per ball. Considering her performance with the ball in death overs, we back Smith to be the top bowler for Northern Superchargers Women against Oval Invincibles Women.

Marizanne Kapp to be the top bowler for Oval Invincibles Women

Marizanne Kapp has been phenomenal with the ball in the 2023 Women’s Hundred competition. In her first game of the season she picked up 4/18 and in her last outing Kapp bowled an economical spell and picked up one wicket. We predict Kapp to continue her magic with the ball and be the top bowler for Oval Invincibles Women against Northern Superchargers Women.