NOS (Northern Superchargers Women) vs SBR (Southern Brave Women) Match Prediction SBR 58 % Chance of Winning NOS 42 % Bet Now! The 8th match of the 2023 season of The Hundred’s Women competition will see the Northern Superchargers Women going head-to-head with the Southern Brave Women. This fixture is scheduled to be hosted at The Rose Bowl in Southampton on Sunday, August 6, 2023, at 3:30 pm IST.

Northern Superchargers Women vs Southern Brave Women Chance of Winning

The Northern Superchargers Women team got off to a flying start. They played their season opener against Birmingham Phoenix Women and defeated them comprehensively by 7 wickets with 22 balls to spare. Alice Davidson-Richards picked up three wickets in her 20 ball spell and conceded as many runs. They managed to restrict Birmingham Phoenix to 110 runs at the loss of eight. Phoebe Litchfield then stepped in and scored an unbeaten 42 run knock to take her side through. NOS-W chased down the total inside 78 balls. As it stands, Northern Superchargers Women sit second in the points table with 2 points and a net run rate of +1.679.

The Southern Brave Women, on the other hand, won their opening game of the season but failed to carry forward their winning momentum. They suffered a 4 run defeat at the hands of Welsh Fire Women in their next game. Skipper Anya Shrubsole will be pretty disappointed with her bowlers as they mercilessly conceded 165 runs in the first innings. Openers Smriti Mandhana and Danni Wyatt tried hard in their run-chase, posting scores of 70* & 67 runs respectively but failed to take their side across the line. They sit just next to Northern Superchargers Women in the points table with 2 points and a net run rate of +0.575.

Southern Brave Women chance of winning: 58%

Northern Superchargers Women chance of winning: 42%

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Northern Superchargers Women vs Southern Brave Women Betting Tips

Dani Wyatt has been in phenomenal form this season. In only two games she has scored 94 runs at an explosive strike rate of about 146.87. We predict Wyatt to score high @ xxx odds against Northern Superchargers Women. Jemimah Rodrigues, 22, scored 53 runs in only two games last season at 26.50. She scored 16 runs in her last game and we predict Rodrigues to score high @ xxx odds against Southern Brave Women.

Northern Superchargers Women vs Southern Brave Women Toss Prediction

The pitch at the Rose Bowl in Southampton favours the bowlers more. That makes it more difficult to set up a high winning score. Here, teams have found more success batting second and hence the team winning the toss is likely to bowl first without any hesitation. The average first innings score in List A cricket is 285 runs and the teams batting second have won 60% of the matches here. Based on the recent matches and outcomes at this venue the team bowling first has had more advantage and we predict the team winning the toss to bowl first at this venue.

Weather Report

As per Weather.com, the temperature at the St. Lawrence Ground, Canterbury on Sunday is expected to be around 20 degree Celsius and 62% humidity, 20% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 21 km/h. During the match, it is going to be partly cloudy with no chance of rain as per the weather forecast.

Northern Superchargers Women Players List

Aylish Cranstone, Leah Dobson, Phoebe Litchfield, Hollie Armitage(c), Grace Hall, Lucy Higham, Georgie Boyce, Marie Kelly, Alice Davidson-Richards, Bess Heath(wk), Kate Cross, Jemimah Rodrigues, Phoebe Franklin, Georgia Wareham, Grace Ballinger, Linsey Smith.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Marie Kelly Batsman Jemimah Rodrigues Batsman Phoebe Litchfield Batsman Hollie Armitage All-rounder Alice Davidson-Richards All-rounder Bess Heath Wicket-keeper Georgia Wareham Bowler Leah Dobson Batsman Kate Cross Bowler Linsey Smith Bowler Grace Ballinger Bowler

Northern Superchargers Women Recent Form

The Northern Superchargers Women team won their first game of the season against Birmingham Phoenix Women by 7 wickets. With this win, they have jumped to the 2nd spot in the list with 2 points and a net run rate of about +1.679 besides their name.

Southern Brave Women Players List

Smriti Mandhana, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Freya Kemp, Danni Wyatt, Anya Shrubsole, Chloe Tryon, Maitlan Brown, Georgia Adams, Rhianna Southby, Danielle Gregory, Kalea Moore, Seren Smale, Ellie Anderson, Mary Taylor

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Danni Wyatt Batter Smriti Mandhana Batter Maia Bouchier Batter Chloe Tryon All-rounder Freya Kemp Bowler Georgia Adams All-rounder Maitlan Brown Bowler Kalea Moore Batter Anya Shrubsole ( c) Bowler Mary Taylor All-rounder Rhianna Southby Wicket-keeper

Southern Brave Women Recent Form

With a win and a loss from two matches, Southern Brave sit just next to the Northern Superchargers Women side. They did well in their last game but fell just four runs short of the target and tasted defeat for the first time in the competition at the hands of Welsh Fire Women.

Northern Superchargers Women vs Southern Brave Women Head-to-Head Record

The Northern Superchargers Women and the Southern Brave Women met each other twice in the past. Both sides picked up a win each in those two fixtures.

Total Matches Played: 2 matches

Northern Superchargers Women Won: 1 match

Southern Brave Women Won: 1 match

No Result/ Abandoned: 0 match

Northern Superchargers Women vs Southern Brave Women Betting Odds

Southern Brave Women to score over 24.5 runs before 1st dismissal

The opening pair of Smriti Mandhana and Davvi Wyatt is most likely to be the best top order combination ahead of this year’s tournament. They produced an opening partnership of 96 & 65 runs against Welsh Fire Women and Trent Rockets Women respectively. Mandhana (averaged 30.14 in 2022) and Wyatt (25.28) have been together for a few seasons and are some of the best hitters in the entire league.

Northern Superchargers Women vs Southern Brave Women Best Batters

Smriti Mandhana to be Southern Brave Women’s Best Batter

Mandhana was the 5th-best scorer in the League last season and averaged 30.14 with a total score of 211. What's more, she already posted the scores of 70* & 55 runs in her first two games this season. Hence, it is safe to assume for her to hit big in the upcoming game.

Phoebe Litchfield to be Northern Superchargers Women’s Best Batter

Phoebe Litchfield, 20, scored 42 runs in his last game. She is having a phenomenal year in T20s, scoring 211 runs in only 8 matches at an average of about 30.10. Looking at her current form, we predict Phoebe Litchfield to be Northern Superchargers Women’s top batter against Southern Brave Women.

Northern Superchargers Women vs Southern Brave Women Best Bowlers

Alice Davidson-Richards to be the top bowler for Northern Superchargers Women

Alice Davidson-Richards, 29, hailing from Kent picked up 7 wickets last season in the Hundreds Women competition. She leaked runs at an economy of only 9.42. She picked up three wickets in NOS-W’s opening game of the season. We predict Alice Davidson-Richards to be NOS-W’s top bowler in this game against SOB-W.

Mary Taylor to be Southern Brave Women’s Best Bowler

With the ball, Southern Brave Women had three wicket takers in their opening game. 18 year old right-arm fast medium bowler, Mary Taylor, dismissed Naomi Dattani, Lizelle Lee and Joanne Gardner. Her 3 wickets came pretty economically (5.40) in the game, making her the best bowling prospect from the upcoming game. She did not pick any in the next game but still remains to be Southern Brave Women’s best bowler for the next game.