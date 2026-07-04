Northern Superchargers Women vs Southern Brave Women Match Prediction

In the grand finale of the 2023 Women’s Hundred competition, Northern Superchargers Women will go head-to-head with Southern Brave Women. This fixture is scheduled to be hosted at the iconic Lord’s in London on Sunday, August 27, 2023, at 6:45 pm IST.

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Northern Superchargers Women vs Southern Brave Women Chances of Winning

The Hollie Armitage side qualified for the finals on the basis of their position in the table standings. The Eliminator match between Northern Superchargers and Welsh Fire was abandoned as rain spoiled the course of play. The Superchargers Women could only manage to pick 2 wickets but restricted Welsh Fire Women to 104 runs in the allotted 75 balls. Grace Ballinger and Lucy Higham were the ones to dismiss Sophia Dunkley and Hayley Matthews. The other three bowlers went wicketless.

Southern Brave, on the contrary, finished the season on the back of six consecutive victories. They managed to secure the top spot in the table, winning all but one of their matches. They are arriving here on the back of a 8 wicket win over Manchester Originals Women in their last league stage contest. Danni Wyatt and Maia Bouchier starred with the bat in the game, scoring 60 & 47* runs respectively which helped their side chase down the target of 119 runs with ease.

Northern Superchargers Women's chance of winning: 42%

Southern Brave Women’s chance of winning: 58%

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Northern Superchargers Women vs Southern Brave Women Betting Tips

With 264 runs, Maia Bouchier is Southern Brave’s top run-scorer at the moment. She has managed to maintain an average of 44.00 in only 8 innings. Her scores this season read 31, 9, 31, 63*, 42, 19, 22 & 47* runs respectively. She managed to surpass the total of 18.5 runs in each of the eight games, barring one. Therefore, we back Bouchier to score over 18.5 runs at odds of 1.87 offered by Pari Match.

Phoebe Litchfield has been in ecstatic form in the competition, scoring 266 runs in eight innings at an average of 38.00. She is the tournament’s 2nd highest run-scorer at the moment and is only behind Tammy Beaumont. Her scores this season read 42*, 0, 38, 68, 39, 38, 1 & 40 runs respectively. She has scored over 20 runs in each of these six games, barring two. Hence, we have backed Phoebe Litchfield to score above the mark of 20.5 runs against Southern Brave Women at odds of 1.87 offered by Pari Match.

Northern Superchargers Women vs Southern Brave Women Toss Prediction

Traditionally, the pitch at Lord's provides favourable conditions with its consistent pace and bounce. This benefits not only rapid bowlers but also batsmen who prefer attacking shots. Seam bowlers, in particular, are advantaged by the pronounced bounce, enabling them to utilise extra movement and bounce from the wicket. All the three completed matches of the Hundred Women's at Lord’s this year have been won by the team chasing. The average first innings score here in the last five Women’s Hundred games is 109.20 runs. All these five games have been won by the side bowling first. Therefore, the skipper winning the toss must elect to bowl first.

Weather Report

As per Weather.com, the temperature at the Lord’s, London on Sunday is expected to be around 20 degree Celsius and 66% humidity, 80% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 18 km/h. During match time, scattered showers are expected on Sunday.

Southern Brave Women Player List

Smriti Mandhana, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Freya Kemp, Danni Wyatt, Anya Shrubsole, Chloe Tryon, Maitlan Brown, Georgia Adams, Rhianna Southby, Danielle Gregory, Kalea Moore, Seren Smale, Ellie Anderson, Mary Taylor

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Georgia Adams All-rounder Smriti Mandhana Batter Chloe Tryon All-rounder Danni Wyatt Batter Freya Kemp Bowler Rhianna Southby Wicket-keeper Lauren Bell Bowler Anya Shrubsole (c) Bowler Maitlan Brown Bowler Maia Bouchier Batter Kalea Moore Batter

Southern Brave Women Team Form

Southern Brave Women are looking fierce as ever. They won their previous game comprehensively by 8 wickets with 28 balls to spare. They are on a five match winning spree.

Northern Superchargers Women Players List

Marie Kelly, Aylish Cranstone, Jemimah Rodrigues, Phoebe Litchfield, Alice Davidson Richards, Hollie Armitage, Georgia Boyce, Lucy Higham, Bess Heath, Kate Cross, Georgia Wareham, Linsey Smith, Grace Ballinger, Leah Dobson, Grace Hall

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Marie Kelly Batter Jemimah Rodrigues Batter Phoebe Litchfield Batter Alice Davidson Richards All-rounder Hollie Armitage(c) All-rounder Bess Heath Wicket-Keeper Lucy Higham Bowler Georgia Wareham All-rounder Kate Cross Bowler Leah Dobson All-rounder Grace Ballinger Bowler

Northern Superchargers Women Recent Form

The Hollie Armitage led Northern Superchargers won their previous game by 16 runs. They have certainly punched above their weight and sit 2nd in the table currently. They are riding on confidence at the moment.

Northern Superchargers Women vs Southern Brave Women Head-to-Head Record

The sides have collided thrice times till date. Southern Brave hold the upper hand in this head-to-head fixture with two wins while Northern Superchargers only got a single win.

Total Matches Played: 3 matches

Northern Superchargers Women Won: 1 match

Southern Brave Women Won: 2 matches

No Result/ Abandoned: 0 match

Northern Superchargers Women vs Southern Brave Women Betting Odds

Northern Superchargers Women to score under 18.5 runs before their 1st dismissal @ 1.85 (Pari Match)

The Superchargers Women are averaging close to 16.00 runs this season before losing their first dismissal in the current campaign. NOS-W posted the scores of 23, 9, 15, 1, 27, 7, 2 & 44 runs in the eight games they played before losing their first wicket. In five of these eight matches, NOS-W failed to surpass the 18.5 run mark before their first fall. M Kelly and J Rodrigues are the ones to open the innings for NOS-W this season and are averaging close to 25.14 & 15.87 respectively. Against Southern Brave Women, Northern Superchargers Women managed to score only 9 runs before their first fall. Therefore, we predict Northern Superchargers to score under 18.5 runs before losing their first wicket.

Northern Superchargers Women vs Southern Brave Women Top Batters

Smriti Mandhana to be Southern Brave Women’s Best Batter

Smriti Mandhana has displayed remarkable consistency with her batting throughout the tournament. Accumulating a total of 234 runs in 8 innings at an impressive average of 33.42, she has undeniably been a standout performer. While she faced early dismissals in her last two matches, her current form suggests she is poised for a strong comeback.

Phoebe Litchfield to be Northern Superchargers Women’s Best Batter

Phoebe Litchfield stands out as the leading run-scorer of the current season, amassing an impressive 266 runs in seven innings. With a notable batting average of 38 and a striking 133.66, she has also achieved a well-earned half-century. Litchfield's determination to sustain her outstanding form is evident as she aims to contribute significantly to her team's ascent in the points table with yet another successful showing. Undoubtedly, this establishes her as a batting force to be reckoned with by the SOB-W.

Northern Superchargers Women vs Southern Brave Women Top Bowlers

Georgia Adams to be Southern Brave Women’s Best Bowler

Georgia Adams has been exceptional, securing 16 wickets at an economy rate of 6.90. She has been the league’s best bowler at the moment. Notably, in the most recent match, she finished with figures of 1/19.

Alice Davidson-Richards to be Northern Superchargers Women’s Best Bowler

Alice Davidson-Richards picked 7 wickets in 6 games last season for the Superchargers. She began her campaign in some fashion with an impressive figure of 3-20 in her first game against Birmingham. So far she has 10 scalps to her name in only 7 matches. She has picked up these many at an average of 19.30. She is NOB-W’s 2nd highest wicket-taker in the current campaign. This makes her one of the top picks for this match.