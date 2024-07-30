NOS (Northern Superchargers Women) vs SBR (Southern Brave Women) Match Prediction NOS 43 % Chance of Winning SBR 57 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.76 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.703 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Northern Superchargers Women and Southern Brave Women will meet in the 8th game of the Women’s Hundred 2024. The game will be hosted at the Headingley, Leeds on July 30, 2024. The match will begin from 7:30 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Northern Superchargers Women vs Southern Brave Women Chance of Winning

Northern Superchargers Women were unlucky in the last season of the competition. They finished at the second place of the table with six wins and two losses. However, the team faced a humiliating loss in their first game this season against Trent Rockets. The team is placed at the 7th place. They have a net run rate of -1.000.

Southern Brave Women had a fantastic season last year. They finished at the top of the table with 7 wins and a loss. They went on to compete in the finals and lifted the trophy after winning the game against Northern Superchargers Women. This season started with a loss for Southern Brave Women. They are currently placed at the 5th place with a net run rate of -0.337. They will be looking to get back in the competition with a win in the next game.

Southern Brave Women’s chance of winning: 57%

Northern Superchargers Women’ chance of winning: 43%

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Northern Superchargers Women vs Southern Brave Women Betting Tips

Southern Brave Women to score over 21.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)

Southern Brave Women won the last edition of the competition. However, the team did not have a good start to their campaign this season. Regardless of that, the batting order looks intact as shown in the first game of the season. Danni Wyatt and Maia Bouchier opened for the side and scored 57 runs for their opening partnership. The batters look in fantastic form. Wyatt scored 59 runs while Bouchier posted 35 runs in the last game. That said, Southern Brave Women will score high before their first dismissal in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Northern Superchargers Women’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 16.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Southern Brave Women’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 21.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership: Southern Brave Women 1.67 Bet on Parimatch

Northern Superchargers Women vs Southern Brave Women Toss Prediction

The Headingley pitch in Leeds offers good pace, benefiting both batters and bowlers. The surface supports aggressive batting, while bowlers can find early breakthroughs, with seamers exploiting early conditions and spinners becoming effective later. Overall, it promises a balanced and exciting contest between bat and ball.

Weather Report

The day will be a cloudy day on July 30. The temperature will hover around 26 degree Celsius. There is no rain predicted on the day of the game.

Northern Superchargers Women Players List

Kate Cross, Bess Heath, Annabel Sutherland, Phoebe Litchfield, Georgia Wareham, Linsey Smith, Alice Davidson-Richards, Hollie Armitage, Marie Kelly, Grace Ballinger, Lucy Higham, Ella Claridge, Davina Perrin, Jodi Grewcock, Sophia Turner

Predicted Playing XI

Bess Heath Wicket-keeper Hollie Armitage All-rounder Phoebe Litchfield Batter Marie Kelly Batter Lucy Higham All-rounder Linsey Smith Bowler Annabel Sutherland All-rounder Grace Ballinger Bowler Kate Cross Bowler Georgia Wareham Bowler Alice Davidson-Richards Bowler

Northern Superchargers Women Recent Form

Northern Superchargers Women finished their campaign in 2nd place last season. They lost the finals against Southern Brave Women and it is a great opportunity to get back at them. The team is coming from a loss in their last game. The team batted poorly in the game.

Southern Brave Women Players List

Danni Wyatt, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Freya Kemp, Smriti Mandhana*, Chloe Tryon, Lauren Cheatle, Georgia Adams, Rhianna Southby, Mary Taylor, Naomi Dattani, Kalea Moore, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Sophie Luff, Katie Jones

Predicted Playing XI

Rhianna Southby Wicket-keeper Georgia Adams (c) All-rounder Maia Bouchier Batter Danni Wyatt Batter Noami Dattani All-rounder Charli Knott All-rounder Chloe Tryon All-rounder Lauren Cheatle Bowler Freya Kemp Bowler Tilly-Corteen Coleman Bowler Lauren Bell Bowler

Southern Brave Women Recent Form

Southern Brave Women won the last edition of the competition. They have a spectacular batting order and scored 151 runs in the last game.

Northern Superchargers Women vs Southern Brave Women Head-to-Head Record

In the last four clashes between the sides, Southern Brave Women lead the tally by 3-1.

Northern Superchargers Women won- 1

Southern Brave Women won- 3

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Northern Superchargers Women vs Southern Brave Women Betting Odds

Northern Superchargers Women clashed against Trent Rockets Women in their first game of the Women’s Hundred 2024. TR-W batted first in the game and settled for 123/5 in the game. Annabel Sutherland picked 3 wickets while Linsey Smith took 2 wickets in the game. However, their batting order did not perform well in the game. Lucy Higham scored 26 runs while Annabel Sutherland added 15 runs to the score. The team settled for 103/10, losing the game by 20 runs.

Southern Brave Women went against London Spirit Women in their last game. Southern Brave women scored 151/6 in the game. Danni Wyatt (59) and Maia Bouchier (35) were fantastic with the bat and were the top scorers from the side. However, the bowling order could not match their batting performance. They conceded 153/4 in the game and lost the match by 6 wickets. Tilly Corteen-Coleman and Charli Knott picked a wicket each in the game.

Northern Superchargers Women vs Southern Brave Women Great Britain Headingley, null Northern Superchargers (w) Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.05 Bet now! Southern Brave (w) Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.76 Bet now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.703 Bet now!

Northern Superchargers Women vs Southern Brave Women Top Batters

Phoebe Litchfield to be the top batter for Northern Superchargers Women

Phoebe Litchfield is a terrific batter. She had an amazing season last year and was the top scorer of the team. She amassed 279 runs in 9 games at an average of 34.87, including a fifty as well. She will be expected to bat well in the first game of the competition.

Danni Wyatt to be the top batter for Southern Brave Women

Danni Wyatt was the best batter from the side in the last season of the competition. She scored 295 runs in 9 games at an average of 32.77. She scored 59 runs in the first game of this season. She will be coming in as the best batter from the team in the next game.

Northern Superchargers Women vs Southern Brave Women Top Bowlers

Annabel Sutherland to be the top bowler for Northern Superchargers Women

Annabel Sutherland is the best bowling figure in Northern Superchargers. Despite their loss in the last game, the team bowled well in the game. Sutherland took 3 wickets in the game. She will be expected to bowl well in the next game.

Charli Knott to be the top bowler for Southern Brave Women

Charli Knott was fantastic in the RHFT 2024. She entered the competition and picked a wicket in her first game. She leaked 26 runs in the game. She will enter as the best bowler from Southern Brave Women.