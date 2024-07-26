NOS (Northern Superchargers Women) vs TRER (Trent Rockets Women) Match Prediction NOS 55 % Chance of Winning TRER 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.80 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.77 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.8 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Northern Superchargers Women and Trent Rockets Women will meet in the 4th game of the Women’s Hundred 2024. The game will be hosted at the Headingley, Leeds on July 26, 2024. The match will begin from 7:30 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Northern Superchargers Women vs Trent Rockets Women Chance of Winning

Northern Superchargers Women were unlucky in the last season of the competition. They finished at the second place of the table with six wins and two losses. The team also contested in the finals but lost the game against Southern Brave Women. They made a few changes to the squad and will be looking to start their campaign on a positive note.

Trent Rockets Women had a decent season last year. Despite a rocky start, they managed to win games by the end of the competition. The team finished at the 4th place of the table with three wins and four losses. The team will be up for a fresh start in the current competition and will be looking to win their first game against the Northern Superchargers.

Trent Rockets Women’s chance of winning: 45%

Northern Superchargers Women’ chance of winning: 55%

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Northern Superchargers Women vs Trent Rockets Women Betting Tips

Northern Superchargers Women to score low before 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)

All the teams have a very strong bowling order and scoring high in the opening partnership will be a huge challenge for the team. Northern Superchargers Women scored 27, 7, 2, 44 & 0 runs before their first dismissal in the last five games of the Women’s Hundred 2023. Marie Kelly and Jemimah Rodrigues opened for the team. Rodrigues will be unavailable due to international duty. Looking at the scores, the team did not produce impressive opening partnerships in those games. The last time they clashed against Trent Rockets, Northern Superchargers scored 15 runs before their 1st dismissal. That said, NS-W will lose an early wicket in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Northern Superchargers Women’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 20.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Trent Rockets Women’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 17.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership: Northern Superchargers Women 1.74 Bet on Parimatch

Northern Superchargers Women vs Trent Rockets Women Toss Prediction

The Headingley pitch in Leeds offers good pace, benefiting both batters and bowlers. The surface supports aggressive batting, while bowlers can find early breakthroughs, with seamers exploiting early conditions and spinners becoming effective later. Overall, it promises a balanced and exciting contest between bat and ball.

Weather Report

The day will be a cloudy day on July 24. The temperature will hover around 21 degree Celsius. There is no rain predicted on the day of the game.

Northern Superchargers Women Players List

Kate Cross, Bess Heath, Annabel Sutherland, Phoebe Litchfield, Georgia Wareham, Linsey Smith, Alice Davidson-Richards, Hollie Armitage, Marie Kelly, Grace Ballinger, Lucy Higham, Ella Claridge, Davina Perrin, Jodi Grewcock, Sophia Turner

Predicted Playing XI

Bess Heath Wicket-keeper Hollie Armitage All-rounder Phoebe Litchfield Batter Marie Kelly Batter Lucy Higham All-rounder Davina Perrin All-rounder Annabel Sutherland All-rounder Grace Ballinger Bowler Kate Cross Bowler Georgia Wareham Bowler Alice Davidson-Richards Bowler

Northern Superchargers Women Recent Form

Northern Superchargers Women finished their campaign in 2nd place last season. They lost the finals against Southern Brave Women. The team is strong and will be expected to start their campaign with a win.

Trent Rockets Women Players List

Nat Sciver-Brunt, Grace Scrivens, Katie George, Ash Gardner, Alana King, Heather Graham, Bryony Smith, Kirstie Gordon, Alexa Stonehouse, Grace Potts, Josie Groves, Kira Chathli, Cassidy McCarthy, Aylish Cranstone, Natasha Wraith

Predicted Playing XI

Natasha Wraith Wicket-keeper Nat Sciver-Brunt All-rounder Aylish Cranstone Batter Ashleigh Gardner All-rounder Heather Graham All-rounder Grace Scrivens Batter Bryony Smith All-rounder Grace Potts Bowler Kirstie Gordon Bowler Alexa Stonehouse Bowler Katie George Bowler

Trent Rockets Women Recent Form

Trent Rockets Women finished 4th last season. The team will be looking to better this season.

Northern Superchargers Women vs Trent Rockets Women Head-to-Head Record

In the last two clashes between the sides, Northern Superchargers Women have won on both the occasions.

Northern Superchargers Women won- 2

Trent Rockets Women won- 0

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Northern Superchargers Women vs Trent Rockets Women Betting Odds

Northern Superchargers Women clashed against Welsh Fire Women in their last game of the Women’s Hundred 2023. They batted first in the game and settled for 144/4 in the game. Their batting fell short in the game. Marie Kelly scored an unbeaten 69 runs in the game while Phoebe Litchfield scored 40 runs for the team. Welsh Fire were challenged with a strong bowling order by NS-W. They could only score 128/8 in the game, losing it by 16 runs. Kate Cross, Grace Ballinger and Alice Davidson-Richards picked 2 wickets each in the game.

Trent Rockets Women went against Oval Invincibles Women in their last game of the Women’s Hundred 2023. OI-W batted first in the game and scored 155/6 in the game. Kirstie Gordon and Alexa Stonehouse were the top bowlers from the side with 2 wickets each in the game. Chasing the target, Trent Rockets only scored 152/8 in the game, losing the match by 3 runs. Lizelle Lee scored 61 runs and was the best batter from the side. They had a decent run last season but it's time for the team to do better than that this season.

Northern Superchargers Women vs Trent Rockets Women Great Britain Headingley, null Northern Superchargers (w) Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.80 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.77 Bet Now! Trent Rockets (w) Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.00 Bet Now!

Northern Superchargers Women vs Trent Rockets Women Top Batters

Phoebe Litchfield to be the top batter for Northern Superchargers Women

Phoebe Litchfield is a terrific batter. She had an amazing season last year and was the top scorer of the team. She amassed 279 runs in 9 games at an average of 34.87, including a fifty as well. She will be expected to bat well in the first game of the competition.

Bryony Smith to be the top batter for Trent Rockets Women

Bryony Smith is one of the top batters of the team. She collected 226 runs in 7 games at an average of 32.28 last season. The batter had a strike rate of over 160 last season. She will come in as the best batter from the team in the next game.

Northern Superchargers Women vs Trent Rockets Women Top Bowlers

Kate Cross to be the top bowler for Northern Superchargers Women

Kate Cross is a fantastic bowler from Northern Superchargers. She picked 10 wickets in 10 games last season for the team. She even picked 2 wickets in her last Hundred game. She will come in as the best bowler from the team.

Kirstie Gordon to be the top bowler for Trent Rockets Women

Kirstie Gordon had a great campaign in the Charlotte Edwards Cup. She will now compete in the Women’s Hundred. Last season, she picked 10 wickets in 7 games of the competition. She picked 2 wickets in her last Hundred fixture. She will come in as the best bowler from the team.